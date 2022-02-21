488
Metrics February 21

How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 26 CAPTAINCY

Above: The Gameweek 26 captaincy stats for the top 10k (left) and the 1,000 historic FPL greats (right)

Let’s get the easy bit out of the way first.

Over 95% of both the top 10k and the ‘elite’ list unsurprisingly handed the armband to Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) for Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 26, and the Egyptian got off to a solid start with a double-digit haul against Norwich City.

FPL’s leading points scorer has a chance to build on that tally on Wednesday when the Reds take on Leeds United, who have conceded 30 goals in their last 10 matches.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip season has begun in earnest as we enter the final third of the campaign.

As of Gameweek 25, there was still a sizeable 38.6% of top 10,000 FPL managers who hadn’t used a single chip outside of the first Wildcard.

That number has dropped dramatically to 1.2% in Gameweek 26, with Wildcards and Triple Captain chips widely deployed.

Well over half (57.1%) of the leading managers have now used two or more chips; that number was down at 20% in Gameweek 25.

Usage of the second Wildcard almost doubled in Gameweek 26, no doubt off the back of Friday’s late-in-the-day Double Gameweek 28 and 29 announcements.

But it was the Triple Captain chip that saw the biggest spike, with over 70% of the top 10k activating it – and mostly entrusting Salah with the responsibility.

Around 6% of the high-flying bosses used either a Free Hit or their Bench Boost chip, meanwhile.

After the weekend’s matches, and with four fixtures of Gameweek 26 still to go, there’s not a great deal splitting the points tallies of the respective chip users in the top 10k: only around 5.5 points separates the average totals of the Free Hitters, Wildcarders and Triple Captainers.

As is to be expected, those bosses who didn’t use a single chip are already lagging behind and likely stand to lose further ground on Wednesday and Thursday.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD

There are some big changes in the top 10k template squad this week, with seven new entries compared to last week’s XV.

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) is in for Ben Foster (£4.1m) between the posts, while Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) replace Tino Livramento (£4.3m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.3m) in defence.

Three of the midfield are overhauled: Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), Diogo Jota (£8.4m) and Phil Foden (£7.9m) make way for Son Heung-min (£10.7m), Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m), all of whom returned at the weekend.

And it’s the misfiring Michail Antonio (£7.7m) out, Armando Broja (£5.4m) in up top; the Watford front two retaining their places.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 26

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

There’s even more change in the Wildcard template from last week, with those playing the chip in Gameweek 26 stocking up on Arsenal players, Wolverhampton Wanderers assets and a handful of options from Leeds and Aston Villa, not just taking advantage of these teams’ Double Gameweeks but also perhaps with one eye on Blank Gameweek 30.

Secure starter Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) is in for the injured Jota as the third most-owned Liverpool player in the Wildcard template.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR GAMEWEEKS 27-30

No. of players whose teams have a guaranteed* fixture in Double/Blank Gameweek 2710.33 (of which 0.48 are Burnley players)
No. of players whose teams ‘double’ in Gameweek 284.35
No. of players whose teams ‘double’ in Gameweek 296.15
No. of players whose teams have a guaranteed* fixture in Blank Gameweek 304.49

*barring any unexpected postponements because of Covid/weather

Most FPL bosses are well set up for Blank Gameweek 27 and should be able to get out a starting XI with a free transfer, despite the blanks of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – although with money probably tied up in Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and co on the bench, there’s no surprise that some managers are considering a Free Hit (40% of the site readers we polled are doing this).

If Chelsea v Arsenal is slotted into Gameweek 28 as some people are touting, then then the average number of players who ‘double’ in a top 10k squad will rise from 4.35 to 6.42.

The average manager in the top 10,000 also has around half a dozen players with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 29.

Results in the FA Cup fifth round will dictate whether any more fixtures survive in Blank Gameweek 30 (the quarter-finals of that cup competition clash with this league round) but looking only at the three matches that are unaffected (Arsenal v Aston Villa, Wolves v Leeds and Leicester v Brentford), the average top 10k squad currently has only 4.49 active players.

  1. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated! Just one FH (and BB) left. Current Team (10 players):

    DDG
    Cancelo, Digne, Saiss
    Fernandes, Bowen, Ramsey
    Broja, Watkins, Dennis

    (Foster, Saka*, Salah*, TAA*, Robertson*)

    As it stands, would have 6 players for BGW30 (excluding any transfers between now and then). So...

    A) FH27 (load up on City, Spurs, Burnley etc.). Get through BGW30 with a few transfers and maybe a hit or two
    B) Just 1-2 transfers for BGW27 (perhaps Salah & Saka -> KDB & JWP). FH30 (load up on Arsenal, Wolves, Burnley etc.)
    C) Navigate BGW27 and BGW30 with transfers and save FH for a big DGW

    As I can field 11 for BGW27 and I'm already in 'OK' shape for BGW30 (and it could be a low-scoring GW) i'm heading towards C. Thoughts?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      As you can see from my below post i am also considering A (FH27) but like you i feel it might be better just to take a couple of hits to navigate the BGWs and then save FH for a better opportunity like GW30

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Are there potential DGWs in GW30?

        What makes this a FH opportunity?

        Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. GW30 looks really underwhelming though, I'm not sure there's a big upside there. I'm just weighing up the extra points from FH this week versus a big DGW I think. This week I could have a FH like this. Which looks a huge upgrade to the 11 I'd be able to scrape together.

        Pope*
        Cancelo, Laporte, Maguire
        Fernandes, Son, Sterling, Cornet*
        Kane, Weghorst*, Broja

        (Foster, Livramento, Ramsey, Amartey)

        Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      B. FH30 you only need 1 transfer to field 11 here

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. It does feel odd to FH when I can scrape 11, but a potential FH Team (see above) could well pay off. I think I'd be OK in BGW30 with 8 or 9 players to be honest and by chance I'm already quite well setup for it, albeit with only 6 players!

        Open Controls
    3. XABI 15
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I am in same boat as you and that is due to a recent WC. I also have 6 players for gameweek 30 with potentially 1/2 more depending on results. I think I could get up to 8 relatively hit free and also cover a lot of the main players that week. I also have a nice amount of doubles in 28 and 29.

      So by not using the FH in 30 I dont think I would lose out that much.

      Gameweek 27 thus becomes my main concern. I have 10 players + 1ft but my team is quite weak. No burnley, city mids, Son or united cover could set me back 30+ points

      Although it would leave me with no FH or WC left I am leaning to FH 27. Then can use transfers in 28 and 29 to prepare for those weeks and 30. Post that all transfers can be geared to a big BB at some point.

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Fyi my current team is:

        Sanchez
        Veltman Cancelo Saiss
        Bowen Ramsey Raphinha
        Kane Broja Jimenez
        Ramsdale Saka Robbo Trent Salah

        Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers. I think I'm going to FH in 27 to be honest. The DGWs are going to be tricky regardless without WC, so just needs some extra planning to try and mitigate some of that risk. But I fancy FH this week to get 25/30+ points with a bit of luck!

        Open Controls
        1. XABI 15
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think its a good call and I will probably join you.

          Open Controls
    4. TopBinFC
        22 mins ago

        The reason I'm FH30 and not this GW27 is because many of the players I will bring in on FH for 30 I wont want going forward (Villa, Leeds, Leicester etc). If you dont FH30 you will have some players you dont want going forward.

        Open Controls
        1. XABI 15
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          out of interest. Do you have 1FH left? If so is your decision 27 or 30?

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFC
              just now

              2 FHs left, 30 and 33

              Open Controls
          2. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Cheers. Yeah that's a fair point.

            Open Controls
      • TN
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        I am now leaning towards a FH27 for this team:

        DDG
        Cancelo Reguilon Ait-Nouri
        Gilmour Bowen Mahrez
        DCL Watkins Dennis

        Not playing = Ramsdale Salah Saka TAA Robertson

        Then in preparation for DGW28 taking a points hit and then DGW29 BB

        Thoughts??

        Who are people prioritising for GW27 FH?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          Yeah that could easily end up as a 222 formation. Target Son & Kane, Bruno, triple City & whoever you fancy from Burnley

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. mirko77
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Reguilon high risk if not playing either

          Open Controls
          1. mirko77
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            *of

            Open Controls
      • winchester
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Hey, what could be done here? Have 1ft and 0.4m itb. cheers!

        ddg
        keane cancelo saiss livra
        bruno bowen
        edouard dennis watkins

        (foster taa salah jota saka)

        Open Controls
      • Quan MisTaka
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Last on FH

        A) Maguire + Broja + Sterling
        B) Livra + Sancho + Foden

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        There should be a 24 hour cooling off period after hitting the free hit button. Regret doing it now.

        Open Controls
        1. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Yeah it's annoying.

          I'm likely to FH but injuries/suspension can change the potential gains of the FH. Budget wasn't an issue when draft FH team so haven't activated it yet

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            31 mins ago

            Hit it early but I'm already down 0.5m (ish) on my budget by selling & rebuying Cancelo! 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              29 mins ago

              Oh that's not ideal

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 mins ago

                Lesson learned. Still got the 11 I want & 2 passable subs so its ok

                Open Controls
      • GoonerByron
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Thoughts on this FH27 draft?

