FFS Cup March 16

Prizes on offer as the second 2021/22 FFS Members Cup opens for entry

Our third and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition for the 2021/22 campaign is now open for entry – and £300-worth of prizes are on offer.

This tournament is for Premium Members, who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows: WaltzingmatildasFuzzy DunlopKippax Kickers AcquafrescaTrigg Ola SvanheldMalaikat JahadrrcmcJay #, Pep PigMohd Rodzi and Scrumper.

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place a week later in Gameweek 30, with the first round running in Gameweek 31.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 18:30 GMT on Friday 18 March. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 30 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-7 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 30 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*please note that our Cups page will be updated later in the week

  1. Fantabulous KdB
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Daka or Nacho, who is favored to play at front?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Minefield

      Open Controls
      1. Fantabulous KdB
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        True but need a player for next week and don't want to change any mids. Only option is forward

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      probably the one who doesnt start in Europa

      Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      For gw30, as a short term pick or a FH, i would probably look who plays on thursday vs Rennes, and gamble that the other one starts vs Brentford. Long term, minefield.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    From gw31 until the end,Schmeichel or Pickford?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not pickford

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        not schmeichel as well

        Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I think Schmeichel is a good pick.

      Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Double post:

    My team:

    Sa
    Saiss-Doherty-TAA
    Saka-Raphinha-Salah-Son-Kulusevski
    Lacazette-Jimenez

    Ramsdale-Dennis-B.Williams-Manquillo

    0,2m/1 FT

    Optimal move?

    A: Raphinha -> Barnes to free
    B: Williams/Manquillo ->Amartey
    C: Save a transfer and go with 9 players
    D: Other, what?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      *for

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      If you got a Wc left, then maybe b
      Absolutely not A
      Raphinha plays Southampton in 31 and they have been on the Beach for while and does not plan to buy a return ticket any time soon. Barnes potentially also rotation as Conference more important than league for a Leicester, and Barnes is important for Leicester.
      I think i would just leave it as it is.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thank you for the advice. I appreciate that.

        Open Controls
  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/16/double-gameweek-news-reaction-time-to-free-hit-in-gameweek-33/

    Open Controls
  5. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is Amartey nailed up to GW33...need him for proposed BB

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.