The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 on the horizon, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers intend to use their second Wildcard over the coming days.

In fact, almost 30% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best options in each category.

You can read a rundown of the standout goalkeepers here.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

ANTONIO RUDIGER / REECE JAMES

If either Chelsea or Norwich City progress in this week’s FA Cup fifth round, which is highly likely given that the Blues meet second-tier Luton Town, both sides will be handed a double-header in Gameweek 28.

For Thomas Tuchel’s troops, that will involve appealing away trips to Turf Moor and Carrow Road, and given the schedule that follows right through until the end of the season, their defenders will understandably be high on most of our Watchlists.

Above: Chelsea’s schedule till the end of the season, with their Gameweek 30 tie at Norwich City potentially moving to Gameweek 28 if either side progress in this week’s FA Cup fifth round

Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) is particularly appealing, having missed just one Premier League game all season through injury. His attacking threat is somewhat limited from open play, but it is worth noting that he has chipped in with two goals and three assists in 2021/22, while only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) have registered more shots amongst defenders. As one of Chelsea’s outside centre-backs when they play a back three, he is also able to advance higher up the pitch, as evidenced by his seasonal touch heatmap.

Above: Antonio Rudiger’s touch heatmap 2021/22

However, the return of Reece James (£6.2m) from injury on Sunday has understandably caught the eye of most Fantasy managers. Averaging 5.7 points per match – compared to Rudiger’s 4.5 – the England wing-back is currently owned by just 9.9% of FPL bosses overall (and many of those will be ‘dead’ teams; his ownership is 0.36% in the top 10k), and carries real goal and assist potential from his advanced role.

“Now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match and it was like over 70 in a final with extra tension and extra pressure.” – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James, after the EFL Cup final and ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Luton

His fitness, of course, needs to be monitored, given that Chelsea play Saturday-Thursday-Sunday if they are indeed handed a Double Gameweek, but getting on board early could be a sage move, given his ability to rack up big scores.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sits top of the defender standings, having returned two goals, 10 assists, 28 bonus points and 13 clean sheets across the season so far. As a result, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.0 points per match, more than any other backline option bar Ben Chilwell (£5.6m), who has made just six Premier League appearances to date.

For players of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre, it’s debatable whether fixtures even matter, but following this weekend’s Anfield clash against West Ham United, it’s worth noting that the Reds have a Gameweek 29 double-header against Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, although they are guaranteed to blank in Gameweek 30 if they win tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Norwich.

Andrew Robertson (£7.2m), meanwhile, presents an opportunity to double-up, though with so many other appealing defensive options coming to the fore, fitting him in is the biggest obstacle.

JOAO CANCELO

FPL Gameweek 18 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned 4

There’s not much more we can say to you about Joao Cancelo, who averages more points per match (6.0) than any other midfielder or forward in FPL bar Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.8m).

With nine attacking returns and 14 clean sheets to his name in 25 appearances this season, Cancelo should hit the 200-point mark by the time 2021/22 draws to a close, providing too much rotation doesn’t hit during the run-in.

He’s also, remarkably for a defender, 10th among all outfield players for goal attempts – only one of which has been converted, admittedly – in the current campaign, ahead of the likes of Son.

As for Manchester City, their fixtures are mixed, with Etihad clashes versus Manchester United and Liverpool sandwiching more appealing matches against Crystal Palace and Burnley, although like Alexander-Arnold, it’s debatable whether his schedule even matters, given that he has already racked up double-figure hauls against the likes of Chelsea (x2), Man Utd and Leicester City this season.

KIERAN TIERNEY

Ramsey can provide cheaper route into Aston Villa attack 1

Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) is averaging an eye-catching 5.1 points per match in 2021/22, having registered a goal, three assists, 11 bonus points and nine clean sheets from 18 Premier League appearances.

Now, the Scottish full-back will be keen to build on that against Watford in Gameweek 28 and Leicester City/Liverpool in 29. Notably, he also has a guaranteed game against Aston Villa in Gameweek 30, which is important for those attempting to navigate that round without the Free Hit chip.