        Pope
        Cancelo - Mee - Livramento
        Foden - Mahrez - Bruno - Son - Sancho
        Kane - Weghorst

        3.9 GK - Gelhardt - Amartey - Tsimikas

        Open Controls
        1. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Bench is too weak. Sancho & Foden over Sterling & Broja not worth it.

          Open Controls
        2. griffzinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          City rotation my first worry..

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Both Firmino and Jota out for Leeds

        https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/well-try-everything-klopp-firmino-and-jota-wembley

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          34 mins ago

          even more reason for Salah to score a hatty

          Open Controls
        2. Chemical76
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Nonsense!

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Poopypants

            Open Controls
        3. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          How I wish I took a punt od Diaz. Simple straight swap and that's it. Another wasted opportunity and fair play to those who actually did it.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Fair play to the Diaz punters. We knew he would get mins but the Firmino injury wasn't known until after the deadline

            Open Controls
            1. Brehmeren
              • 11 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
        4. TopBinFC
            29 mins ago

            I so nearly bought Firmino at 10:56 Saturday, trap avoided.

            Open Controls
        5. Maddamotha
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Would you freehit this?
          1FT. 0.8ITB.

          DDG
          Livramento, Dias, Cancelo
          Foden, Bowen, Sissoko, Raphina,
          Jimenez, Dennis, Antonio

          Foster, Salah, VVD, TAA

          Open Controls
          1. tommo-uk-
            • 9 Years
            just now

            No chance

            Open Controls
        6. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          What are your thoughts on Salah (TC) so far and did you expect more from him?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            30 mins ago

            Expectation was around 20pts so right on course

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                1 min ago

                This, I expected 60 in total, could well get more.

                Open Controls
            2. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Happy.
              1 goal worth 30 points with Leeds to come.

              I am cautiously optimistic he starts and hauls.

              Open Controls
            3. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              I haven't Tc'd him as I've free hit instead

              fairly happy so far, if you offered me a goal against Leeds I'd probably take it, as long as he doesn't get a hatty 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                could have had another 2 assist in first game
                Leeds all over the place atm

                Open Controls
            4. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              26 mins ago

              Happy I didn't overthink it.
              Weggy was the real hero for me

              Open Controls
            5. tommo-uk-
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              If utd can put 4 past them i expect pool to get double figures!

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Yep 30 points not too bad so far hoping for the same again at least, am currently on 61 points so want to achieve my firste ever 100+ haul!! (only my 2nd season)

                Open Controls
          2. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            30 mins ago

            RMFH27 Draft please.

            FH draft.

            Pope
            Cancelo Livramento Shaw
            Mahrez Sterling Son Cornet
            Kane Weghorst Daka
            ----------------------------------------------------
            Foster JWP Dier Billiams

            0.5M in the bank.

            Thoughts?

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              I'd advise you to get one of Bruno or Sancho, but otherwise it's pretty damn good. You've commited to double MCI mid. and I'm sticking with double def. for now. I feel like a clean sheet against the Toffees is a given and their defenders have attacking threat as well.

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Cheers. Sancho might be a fun punt.

                Open Controls
            2. cheeky moses
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Nice. Why no KdB?

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Budget reasons mainly. Wanted Kane. Even if I do Daka to Broja I can't fit in KDB.

                Open Controls
                1. cheeky moses
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Ok. You could also downgrade JWP and Dier. Kinda expensive bench.

                  Open Controls
          3. HD7
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Pope
            Cancelo - KWP

            Laporte or Mee/other Burnley player?

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I like the idea of having a Burnley CB because Leicester are terrible at set pieces. But I am not sure they'll keep any CS.

              Open Controls
          4. cheeky moses
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            RM FH27 team

            Pope
            Cancelo, Cresswell, Livra
            KdB, Bruno, Son, Bowen
            Kane, Weghorst, Broja

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                2 mins ago

                Looks good!

                Don't fancy a Cucurella or Coady over Creswell?

                Open Controls
                1. cheeky moses
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers. Nah, I prefer cresswell due to set pieces.

                  Open Controls
            2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                26 mins ago

                How many have people got left this GW? I've got seven and Triple Salah.

