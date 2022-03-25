24
Pro Pundit Teams March 25

Why taking a break can help improve your FPL rank

24 Comments
Typically, international breaks are not exactly welcomed within the FPL community. Not only do they deny us this game that we love (to hate), they always seem to come about just as things are getting interesting. On top of that, there are the invariable curveballs they throw with respect to injuries or drama they create as to whether or not certain players will make it back in time for the next Gameweek.

But, and maybe I’m just speaking for myself here, this one feels almost… welcome? Maybe it’s the relentless past few months of fixtures, cancellations, rescheduling, Double Gameweeks, Blank Gameweeks etc… but, honestly, I could do with a breather. While some FPL managers will no doubt be using the break to fine-tune their strategy or plan their Wildcard, there’s an argument for also taking the time to switch off and that doing this, might actually benefit your rank more so in the long term.

The benefits of taking a break will be the focus of this week’s article.

Why are Breaks Useful?

There are a few reasons why taking a break can be useful, whether that means effectively logging out of FPL until the day before the next deadline or just taking a few moments away from your Wildcard planning and the hundred or so tabs that you probably have open on your computer.

The first reason why taking a break can be valuable is that it helps to replenish you physically and mentally. I’ve spoken in this column before about ‘decision fatigue’ and how having to make too many decisions can become detrimental to our ability to make good ones, and taking a break is one way to stave this issue off.

Productivity

Equally, taking breaks has been proven to improve productivity and this is something we all experience intuitively, whether it’s writing an essay, weeding the garden, preparing a presentation, beating a boss in Elden Ring or smashing a Wildcard draft. The problem is that, when you’re in ‘the zone’, taking a break is often the last thing you want to do, so we tend to plough on regardless of whether it’s the most effective path or not

But thinking is, in itself, literally exhausting. The brain uses 20% of the body’s energy, more than any other organ. Even when we’re highly motivated or packed full of caffeine, there is a point during its constant use when the brain’s performance starts to temporarily decline. It is at this point that we make less-considered decisions and end up with Shane Duffy (£4.1m) as our Triple Captain. Taking even a five-minute break from a big task can help avoid this kind of thing.

Motivation

Speaking of motivation, breaks are great for renewing this. However strong our desire or sense of purpose, motivation itself is a finite resource and there is only so long that it can keep propelling us forward. This is true even for the things that we enjoy, like Fantasy Football. 

While I do miss FPL each year once Gameweek 38 is over, it doesn’t take me long to appreciate the opportunity for a break and I know this is true of many FPL managers, especially content creators or those heavily involved in the community where FPL enthusiasm has become part of our identity. But then, as soon as the new game launches, I’m right back at it with renewed vigour. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, as they say.

Letting your Subconscious Take Over

Finally, taking a break can be helpful not just because it gives the active mind a break but because it gives our subconscious mind an opportunity to take over. Everyone has probably heard the phrase ‘sleep on it’ but there’s a lot more to this than just a hackneyed phrase. Just because we’re not consciously thinking about a challenge or problem doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about it at all. In fact, our subconscious mind has far greater capacity to process information than our conscious mind does.

If you’ve ever dreamt in spreadsheets, riddles or equations (or about that boss in Elden Ring), there’s a good chance that this is a manifestation of your subconscious attempting to process a problem that you are facing in your waking world. It’s why we can bang our heads against a wall for hours trying to solve a problem only for the solution to appear seemingly out of the blue once we’ve taken a break from thinking about it.

With this in mind, if you do have big FPL decisions to make this international break, it’s worth not leaving them all to the last moment but, instead, giving them time to percolate over a few days. You might be surprised by how much better your ideas become given time to develop and evolve.

Summary

Taking breaks, big or small, can help make us sharper and more motivated FPL managers and are likely to improve the quality of our decision-making significantly. While I don’t imagine many of us are pulling 16-hour shifts of thinking about FPL during the break (though, having got to know some of you, I wouldn’t entirely rule it out either), actively inserting breaks into the time you do schedule for FPL can really pay off. For those of us who don’t have big decisions to make during this period, taking a short break from FPL altogether may well be the best thing for us.

24 Comments Post a Comment
  DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Do you want me to lap dance for you?

    I want a second series

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes please.

      Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Give him another series, you swine

      Open Controls
  mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    I decided to take a break from reading this article to post this. Now back to my reading.

