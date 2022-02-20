Site update: New article filter feature for Members

At Fantasy Football Scout, we love three things: football, Fantasy and our incredible community. Whilst Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the world’s biggest and best Fantasy game, has always been our core focus and accounts for 90% of the articles, video, podcast content and tools we provide, we do also enjoy a dabble in other games and leagues – and we know many of our community do, too. Hence we’ve covered the likes of Gaffr, UEFA Champions League, Euro 2020, Bundesliga Fantasy, Allsvenskan, Eliteserien, CLUB as well as community-created games like GoalScorer Challenge, LastManStanding, Fantasy ChampMan and VirtualFPL.



We have also worked with prize-giving games like Sky Fantasy, Fantasy5, SoRare and FanTeam. For the vast majority of the time, we look to cover and promote games where there’s no financial stake required. However, on some occasions, particular offers do require a stake – and in rare cases, could be equated with more traditional sportsbook gambling.



We are mindful that some members of our community are not interested in these premium or sportsbook games and others downright hate it. We have, as always, been listening to the audience and with this in mind, have created a filter that allows free or Premium Members to actively filter out certain types of games.



Due to the way our site is currently structured with comments threads appearing below the top article, we cannot easily remove the posts entirely from the article-listing structure without cutting users off from engaging in the latest comments. However, we can now allow you to block the image and content of the article, so you’re only left with the comment chat.

We do need to stress that this feature is still in beta mode, so there will doubtless be some bugs to iron out and we also may look to evolve this further in the future, but we hope you’ll agree this is a step towards addressing concerns of some of the community.

HOW TO TURN ON THE FILTER



To turn on the filter, simply go to your profile page (click the avatar in the top right and select profile from the drop-down menu), scroll down to the privacy settings, and select the relevant option that you want to filter under ‘Hidden Categories’. At present, you can choose ‘Premium Fantasy’ (which will filter Fantasy games that require you spend money to play) and ‘Scout Betting’ (covering offers that are directly related in some way to sportsbook). So not all sponsored content will be blockable, just anything that falls within the above two categories.









More Website Updates: Fantasy Points

Also on the subject of answering community feedback, we’ve also been working on a number of new tools and features behind the scenes and one of these which was much requested is the addition of Fantasy points to core data tables in the Premium Members Area.

You can read more about this in the article below:



We’re also currently working through a number of bug fixes in the new Premium Members Area and a host of new tools that will be added in time for the new season (and may even make an appearance in 2021/22). Whilst we can’t always move as rapidly as we’d like to, we do listen to all feedback via support mails, comments and our surveys (so if you want to feedback you can fill out the latest live one below), and are working through the core requests.