Gabriel (£5.3m) is the slightly more expensive alternative, who isn’t quite so injury-prone, and also carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces, as evidenced by his winner at Molineux in Gameweek 24.

A bit like Chelsea, the Gunners are long-term holds: they sit top of our Season Ticker from now until the end of the season and still have two more Double Gameweeks to fit in somewhere during the below run:

ROMAIN SAISS

Having missed a couple of Premier League matches earlier this year due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Romain Saiss (£5.0m) is now back in the first-team fold at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With a promising double-header against Crystal Palace and Watford in Double Gameweek 28, followed by a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, there is a lot to like about Saiss, who is one of Wolves’ main aerial threats and has already chipped in with a couple of goals this season.

As for Bruno Lage’s defence, they have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven attempts, but across the season so far, a total of 21 goals conceded is bettered only by Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Cheaper options, however, are available in the form of Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Max Kilman (£4.6m), for those wishing to push more of their budget into midfield and attack.

Even after the next three Gameweeks, there are some very appealing fixtures going all the way up to Gameweek 35:

LUCAS DIGNE

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut

The ever-unpredictable Lucas Digne (£5.1m) is joint-second among FPL defenders for chances created since his Aston Villa debut, and now takes on Southampton and Leeds United in Double Gameweek 28. Notably, he also has a guaranteed Gameweek 30 fixture against Arsenal.

Steven Gerrard’s switch to a more compact 4-3-1-2 formation at Brighton on Saturday may have reigned in the Frenchman’s attacking instincts a little, but he still has a share of set pieces, whilst his team’s new, more defensive approach should boost his clean sheet prospects.

Villa face some tricky fixtures after Gameweek 30, so having a replacement in mind after that point is probably a good idea, but for the next three Gameweeks alone, Digne is an appealing option.

OTHER CANDIDATES

1

Elsewhere, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) face back-to-back Double Gameweeks, with the Magpies tightening up in recent weeks.

In fact, they have now conceded just two goals in their last five matches, keeping three clean sheets during that period. Given their budget price tags, they could act as nice enablers on a Wildcard.

Southampton, meanwhile, are one of the division’s in-form teams.

Since returning from injury, Tino Livramento (£4.4m) is averaging 7.0 points per match across his three appearances, although Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.9m) is perhaps a little more secure, and looked particularly lively against Norwich City in Gameweek 27, when he bagged maximum bonus.

The long-term fixtures are again decent, with some favourable fixtures running through to Gameweek 36.

  1. Pukki Pies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours ago

    Struggling with this one. What would you say is the best strategy if you've got 2 FH + BB, but no WC?

    1) Don't FH in 28 & 29 (take a few hits to get 7/8 DGW players), FH in 30 & 36, and probably BB in either 28/29 or other random week.
    2) FH in 28/29 to maximise one DGW, field a weak team in 30, FH in 36 and save BB for later.

    Foster*
    TAA Cancelo Ait-Nouri* Digne*
    Salah Bruno Foden Saka
    Dennis* Jimenez*

    Ramsdale Bowen Dalot Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      so essentially, FH in 28/29 or FH in 30 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Laporte -> Rudiger
      Mahrez -> Coutinho
      Bowen -> Mount

      Moves above worth -8?

      Pope
      Trent Cancelo Tierney
      Salah Son Mahrez Bowen Ramsey*
      Dennis* Broja*

      (Pickford Laporte Weghorst Mee)
      1FT, 0.5M

      2FH & BB left

      Any suggestions appreciated

      TIA

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Failed post, sorry.

        But to answer your question
        No need to FH that lot this GW imo

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Pies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          No worries, thanks.

          In answer to your post, I'm not seeing much love for Coutinho. Stats have been bad the last few. He was on my list for this week, but now thinking of Willock instead. Rudiger definitely, Mount worth a punt but could dissapoint!

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Thank a lot and good luck to you!

            Open Controls
    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      GW36 huge double so free hit

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      You have a reasonable base (Ars/Wol/Avl) to avoid FH30 with a couple transfers if you want to. I'd keep GW33 in mind as potential FH due to mix of blanks (FA Cup semifinalists & their league opponents that week) & doubles (Leicester & maybe a few others)

      Open Controls
    5. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Similar situation for me with 2 FH, BB and no WC. Im BB in 29, and fielding 8 in 30... Saving my free hits for the home stretch

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Which gk on WC and why?

    BB GW 29 and not using FH in GW 30.
    Dubravka 2nd gk

    A) Sa
    B) Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      B - more games and more points per game and slightly better fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. dadoune30
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Both have 4 games until GW30.. Better fixtures for A, incl 3 home games

        Open Controls
        1. dadoune30
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          But if you bench boost GW29, Ramsdale is better as he has 2 matches

          Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Same dilema. I am on B

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      B - in a SGW I'd rather have Ramsdale over Sa

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      B as Wolves are not great defensively of late

      Open Controls
  3. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Lukaku on a FH seems tempting. Might start both games and an out of form Lukaku is good enough for a goal against Norwich.

    Madness or should play safe with Mount/Hazertz instead?!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Madness for the price.

      Havertz or Mount are better.

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Got plenty of money in bank for FH

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          If on FH it actually is a maybe from me. Those fixtures are really nice. Even if he only plays 1.5 games, he can haul vs bur and nor. There are also very few other standout forward options so yes, I would consider it. Let's see how Luton goes and presser on Friday.

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thank you. He also is fit enough to play the next 2 even if he plays against Luton. Big differential as well…

            Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      He’s out of form and not a definite starter so why? I’ll avoid him. Mount is likely a better option for me.

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yeah but if Mount plays tomorrow, I feel it’s unlikely he Plays the next 2…

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Madness for a lot of reasons, probably primarily as you can't be sure when he'll start let alone return

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Madness on a FH this week?!

        Open Controls
        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Look up! Stay away

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          I think with FH you have to take some punts and have some fun but I don't think this is one I'd want to take. I'd want to be as sure as I could be that my whole team will start and play 75+ mins. He wasn't selected for a huge cup final, maybe he'll start these games as they should be easier but I think there are better options than him even if you're sure he plays

          Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Mount instead

      Open Controls
    5. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Would not want Lukaku on any roster FH or otherwise.
      Too much $$ no guarantees

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        My FH has over 10m in the bank… $$ not an issue

        Open Controls
  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Im on WC and I’m over the moon with my team and transfers moving forward.

    28 (352 8 DGW)
    Sa
    Rudi Coady Trent
    JWP Salah Willock Raph Ramsey
    Broja Kane
    Dubrav Cancelo White Weg

    29 (BB -4 Son and Martinelli in)
    Sa Dubrav
    Rudi Coady Trent Cancelo White
    Son Salah Mart Raph Ramsey
    Weg Kane Broja

    30
    6 players, plus will draft in Maddison. 7 should do thr job. Use final FH in 33/36.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      That’s you sorted then being over the moon!

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        You watch, load of upsets in the Fa cup and I’m back to square one!

        Open Controls
        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          You’re going to be good relax

          Open Controls
    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Looks really good - never usually like building in transfers for WCs cos something always happens, but the double and blank GWs should reward such planning. Good luck!

      Open Controls
  5. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    So my GW24 WC is looking shabby now, really can't figure out how to update for the coming GWs (I'm short of doublers for GW28, and super low on players for 30!).

    A: DDG, Foden, and Bowen > Foster, Fraser, Ramsey (creates funds for Edouard > Kane GW 29). Wing it with more hits in 30.

