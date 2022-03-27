48
FFS Cup March 27

The first round draw for our latest FFS Members Cup

48 Comments
Qualifying for our second Premium Members cup competition took place in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who registered their teams and scored 43 points or more (after hits) in the Gameweek just gone qualified for round one of the FFS Members Cup, while those who scored exactly 42 only progressed if their overall rank was 226,846th or better.

Two of our former winners, Mohd Rodzi and Scrumper, also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round, although would have qualified regardless.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our two former winners are having great seasons again and are both currently sitting within the top 5,000. Mohd Rodzi (2,545th) will face the Chaser (879,361st) – the sixth-lowest-ranked manager who made it through qualifying – in round one, while Scrumper (3,748th) takes on Cheese pizza (38,719).

A strong-looking field includes six managers who are within the top 1k at present, including our very own Az (555th), who meets BC1 (399,607th) in the first round.

Only one Fantasy boss in the FFS Members Cup can better the FPL Blackbox co-host’s current overall rank, and that’s A.J. (473rd), who is on course for a second successive top 1k finish. They’ll clash with Firminoooo (58,666th) in Gameweek 31.

Peteski29 (809th) v Team Tomas (22,601st), Bend It Like Bennett (774th) v teckert (197,360th), Bencaraway (611th) v Vasanth7 (144,158th) and UNDEADLIBRARY (607th) v Ovidiu Lucian (63,017th) are the other four ties to involve members of the current top 1k.

Shuddahaddum (5,615,082), aka the Great and the Good’s Les Caldwell, is the lowest-ranked manager left in the competition but that owes much to a Gameweek 20 hack that sent him tumbling almost eight million places.

BAMBAA (7,991st) v Hobo (9,250th) is our only all-top-10k clash in the first round, while Daitheboot (42,142nd) v QPR Caribbean (41,464th) is the closest-matched pairing, with only 678 places between the two opponents.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

48 Comments
  Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Irons.

    Open Controls
    DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Are very useful if you have wrinkly clothes.

      Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Come in handy from the fairway

          Open Controls
      NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Drummed for both RHCP & Pearl Jam

          Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Scunthorpe

          Open Controls
      Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Depending on injury status i might still wC this

        Sa (Ramsdale)
        Taa, VVD, Cancelo, Doherty (Tierney)
        Salah, Saka, Kulu, Raphina, (Ramsey
        Kane Broja (Jiminez)

        To Sa to Pope, TAA to Roberson, VVD to James Jiminez to Weghorst Raphina to Barnes

        Still have 1FH, 1WC and one BB.

        Thinking of BB36 FH 37 currently. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but I should have WC 28

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          fell from 30k to 120k that week lol, holding chips taking hits), couldn't WC 26 due to powercut after storm 🙂

          Open Controls
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          or do Doubl Man City Defence) Doherty to Laporte

          Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You don't need to wc this team this week.

          Open Controls
      Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        2.3 ITB, 2 FT

        Foster ¦ Raya
        Rudiger Cash White
        Salah Son Raphinha* Ramsey*
        Kane Lacazette Broja
        ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

        BB left!

        Raphinha, Ramsey to Sancho, Gordon?

        Open Controls
        tbos83
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Don't think I'd take out Raph just yet

          Open Controls
      dshv
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        What to do with this team?? (WC BB FH left)

        Ddg foster
        Taa Cash Cancelo Rudiger Ait nouri
        Salah Son Saka Jwp Kulusevski
        Jimenez Lacazette Weghorst

        0.5 itb 1ft

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          Wait for pressers?

          Open Controls
        Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Geez, you could sell those chips to folk in more need! 😀 😎

          Open Controls
      DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Are Trent or Ramsdale likely to play? Any new news?

        Open Controls
        DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Might be back for City game.

          Open Controls
          DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            That's no good for me

            Open Controls
        sandman58
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          Use Ur bench for 1 week

          Open Controls
        HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          liverpool are the early game. you're not going to get news this early

          Open Controls
      Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        FH & BB left and 2FTs.. need to decide chip strategy before I start to make transfers so thoughts below please?

        Ramsdale Sanchez
        TAA Robertson Rudi White Doherty
        Saka Salah Kulu Cout Ramsey
        Kane Weghorst Broja

        A. FH 33 & BB 36
        B. BB33 & FH 36

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          B by a long way

          Open Controls
      Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Anyone know anything about Dubravka? Heard some heart issue. If he's out I need to act

        Open Controls
        NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Angina seemingly. See what Howe says this week but definitely worrying, hopefully it might only be something small

          Open Controls
      Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hi all,

        Have WC/FH/BB

        Team for this week.

        DGEA
        Cash RUDIGER DOHERTY
        SALAH Saka JOTA KULU Barnes
        Laca

        1FT.

        Whats the best move here? Seems a strong side for this GW but no Son/Kane worries me.

        WC?

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Yes I think so. Get in Kane, TAA, Robbo, Canelo/Laporte, James, Havertz.

          Open Controls
          The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            BB33 & FH36

            Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Salah will be your cap this week so not sure you need to WC just to get Kane in. You could maybe even save your transfer.

          Open Controls
      Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Hi All,

        Rudiger over James, right?

        Open Controls
        Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          50 mins ago

          James over Rudi IMO.

          Open Controls
        sandman58
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          No way

          Open Controls
          sandman58
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Defo James

            Open Controls
            Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              The Scout has Azpil to start over him against Brentford.

              Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          For just this week i think so. I think James will get 30 mins off the bench or something v Brenford.

          Open Controls
      NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        https://mobile.twitter.com/JoeDonnohue/status/1508187739803504647

        Bamford out for another 6 weeks, what a bad punt that turned out to be. At least I know who I'm getting rid of to bring in James now I guess

        Open Controls
        Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          55 mins ago

          Very injury-prone player, isn't he?! Big blow for him and Leeds for the run-in... 🙁

          Open Controls
          NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            He just seems to have been really unlucky this season, I didn't think he missed much time last season and just checked and see he started 37 out of 38 games, I hope this won't be something that continues and is just a freak season for him

            Open Controls
        Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          54 mins ago

          Who plays up top for Leeds now then?

          Open Controls
          NateDog
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            Rodrigo I guess, to be fair he's grabbed a couple of goals since Marsch has come in

            Open Controls
          Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Geldhart can

            Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          It was a massive mistake starting him a few weeks ago, and now he is paying the price.

          Open Controls
      Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Considering going with budget front 3 in a 541/451 formation.

        Broja, Cucho, Mateta would give you this run of fixtures in 31-37:

        lee, LEE, ARS/bur, LEE, BUR, WAT/eve, LEI/EVE

        Obviously it carries huge risk but would allow you to stack your team elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        sandman58
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          See below

          Open Controls
        NateDog
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          Might work, might be painful with all of them being rotation risks (although the latter 2 seem preferred for now) and Kane in top form as well as some other options like Lacazette picking up points

          Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Mateta could get rotated with Eduoard and Benteke.

          Broja not nailed either etc.

          But i agree with a Watford striker, their fixtures are really good.

          Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Add Gelhardt 😉

          Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Also it's dangerous to go without Kane imo. After Salah he is one of the best FPL assets to own (and has been for several seasons). He looks in form and hungry.

          Open Controls
      sandman58
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        2 of these plus Kane is the way to go
        Harry is the must have for the remainder

        Open Controls
        Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.