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  11, only Cap salah, on 75 atm, hoping for 130 odd all out - on free hit though

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    which 11 though?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      pope Gabriel Tierney vvd trent
                      sarr Zaha salah son saka
                      kane

                      Open Controls
                  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                      15 mins ago

                      Wow - good going! Your FH picks look like they've paid off?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        yeah, it was only going ok until the son and Kane show

                        Open Controls
                  3. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    8 + Salah TC

                    Open Controls
                  4. Arteta
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    8 + TC Salah.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    8 + Salah(x3)

                    Open Controls
                    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                        just now

                        I obviously missed the memo about having eight!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 5 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      72 with 11 left.

                      Open Controls
                      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                          4 mins ago

                          FH?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 5 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            No. Only used my FT.

                            Open Controls
                            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                1 min ago

                                Is TCSalah included in your 11?

                                Open Controls
                          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                              3 mins ago

                              Also great grav

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Thanks!

                                Open Controls
                          3. tommo-uk-
                            • 9 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            8 including TC Salah

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Yes sir! Could have been better than 72. Edouard and TAA didn't feature; Raph only played half.

                              Open Controls
                        • putana
                          • 3 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          anyone know if dennis is expected to play the next game? dont see him flagged

                          Open Controls
                          1. Christina.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            yes, fit

                            Open Controls
                          2. griffzinho
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Watford say that they have "emerged with no fresh injury concerns" from the win over Villa - so Emmanuel Dennis is presumably fit after his late substitution. João Pedro and Juraj Kucka will have their fitness assessed ahead of Wednesday's game.

                            Scout Tweet earlier..

                            Open Controls
                        • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                          • 2 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          1ft 2.1 itb

                          Guatia
                          Dalot Cancelo Kilman Cash
                          Bowen Cornet Foden
                          Kane(c) King Broja

                          Foster ESR Salah TAA

                          A) Salah > Son (Wildcard in 28)
                          B) Roll (Guatia/Bowen/King > Sa/Ramsey/ASM in 28 for a -4)

                          Open Controls
                        • TopBinFC
                            19 mins ago

                            People who have 1 FH left and using it this GW27, how do you plan to get through GW30? With 3 games so far in GW30, if you buy in players from Leicester, Leeds Brentford etc you will be stuck with them, most likely wont want them going forward. Thats my reason for using FH in 30 as opposed to this week, load up on players from poor teams that I dont want for 1 week only.

                            Open Controls
                            1. tommo-uk-
                              • 9 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Understanding the GW30 situation has made me rule out using my 1 remaining FH in 27. Has to be saved for 30 surely.

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFC
                                  1 min ago

                                  This is my thinking, whether its right or wrong, I dont want to be taking hits for players in GW30 that I dont want for longer than that GW, doesnt make sense, be taking more hits to get them back out. WC is out of the question for obvious reasons.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. XABI 15
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                If there are only 3 or 4 games going ahead without any of the top teams playing. I think fielding a team of 7 or 8 is ok.
                                It is quite easy to get to that number with a few Arsenal, Wolves, Villa and a couple from teams you mention.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 5 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              Start Edouard or Ramsey next week?

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFC
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Ramsey

                                  Open Controls
                                • BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Rammo in the main room, as Weak Become Heroes might say.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Miguel Sanchez
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Ramsey

                                    Open Controls
                                • Millie7
                                  • 8 Years
                                  15 mins ago

                                  teams looking a bit pants. Free hit it??

                                  Foster
                                  Coufal* Reguilon* Lowton* Cancelo
                                  Bruno Bowen Raphinha
                                  King Broja

                                  10 players max, but 3 defenders may not even play...

                                  Open Controls
                                • Miguel Sanchez
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  14 mins ago

                                  Captain:

                                  A) Weghorst (cpa, LEI)
                                  B) Kane (lee)
                                  C) Son (lee)

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                    • 5 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    The exact three options for me. Will watch this post closely.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Karan14
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Currently leaning towards Weggy

                                    Open Controls
                                • BullDogTevez
                                  • 11 Years
                                  13 mins ago

                                  Meikayla Moore perfect hatrick (of own goals) lol

                                  Open Controls
                                • Chip strategy for GW27
                                  Geoff
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 9 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  I'm curious about chip strategy.. I Wildcarded last week with the plan to FH for GW27. I'll still be doing that (triple Arsenal and triple Liverpool).

                                  What chip are you playing and why?

                                  And has your chip strategy changed because of anything that happened in GW26?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. tommo-uk-
                                    • 9 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    BB - GW28/29
                                    Final FH - GW30
                                    WC - Undecided

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Geoff
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • Has Moderation Rights
                                      • 9 Years
                                      5 mins ago

                                      Nice one. I had been looking at saving the WC but I avoided (at least) a -8 last week more likely -12 and can save the FH for GW30

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. tommo-uk-
                                        • 9 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        I think a lot relies on the form of chelsea as they have a great run of fixtures and current template has zero players....that may change.