    B: Go without Kane, and target better DGW players for GW28, with fixture in 30? (Raph, Jimmy etc)

    Current team:
    Ramsdale, DDG
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Tierney, Dalot
    Saka, Foden, Salah, Son, Bowen
    Edouard, Idah, Broja
    1 FT/1 FH/BB

    Many thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I would do Foden+Bowen+Edouard->Raphinha+Coutinho+Jimenez.

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks both!

        Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Doesn't look to horrible.

      Edou - Adams
      Foden - Mount
      Dalot - Wolves/chelsea if you can afford
      DDG - Foster

      Open Controls
  6. frenchfries
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    On WC, trying to fit in Son AND Kane, not very easy

    Ramsdale | Foster
    TAA Rudiger Schär___ | ___
    Salah Raphinha Willock ___ ___
    Kane ___ | ___

    A) Son, Coutinho, Broja, Livramento, Amartey(fodder), JRod

    B) Saka, Coutinho, Adams, Tierney, Digne, JRod (1.2 itb)

    C) Son, Saka, Broja, Tierney, Livramento, Gelhardt(fodder)

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I think C from those.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      C. Fodder forward is best.

      Open Controls
    5. frenchfries
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thanks, appreciate it!

      Open Controls
    6. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  7. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Can I get some opinions on the following moves:
    Bowen, Weghorst > Raphinha, Adams (-4)? Or should I prioritise Chelsea?

    This would leave me with:
    Sa Ramsdale
    TAA VVD Digne Saiss Tierney
    Salah Son Saka Raphinha Coutinho
    Jimenez Adams Broja

    Open Controls
    1. frenchfries
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I like those moves. Hard to fit Chelsea in your team as you would want defender. Your defence is good for the next games.

      BB in 28 or 29? Or benching headache?

      Open Controls
      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks mate. I’m thinking of playing BB this week

        Open Controls
  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which FH29 plan to execute?

    A. Pope + Cancelo + Bowen > Sa + Rudiger + Raphinha (-8)
    B. Pope + Cancelo > Forster + Kilman (-4)

    With both plans, I'd aim to get Lacazette in GW30 to give me 11 players, or save the FT if Weghorst has a fixture. Then look to delay the WC till GW 33 or 34. I'll have a lot of money ITB (~10.8-13.6) for Salah and/or Kane, maybe James, in GW31, in either plan.

    Sanchez
    SAISS(c), COADY, DIGNE, Tierney-4
    JWP, RAMSEY, Son, Saka-5
    DENNIS, KING

    Pope | Cancelo-3, Weghorst-2, Bowen-1

    -# = priority to bench
    Available chips: BB. FH. FH. WC.

    I could also sell King for Adams/Broja for an additional hit to increase the chance of saving the FT in GW30 (or avoiding a hit later on), with the hope that her would repay some/all of the hit already in GW28.

    Open Controls
  9. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    RM WCT. BB29 & no FH30. 0 itb

    Dubravka | *Ramsdale*
    *TAA* | Rudiger | Kilman | Livra | *Tierney*
    Salah | JWP | Raph | Fraser | *Martinelli*
    Kane | Jiménez | Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Worried about Jimi rotation and lack of output?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Would be more worried about Watkins output

        Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Raphina and Watkins not too sure

      Open Controls
    3. frenchfries
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Im also on WC and would reconsider Jimi and Watkins. Your midfield is suffering from the money put in strikers.

      Open Controls
  10. NotNowKato
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    If you had Pope (h v Chelsea), Gallagher (a v Wolves), Bowen (a v Liverpool), and White (a v Watford) would you bench boost or will there be a better week for it.

    Rest of team is Ramsdale, Rudiger, Cancelo, Dias, TAA, Salah, Diaz, Coutinho, ASM, Broja and Dennis (all three forwards and Coutinho have double game weeks).

    Help please!

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      I’d wait for BB. Can only really expect something from Gallagher with that bench…

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      No. Wol/Che/Liv are fixtures I'd be happy to dodge

      Open Controls
      1. NotNowKato
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Cheers both!

