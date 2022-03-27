57
Chip Strategy March 27

FPL chip strategy: When should I play the Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost?

57 Comments
Share
Pras and Sonaldo the latest additions to the FFScout team

What a last five Gameweeks we’ve had: a big double, a big blank, two big doubles and another big blank. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have had huge swings, ranging anything from 400 to 520 points over this period, and have been using up to four chips in the process.

The international break comes as a welcome breather for many, but it also gives a chance to ponder over the various approaches to tackle the proverbial ‘home stretch’. 

For my debut article for Fantasy Football Scout, I will talk about my favourite FPL topic: planning and strategising the optimal use of chips. I’ve always been a ‘fixtures’ man, and in a game where we can’t ultimately control the outcome, I feel the one aspect that gives good managers an edge is meticulous planning. My pod partner, Sonaldo, and I did an extensive video on this topic on Burning Questions on the FFScout YouTube channel earlier this week. It goes into more detail on a lot of the below, and I would encourage you to check that out as well.

Chip usage: the state of play

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Blank Gameweek 30 18

We can see on the graphic from LiveFPL above that by the end of Gameweek 30, 84% of the top 10,000 FPL managers had used their Wildcard, which is unusually high for this time of the season. But this isn’t a typical season. Moreover, what’s interesting is that only 54% of these bosses have used their Bench Boost chip. This suggests there are quite a few managers with just a solo Bench Boost left, which is again unusual. Finally, expectedly, there are over 70% of managers in the top 10k with the second Free Hit chip left.

This means there are four main categories of managers with regards to remaining chips:

  • Wildcard, Bench Boost, Free Hit
  • Free Hit
  • Only Bench Boost
  • Other (none, Triple Captain, two Free Hits)

Blank/Double Gameweeks: What lies ahead

After the FA Cup quarter-finals in Gameweek 30, we have a clear picture up to Blank/Double Gameweek 33. Given that there are only a few free midweeks left after this, there has been some educated guesswork done by some great FPL minds in the community for the rest of the season. The excellent Legomane has visualised this conjecture in the table below:

FPL chip strategy for the season run-in

Without going into too much detail, the expectations are that:

  • Gameweek 34/35 will include some smaller doubles, the likeliest of which is Aston Villa v Burnley. Should Chelsea lose the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie v Real Madrid, then Leeds v Chelsea could also fit here.
  • Gameweek 36 will be the big double, with up to 10 teams playing twice. These sides could include Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Aston Villa and West Ham United.
  • Gameweek 37 will be a decent-sized double as well, with Everton, Leicester, Norwich City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers potentially having two fixtures each. Chelsea would double here if they win the aforementioned Champions League tie against Real Madrid. However, there is a risk that the two games happen over three days (Tuesday and Thursday) if they also reach the final of the FA Cup. There is a small chance the Manchester City double falls in Gameweek 37 instead of Gameweek 36, but this is a fairly low probability.
  • Finally, the current thinking is that there will be no other blanks after Gameweek 33 as other postponements for the FA Cup final that clash with Gameweek 37 could simply move to the midweek afterwards. However, West Ham United could feasibly blank in Gameweek 37 if they reach the Europa League final and Manchester City qualify for the FA Cup Final.

Windows for the various chips

Wildcard

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 31

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
WILDCARD: BEST PLAYERS POSITION BY POSITION
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you WC?? (BB and FH also have)

    Ddg foster
    Taa Cash Cancelo Rudiger Ait nouri
    Salah Son Saka Jwp Kulusevski
    Jimenez Lacazette Weghorst

    0.5 itb 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who would you captain in GW32 with Pool vs City, Spurs away to Villa and possible Chelsea UCL rotation?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Villa have actually on the whole haven't looked too convincing of late, Arsenal were pretty much completely in control against them for the whole game last weekend. I wouldn't be against the idea of captaining a City or Liverpool attacker either, I know they have had cagey games on occasion over the years but I do expect both will go for the win and that at the least there will be a couple of goals in the game.

      Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thanks for this Pras. I have 2 free hits left and assumed I'd go 33+36, with 36 a dead cert since I knew I'd be able to keep at least one until after 30. But looking at this (albeit provisional) info, maybe 37 makes more sense. I knew I'd likely have a high number of DGWers in 36 without FH as most will but figured I could take a few more punts on FH. But if most of those listed double I should be good to have most of the big picks without any hassle.

