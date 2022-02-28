419
FPL February 28

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

419 Comments
Share

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 on the horizon, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers intend to use their second Wildcard chip over the coming days.

It’s a chance to aggressively attack the Double Gameweeks yet have the squad depth to survive Blank Gameweek 30, if a Free Hit can’t be used.

Below, we look at some of the better goalkeeper options for the final stretch of the season – relevant to both Wildcard activations and normal weekly free transfers.

All stats and graphics included in this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area.

Jose Sa

1

The game’s joint-highest scoring stopper, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.3m) has been a fantastic replacement for Rui Patricio. When Wolves went through a binary period whereby every score between Gameweeks 12 and 21 were either 1-0 or 0-0, their defence kept six clean sheets out of a possible eight.

However, just as FPL managers started to commit to their Molineux asset, this form slipped and only one clean sheet has been kept in the six matches since.

No team has conceded fewer than Wolves over the past 16 Gameweeks yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally is vastly higher, ranking in the worser half for both this and shots conceded. A huge reason for this overachievement has been the 56 saves from Sa, bringing in 14 save points and eight bonuses.

A promising Double Gameweek at home to both Crystal Palace and goal-shy Watford is a great way for Wolves’ back line to get back on track. Five of their next six fixtures have the best possible ‘Fixture Difficulty Rating’ score.

Aaron Ramsdale

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

Arsenal’s number one is still popular and for good reason – the Gunners have established themselves as a strong, budget-friendly defensive side. Only Ederson (£6.1m) and Alisson (£6.0m) have kept more clean sheets than Aaron Ramsdale‘s (£5.1m) 11, with Arsenal never going more than two games without one since his Gameweek 4 debut.

Five were kept in the seven matches between Gameweeks 16 and 24 but a goal was conceded in their last two against Brentford and Wolves. Therefore, going by statistics, Arsenal are due another one at the weekend against Watford.

Beyond that, Ramsdale has a Double Gameweek 29 against Leicester City (h) and Liverpool (h), whilst they are currently one of only six teams to definitely have a Gameweek 30 outing, as both they and Aston Villa are already out of the FA Cup.

Remaining fixtures are steady, so Ramsdale offers both the safety of having Arsenal defensive coverage and the reliability of having the optimum situation over Gameweeks 29 and 30.

Fraser Forster

Owned by just 1.1%, it’s safe to say that Southampton’s goalkeeper is going under the radar. Priced at a low £4.4m, Fraser Forster has just kept two successive clean sheets for a rejuvenated Saints, with a promising Double Gameweek 28 up next against Aston Villa (a) and Newcastle United (h).

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side then face Watford (h) and Leeds United (a), with themselves and Burnley joining the six participants of Blank Gameweek 30, should they lose to West Ham United in their midweek cup clash.

Although Tino Livramento (£4.4m) is the more popular way into their back line, his place is under threat now that Romain Perraud (£4.8m) has recovered from Covid. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) is their first choice full-back but comes at a higher price, so FPL managers may want to look at Forster considering there aren’t many stand-out goalkeeper options around the £4.5m mark.

His place could be in danger when Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) eventually returns from injury but, having been out since early December, Hasenhuttl may keep faith in Forster. Another selling point for the 6ft 7in stopper is that he rotates very well with Ben Foster (£4.1m) – the game’s second most-owned in their position.

Ben Foster

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 3

With a similar surname to Forster, the Watford man has started to remember what clean sheets are since Roy Hodgson arrived at Vicarage Road. Ben Foster has kept three in six matches and gives FPL owners the luxury of having a number one goalkeeper at the cheapest price point.

When Watford have a difficult trip to Liverpool in Gameweek 31, Forster’s Southampton face Leeds whilst Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) is at home to Norwich City. Similarly, the Hornets’ Gameweek 34 trip to Manchester City sees Forster and Sanchez up against each other on the south coast.

So there are two nice, budget-friendly rotations until the end of the season that both involve Foster. Up first, a Double Gameweek 28 versus Arsenal (h) and Wolves (a).

Also consider

Brighton’s Sanchez also has significant ownership, being selected in 17.7% of overall squads. The Seagulls are in poor form but have the league’s fourth-best xGC total of the season – ahead of Arsenal.

A new name to be considered is Newcastle United number one Martin Dubravka (£4.4m). It took the Magpies 15 attempts to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign but have transformed in recent weeks, since Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) were added to their defence.

Over the last six matches, Liverpool are the only side to concede fewer goals than Newcastle’s three. Only five clubs – all near the top of the table – have a lesser xGC tally in this period and they look like a totally different proposition. When facing Brighton (h) and Southampton (a) in Double Gameweek 28, some Wildcarders may opt for Dubravka.

Edouard Mendy (£6.1m), meanwhile, is a pricier alternative, but is worth considering if Chelsea are indeed handed a double-header in Gameweek 28, which would see them take on Burnley (a) and Norwich City (a).

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

419 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Do I WC this team now or do I just take
    some hits?
    Got both FH left and BB.

    1 FT 2.8 ITB
    De gea Gunnarsson
    Dawson Mee Cancelo Taa Livra
    Bowen Salah Son Bernardo Brownhill
    Weghorst Jimenez King

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think that's approaching WC territory but a couple of hits could sort it for now and stave off a WC for a few more weeks. Depends when you want those chips played

      Open Controls
  2. TopBinFC
      57 mins ago

      Time to sell Guiata ya? Who to buy?

      1. Sa (have Coady and RAN already)
      2. Dubraka

      My other keeper is Sanchez

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        A triple up on a defense that has lost its mojo a bit seem excessive. Go Dubravka,

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            1 min ago

            Cheers pal

            Open Controls
      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Kane or Son on WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'd go Kane, purely because of the lack of good strikers

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'd second this

            Open Controls
          2. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I am looking for the most points. Don't care about if it is from mid or striker.

