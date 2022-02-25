549
FPL February 25

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Gameweek 27 Free Hit

After the Triple Captain and Wildcard chips took centre stage in Gameweek 26, the Free Hit is about to see widespread usage in Gameweek 27.

Almost 40% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position.

NICK POPE

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit 7

Nick Pope (£5.4m) looks to be the standout goalkeeper pick for those on a Free Hit and it’s not just because he’s the only shot-stopper with two fixtures in Gameweek 27.

It’s also the form of the Clarets’ backline: Pope has remarkably conceded just three goals in his last nine appearances, registering six clean sheets along the way. He hasn’t even been that overworked, ranking just joint-10th for saves made across his last half-dozen run-outs, which is a testament to the back four in front of him.

Bonus points have been flowing, too, with eight arriving in the last seven matches. With the Burnley defence not racking up passes or chances created to boost their own scores on the Bonus Points System (BPS), and the forwards hardly scoring freely, a goalkeeper in a no-frills side like Sean Dyche’s will often mop up the bonus points in low-scoring games.

Matches against Crystal Palace and Leicester City aren’t easy, it has to be said: both clubs rank in the top eight for goals scored this season. But Champions League-chasing sides like West Ham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs have all either been shut out completely or reduced to just one goal by the Clarets over the last 11 Gameweeks, so Burnley have been holding their own against the Premier League elite.

BEN MEE + OTHER BURNLEY DEFENDERS

Calvert-Lewin injury latest as Everton's FPL midfielders catch the eye

All of what we said about Burnley’s new-found solidity above applies to their defenders, too, of course.

And Palace and Leicester’s fallibility at dead-ball situations should also be to the interest of James Tarkowski (£4.9m) and Ben Mee (£4.8m).

Ranked joint-fourth and joint-eighth respectively among defenders for set-piece attempts in 2021/22, Mee and Tarkowski have six attacking returns between them already this season. Mee indeed found the back of the net in midweek, to underscore his aerial threat.

As for the cheaper alternatives at the back, the return from injury of Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) does slightly cast doubt over Erik Pieters‘ (£4.2m) minutes but it would still be a surprise to see Sean Dyche shake up a backline that has been in such good form of late.

Connor Roberts (£4.5m) is a name worth mentioning for bargain-hunters, after registering three chances created and as many bonus points in Gameweek 26. He seems to have seen off Matthew Lowton‘s (£4.4m) challenge at right-back for now, with the previous incumbent not losing his place through injury – as was the case with Taylor.

DAVID DE GEA/HARRY MAGUIRE

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

With Watford struggling for goals of late (just three scored from their last eight matches) and now under the guidance of a safety-first manager, there’s a strong shout for a representative of the Manchester United backline in a Free Hit side this week.

The problem is, that has been the case for the past few months with the Red Devils’ favourable fixture run and they’ve flattered to deceive time and time again: just two shut-outs have arrived in their last 10 matches, with the likes of Newcastle, Brentford, Burnley and Southampton finding their way past David de Gea (£5.4m).

With the full-back positions tough to call, the United custodian probably remains the stand-out route into the United backline.

He’s compensated for the shut-out shortage with 11 save and five bonus points since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival, making more stops than any other goalkeeper since the change in manager and averaging 4.5 points per match under his interim head coach.

Harry Maguire (£5.4m) seems to be rotation-proof under Rangnick despite some iffy form and he’s a similarly safe route into the United backline. He finally delivered on his untapped set-piece potential in Gameweek 26, finding the net against Leeds.

KYLE WALKER-PETERS

Walker-Peters has fixtures but as yet unproven pedigree as a budget FPL defender

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) is arguably now Southampton’s first-choice full-back on current form. Adept at playing on either flank, and consequently having two routes into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting XI, his manager has likened him to Philip Lahm recently for his versatility.

The former Spurs man has really improved the attacking side of his game of late, with one goal and two assists in his last seven outings. In that time, he’s recorded 10 chances created, seven shots in the box and 19 penalty area touches, all very competitive totals among defenders.

The clean sheets haven’t flowed for Southampton, it must be said: last weekend’s shut-out against Everton was Saints’ first since Gameweek 11.

But the south-coast club will at least be coming up against a Norwich City side who have failed to score in 15 of their 25 league fixtures, finding the back of the net on fewer occasions than any other team.

Tino Livramento (£4.3m) is of course the cheaper, more popular alternative in FPL, and he showcased his own attacking skillset with an assist on his league comeback from injury last weekend. But with Romain Perraud (£4.8m) recovering from Covid-19 in time for the Norwich game, the Frenchman – who impressed during Livramento’s absence – does pose some rotation risk to the teenage full-back.

JOAO CANCELO

FPL Gameweek 18 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned 4

There’s not much more we can say to you about Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), who averages more points per match (5.9) than any other midfielder or forward in FPL bar a certain Liverpool-based Egyptian.

With nine attacking returns and 13 clean sheets to his name in 24 appearances this season, Cancelo should go close to the 200-point mark by the time 2021/22 draws to a close.

He’s also, remarkably for a defender, 10th among all outfield players for goal attempts – only one of which has been converted, admittedly – in the current campaign, ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Son Heung-min (£10.8m).

We’re not quite sure what to expect from Frank Lampard’s up-and-down Everton side but Cancelo enjoyed facing the Toffees earlier in the season, racking up 12 points in a 3-0 win.

With Everton third-bottom for attempts conceded from set plays, Aymeric Laporte (£5.8m) is also worth a shout this week. Averaging 6.5 points per match over his last 10 run-outs, the Spain international is a menace at dead-ball situations, banking three goals and two assists already in 2021/22.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut

The once-fancied assets from Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have slightly gone off the boil of late, certainly from a defensive perspective: not one of those clubs has recorded more than two clean sheets over the last 13 Gameweeks.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) is third among FPL defenders for baseline bonus points (BBPS) this season, however. He should rack up plenty of those against Burnley, from passes completed to clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs), and despite their recent upswing in form, the Clarets are still the division’s second-lowest scorers.

The ever-unpredictable Lucas Digne (£5.1m) is third among FPL defenders for chances created since his Villa debut, meanwhile.

Newcastle and Eddie Howe don’t seem like a defensive match-up made in paradise but the Magpies have tightened up considerably of late, keeping two clean sheets and conceding only four goals in their last six matches. Dan Burn (£4.4m) has slotted in seamlessly at his boyhood club and not only carries a threat from set plays but, given his gargantuan frame, should also mop up a lot of recoveries and CBIs against a Brentford side who like to go direct. That should help boost his Gameweek 27 fortunes on the Bonus Points System.

It’s just one clean sheet in the last six for Wolves, who nevertheless still boast the joint-third-best defensive record in the division this season. The fact that no-one has stopped West Ham from scoring on home soil this season is a black mark against Jose Sa (£5.2m) and co, however.

In the same fixture, Aaron Cresswell (£5.3m) is a bit of a differential punt. Ranked joint-fifth among defenders for bonus points and with five attacking returns to his name, he’ll be up against a Wolves side that have scored fewer goals than all bar two sides – albeit who have found the net on 10 occasions in their last six games.

  1. dadoune30
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Very uncertain if I should FH this team:
    Dubravka
    Mee Bednarek Kilman
    Son JWP Raphina Ramsey
    Weghotst Jimenez

    Ramsdale, TAA, Tierney, Salah, Laca

    My FT was Mane to Son..
    Plan is to play10 players GW27..Transfer out Mee and Weghorst and BB GW28, TC GW29 and play 10/11 GW30.
    2 FH still available

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't fh

      Open Controls
      1. dadoune30
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks.. will be hoping City and Utd blank.. lol

        Open Controls
  2. GE
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Tark or Mee on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mee

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Why not both?

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Instead of Pope or all three?
        If double I can go Forster, Tar and Mee instead of Pope, Tark/Mee and Livramento?

        Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mee

      Open Controls
  3. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    third defensive slot on FH
    A) Burnley double up
    B) Man Utd
    C) Southampton

    Not entirely sure i trust the Burnley double up

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      bednarek seems decent for the price no?

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        KWP and Livra first sub looks like the combo

        Open Controls
        1. tibollom
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          what do you mean?

          Open Controls
        2. TopBinFC
            just now

            Southampton dont keep many clean sheets

            Open Controls
      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. YoungPretender
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Already on a -4 with this..

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Dalot Livramento
      Son Foden Bowen Cornet
      Weghorst Broja Dennis

      Ramsdale Coufal TAA Salah

      My question is, should I do Coufal > Mee for a -8 and Dennis to the bench?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    4. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      FH team but hesitaitng trying to get Bruno in there instead of Sancho...

      Pope
      cancelo mee shaw(Could be saints defender instead)
      sancho sterling mahrez son
      kane wegs broja

      or I could do
      Foster
      Pieters Cancelo Bednarek
      son sterling mahrez bruno
      kane wegs broja

      Open Controls
      1. jakethebeast
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        First team with Sancho, I would say. To much is lost on the other team. Otherwise you should do Sterling -> Foden

        Open Controls
        1. tibollom
          • 5 Years
          just now

          yea thanks mate, ive had foden for a while and he is frustrating.. also have bruno in my non FH team.. not sure what to do !

          Open Controls
    5. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      On WC
      A Kane Hwang (Have Son)
      B Jimenez Watkins ( Have Ramsey)

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        First duo for sure.

        Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A with Broja

        Open Controls
    6. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Which two to pick on free hit - Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Pieters?

      Open Controls
      1. jakethebeast
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I would get the twos CB's

        Open Controls
    7. jakethebeast
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      ello fellow WC'ers

      here's the plan:

      Ramsdal/Dubravka
      TAA/Coady/Digne/Mee/Bednarek
      Salah/Son/Mahrez/JWP/Saka
      Weghorst/Broja/Jimenez

      BB in 28 with Mahrez, Mee, Weggy to either Raph/cout/ramsey to Laca/ASM and Rudiger, depending on doubles and injury for a -8

      Is it worth doing the Mahrez thing?? Gives me the possibility of scouting Leeds and AV for the double. I

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I prefer Sa over Ramsdale if Bb28. we'll know before deadline tonight if arsenal v chelsea is on in 28 as it really has to be announced today.

        Mahrez idea is ok but I don't like planning - 8s ion

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          on a WC.

          Open Controls
          1. jakethebeast
            • 2 Years
            just now

            No I dont like that either! Just really the only way I can get some city coverage around.

            The question is likely, who'll score most: Mahrez and -4 vs. Raphinha. Think I would go for Mahrez here.

            Open Controls
        2. jakethebeast
          • 2 Years
          just now

          And thanks for reply!

          Open Controls
    8. highsguy
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Roberts vs Tarkowski?

      Open Controls
      1. jakethebeast
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Tarkowski any day

        Open Controls
    9. MrJobby
        32 mins ago

        I thought my team was set but have doubts again . City will
        Play strong team on the back of a loss and liverpool win and a 5-0 lead in the champ league in the bag . FH active I can make this work either coutinho or Raphinia out for Bilva , Foden or Mahrez ? Or stick

        Open Controls
      • mataave
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Thoughts on this free hit team?

        Pope
        Mee - Cancelo - Livramento
        Mahrez - Sterling - Bruno - Son
        Ronaldo - Weghorst - Broja

        Foster - McArthur - Amartey - Tsimikas

        Open Controls
        1. JonSnow
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Kane over ronaldo for me but otherwise template. Watford not looking too bad since sarr back and united are hit and miss.

          Open Controls
          1. mataave
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            I know what you mean, but so are Spurs I guess. Difficult choice

            Open Controls
            1. JonSnow
              • 4 Years
              just now

              my thought process is leeds are shipping alot of goals to top teams, play attacking football so it will lead into spurs counter-attacking with son+kane. watford away form is also pretty good.

