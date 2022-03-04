The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 just around the corner, Wildcard usage in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to spike again.

Not far off 30% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said that they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

Here we take a look at midfielders, omitting any state-the-obvious mention of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m): the fact that he’s on course to smash the all-time FPL points record for a single season says everything about his ongoing appeal.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here, with our guide to the leading candidates in defence here.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BUKAYO SAKA

A decent fixture this week? Check. A Double Gameweek 29? Check. An unaffected fixture in Blank Gameweek 30? Check. A favourable run of matches right the way through to the end of the season? Check. Two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to come? Check. “Something to play for” in the league and no distractions in the cups? Check.

There’s lots to like about Arsenal players for Gameweek 28 Wildcarders; the biggest issue is selecting the right individuals.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) is one cut-price option, not least because his minutes-per-expected goal involvement (xGI) figure is better than those of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22:

But he and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) seem to be eating into each other’s minutes and competing for one spot on the left flank at present, while his returns (and rate of xGI) have also dried up a tad.

So attention switches to Bukayo Saka (£6.5m), whose only two benchings in the whole of 2021/22 were fitness-related.

Averaging 6.3 points per appearance from Gameweek 16 onwards, he’s second for shots, joint-seventh for chances created and 10th for xGI among midfielders in that time – and many of those ahead of him are much more expensive in FPL.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that the Lilywhites can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with nine of their last 13 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 10th or below in the Premier League table.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) is certainly a name to monitor in the mid-price midfield pool, and he’s outperforming his fellow Spurs attackers on the underlying stats front since his first start in Gameweek 26.

For tried and tested, however, look no further than Son Heung-min (£10.8m). The South Korea international has hit 20 or more attacking returns in each of the last five seasons and is well on the way to repeating that feat in the current campaign.

Son has 11 attacking returns in as many matches from Gameweek 14 onwards (one more than Salah in similar pitch-time), averaging 7.1 points per match in the process.

Only Salah and teammate Harry Kane (£12.3m) can better his xGI figure of 7.40 in that time.

JAMES MADDISON/HARVEY BARNES

Leicester City can’t offer us a ‘double’ any time soon. In fact, should they continue to progress in Europe, they won’t have one of those until Gameweek 33.

Given the lack of a Double Gameweek in 28/29, FPL bosses may instead wish to ‘book in’ a transfer for James Maddison (£6.8m) or Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) after the next two rounds are over, rather than pounce now.

For FPL managers looking for long-term investments, however, the Foxes can’t be beaten for their quantity of fixtures remaining.

Ten of their last 14 fixtures are also against teams currently sitting ninth or below in the Premier League table (games against Everton, Norwich and Chelsea can be added to the below), with all of their remaining home matches against sides outside of the European places:

Crucially, they are among just eight teams who have a fixture in Gameweek 30. It’s arguably the pick of the bunch, too, at home to a Brentford side who have kept just two clean sheets in their last 22 matches.

Maddison has quietly been in excellent FPL form since Gameweek 13, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) the only midfielder who can better his total of 12 attacking returns – and the West Ham man has made four more starts:

Barnes also pops up on the above list, with one goal and six assists from nine appearances, two of which were as a substitute. The winger’s rate of xGI is also very decent during this spell (173.3) and similar to that of Saka.

The main drawback is concerns over rotation. Barnes is not just competing with others for his place but one of the natural fall guys when Brendan Rodgers decides to go winger-less in, say, the 3-5-2 that he used in Gameweek 22.

Maddison is generally less prone to the axe but has now suffered back-to-back benchings. A mysterious “illness” suffered ahead of Gameweek 26 may be partly to blame but Rodgers more worryingly said that collective off-the-ball weaknesses were behind his exclusion at Turf Moor.

The wish from an FPL perspective is that they get knocked out of Europe soon, too, as the Foxes’ late-season focus and priority would inevitably shift from the Premier League to the Conference League if mid-table mediocrity was the best they could hope for at home.

RAPHINHA

The names we have discussed so far are in the ‘season keeper’ envelope but, of course, on top of a Gameweek 28 Wildcard, we’ll have 10 free transfers to use beyond it.

Raphinha (£6.5m) and Leeds assets, for example, are good initial medium-term investments but their usefulness may be over by Gameweek 33, with some stiffer tests and no more ‘doubles’ beyond it.

Their fixture run before that point is favourable: there’s a decent-looking Double Gameweek 28 up first, a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, and clashes with fellow strugglers Norwich and Watford on either side of the March international break.

Only five FPL midfielders, all of them much more expensive, have scored more goals than Raphinha (nine) this season, while the Brazilian continues to benefit from not only set-piece duties but also penalty-taking responsibility while Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) makes the road back to match fitness.

The winger is also among the top four midfielders for both goal attempts and chances created in 2021/22.

The downside is that there is simply so much unknown at this point about how new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will set up his troops in Gameweek 28, not to mention whether the new manager bounce will usurp Raphinha’s own individual post-break slump.

Still, Marsch’s shoot-on-sight mindset and Leicester’s defensive deficiencies are hard to resist this week, while there were six goals shared between Villa and Leeds in their last meeting earlier in the year.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO/JACOB RAMSEY

Aston Villa are another club to offer us a Double Gameweek 28 and an unaffected fixture in Gameweek 30, and a bit like Leeds, their own appeal may dwindle a bit immediately after the international break.

Six of their next seven matches, in fact, are against clubs currently in the top half of the table.

There is an as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweek involving Burnley (h) to be placed into the schedule somewhere (could it be a home-and-away double-header in Gameweek 36?), with the fixture difficulty easing considerably in Gameweeks 34-37.

Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) are the two Villa midfielders courting most attention this week; no surprise, perhaps, given that they plundered a combined 30 points when the Villans last met Gameweek 28 opponents Leeds.

Since Coutinho made his debut for Steven Gerrard’s side, it’s actually the budget Ramsey who has the best minutes per xGI figure of any Villa player (see above) – although all of their ‘expected’ figures have nosedived in a barren three weeks, with the introduction of a more compact, conservative 4-3-1-2 against Brighton last weekend resulting in Ramsey and Coutinho managing just two penalty box touches between them.

Fantasy managers piling onto the Villa midfield pair for Gameweek 28 are therefore probably placing a lot of their eggs into a Leeds-shaped basket, in the hope that the Whites’ porous backline allows that dormant attacking swagger to re-emerge.

CHELSEA OPTIONS

Chelsea were a late-in-the-day addition to Double Gameweek 28, so interest in their players has suddenly spiked from an FPL perspective.

The Blues have arguably the best run of fixtures in the division from now until the end of the season, with home matches against Arsenal and Leicester to be added into Double Gameweeks somewhere below.

All of the teams currently in the bottom seven in the Premier League table are among this bunch:

A lack of a fixture in Gameweek 30 is problematic for anyone not playing the Free Hit in that round, as any Chelsea Wildcard picks this week will either have to be jettisoned or benched in two Gameweeks’ time.

Then there’s rotation.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m), Mason Mount (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), Christian Pulisic (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) are competing for two or three spots in the attacking trident and all of them have had spells warming the bench this season.

As a longer-term pick, Mount is probably the man: he’s started a higher percentage of league games when he has been available than any of the others – including 10 of the last 11.

Player % of league matches started in 2021/22 when available Mount 72.7% Havertz 59.1% Pulisic 56.3% Hudson-Odoi 50% Ziyech 43.5% Werner 35.3%

Mount’s rate of xGI is also the best among the Chelsea squad this season:

Right now, Havertz and the soon-to-be-fit-again Ziyech are the players in form. And form tends to go hand in hand with a succession of starts under Thomas Tuchel: Havertz started the last five ‘big’ games before his FA Cup breather, while Ziyech has racked up three goals and 34 points in four consecutive starts in the Premier League.

Chelsea will continue to offer short-term midfield punts like the aforementioned pair but as a long-term hold, Mount seems to stand the best chance of sustained game-time while admittedly not being bench-proof himself.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Speaking of temporary investments, Newcastle are the only club with back-to-back Double Gameweeks in 28 and 29 – but they then blank in Gameweek 30. Joe Willock (£5.7m), who has found the net in successive matches, loves a scoring run, as we saw last season. And the signs are good for a continuation of his purple patch: since his return to the starting XI in Gameweek 23, Willock is fifth among all FPL midfielders for goal attempts.

You can depend on James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) for not just game-time but 90-minute run-outs, too. The Saints man is fourth among midfielders for chances created this season and regularly makes a mockery of xG by converting low-percentage free-kicks from distance. Southampton face four bottom-half sides in quick succession but the problem with a penalty-taking set-piece expert with minimal threat from open play is that you never really know when he is going to deliver: seven of his 10 attacking returns this season, for example, have come against clubs in the top eight.

We can’t not mention FPL’s highest-scoring player of the last 18 Gameweeks in this guide to the best Wildcard midfielders. Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) has plundered 17 attacking returns and 117 points in that time, averaging 6.8 points per start. There’ll be no doubles for West Ham between now and the end of the season but the Hammers do have a fixture going ahead in Gameweek 30, so the winger may be a ‘hold’ for that purpose at least.

And it’d be an oversight not to mention Diogo Jota (£8.3m) ahead of Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 29, particularly with Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) still injured. The Portuguese has one of the best rates of xGI in the Premier League this season but game-time in the medium term looks less assured than it has ever done thanks to Luiz Diaz‘s (£8.0m) arrival. There’s also a blank in Gameweek 30 to navigate, as well as a tricky-looking Gameweek 32 trip to the Etihad.

Finally, Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) is a name worth considering from the budget midfield pond. It’s still far too early to consider him a ‘nailed’ starter under Frank Lampard but the rookie winger has made the line-up in his new manager’s first four league matches in charge, and the former Chelsea and Derby boss does have a good track record for trusting youth. Gordon is the top Toffee for shots since Lampard assumed control and has also been taking set plays. Everton have a Double Gameweek 29 and will enjoy three more Double Gameweeks after the March international break.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT