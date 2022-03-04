111
FPL March 4

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

111 Comments
Share

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 just around the corner, Wildcard usage in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to spike again.

Not far off 30% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said that they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

Here we take a look at midfielders, omitting any state-the-obvious mention of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m): the fact that he’s on course to smash the all-time FPL points record for a single season says everything about his ongoing appeal.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here, with our guide to the leading candidates in defence here.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BUKAYO SAKA

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 1

A decent fixture this week? Check. A Double Gameweek 29? Check. An unaffected fixture in Blank Gameweek 30? Check. A favourable run of matches right the way through to the end of the season? Check. Two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to come? Check. “Something to play for” in the league and no distractions in the cups? Check.

There’s lots to like about Arsenal players for Gameweek 28 Wildcarders; the biggest issue is selecting the right individuals.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) is one cut-price option, not least because his minutes-per-expected goal involvement (xGI) figure is better than those of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22:

But he and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) seem to be eating into each other’s minutes and competing for one spot on the left flank at present, while his returns (and rate of xGI) have also dried up a tad.

So attention switches to Bukayo Saka (£6.5m), whose only two benchings in the whole of 2021/22 were fitness-related.

Averaging 6.3 points per appearance from Gameweek 16 onwards, he’s second for shots, joint-seventh for chances created and 10th for xGI among midfielders in that time – and many of those ahead of him are much more expensive in FPL.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Antonio, Benrahma and Son among eye-catching FPL assets as De Bruyne returns 5

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that the Lilywhites can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with nine of their last 13 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 10th or below in the Premier League table.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) is certainly a name to monitor in the mid-price midfield pool, and he’s outperforming his fellow Spurs attackers on the underlying stats front since his first start in Gameweek 26.

For tried and tested, however, look no further than Son Heung-min (£10.8m). The South Korea international has hit 20 or more attacking returns in each of the last five seasons and is well on the way to repeating that feat in the current campaign.

Son has 11 attacking returns in as many matches from Gameweek 14 onwards (one more than Salah in similar pitch-time), averaging 7.1 points per match in the process.

Only Salah and teammate Harry Kane (£12.3m) can better his xGI figure of 7.40 in that time.

JAMES MADDISON/HARVEY BARNES

Leicester City can’t offer us a ‘double’ any time soon. In fact, should they continue to progress in Europe, they won’t have one of those until Gameweek 33.

Given the lack of a Double Gameweek in 28/29, FPL bosses may instead wish to ‘book in’ a transfer for James Maddison (£6.8m) or Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) after the next two rounds are over, rather than pounce now.

For FPL managers looking for long-term investments, however, the Foxes can’t be beaten for their quantity of fixtures remaining.

Ten of their last 14 fixtures are also against teams currently sitting ninth or below in the Premier League table (games against Everton, Norwich and Chelsea can be added to the below), with all of their remaining home matches against sides outside of the European places:

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard 3

Crucially, they are among just eight teams who have a fixture in Gameweek 30. It’s arguably the pick of the bunch, too, at home to a Brentford side who have kept just two clean sheets in their last 22 matches.

Maddison has quietly been in excellent FPL form since Gameweek 13, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) the only midfielder who can better his total of 12 attacking returns – and the West Ham man has made four more starts:

Barnes also pops up on the above list, with one goal and six assists from nine appearances, two of which were as a substitute. The winger’s rate of xGI is also very decent during this spell (173.3) and similar to that of Saka.

The main drawback is concerns over rotation. Barnes is not just competing with others for his place but one of the natural fall guys when Brendan Rodgers decides to go winger-less in, say, the 3-5-2 that he used in Gameweek 22.

Maddison is generally less prone to the axe but has now suffered back-to-back benchings. A mysterious “illness” suffered ahead of Gameweek 26 may be partly to blame but Rodgers more worryingly said that collective off-the-ball weaknesses were behind his exclusion at Turf Moor.

The wish from an FPL perspective is that they get knocked out of Europe soon, too, as the Foxes’ late-season focus and priority would inevitably shift from the Premier League to the Conference League if mid-table mediocrity was the best they could hope for at home.

RAPHINHA

Raphinha stars as Leeds win at Norwich in Gameweek 10 3

The names we have discussed so far are in the ‘season keeper’ envelope but, of course, on top of a Gameweek 28 Wildcard, we’ll have 10 free transfers to use beyond it.

Raphinha (£6.5m) and Leeds assets, for example, are good initial medium-term investments but their usefulness may be over by Gameweek 33, with some stiffer tests and no more ‘doubles’ beyond it.

Their fixture run before that point is favourable: there’s a decent-looking Double Gameweek 28 up first, a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, and clashes with fellow strugglers Norwich and Watford on either side of the March international break.

Only five FPL midfielders, all of them much more expensive, have scored more goals than Raphinha (nine) this season, while the Brazilian continues to benefit from not only set-piece duties but also penalty-taking responsibility while Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) makes the road back to match fitness.

The winger is also among the top four midfielders for both goal attempts and chances created in 2021/22.

The downside is that there is simply so much unknown at this point about how new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will set up his troops in Gameweek 28, not to mention whether the new manager bounce will usurp Raphinha’s own individual post-break slump.

Still, Marsch’s shoot-on-sight mindset and Leicester’s defensive deficiencies are hard to resist this week, while there were six goals shared between Villa and Leeds in their last meeting earlier in the year.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO/JACOB RAMSEY

Ramsey can provide cheaper route into Aston Villa attack

Aston Villa are another club to offer us a Double Gameweek 28 and an unaffected fixture in Gameweek 30, and a bit like Leeds, their own appeal may dwindle a bit immediately after the international break.

Six of their next seven matches, in fact, are against clubs currently in the top half of the table.

There is an as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweek involving Burnley (h) to be placed into the schedule somewhere (could it be a home-and-away double-header in Gameweek 36?), with the fixture difficulty easing considerably in Gameweeks 34-37.

Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) are the two Villa midfielders courting most attention this week; no surprise, perhaps, given that they plundered a combined 30 points when the Villans last met Gameweek 28 opponents Leeds.

Since Coutinho made his debut for Steven Gerrard’s side, it’s actually the budget Ramsey who has the best minutes per xGI figure of any Villa player (see above) – although all of their ‘expected’ figures have nosedived in a barren three weeks, with the introduction of a more compact, conservative 4-3-1-2 against Brighton last weekend resulting in Ramsey and Coutinho managing just two penalty box touches between them.

Fantasy managers piling onto the Villa midfield pair for Gameweek 28 are therefore probably placing a lot of their eggs into a Leeds-shaped basket, in the hope that the Whites’ porous backline allows that dormant attacking swagger to re-emerge.

CHELSEA OPTIONS

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Chelsea were a late-in-the-day addition to Double Gameweek 28, so interest in their players has suddenly spiked from an FPL perspective.

The Blues have arguably the best run of fixtures in the division from now until the end of the season, with home matches against Arsenal and Leicester to be added into Double Gameweeks somewhere below.

All of the teams currently in the bottom seven in the Premier League table are among this bunch:

A lack of a fixture in Gameweek 30 is problematic for anyone not playing the Free Hit in that round, as any Chelsea Wildcard picks this week will either have to be jettisoned or benched in two Gameweeks’ time.

Then there’s rotation.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m), Mason Mount (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), Christian Pulisic (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) are competing for two or three spots in the attacking trident and all of them have had spells warming the bench this season.

As a longer-term pick, Mount is probably the man: he’s started a higher percentage of league games when he has been available than any of the others – including 10 of the last 11.

Player% of league matches started in 2021/22 when available
Mount72.7%
Havertz59.1%
Pulisic56.3%
Hudson-Odoi50%
Ziyech43.5%
Werner35.3%

Mount’s rate of xGI is also the best among the Chelsea squad this season:

Right now, Havertz and the soon-to-be-fit-again Ziyech are the players in form. And form tends to go hand in hand with a succession of starts under Thomas Tuchel: Havertz started the last five ‘big’ games before his FA Cup breather, while Ziyech has racked up three goals and 34 points in four consecutive starts in the Premier League.

Chelsea will continue to offer short-term midfield punts like the aforementioned pair but as a long-term hold, Mount seems to stand the best chance of sustained game-time while admittedly not being bench-proof himself.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Kulusevski shines again as Newcastle differentials emerge for Gameweek 28

Speaking of temporary investments, Newcastle are the only club with back-to-back Double Gameweeks in 28 and 29 – but they then blank in Gameweek 30. Joe Willock (£5.7m), who has found the net in successive matches, loves a scoring run, as we saw last season. And the signs are good for a continuation of his purple patch: since his return to the starting XI in Gameweek 23, Willock is fifth among all FPL midfielders for goal attempts.

You can depend on James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) for not just game-time but 90-minute run-outs, too. The Saints man is fourth among midfielders for chances created this season and regularly makes a mockery of xG by converting low-percentage free-kicks from distance. Southampton face four bottom-half sides in quick succession but the problem with a penalty-taking set-piece expert with minimal threat from open play is that you never really know when he is going to deliver: seven of his 10 attacking returns this season, for example, have come against clubs in the top eight.

We can’t not mention FPL’s highest-scoring player of the last 18 Gameweeks in this guide to the best Wildcard midfielders. Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) has plundered 17 attacking returns and 117 points in that time, averaging 6.8 points per start. There’ll be no doubles for West Ham between now and the end of the season but the Hammers do have a fixture going ahead in Gameweek 30, so the winger may be a ‘hold’ for that purpose at least.

And it’d be an oversight not to mention Diogo Jota (£8.3m) ahead of Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 29, particularly with Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) still injured. The Portuguese has one of the best rates of xGI in the Premier League this season but game-time in the medium term looks less assured than it has ever done thanks to Luiz Diaz‘s (£8.0m) arrival. There’s also a blank in Gameweek 30 to navigate, as well as a tricky-looking Gameweek 32 trip to the Etihad.

Finally, Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) is a name worth considering from the budget midfield pond. It’s still far too early to consider him a ‘nailed’ starter under Frank Lampard but the rookie winger has made the line-up in his new manager’s first four league matches in charge, and the former Chelsea and Derby boss does have a good track record for trusting youth. Gordon is the top Toffee for shots since Lampard assumed control and has also been taking set plays. Everton have a Double Gameweek 29 and will enjoy three more Double Gameweeks after the March international break.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

111 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Wildcard done. Bench is freaking me out with no bench boost. Correct order?

    Dubravka
    Kilman TSilva Digne
    Salah (C) Raph Ramsey Willock
    Kane Jiminez Adams

    Ramsdale TAA Cancelo Saka

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      thats a naughty bench

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Terrifying tbh don't see how I play TAA either

        Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Play Trent and get someone with a double later on for Digne

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Matip?

        Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      it’s tricky so I have sold Cancelo … on this at the moment that gives 7 dgw players in 28, 8 dgw players in 29 and 9 players in 30

      GW28
      Forster*
      Rudiger* Coady* TAA
      Salah Raphina* Son Ramsey*
      Jimi* Kane Borja*
      Ramsdale White Kuluserski Holgate

      Open Controls
  2. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Up the Imps

    Lincoln City FC

    Open Controls
  3. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A. Broja
    B. Hwang (gives me 11 ready for GW30)

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    A) James, Kulusevski vs B) Robbo, Ramsey?

    A)
    GW28: James (bur, nor)
    GW29: James (NEW), Kulusevski (mun, bha)
    GW 30: Kulusevski (WHU)

    B)
    GW28: Ramsey (SOU, lee)
    GW29: Robertson (bha, ars), Ramsey (whu)
    GW30: Ramsey (ARS)

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A probs

      Open Controls
  5. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Over GW28 & 29, which combo scores fewest:

    a) Rüdiger (bur nor) & (lee) -4
    b) Laporte (MUN) & (cry)
    c) Dennis (ars WOL) & Tierney (LEI LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      a) 15 - 4 = 10 (assuming 2 clean sheets + 1 bonus)
      b) 10 (assuming 1 clean sheet + 2 bonus)
      c) 14 = 14 (assuming just 1 goal / assist from Dennis / Tierney)

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        cool, thanks.

        Although I'm not sure Rüdiger (or any Chelsea) plays all three matches I can see his aerial threat against Norwich and Leeds resulting in a goal.

        Open Controls
  6. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    If James (Chelsea) doesnt start both who would start in his place ?

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Good question. It seems it's usually Azpi (injured). Although CHO can deputize or Tuchel can actually go to a back 4 if necessary.

      Open Controls
      1. baggs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You think hes likely to start both?

        Open Controls
    2. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hudson-Odoi & Pulisic have both played as RWB in recent weeks so could be one of them

      Open Controls
      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        *at RWB

        Open Controls
        1. baggs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          but theyre unlikely to be played ahead of James?

          Open Controls
  7. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    This season is honestly ridiculous. Obviously there's more important things going on (Ukraine, Covid), but no matter which chips you've played/playing/are planning to play- there's no way to be set up for everything.

    Too many blanks, doubles, it's madness.

    Biggest pain at the moment is GW30- seems like many are planning to have close to a full 11 somehow. Would love to get rid of any Wolves/Villa players after this current DGW, but I suppose that'll have to wait. Doing my head in trying to find the best strategy 🙂

    It seems like remaining FH(s) would be best played in DGW's 33/36 for those w/o a WC

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Ye same. Proper headache. I think you can get away with like 8-9 players in GW30 if you have a few key players. Honestly don't see it being too punishing.

      Open Controls
    2. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      FH30+33 seems pretty likely atm for me. With a WC in 34-35 to BB the big 36.

      Open Controls
    3. muc1999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Haha I'm lost too and like u I've been playing a long time.more confusing it gets

      Open Controls
    4. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH 30 and taking it out of the ticker to help plan makes it an easy decision for me, but i have BB 2x FH and WC left

      Open Controls
  8. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Current WC team. What do we think guys? Cheers 🙂

    Foster Sar
    VVD Robbo Rudi James Kilman
    Raph Saka Coutinho Salah Gordon
    Hwang Kane Adams

    Hwang can be Broja and Gordon can be Ramsey.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
        22 mins ago

        I would definitely go with Broja and Ramsey over Hwang and Gordon all day.

        Open Controls
      • Gunneryank
          21 mins ago

          That team is awesome though, to my eyes. Except for the lack of Trent.

          Open Controls
          1. De Gea is GOAT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thanks man. I really like it too.
            Can get Trent later on if need be. Not 100% on doube Saints attack tbh. Kinda want to "cover" the WOL attack with the decent fixtures. Gordon to Ramsey is most likely happening

            Open Controls
            1. Gunneryank
                4 mins ago

                Oh, Adams too i did go past. Not ideal you're right. I might try it on a FH, but not a WC.

                If i may, something I've learned from smarter managers than me on this site: attacking cover isn't a thing. I really do believe this. It's all down to the individual and what their GW may look like, all factors considered. Since you put cover in quotes i suspect you feel this way too. But...why Wolves attackers? They don't score goals. A nailed defender would seem to be a higher EV investment. I think?

                Open Controls
        • Gunneryank
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Because I'm an idiot, my backup GK is Guaita instead of Foster, so i can't afford Mee out for Rudi or James. I can however, afford Silva or Alonso. But that seems like a trap.

            Silva seems like a decent shout though. Would you take a hit to move in Thiago Silva for the double? He would start instead of Bowen, and i would be 5 at the back.

            Surely i can't take the Alonso option? Right?

            Open Controls
            1. muc1999
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              It's all d one.whoever u pick will be the wrong one as well you know

              Open Controls
            2. De Gea is GOAT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              I would get Thiago.

              Open Controls
          • klopptimusprime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Dias is -100.6% on fplstatistics.co.uk but only -23.4% on fantasyfootballfix.com

            Should I do my move to Saiss/TSilva before the deadline ?

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              No price change - what did you do?

              Open Controls
              1. klopptimusprime
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                15 mins ago

                Held thankfully!

                Hopefully can get some info about future GWs from planetfpl before making the moves

                Open Controls
                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  I was ready for two price drops, instead there were none for me, and JWP went up.

                  Open Controls
                  1. klopptimusprime
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    massive if you have him !

                    Open Controls
          • FCSB
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Who is everyone captaining ?

            Open Controls
            1. muc1999
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              33 mins ago

              Thinking Ralph meself

              Open Controls
            2. Gunneryank
                29 mins ago

                Salah.

                Open Controls
              • Dusty Donut
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                22 mins ago

                Raphinha

                Open Controls
              • FredrikH
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                James. Live a little.

                Open Controls
              • ilikewud
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Adams or James

                Open Controls
            3. Eightball
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I've wildcarded and the team looks decent for 28 and 29. I can get an ok team for 30 and looks ok for the next couple after that.

              However my GW29 benchboost would be:

              Dubravka (Che + Eve) - Hwang (Eve) - Saiss (Eve) - Livramento (Wat)

              Doesn't seem that good for a BB but no guarentee I can get a good bench boost in 36 without a wildcard. I might just get it out of the way!

              Open Controls
              1. muc1999
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                Ul still have 6-8 transfers before gw36 to sort it.but it really is a wankery chip to have.im d same with no wc left

                Open Controls
                1. muc1999
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sorry just reread.ive no wc.ur just using urs now.anyway bb ha

                  Open Controls
            4. Atletico Junior
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Dennis or Weghorst for next 5 GWS?

              Open Controls
              1. FlockofSeagulls
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Neither. Better options atm. Don't trust any Burnley or Watford assets at this stage.