              Open Controls
      • jakethebeast
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        I would stick. Only transfer would be Raph to Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. jakethebeast
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Reply fail to mrJobby

          Open Controls
      • JonSnow
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Bottomed: on FH, which option is best, already have cancelo.
        A) Mahrez + Foden
        B) Sterling + Bernado
        C)Bruno > sancho downgrade to allow $$ for mahrez + sterling

        A or C would allow me to upgrade my Amartey bench fodder to cresswell as a backup if a city mid is rested. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Birdman77
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • TopBinFC
          27 mins ago

          Any Wolves fans, is RAN more nailed now with the Semedo injury? Jonny seemed to come on at RB last night? I guess it depends how long Semedo is out for?

          Open Controls
        • Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Tark is a fair enough risk this week? People just blinded by last weeks score, or is Mee genuinely a better pick?

          Open Controls
          1. JonSnow
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            stats are much the same, unsure about the eye test though. flip of a coin for me

            Open Controls
        • ituura
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Foster
          Cucurella Keane Coady
          Ward-Prowse Bowen Sissoko
          Dennis Antonio CR

          Salah, Robertson, TAA, Gudmundsson not playing. Should I transfer Gudmunsson out to get 11 man on pitch for -4? Who would be the best option?

          Open Controls
        • TopBinFC
            25 mins ago

            Not using FH, is this team gonna give me red arrow, have 1 FT? Cheers

            Guaita/Sanchez
            Cancelo, Coady, Dier
            Foden, Son (c), Ramsey, Raph
            Toney, Antonio, Broja

            RAN, TAA, Salah

            Open Controls
            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Honestly - id free hit that. its s weak enough. Same could be said for my team below though.

              Open Controls
          • Lallana
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Which one?

            1) Coutinho, Broja - Son Captain
            2) Willock, Weghorst - Weghorst Captain

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                15 mins ago

                1

                Open Controls
              • PartyTime
                  5 mins ago

                  1

                  Open Controls
                • Gooner97
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  1

                  Open Controls
                • Lallana
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers! Despite less games, 1 fills me with more confidence.

                  Open Controls
              • JonSnow
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                With gudmonsson and cornet out for burnley is weghorst going to be limited in attack?

                Open Controls
                1. Lallana
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Probably. I actually think Pope as a captain is not a bad shout.

                  Open Controls
              • Birdman77
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                Thoughts?
                a) Bruno
                b) Sterling

                Open Controls
                1. JonSnow
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  tough but B

                  Open Controls
                2. PartyTime
                    15 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  • CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sterling for the future

                    Open Controls
                3. PartyTime
                    16 mins ago

                    Ok I know there isn’t so much love Che Adams here & I also prefer to have Broja but looking at current form, is Che Adams the one to have especially if budget doesn’t restrict the transfer or is it classic overthinking as Broja is highly owned.

                    Thoughts? Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fit_to_drop
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Will Che Adams produce more points that Broja from here to end of Season? I suspect he does.

                      Open Controls
                      1. PartyTime
                          just now

                          Hmm. Interesting. Think you’re right on this tbh

                          Open Controls
                    2. Fit_to_drop
                      • 2 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Need to sell one defender out of this lot to make 11 for this week.

                      who to sell?

                      A. Tierney (bought at 4.7)
                      B. VVD (bought at current price, 6.7)


                      Cancelo Ait Nouri Tierney*
                      Ramsey Son(c) Fernandes Bowen
                      Dennis Weghorst Broja

                      Foster Salah VVD TAA

                      Open Controls
                    3. YoungPretender
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Already on -4, is Coufal > Mee worth a -8. Dennis to the bench..

                      Sanchez
                      Cancelo Livramento Dalot
                      Son Foden Bowen Cornet
                      Dennis Weghorst Broja

                      Ramsdale Coufal TAA Salah

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls

