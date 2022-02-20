28
Site Features February 20

Site update: New article filter feature for Members

28 Comments
At Fantasy Football Scout, we love three things: football, Fantasy and our incredible community. Whilst Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the world’s biggest and best Fantasy game, has always been our core focus and accounts for 90% of the articles, video, podcast content and tools we provide, we do also enjoy a dabble in other games and leagues – and we know many of our community do, too. Hence we’ve covered the likes of Gaffr, UEFA Champions League, Euro 2020, Bundesliga Fantasy, Allsvenskan, Eliteserien, CLUB as well as community-created games like GoalScorer Challenge, LastManStanding, Fantasy ChampMan and VirtualFPL.

We have also worked with prize-giving games like Sky Fantasy, Fantasy5, SoRare and FanTeam. For the vast majority of the time, we look to cover and promote games where there’s no financial stake required. However, on some occasions, particular offers do require a stake – and in rare cases, could be equated with more traditional sportsbook gambling.

We are mindful that some members of our community are not interested in these premium or sportsbook games and others downright hate it. We have, as always, been listening to the audience and with this in mind, have created a filter that allows free or Premium Members to actively filter out certain types of games.

Due to the way our site is currently structured with comments threads appearing below the top article, we cannot easily remove the posts entirely from the article-listing structure without cutting users off from engaging in the latest comments. However, we can now allow you to block the image and content of the article, so you’re only left with the comment chat.

We do need to stress that this feature is still in beta mode, so there will doubtless be some bugs to iron out and we also may look to evolve this further in the future, but we hope you’ll agree this is a step towards addressing concerns of some of the community.

HOW TO TURN ON THE FILTER


To turn on the filter, simply go to your profile page (click the avatar in the top right and select profile from the drop-down menu), scroll down to the privacy settings, and select the relevant option that you want to filter under ‘Hidden Categories’. At present, you can choose ‘Premium Fantasy’ (which will filter Fantasy games that require you spend money to play) and ‘Scout Betting’ (covering offers that are directly related in some way to sportsbook). So not all sponsored content will be blockable, just anything that falls within the above two categories.




More Website Updates: Fantasy Points

Also on the subject of answering community feedback, we’ve also been working on a number of new tools and features behind the scenes and one of these which was much requested is the addition of Fantasy points to core data tables in the Premium Members Area.

You can read more about this in the article below:

New FPL points stats in FFScout Premium Members Area


We’re also currently working through a number of bug fixes in the new Premium Members Area and a host of new tools that will be added in time for the new season (and may even make an appearance in 2021/22). Whilst we can’t always move as rapidly as we’d like to, we do listen to all feedback via support mails, comments and our surveys (so if you want to feedback you can fill out the latest live one below), and are working through the core requests.


Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout surveys

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

28 Comments Post a Comment
  The Parrot
      19 mins ago

      Are there any price strategy's when on FH?

      Any money to make by buying and selling it does it all just reset?

      Open Controls
      The Parrot
          just now

          Or does it all just reset***

          Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes! Article filter feature !

        You can count on my £20 for next year !

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice feature, but I am not sure how this comments/article separation works. I'll try to check it out now.

          Open Controls
      3. HD7
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        What are you doing with Bowen on FH?

        I see Cancelo in most team and I understand why. But Bowen is also in a lot of team... but I dont like he plays Wolves

        Open Controls
      4. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        This article filter is great news, but can we still see the comments section for an article which has been filtered out?

        Otherwise people who for very good reasons wish never to see gambling content might also be filtering out the current conversations on the site too.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          If I understand it right, I believe so!

          "Due to the way our site is currently structured with comments threads appearing below the top article, we cannot easily remove the posts entirely from the article-listing structure without cutting users off from engaging in the latest comments. However, we can now allow you to block the image and content of the article, so you’re only left with the comment chat."

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            But how do you access the comments, if you can't see the article? Comments tab in sidebar?

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              The article will still be there, I'm guessing you'll just see the title and then a block on where the content is. Should still be able to comment as normal.

              Open Controls
              1. Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Thanks for the clarification SR! Looking forward to trying it out in due course

                Open Controls
      5. tempest
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        So, I can put this team out and save both FHs… would you?

        De Gea
        Cancelo/ Dalot/ Amartey/ Mee
        Son/ Bowen/ xxx
        Kane/ Dennis/ Broja

        Open Controls
        Mozumbus
            just now

            One of the better non-FH teams I have seen so far here.
            Get Weghorst.
            Get Weghorst.

            Open Controls
        2. EL tridente
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          How is this WC looking? Will probably do Weghorts to ASM or Lacazette before DGW28
          Sá, Dubravka
          TAA, Digne, Bednarek, Saiss, Tierney
          Salah, Son, Raphinha, Coutinho, Saka
          Jimenez, Broja, Weghorts

          Open Controls
        3. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          Wth is wrong with vieira. Why is he benching their lethal forward

          Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Wish I could play All Out Attack chip this week…

          Bruno | Sterling | Son | Bowen | Cornet
          Kane | Weghorst | Broja

          Open Controls
        5. stripeless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          This is a good site improvement, thanks for this!

          On a side note, is there any way to filter the podcast feed? I've listened to the scoutcast for many years but had to unsubscribe a few months ago becasue there was just way too much being pushed onto the podcast feed.

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I barely watch anything that doesn't feature the Godfather Mark himself.

            Open Controls
        6. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thoughts on using WC in GW28 vs after GW30?

          Also, if you would WC GW28 do you have any early drafts? Been thinking about something like below myself:

          Sa/Foster
          TAA/Cancelo/James/White/Livra
          Salah/Mahrez/Saka/Kulu/Ramsey
          Kane/Weghorst/ Broja

          0.8ITB

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            I don't honestly think worth looking at drafts until we know outcome of FA cup games

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 5 Years
              just now

              True that, cheers

              Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            And who is Kulu ? Been trying to work it out…..probably very obvious….

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Kulusevski

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Ah right! Don't know much about him other than scored yesterday

                Open Controls
        7. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          1FT 0ITB - 1FH remaining

          Guaita*
          Cancelo Dawson Livra
          Bruno Foden Bowen Raph
          Watkins Weghorst King

          Foster - Salah TAA White

          Team looks in need of a shakeup to be ready for 28-30, thinking of doing Salah > Son (and Guaita > Pope if out) then playing the WC in 28.

          Open Controls
        8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Good morning all!! I have Bruno so that complicates getting Son, only feasible way to get him in this week would be to lose Cancelo to Roberts or Bowen to Ramsey, should I do either of them?? Would get Cancelo back the following week.

          Or I can to Jota and Dennis to JWP and Adams and set up for Southamptons good fixtures and double

          Thoughts welcomed!!!

          Open Controls
          1. Ruinenlust
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Why didn't you sell Bruno for Son yesterday?

            Open Controls
        BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            just now

            Not a great XI but probably no need to FH this, right? Especially with only 1 FH left.

            Foster
            Cancelo, Digne, Coady
            Jamsey, Bowen, Son
            Toney, Maupay, Dennis

            Thinking Dennis to Weghorst and (for one week) Salah to KDB/Bruno for -4. Would give me an XI but no bench cover. Got plenty itb.

            (Bottomed previous article; with thanks to Tomasjj)

            Open Controls
          • The Mighty Hippo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This is my first draft at a gw27 FH team. What do you reckon, any obvious omissions or errors?

            Pope
            Cancelo | Saiss | Mee
            Son | KDB | Mahrez | JWP | Coutinho
            Kane | Weghorst
            -------------------------------------
            Gunn | Broja | Schar | Amartey

            Open Controls