    Open Controls
  waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Anyone with 2 FHs and a BB left considering BB33, FH36 + 1 other?
    What do the bench look like in 33?

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's team dependent on what sort of bench you may be able to prepare.

      Open Controls
    Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Currently thinking FH 33, BB 36, FH 37

      Open Controls
  Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    I need a break from A or B questions... Couldn't even consider taking a break before watching perhaps one of the best FFS videos where Pras and Sonaldo discussed about FH33 and FH36 strategies. After seeing that video FH36 was more than easy decision 🙂 And yes, I had been lazy doing my homework, I admit that. But why bother with basics if you know you are going to be spoonfed anyway. And yes, there are always some decisions to be made, but now is good time wait and see what happens during itb. However, next week is good time to compare different players who I may want later and compare their stats. But it's different than trying to make decisions under pressure.

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      With YouTube and Instagram etc you could probably start looking at fpl stuff again about 3 hours before the deadline and have as much info as anyone

      Open Controls
  mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    What do you think of this plan with FH, BB & WC left:

    Ramsdale,
    Robbo, Cancelo, Regulion, Dawson (Livra)
    Salah, Raph, Coutinho, Saka, Kulu
    Kane (Dennis) (Broja)

    GW31: Dawson & Raphina to James and Havertz (-4)
    GW32: 1FT (TBC)
    GW33: Free Hit
    GW34: Wildcard
    GW35: Roll FT
    GW36: 2FT & BB

    Open Controls
  Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    I did one for GW36 earlier. FH vs BB.

    How about GW33?

    Which team scores more?

    FH33

    Pope
    Schar Justin Targett
    Fernandes Sancho Maddison Barnes Saka
    Ronaldo Lacazette

    BB33

    Ramsdale DDG
    TAA Cancelo Doherty Schar Livramento
    Fernandes Sancho Maddison Saka Kulusevski
    Kane Lacazette Weghorst

    I can get to BB33 team with a -4.

    Open Controls
    Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Second one imo

      Open Controls
    The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Id be BBing that 33 team and getting the best possible 11 in 36 on FH.

      Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Which scores more? I think BB33 to be honest. The FH team has too many feast or famine players for me (any of the United assets could be in that category).

      You could play FH in 33 and still not score much more than the average, or than your non-FH team.

      Open Controls
    Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      My feeling is that with FH33, you end up getting in several players that may well disappoint, while marginally losing players that could just as well deliver. Kane the most obvious one, but others as well.

I'd save the FH for later

      I'd save the FH for later

      Open Controls
      The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point.

        Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Taking a break from anything is beneficial but I don’t like to switch off from fpl 100% otherwise it’s a lot to catch up on

    What I like to do is take what we’d call in weightlifting is more of a ‘deload’.. basically 2 weeks or an international break of much less intensity but still doing a little bit, just enough to keep up and then get going again after that

    Cheers! Have a great weekend all

    Open Controls
  The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I too have 2 FH's and a BB remaining.
    With this squad.
    Pickford,Sa
    TAA,Cancelo,Doherty,Tarkowski,Digne
    Salah,Saka,Odegaard,Kulusevski,Barnes
    Kane,Lacazette,Broja. 1 FT 0.5m itb

    Ideally the easy play is to FH in 33 and 36 but that means paying the BB on a single game week.
    The BB chip is doing my head in.

    Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you have a WC left? Assume not?

      Open Controls
      The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        just now

        nope used up.

        Open Controls
  Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    I can get to this team for a possible BB33 with a -4 between now and then, all other things being equal. I still have my wildcard left and a FH. Is it crazy not to try to engineer a better BB team by employing the Wildcard either before 33 or before 37?

    Caps = DGW player

    DDG
    TIERNEY Robertson Alexander-Arnold
    SAKA MARTINELLI Salah BARNES
    WEGHORST ADAMS WOOD

    DUBRAVKA James (ARS) Doherty (BHA) Son (BHA)

    Cheers x

    Open Controls
    Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Before 36 I mean

      Open Controls
    The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      You could always FH in 33 and WC after to set up for 36 BB and 37.

      Open Controls
      Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, that is the other option because I feel that if I don't use WC to attack a DGW there is no major benefit using the WC at this stage.

        The only thing tempting me towards BB is that my team is accidentally quite well set up for it, so I would want a lot of the same players on FH. But I have been thinking that way for weeks (I've been set up quite well for a few blanks and doubles) and if I go for 'good enough' rather than 'best possible' any longer I will lose the opportunity.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.