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                    • 5 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    2 FHs and BB still left. Will use the FHs in big doubles. BB, whenever I have a useful 15.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Geoff
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • Has Moderation Rights
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Nice one. Good for GW30?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                        • 5 Years
                                        just now

                                        Should have 8 or 9. Think that's enough in that week to not use the FH.

                                        Open Controls
                                  3. Steve The Spud
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    I free hit this week because I have 12 good starters for 27

                                    free hit 30 I think, don't like the idea of doubling up on wolves or even trebling like some our

                                    bb or tc whenever

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Geoff
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • Has Moderation Rights
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      I don't love it, but did it.

                                      Jimenez I think is a nice pick and one defender is fine. Sa vs Ramsdale was close for me but I went Sa so I could get Tierney/Saka/Laca

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. Karan14
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    TC26
                                    FH27
                                    BB28 (if possible with transfers)
                                    WC31/35
                                    FH33/36

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. Chemical76
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Odd reply perhaps but already decided to repeat this season's play in using BB in GW1 22/23.

                                    FH (1) this week.

                                    Leaves me with one FH.

                                    Open Controls
                                  6. Camzy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    FH27 and that's really it for now.

                                    Most likely I will do something like:
                                    FH27, FH30, deadend GW33, WC34, BB36.

                                    33 is the next big stumbling block and I think it's probably best to deadend into it if you have no FHs left and then WC to prep for BB36.

                                    Alternatively, you could deadend into 30, WC in 31, FH33 and BB36. But it will be something like this.

                                    I don't think there's going to be any news in GW28 that could force a WC but it's also team dependent. If I get a bunch of injuries it could force my hand.

                                    Open Controls
                                • tommo-uk-
                                  • 9 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Anyone with 1 FH left and considering using it in GW27, have a look at the current 4 games in GW30 and ask yourself how many outfield players you would likely have, and out of the players you would transfer in for GW30, would you keep them moving forwards.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. XABI 15
                                    • 6 Years
                                    just now

                                    Just replied above "If there are only 3 or 4 games going ahead without any of the top teams playing. I think fielding a team of 7 or 8 is ok. It is quite easy to get to that number with a few Arsenal, Wolves, Villa and a couple from teams you mention."

                                    I currently have Ramsdale, Saka, Saiss, Jimenez, Raphinha, Ramsey. Potentially Broja too.

                                    They also all double in 28 or 29 so I am happy to hold all. Just need to add 2 or 3 with my transfers from 28-30.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Raf
                                  • 12 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Hi guys,

                                  Any help appreciated.

                                  Foster ramsdale
                                  Taa digne cancelo reguilon livra
                                  Salah saka son Maddison Bowen
                                  Dennis Watkins broja

                                  1ft, happy to take a hit.
                                  What would you do first?

                                  Dennis to weghorst?

                                  Open Controls
                                • Reinhold
                                  • 11 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  I honestly find it a bit baffling that so many are using their FH this GW, even when they have perfectly viable teams. Liverpool and Arsenal are not playing, Spurs have been inconsistent at best, City are away to Jekyll-and-Hyde Everton, and the only DGW team is Burnley, who may not even warrant a triple up. Sure, there's the United fixture, but even that could turn out to be a letdown.

                                  Suddenly feel much better about my FH this gameweek now.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Wild Rover
                                    • 11 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Well I agree on the first paragraph...

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Geoff
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                    • 9 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    I'd mostly say the standard thing, 'it's team-dependant'.

                                    For example I have triple Liverpool and Arsenal, so will be

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. internal error
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    so what you're saying is that this game week could be rubbish, like any game week can

                                    Open Controls
                                • Shark Team
                                  • 4 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  imo Norwich Watford Brentford going down

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Geoff
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    That's probably my guess too

                                    Open Controls
                                • Catastrophe
                                  • 11 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Any improvements to this FH Team please chaps? 0.3M spare.

                                  Pope*
                                  Cancelo, Maguire, Mee*
                                  Fernandes, Son, Mahrez, Sancho
                                  Kane, Weghorst*, Broja

                                  (3.9, Livramento, Ramsey, Schar)

                                  - Too much Utd?
                                  - Mee, Sancho, Mahrez vs. Cornet, Laporte, Sterling?

                                  Thanks

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. XABI 15
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Wouldn't change too much. Prefer option 1 in your second question

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Catastrophe
                                      • 11 Years
                                      just now

                                      Cheers

                                      Open Controls