        Open Controls
  11. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    On a FH

    Reece James and Rudiger locked in. I’m looking for a third Chelsea player…

    Is Alonso or Luakaku too madness?! I’ve ran out of a midfielder a spot for them!

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      I dont even think James will play both. Rudi and Silva safest.

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        He is more hope than expectation. I am catching lol

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Mendy and a Wolves defender?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Got Sa and Saiss!

        Open Controls
  12. puhd
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Foster
    TAA Rudiger Coady
    Willock Salah JWP Coutinho
    Adams Jimenez Dennis

    (Ramsdale, Son, Cancelo, Johnson)

    WC draft 1!

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Love seeing people with 7 of my players on their WC. 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. gart888
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on best way to use my two FH and WC with this squad? (1 FT and 3.5 IBT)

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Dias Digne Livramento
    Salah Bowen Foden Saka Cornet
    Jimenez Weghorst Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      -4 Días out for Rudiger and Foden or Bowen out for JWP

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Good transfers suggestions, but looking for suggestions on how to use my 3 juicy chips. 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Fefguero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I am thinking WC this week, bb next week, FH 30. Gets it over with

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            I kind of like the idea of holding out for a /massive/ (32 fixtures) BB in GW36.

            Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      FH28 & FH29
      Limp through 30.
      WC31.

      Would be the funnest way to do it for me.

      OR

      FH28/29, limp through 30 - WC31. And second FH36 for all the doubles then.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        That's the opposite of my current plan to FH30, FH33, WC35, BB36. I guess I didn't mention I still have my BB too.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I think that I'd WC28, BB29, limp through 30.

          Then FH33 and FH36.

          I think the sooner you WC the better generally - but that's just me.

          Open Controls
  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rumours from a reliable source says both City and Spurs are beaten out of the cup tonight

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sauce? 😉

      Open Controls
  15. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is there a benefit to activating wildcard early before price rises and locking in players? I assume if a player then drops out before deadline you can still free substitute under the wildcard?

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      There can be a benefit yes. If you're 100% sure you want to wildcard then you may as well. If you're not 100% sure you want to wildcard, then I prefer to wait.

      Open Controls
  16. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Which move would you do?

    A: Veltman -> Schar/Burn
    B: Mee -> Targett

    Open Controls
  17. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Given that GW30 will likely be a very low scoring week, is there a case for just ignoring that week when planning your wildcard teams/transfers in general?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think it's best to wait and see how this round of FA cup fixtures go before deciding that.

      Also, it being a very low scoring week based on global average could also mean a huge opportunity for gains if you manage to have the guys that do score lots of points that week. I look forward to a big green arrow FH30 as of right now.

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        That's a fair point, I'm just not too sure where the points come from if the favourites for the FA cup fixtures all win and blank in GW30.

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Every game either has clean sheets or goals scored... both are worth points.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      No I think you should have a plan to either field 7 or so or FH

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I was thinking of using the FH in GW30, I'm just wondering whether the potential points increase would be higher in GW33 or GW36.

        Open Controls
  18. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Looking to BB this week & I'm pretty happy with my squad but considering a few options...

    Sa Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Robertson Tierney Ait Nouri
    Salah Saka Martinelli Bowen Raphinha
    Kane Jimenez Broja
    1ft 0.4itb

    A) Robertson & Bowen - Rudiger/Thiago Silva & Havertz
    B) Bowen - Maddison
    C) Bowen - Fraser (Fraser - Maddison GW30. Also considering Kane/Vardy hokey cokey so this may not be free)

    Open Controls
  19. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    OK WC active - anything you would change here or good to go? plan to bb gw29

    Sa
    Ait Nouri Livra Rudiger
    Ramsey Salah Raphinha Son
    Broja Dennis Wood
    (Ramsdale, TAA, Saka, Cancelo)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  20. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    New Article:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/01/fpl-gameweek-28-early-selection-chelsea-players-pencilled-in-for-possible-double/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24770930

    Open Controls