    If 37 has the likes of Everton, Norwich, Watford and Leicester doubling then I know I'll have next to nobody for that week when there may still be a relegation battle going on for a couple of those, so maybe it will end up making more sense using FH then?

    Open Controls
    1. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Thanks Nate.

      In your case, first point is you can’t FH in two consecutive weeks anyway - so 36/37 is out. So you have to FH in 33 and sit tight to see how the 36,37 picture clears up. If at that stage you feel you are set up well for 36 then save it for 37. If City get that 37 double or if Chelsea’s double is spaced out (if they win UCL QF but lose the FA Cup SF) then 37 could have great upside.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I agree with Pras. If you have 2 FHs you basically must FH in 33 or else you'll be using it in a small DGW or in GW38 which is riskier.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah sorry I should have made that clearer, I'm definitely using one in GW33 now, but its that I'm pondering using the other in DGW37 over 36 now

          Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Do you think that playing wildcard to optimise a BB may be sub optimal?

    Essentially to play 2 chips into one week, especially if that's a big double that most people can play into anyway?

    Would it make more sense to play a wildcard for the remaining 8/9 games of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      yeah I agree on that, if your team can benefit from a WC before GW36 then I would do it. DGW 36 should be pretty simple to plan for providing we get a week or two notice

      Open Controls
    2. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Team dependant. Many teams with so many Ars, Spurs are well set up for 31/32. If not, then for sure an earlier WC makes sense.

      Traditionally, pairing a WC with BB gives tremendous upside on the BB chip itself.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I understand people want the perfect double, but that approach is valuing the BB week perhaps to detriment either side.

        Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Holding out for BB 36 means spreading funds for longer, so WC just before BB helps with getting the right XV

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Rudiger Cash White
    Salah Son Raphinha* Ramsey*
    Kane Lacazette Broja
    ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

    BB left!

    Raphinha, Ramsey to Sancho, Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sancho is a great shout. Not tempted by LEI MID?

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Uncertainty of 33 doubles. Was looking at Maddison.

        Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Yet another article publisizing a free google sheet above its own season ticker. FFS if you dont put effort into your own tools why would anyone buy membership?

    Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thanks Pras. Great article. The Burning Questions video was excellent and you and Sonaldo went through that in more depth there. Anyone who hasn't watched that video and has any doubt around their chip plan, go watch it!

    Open Controls
    1. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      It does explore these ideas in much more detail. Cheers, Camzy!

      Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    How nailed on is Armando Broja?

    Was thinking of doing Broja > Weghorst this week but if he's nailed on I'd probably just keep him and hope he can get something vs Leeds and then keep him for BB in 36.

    Broja > Weghorst worth a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'd be a little worried he might be rotated now and Adams will be the only nailed one with him having been
      benched a couple of times. I'm not playing him this week but will hold to see if he goes back into the starting lineup before GW33.

      Open Controls
      1. MHG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Pukki or Broja on wildcard?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Puki and Cucho worth considering on a wildcard too.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Agree with this, although Cucho possibly a rotation risk when King, Sarr and Joao Pedro are back (but he's in form so he should keep his place I'd imagine)

            Open Controls
    2. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He is a loanee too, right? That may factor in a little bit. Not part of further plans etc.

      Open Controls
  9. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Schmeichel / Pope is a bit expensive, but it does give some plum keeper fixtures for the remainder. Likely double in 31, 33, 34, 36 and 37. With the others being CPL, wat, NEW

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah but it's so expensive and both teams have mediocre defenses at best.

      Open Controls
  10. HD7
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Should Watford have a double in 36 or 37. What does it depends from?

    Open Controls
  11. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA White Doherty James Rudi
    Salah Saka Kulu Barnes
    Kane

    Sa Ramsey Richardson Jiminez

    Ramsey and Jiminez to Havertz or Mount and Fodder -4?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Anything you would change in this wc team? BB in gw33

    schmeichel dubravka
    robertson cancelo rudiger tarkowski white
    salah havertz saka kulu maddison
    kane weghorst cucho

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      What's the planned bench going to be for 33?

      Open Controls
  13. Bikerz
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Officially the Worst chip combination to be holding right now : TC and FH!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I'd rather another TC than BB tbf.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Nah BB is usually better than TC.

          I have a strong looking BB for 33 and I will WC in 34 so if I had 2 BBs I could do 33 and 36 well.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            The extra 4 subs better than TC?

            I guess it depends when you play it. Both can be tricky to get right, even in a double game week.

            Open Controls
            1. Bikerz
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Even trickier when running out of GWks to deploy them!

