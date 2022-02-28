The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 on the horizon, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers intend to use their second Wildcard chip over the coming days.

It’s a chance to aggressively attack the Double Gameweeks yet have the squad depth to survive Blank Gameweek 30, if a Free Hit can’t be used.

Below, we look at some of the better goalkeeper options for the final stretch of the season – relevant to both Wildcard activations and normal weekly free transfers.

All stats and graphics included in this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area.

Jose Sa

The game’s joint-highest scoring stopper, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.3m) has been a fantastic replacement for Rui Patricio. When Wolves went through a binary period whereby every score between Gameweeks 12 and 21 were either 1-0 or 0-0, their defence kept six clean sheets out of a possible eight.

However, just as FPL managers started to commit to their Molineux asset, this form slipped and only one clean sheet has been kept in the six matches since.

No team has conceded fewer than Wolves over the past 16 Gameweeks yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally is vastly higher, ranking in the worser half for both this and shots conceded. A huge reason for this overachievement has been the 56 saves from Sa, bringing in 14 save points and eight bonuses.

A promising Double Gameweek at home to both Crystal Palace and goal-shy Watford is a great way for Wolves’ back line to get back on track. Five of their next six fixtures have the best possible ‘Fixture Difficulty Rating’ score.

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal’s number one is still popular and for good reason – the Gunners have established themselves as a strong, budget-friendly defensive side. Only Ederson (£6.1m) and Alisson (£6.0m) have kept more clean sheets than Aaron Ramsdale‘s (£5.1m) 11, with Arsenal never going more than two games without one since his Gameweek 4 debut.

Five were kept in the seven matches between Gameweeks 16 and 24 but a goal was conceded in their last two against Brentford and Wolves. Therefore, going by statistics, Arsenal are due another one at the weekend against Watford.

Beyond that, Ramsdale has a Double Gameweek 29 against Leicester City (h) and Liverpool (h), whilst they are currently one of only six teams to definitely have a Gameweek 30 outing, as both they and Aston Villa are already out of the FA Cup.

Remaining fixtures are steady, so Ramsdale offers both the safety of having Arsenal defensive coverage and the reliability of having the optimum situation over Gameweeks 29 and 30.

Fraser Forster

Owned by just 1.1%, it’s safe to say that Southampton’s goalkeeper is going under the radar. Priced at a low £4.4m, Fraser Forster has just kept two successive clean sheets for a rejuvenated Saints, with a promising Double Gameweek 28 up next against Aston Villa (a) and Newcastle United (h).

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side then face Watford (h) and Leeds United (a), with themselves and Burnley joining the six participants of Blank Gameweek 30, should they lose to West Ham United in their midweek cup clash.

Although Tino Livramento (£4.4m) is the more popular way into their back line, his place is under threat now that Romain Perraud (£4.8m) has recovered from Covid. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) is their first choice full-back but comes at a higher price, so FPL managers may want to look at Forster considering there aren’t many stand-out goalkeeper options around the £4.5m mark.

His place could be in danger when Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) eventually returns from injury but, having been out since early December, Hasenhuttl may keep faith in Forster. Another selling point for the 6ft 7in stopper is that he rotates very well with Ben Foster (£4.1m) – the game’s second most-owned in their position.

Ben Foster

With a similar surname to Forster, the Watford man has started to remember what clean sheets are since Roy Hodgson arrived at Vicarage Road. Ben Foster has kept three in six matches and gives FPL owners the luxury of having a number one goalkeeper at the cheapest price point.

When Watford have a difficult trip to Liverpool in Gameweek 31, Forster’s Southampton face Leeds whilst Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) is at home to Norwich City. Similarly, the Hornets’ Gameweek 34 trip to Manchester City sees Forster and Sanchez up against each other on the south coast.

So there are two nice, budget-friendly rotations until the end of the season that both involve Foster. Up first, a Double Gameweek 28 versus Arsenal (h) and Wolves (a).

Also consider

Brighton’s Sanchez also has significant ownership, being selected in 17.7% of overall squads. The Seagulls are in poor form but have the league’s fourth-best xGC total of the season – ahead of Arsenal.

A new name to be considered is Newcastle United number one Martin Dubravka (£4.4m). It took the Magpies 15 attempts to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign but have transformed in recent weeks, since Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) were added to their defence.

Over the last six matches, Liverpool are the only side to concede fewer goals than Newcastle’s three. Only five clubs – all near the top of the table – have a lesser xGC tally in this period and they look like a totally different proposition. When facing Brighton (h) and Southampton (a) in Double Gameweek 28, some Wildcarders may opt for Dubravka.

Edouard Mendy (£6.1m), meanwhile, is a pricier alternative, but is worth considering if Chelsea are indeed handed a double-header in Gameweek 28, which would see them take on Burnley (a) and Norwich City (a).