                Open Controls
            5. Ragabolly
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Risers: Ward-Prowse (6.6)

              Fallers: De Bruyne (11.8) Edouard (6.4) Davies (4.4)

              Open Controls
              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Thanks Raga

                Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                59 mins ago

                Thanks Raga.

                Are the prediction sites getting worse?
                Neither of fplstatistics or the FPLFix app had JWP all that close and had Bowen 100% falling.

                Is it just all the chips being played causing trouble?

                Open Controls
                1. Gunneryank
                    53 mins ago

                    I suspect that has to be part of the reason.

                    Open Controls
                  • Hotdogs for Tea
                    • 6 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    WC & FH makes it difficult this game week for the systems to track actual transfers that drive the price rises …

                    Open Controls
                  • baggs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    fff
                    Our price rise accuracy: 55.8 %
                    Our price fall accuracy: 59.5 %

                    Open Controls
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      3 mins ago

                      Ah cheers.

                      Get too used to them being super accurate and planning around it.

                      Open Controls
                2. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Cheers! KdB falling before a derby!

                  Open Controls
                  1. ilikewud
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    People selling for Son and/or freeing money for Kane I suspect

                    Open Controls
                3. waldo666
                  • 11 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Cheers Ragabolly, I needn't have moved early ofc!

                  Open Controls
                  1. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    9 mins ago

                    I moved so early it feels like last week

                    Open Controls
                    1. waldo666
                      • 11 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Hahaha

                      Open Controls
                4. Gunneryank
                    49 mins ago

                    Ha! An hour ago i snapped off KbD to Salah instead of waiting any longer in case he dropped. Was just being cautious in case any issues with Salah's fitness (as though he would have one lol).

                    You know that feeling when a FT feels about as correct as can be? Yeah.

                    Open Controls
                    1. ilikewud
                      • 1 Year
                      8 mins ago

                      Why would you Salah not be fit? Due a rest at some point - Feel the cup game was a good place for it with many regulars missing out.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gunneryank
                          just now

                          Out of an abundance of caution. I don't typically make transfers early, for a host of reasons. It's the principle, not something specific to Salah in all honesty.

                          Open Controls
                    2. No Need
                      • 8 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Davies nice stocking filler at 4.4

                      Open Controls
                    3. sulldaddy
                      • 11 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Thanks Raga!

                      Guess i should have brought in JWP sooner...

                      Open Controls
                  • FlockofSeagulls
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Such a tough game week to pick a captain. I'm currently on Rudiger (C) Ramsey (VC) but that's likely to change 100 times between now and deadline lol.

                    Who you thinking about capping this gw?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 7 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      salah for me.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Eightball
                      • 1 Year
                      30 mins ago

                      Mine is currently on Mount with Coutihno VC. It's really hard to choose.

                      Open Controls
                    3. waldo666
                      • 11 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Salah or Raphinha probably.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Pep's Money Laundry
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      I'll settle for the brace that Salah will deliver

                      Open Controls
                    5. baggs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      rudiger is the safe pick.

                      Open Controls
                    6. POTATO
                      • 1 Year
                      14 mins ago

                      JWP

                      Open Controls
                    7. Gunneryank
                        9 mins ago

                        Salah without hesitation.

                        Open Controls
                      • ilikewud
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Adams or James

                        Open Controls
                    8. baggs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      Why are there 15 defs i want and no attackers??!

                      Open Controls
                      1. POTATO
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Why do my four premium defenders have sgw but two budget forwards have dgw?

                        Open Controls
                      2. banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        15?

                        I could only find 8 -- TAA, Robertson, VvD, Cancelo, Laporte, James, Rudiger, Tierney.

                        Open Controls
                        1. baggs
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          i own KWP who is flagged but i have to wait to see if he'll play both, i have digne and cant drop him for his dgw. TSilva if i cant afford both rudi and james, Saiss or white depending on funds, even Livra if he ends up not being dropped.

                          Open Controls
                    9. banskt
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      Looking at the FA Cup draw, it looks like Everton/Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will play the semifinals. If that happens, the following games will be cancelled in GW33:

                      Aston Villa vs Liverpool
                      Everton vs Crystal Palace
                      Leeds vs Chelsea
                      Wolves vs Manchester City

                      I have 3 Liverpool, 2 Manchester City already in my team and have no intention to drop them, while bringing in players from Chelsea. Think I have to play my second FH in GW33 instead of GW36 as originally planned.

                      Open Controls
                      1. baggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        i might
                        wc 32
                        bb 33 if theres still enough dgws left
                        but set up for
                        fh 36

                        i dont like the late season wc its all gambled on the bb and often theyre a let down

                        Open Controls
                        1. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Will there be doubles in 33?

                          Open Controls
                          1. baggs
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            could be a few

                            Open Controls
                      2. Weeb Kakashi
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Those who have used all chips are in trouble

                        Open Controls
                        1. POTATO
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          I've kept 2FH for gw30 & 33. Happy with results of using the others already.

                          Open Controls
                    10. FISSH
                      • 9 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Raphina or Willock?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gunneryank
                          42 mins ago

                          Probably Raph.

                          Open Controls
                        • BIGREDDOG
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Depends on your chip strategy. Raph if you need a gw30 player.

                          Open Controls
                      2. Ronnies
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        Would you BB these 4 this Gameweek?

                        DDG
                        Cancelo
                        Saka
                        Martnelli

                        Cheers.

                        Open Controls
                        1. waldo666
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Borderline for mine.

                          Open Controls
                      3. jia you
                        • 5 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        Thinking to ignore Chelsea and do Firmino + Sterling to Kane + Raphina.
                        Makes sense with no FH and both having doubles over the next two GWs and both playing in GW30 right?

                        Open Controls
                        1. HMC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          can't fault those moves at all

                          Open Controls
                      4. Weeb Kakashi
                        • 6 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        The FA draw is perfect for those wanting to FH in 33.

                        Blanks for City, Liverpool and Chelsea in 33 would leave a lot of non FH teams short handed. That is if they win. Although they are favourites, magic of FA Cup can kick in.

                        Open Controls
                        1. zøphar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          thats not how it works, City/Liverpool/Chelsea wont necessarily blank, there is a free midweek after. However, it is not necessary that the same fixture gets moved midweek, for example we could see Liv Vs Mun slot in that week so the team that was originally scheduled to play Liverpool would blank, not Liverpool themselves.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Weeb Kakashi
                            • 6 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Thanks Zoph!. Did not know about that!

                            Open Controls
                      5. Trovsmash
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Hi all, pulled the trigger on the WC, feedback is welcomed, please!

                        I've gone for quality over quantity of DGW players, but would love to hear opinions

                        Dubravka
                        Rudi TAA Cancelo
                        Raph JWP Son Ramsey Salah
                        Broja Kane

                        Foster Hwang Tierney Livra

                        6 doubles in 28
                        7 in 29 - (JWP >> Saka)
                        gives me 7 in 30 and the option to not play a FH & save that and bb for dgws later on

                        Open Controls
                      6. Junglist95
                          24 mins ago

                          How many points is enough for hits this week?

                          On -8 already

                          Open Controls
                          1. Trovsmash
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            hard to know without more info mate!

                            Open Controls
                          2. baggs
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Its not a great dgw. 8 more than enough.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Junglist95
                                1 min ago

                                Another trap?

                                I personally think Chelsea def might well be

                                Open Controls
                          3. HMC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Would love some advice here...

                            Ramsale(Steer*)
                            Trent Cancelo VVD Livra(White)
                            Salah Saka Raph Foden* Bowen*
                            Watkins(Antonio* Dennis)

                            would you make some moves this week to BB and get it over with or wait til 36 to use it?
                            looking at dubravka, broja, jwp/willock - do I need a chelsea defender in order to BB

                            Looking at wc31 (at the earliest)

                            Open Controls
                          4. klopptimusprime
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            How likely will DCL be playing in DGW29?

                            Planning on benching him this week before it

                            Open Controls
                            1. BIGREDDOG
                              • 4 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Wondering that also. He may be sold for Watkins or Kane though instead.

                              Open Controls
                          5. jia you
                            • 5 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Locked & Loaded, GL for the GW all, enjoy your weekends and the football:

                            Sa
                            Trent Robbo Cancelo Digne RAN
                            KdB Raphina(C) Coutinho(vc)
                            Kane Lacazette
                            (Foster Odegaard Pedro McAllister)
                            -4
                            0.9itb

                            Open Controls
                            1. Junglist95
                                8 mins ago

                                Excellent

                                Open Controls
                                1. Junglist95
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Until i looked again and saw no Mo

                                    Yikes

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. jia you
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Haha yeah, for my sins I'm without Salah all season!

                                      Open Controls
                              • SKENG
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Better option for DGW28 only?

                                A) Mount (bur, nor)
                                B) Coutinho (SOU, lee)

                                Open Controls
                              • Help Me!
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Bench order for Antonio(1), Bowen(2), Cancelo(3)?

                                Open Controls

                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.