The first round draw for our latest FFS Members Cup

Qualifying for our second Premium Members cup competition took place in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who registered their teams and scored 43 points or more (after hits) in the Gameweek just gone qualified for round one of the FFS Members Cup, while those who scored exactly 42 only progressed if their overall rank was 226,846th or better.

Two of our former winners, Mohd Rodzi and Scrumper, also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round, although would have qualified regardless.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our two former winners are having great seasons again and are both currently sitting within the top 5,000. Mohd Rodzi (2,545th) will face the Chaser (879,361st) – the sixth-lowest-ranked manager who made it through qualifying – in round one, while Scrumper (3,748th) takes on Cheese pizza (38,719).

A strong-looking field includes six managers who are within the top 1k at present, including our very own Az (555th), who meets BC1 (399,607th) in the first round.

Only one Fantasy boss in the FFS Members Cup can better the FPL Blackbox co-host’s current overall rank, and that’s A.J. (473rd), who is on course for a second successive top 1k finish. They’ll clash with Firminoooo (58,666th) in Gameweek 31.

Peteski29 (809th) v Team Tomas (22,601st), Bend It Like Bennett (774th) v teckert (197,360th), Bencaraway (611th) v Vasanth7 (144,158th) and UNDEADLIBRARY (607th) v Ovidiu Lucian (63,017th) are the other four ties to involve members of the current top 1k.

Shuddahaddum (5,615,082), aka the Great and the Good’s Les Caldwell, is the lowest-ranked manager left in the competition but that owes much to a Gameweek 20 hack that sent him tumbling almost eight million places.

BAMBAA (7,991st) v Hobo (9,250th) is our only all-top-10k clash in the first round, while Daitheboot (42,142nd) v QPR Caribbean (41,464th) is the closest-matched pairing, with only 678 places between the two opponents.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT