724
Dugout Discussion March 13

Arsenal v Leicester team news: Smith Rowe returns as a substitute

724 Comments
Share

In the final Premier League match of the day, Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged XI from the side that won 3-2 at Watford in Gameweek 28.

Emile Smith Rowe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, returns as a substitute, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out because of a calf injury.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, makes four changes from the Leicester team that beat Leeds United 1-0.

Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Patson Daka drop to the bench, while Jamie Vardy is absent through injury.

They are replaced by Ricardo Pereira, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Jakupovic, Justin, Tielemans, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

724 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Salah apparently out for 3-4 weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sauce?

      Open Controls
      1. Fintroy
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Much prefer brown over red

        Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
          just now

          Rocket sauce

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fVOmtUiraTA

          Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        Dreadful for Egypt if true, source?

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Sauce. I can't see anything of the sort.

        Open Controls
      5. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Ban

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          ter

          Open Controls
      6. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'll settle for 2 weeks.

        Open Controls
      7. Goooo Rickie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Just a few randoms on twitter. We are yet to hear anything from Salah eiyher which makes me believe it may be true.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          It only happened yesterday, and it may be nothing. I could just as easily assume he'll be back in training tomorrow or out until next season by that logic

          Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
            1 min ago

            Twitter is a crime against humanity 😎

            Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Not sure how Liverpool could have completed assessment so quickly and would be able to put time line on it

          Open Controls
        4. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          17 mins ago

          Wow, that’s huge. Can’t be benching 13m for 4 weeks. Guess be becomes a Leicester mid

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I’d want to see more reliable information but in any event GW31 against Watford is 3 weeks ago. For those FH30, it wouldn’t make any difference

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Yeah and actually even if not free hitting - he wasn’t going to play anyway

              Open Controls
          2. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Away not ago

            Open Controls
        5. PartyTime
            7 mins ago

            Damn. I knew I should have captained Ramsdale

            Open Controls
        6. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          35 mins ago

          Bottomed.

          Worth FH next week? Can field 9 players (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Not at all IMO if you have decent players, I can field 9 with using my FT and may still just field 8 as I'm happy with the ones I have

            Open Controls
        7. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          How many Arsenal players would you have on a FH after their recent performances?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            5

            Open Controls
            1. jackruet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              12 mins ago

              Can you have more than 3?

              Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            3, I'd be very surprised if I have less than 3 at any point between now and the end of the season

            Open Controls
            1. Moxon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Ramsdale, Saka, Laca?

              Open Controls
              1. DavvaMC
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                I already have Tierney Saka and Laca but would prefer Martineli instead of Tierney.

                Open Controls
              2. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Like Davvamc I have Ramsdale, Tierney and Saka, personally I think I'd like Odegaard but Lacazette is probably the best option over Tierney. I'll definitely be moving Tierney out soon to enable an attacker

                Open Controls
              3. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Oops misread Davvamc's comment!

                Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I have Ramsdale Saka Lacazette and happy with that

            Open Controls
        8. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          34 mins ago

          Best move here? Currently have 10 starters.

          A) Salah -> Son (Son -> Salah next week)
          B) A-Nouri -> Kilman/Doherty
          C) Save FT

          Ramsdale
          Tierney, Coady, Ait-Nouri
          Coutinho, Raphina, Martinelli, Kulu
          Jimenez, Kane

          Foster, Trent, Robbo, Salah, Broja
          Bank 0.4m, 1FT, BB/FH left

          Open Controls
          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            C - 2 free transfers after the break could be gold

            Open Controls
        9. balint84
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Is Vardy a good pick from now?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            No, he’s out for aegis

            Open Controls
          2. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Injured

            Open Controls
        10. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Any new Bowen updates? Would love to roll but who knows with tgis injury

          Open Controls
          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            21 mins ago

            Moyes is never forthcoming with info so I wouldn’t bank on him being back

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              He literally said today when asked about Creswell that he doesn't know and won't tell anyone anyway because he doesn't want Sevilla to know lol

              Open Controls
          2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Earmarked for Sevilla return leg which is 3 days before gw 30 v Spurs, should find out more when that game gets played

            Open Controls
        11. Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          Tierney Saiss Doherty
          Son barnes Saka Raphinha Coutinho
          Kane (c) Jimenez
          Can get this for next week with a -4 and won’t have a bench,how’s this looking? G2G?

          Open Controls
          1. DannyD
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            G2g

            Open Controls
          2. iL PiStOlErO
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Grear. Gtg 100%

            Open Controls
        12. Gubby-Allen
            25 mins ago

            How does Gelhardt get 30 bps and 1 bonus point when he came on in 93rd minute? Does one goal equate to 30?

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Winning goal

              Open Controls
            2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              28 +2 for game winning goal

              Open Controls
            3. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              3 for playing
              24 for scoring
              3 for winning goal

              Open Controls
              1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                I thought it was 28 for a strikers goal

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Nope

                  Open Controls
                2. Wild Rover
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

                  Open Controls
          • gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Just watched highlights of the Leeds game. I really feel that Raphinha's sole purpose in life is to annoy FPL managers who own him. Has there ever been a player that dodges points as much as him? Its incredible.

            How many times do we say how unlucky he was? It was exactly the same last season.

            There is just always something that blocks the goal or the assist. If its not players missing easy chances from his assists, he's hitting the woodwork.

            Again today he hits the woodwork twice and even though he did muster an assist, he was clean through himself and should have scored.

            Open Controls
            1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Missed a sitter from 6 years aswell. Such a frustrating player in reality

              Open Controls
              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                The thing is it was exactly the same last season. I recall many occasions when people used to discuss how unlucky he was not to return in games. It really is incredible.

                Open Controls
              2. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                U remember something he did 6 years ago? 😮

                Open Controls
            2. drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Annoying as hell as many did raphinha>kulu

              Open Controls
            3. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              The funny part is that when he gets goals they tend to be lucky. Can't count how many crosses / free kick crosses that have gone in alongside penalties this season for him, while he's had games where he's done practically everything you can to score but managed to leave with nothing so often too

              Open Controls
              1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Hopefully we can cash in on him at the end of the season

                Open Controls
              2. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                yeah true that actually. I guess its just annoying for me that none of those lucky points have ever come when I've owned him!

                Open Controls
          • Goooo Rickie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            Non Freehitters: how many players do we have for gw30?

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              9, will take a -4 and get to 11.

              Open Controls
            2. BIGREDDOG
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              I'm going to get XI. Prob do a -12 or -16 and hope one of them pays off. It's worked the last two years for me

              Open Controls
            3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              9 -4. Stunt care about defense

              Open Controls
            4. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              11 incl Digne

              Open Controls
            5. CrouchDown
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              10 or 11(-4)

              Open Controls
            6. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              20 mins ago

              7

              Open Controls
              1. DavvaMC
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                10 and rolling transfer.

                Open Controls
            7. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              8, might stick with that or use FT for one more but I'm happy with the 8

              Open Controls
            8. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              11

              Open Controls
            9. iL PiStOlErO
              • 2 Years
              16 mins ago

              6 atm, with -4 can do 8. But have FH just think that I will hold for now.

              Open Controls
            10. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              9

              Open Controls
            11. Bunk Moreland
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              9 when i spend my ft. Don't think I want to hit anyone in, as i laready have triple Spurs and arsenal and the other teams don't really appeal.

              Open Controls
            12. Al Green Arrows
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              with Bowen out I am down to 6

              so I’ll have 7 with no hits.

              I’ll probably take one or two hits

              Open Controls
            13. TomSaints
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              10 atm with Hwang.

              Got a FT but will wait and see how the week goes. I’d bite your hand off for a small green / grey arrow at this point

              Open Controls
            14. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              9 after using free transfer.

              Open Controls
          • BIGREDDOG
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Who are going to be the gw30 heroes? Fancy an Eriksen punt or Barnes

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              I'm thinking of Eriksen too, Leicester are still so poor defensively and can't control games, and I like Brentford's fixtures until the end of the season from an attacking sense

              Open Controls
            2. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Eriksen to land one on Pinnock/Jansson's noggin!

              Open Controls
          • Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Anyone know the Top10k average?

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              47.49 after hits

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
          • iL PiStOlErO
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            After all it was a good BB of Mendy Jimmy Ramsey and Kilman. With Coady instead of Kilman it would be perfect.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Well done!

              Open Controls
              1. iL PiStOlErO
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Cheers. Glad I've played it, last few seasons didnt worked so well for me. Now can sell some players and get more money in first 11

                Open Controls
          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Is Gelhardt a decent option to bring in for 30 and then have as bench fodder to spend cash in midfield

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Fine way to kill the 3rd forward spot, he won't start but should get minutes most games.

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Just need him to get good time in 30 which I guess possible if Rodrigo’s thigh strain doesn’t repair by Friday

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  With Bamford still not fully right too he should.

                  Good long term move!

                  Open Controls
            2. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              yes thats my plan for this week as I have BB out of the way.

              Open Controls
            3. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah that's what I did on my wildcard.

              Open Controls
            4. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Marsch said he only took Bamford off as he's still regaining fitness but he expects him to be fine for Friday so I don't think he'll start, but he always looks dangerous when he plays

              Open Controls
          • TopBinFC
              17 mins ago

              I never thought I'd see so many hoping Cancelo doesn't feature in a GW, myself included. I think (and hoping) Walker and Zinchinko play on the wings tomorrow

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Palace away isn't easy, especially if Palace can keep City quiet for the opening 20 mins.

                Cancelo is too important to miss out, unless his illness is Covid...

                Open Controls
                1. TopBinFC
                    2 mins ago

                    It's not Covid as he was training

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I knew that too, my bad.

                      I'd be very surprised if Cancelo doesn't play after training yesterday.

                      Open Controls
                  • TopBinFC
                      2 mins ago

                      I feel for Zinchinko, cant even get a game when Cancelo is doubtful

                      Open Controls
                  • PartyTime
                      1 min ago

                      I hope Cancelo gets subbed on to bank a 1 point cameo

                      Open Controls
                    • NorCal Villan
                        just now

                        I really need him to play and deliver double digits

                        Open Controls
                    • Al Green Arrows
                      • 5 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Any news about Willok? Can he still play the second game?

                      Open Controls
                    • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                      • 5 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Coady and Ramsey 2nd & 3rd on my bench, ouch!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Ilfordian
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I presume no hope of autosub? Bad luck

                        Open Controls
                        1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                          • 5 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          If Cancelo doesn’t play I get Tarkowski 0 pointer haha

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Ilfordian
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            It’s a cruel game!!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Same here

                        Open Controls
                    • RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      16 mins ago

                      Salah news makes me wish I hadn’t gone triple Spurs already. Son in would have been the obvious move

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bunk Moreland
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Which news?

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          just now

                          Top of the page. Looks to be based on not much though

                          Open Controls
                    • Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Is Odegaard a better pick than Martinelli?

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 min ago

                        No imo

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Ilfordian
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I chose Ödegaard over Martinelli but I think both good value picks. Odegaard seems to have more time on the pitch and creates a lot but Martinelli scores goals

                        Open Controls
                      3. Rainer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        I don't think so.

                        Might have better xMins longer term if Martinelli goes off the boil and ESR comes in but Martinelli is great atm.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Bunk Moreland
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Nah i don't think so. Especially considering he is more expensive.

                        Open Controls
                    • gooberman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      6 of the 9 players who have played for me have returned including captain which is a very good ratio and I didnt take any hits either. Still a red arrow. What do you have to do in this game to make ground?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rainer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        The game is VERY template this season, as always really. You need at least 1 of your 1-3 lower owned (

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rainer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          ... lower owned (less than 30% EO) players to return to get that needed boost.

                          Open Controls
                      2. rupopo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Depends a bit what your OR is too...

                        Open Controls
                    • Street Friend
                      • 10 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Started Saiss & Benched Coady- wrong side of the 50/50 call

                      Open Controls
                      1. PartyTime
                          5 mins ago

                          I probably would have done the same tbf. Coady now scoring goals is a surprise

                          Open Controls
                      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Any ideas what move to do here? Is it worth picking up Nacho or Daka? 1FT and 1.0m ITB.

                        Tierney. Doherty
                        Saka. Raphinha. Kulu. Martinelli
                        Kane. Jimenez

                        (DDG, Foster, Salah, TAA, Cancelo, Edouard, Dalot)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Arteta
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          De Gea to Ramsdale.

                          Open Controls
                          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            4 Arsenal? 🙂

                            Open Controls
                      3. Flynny
                        • 6 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Evening....Happy to be at 8k rank! What to do now? Currently fielding 9 and zero cash.....thanks

                        A....vvd to white / tierney

                        B....rudiger to white / tierney

                        C.....one of the above. Plus broja to toney - 4 (gives me 11)

                        D....save and field 9

                        Sa (Dubravka)
                        Saiss doherty (Taa vvd rudiger)
                        Coutinho ramsey kulusevski (Salah)
                        Kane laca (broja)

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.