                Open Controls
              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Yeah... Basically you have 4 players to beat 1.

                Is one extra Salah worth more than a bench of like Guaita, Gordon, Mateta, Cucho all with doubles? If they all just show up for both games that's 12 points already.

                Open Controls
                1. Bikerz
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    In truth those names on that bench could EASILY not show up for both games. I think what should be considered more for BB is how explosive the picks are even if they get just the one game. Cucho and Mateta; recently explosive though..

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      True but it's risk spread over more players which is better generally.

                      Salah gets injured in the first game and TC is a total fail. Also I can't do math apparently. 4x4 = 16.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • 6 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        Fair enough.

                        I guess TC is easier to deploy, no hits needed in the build up or aftermath!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          This. BB should outscore a TC in any given week tbh (assuming you get 15 starters). But whereas a triple captain can be played without much thought or planning, BB can have can have dire consequences in the weeks leading up to it and after. Feel like it's much better to WC out of a BB than into one.

                          Open Controls
              • Kellz86
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Maybe it’s my poor execution of BB, but my TC always obliterated my BB

                Open Controls
        2. Saubi
          • 1 Year
          2 hours ago

          Thanks Pras! Great article
          I really like your ideas and this article was really helpful 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Any Watford fans or observers with a view if Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez starts the remaining game if he keeps scoring?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            41 mins ago

            Hard to say. Cucho starts coincided with King's injury in GW28. It might be his spot to lose or revert back to King, Dennis and Sarr as the front 3 if everyone was fit

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yeah, i realise I'm gambling a bit.

              Open Controls
        4. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Am chasing on Fanteam, anyone think it’s worth bringing in Bruno and/or Ronaldo as an differential to make up major ground?

          Next 3 games have got goals written all over them.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            No need to chase. There's plenty of time. Having a good core squad is way more important imo.

            I went from 25th in the High Roller to 7th in 3 weeks after WC in 28. We still have 8 weeks left.

            Assuming you have no WC left, don't waste your transfers. Bring in City, bring in Liverpool, bring in Chelsea and be smart about the risks you choose.

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Will take a closer look at fixtures, just think nobody will have Bruno and he could go back to old form.

              High roller sounds good, is it an obscene entry? Am open to playing more next season.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                500 buy-in. I like it because people don't have loads of teams in it. Usually one or two at most and the field is smaller. It feels more like a contested mini league and it's nice to have something to win from it 🙂

                I didn't cash last year but I'm in a strong position this year even though I got off to a dreadful start after capping Mane and not having Bruno in GW1. I was 77/78 players after week 1 this year.

                Open Controls
        5. FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Great article.

          Still believe FH33 WC34/35 and BB36 makes most sense with my current setup of
          SA
          Cancelo VVD Doherty TAA
          Salah Saka Foden Kulu Raphinha
          Kane
          Steer - Broja Cash Dennis. 0.2itb 1ft
          Agree?

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            Not sure. You could easily shift Sa, Doherty, Raphina, Broja, Cash and Dennis on a WC and look much better for it.

            Open Controls
            1. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              just now

              See your point. Mostly bench players though. Is it really worth it? SA Doherty Raph all got good fixtures for the next two. SA to Pope is doable if TAA is ready for 31. Or maybe James+Weg in for TAA+Dennis if not.

              Open Controls
        6. Bikerz
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Leicester have Everton 36 and Watford 37. They also have matches with Norwich and Chelsea to be arranged. Please has anyone got an idea as to which match goes where on the DGW calendar? I'm assuming they're sure to get DGW 36....

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Have a look a legomane's prediction in this article. Leicester could have B2B doubles in 36 & 37 with che (A) and NOR (H) added

              Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            With BB and WC34 left, torn whether to BB33 or 36. Not having enough cash for BB36 could be an issue

            I could end up with the bench below for 33 which does look like a good opportunity to BB.

            Foster - BRE (H)
            VVD - MUN (H)
            Kulu & Doherty - BHA (H)

            Rest of the team:
            Ramsdale
            Tierney TAA James
            Saka Barnes Maddison Salah
            Kane Weghorst Broja

            Open Controls
          • NateDog
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            https://www.themag.co.uk/2022/03/martin-dubravka-serious-concerns-for-eddie-howe-as-keeper-forced-to-pull-out-of-international-squad-newcastle-united-slovakia/

            Dubravka was sent back to Newcastle after reporting issues with angina. Definitely one to keep an eye on for owners

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.