            Open Controls
            1. Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              You need to fill three forward spots though. It's not like you can go Idah, Gelhardt, Broja. If you are on a WC, I'd certainly restructure to allow for him.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes, and therefore Kane is good to have, since we must have at least one forward.

              Open Controls
            3. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Kane + another midfielder should outscore Son + another forward due to the absolute dearth of any quality in the forward lines and some great value picks in the middle.

              Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I am happy to have both 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        My impression is that it's usually most likely to see a new manager bounce from players that downed tools before the sacking.

        I'd say that goes for Raphinha

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            28 mins ago

            Let's hope so

            Open Controls
          • Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Would you rather Willock or Raph over the next 2-3?

            Open Controls
            1. Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              If you are going to FH GW 30, I'd probably go Willock. If not, Raph

              Open Controls
            2. TopBinFC
                1 min ago

                Raph for me

                Open Controls
            3. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              I am getting raph as can see starting all 3 games

              Open Controls
          • anish10
            • 11 Years
            54 mins ago

            When’s everyone planning to BB

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Now

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Saving til potential other DGWers

              Open Controls
          • 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            Do you reckon Forster is nailed for the time being? Thinking of bringing him in on my BB.

            Open Controls
            1. Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              Yeah there is no other option right now right?

              Open Controls
            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              Doesn't this article suggest McCarthy has a long term injury?

              Open Controls
              1. 1justlookin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                No, it does not.

                Open Controls
            3. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              Yea

              Open Controls
          • Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            47 mins ago

            This GW 28 team is simply too good to wildcard, right?

            Sa (CRY, WAT)

            Digne (SOU, lee), TAA (WHM), Livramento (avl, NEW),

            JWP (avl, NEW), Ramsey (SOU, lee), Son (EVE), Fernandes (mcy)

            Dennis (ARS, wol), Broja (avl, NEW), Ronaldo (mcy)

            Subs: Cancelo (MUN), White (wat), MacAllister (new), 3.9

            Will probably take a hit for Ronaldo out, maybe even one for MacAllister to Raphinha

            Open Controls
            1. frenchfries
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Missing Salah but i think you should be ok with a few transfers or hits.

              Open Controls
            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Too good to WC but I'd definitely shift the United assets and MacAllister

              Open Controls
              1. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah, can't do all of them though, -12 seems unnecessary. But may go Ronaldo and MacAllister to Jimenez and Raphinha, which sets me up great for GW 30. Then I will free hit GW 29

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I'd probably do those moves for -4, although not sold on Jiminez myself

                  Open Controls
                  1. Reinhold
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    No I know, me neither, but there is just nothing to choose between among strikers, especially with a GW29 free hit (I'll get in Richarlison then). Jimenez has a great GW30 fixture.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I'm on a WC but actually thinking of Weghorst if he plays in 30 as can bench in 28, decent 29 fixture and beyond.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Reinhold
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah, he's an alright option if so I think.

                        Open Controls
          • frenchfries
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            On WC, would appreciate some inputs for the combinations for the last 5 spots. Is TAA worth the extra 0.8 over Robertson, or should i cash in and spend elsewhere?

            Ramsdale | Foster
            Rudiger ___ ___ | Schär Livramento
            Salah Son Raphinha Coutinho ___
            Kane Broja | Rodriguez

            A) Tierney, Robertson, Fraser

            B) Ait Nouri, Robertson, Willock

            C) Cedric, TAA, Fraser

            Open Controls
            1. Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              40 mins ago

              Don't like Cedric or Fraser, very short term. But I also think you should keep TAA.

              Out of your options I guess I'd go B. But I'd downgrade someone to allow TAA and Willock.

              Open Controls
              1. frenchfries
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                Can downgrade Coutinho to Ramsey ofc. I will look more into it. Thanks

                Open Controls
                1. Reinhold
                  • 11 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Yeah that's an option. Could also go one fodder defender, or go Rodriguez to Gelhardt.

                  Open Controls
                2. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  I'd downgrade Son. Spurs not consistent enough to justify 20% - 25% of your budget if you're compromising on players in other positions

                  Open Controls
                  1. frenchfries
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Hmm, i really rate Son, and would not want to go without Kane. I will create a team without Son and see what it would look like, thanks for the opinion

                    Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            Ramsey over countinho?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes very useful bench fodder with GW30 fixture

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Thanks does save lots of cash

                Open Controls
          • Kryptonite666
            • 2 Years
            40 mins ago

            I think I will end up wildcarding this week

            Hows this team like?

            Sa (Ramsdale)
            Rudiger James Kilman (Robertson) (Doherty)
            Salah Mount Coutinho Raphinha (Martinelli)
            Kane Broja Adams

            1.2 ITB.

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                just now

                Keepers too dear, only need one. No Cancelo and trent is risky

                Open Controls
            2. The 12th Man
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              How are these moves?
              Dawson,Bowen > Rudiger,Willock -4

              Give me

              Taa,DIGNE,Cancelo,RÜDIGER
              Son,WILLOCK,JWP,Odegaard
              BROJA,DENNIS

              Pickford,Bruno,Weghorst,Tarkowski

              Bruno > Salah in 29.

              Open Controls
            3. pundit of punts
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              Different take

              RMFHT

              Mendy
              Rudiger - Saiss - Coady
              Salah - Mount - Coutinho - Raphinha - JWP
              Watkins - Adams

              Open Controls
            4. Silecro
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              Which route do you find better?

              A) GW28, Foden > Mount
              GW29, Digne > Robbo

              B) GW28, Foden > Ramsey
              GW29, Watkins > Kane

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.