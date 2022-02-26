Everton v Man City team news: Mahrez benched again as Calvert-Lewin misses out

Everton v Manchester City is the sixth and final Gameweek 27 match of the day, with kick-off at Goodison Park at 17:30 GMT.

The team news doesn’t make good reading for Free Hitters, with Riyad Mahrez – selected by over 90% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers playing the chip this week – benched again.

Despite fears over mass Pep Guardiola rotation after last week’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, there is only one change to the City starting XI as John Stones comes in for Kyle Walker at right-back.

Mahrez is joined among the City substitutes by the fit-again Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make Everton’s squad because of a groin injury that will keep him out for seven to 10 days.

Abdoulaye Doucoure replaces him in the starting line-up in Frank Lampard’s only change from Gameweek 26.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez

