Arsenal v Leicester team news: Smith Rowe returns as a substitute

In the final Premier League match of the day, Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged XI from the side that won 3-2 at Watford in Gameweek 28.

Emile Smith Rowe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, returns as a substitute, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out because of a calf injury.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, makes four changes from the Leicester team that beat Leeds United 1-0.

Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Patson Daka drop to the bench, while Jamie Vardy is absent through injury.

They are replaced by Ricardo Pereira, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Jakupovic, Justin, Tielemans, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman

