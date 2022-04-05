307
Injuries April 5

Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 32

307 Comments
The Team News tab remains the most-visited page on the Fantasy Football Scout site even when the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is several days or weeks away, with the Injuries and Bans section not far behind.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday are where we get the bulk of our information for the upcoming Gameweek, and it’s after the Premier League managers have faced the media that we properly update the tab and finalise our predicted XIs. We also bring you a round-up of the pressers in article form on those days.

But given the aforementioned demand, and for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’re going to start bringing you this earlier summary straight after the weekend’s action.

It’ll also be updated after the matches at home and abroad on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-ups on Thursday and Friday superseding it.

Off we go, then, with this club-by-club guide…

ARSENAL

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) sat out Monday’s defeat to Crystal Palace despite positive pre-match comments from Mikel Arteta about his recovery. Nicolas Pepe (illness) and Kieran Tierney (knee) were also absent, with the Gunners boss saying that the left-back’s injury “does not look good”. Arteta added that Thomas Partey‘s muscular injury was also a “concern” after the Ghanaian midfielder limped out of the loss at Selhurst Park.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard confirmed after the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday that Lucas Digne was only suffering from a stomach complaint when being substituted, allaying fears that he may have tweaked his hamstring. Danny Ings only missed out because his partner had given birth, meanwhile, so may return this weekend. Marvelous Nakamba got game-time for the under-23s last week after returning from a long-term injury so could be in the frame for a first-team comeback.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (hamstring) was the only Brentford player who missed the win over Chelsea, although his injury was described as “minor” by his manager. There were no known fresh concerns from the victory at Stamford Bridge.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) and Moises Caicedo (illness) were absent from the draw with Norwich City at the weekend but could return this week, with Graham Potter previously saying that Webster “wasn’t too far away”. Jakub Moder suffered a serious knee injury in the stalemate at the Amex, however, and looks set for a long spell on the sidelines.

BURNLEY

Erik Pieters (knee), Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) remain out ahead of the midweek visit of Everton but Matej Vydra (elbow) could return after getting an hour with the under-23s on Friday. Nathan Collins is also available after serving a one-match ban against Manchester City.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) were the only injury-related absentees for the visit of Brentford, although Christian Pulisic (fatigue) wasn’t considered for selection after a late return from international duty and Trevoh Chalobah was a tactical omission from the matchday squad.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) returned from injury for the visit of Arsenal on Monday but Michael Olise (foot) wasn’t part of the Palace squad, having failed to recover from an injury picked up over the international break. No timeframe has been put on his return as yet.

EVERTON

Yerry Mina (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (suspended) and Allan (suspended) will all miss the midweek trip to Burnley, with news awaited on Seamus Coleman (illness), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (unspecified injury) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) – all of whom sat out the defeat to West Ham United, with van de Beek pulling out in the warm-up. Fabian Delph (thigh) has made a return to training so could feature. Van de Beek will miss out through ineligibility in Gameweek 32 but Allan and Keane will return.

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford (foot), Jamie Shackleton (calf), Leo Hjelde (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) were on the sidelines for the draw with Southampton, although Hjelde and Firpo are homing in on a playing comeback. Joe Gelhardt picked up what is reported to be a dead leg in an under-23s match on Monday, meanwhile, with the budget forward set to be assessed.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Danny Ward (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while it remains to be seen if Luke Thomas (hamstring) or Jamie Vardy (knee) are able to recover; Brendan Rodgers had said last Friday that the veteran striker would be assessed “over the next week to two weeks”. Jonny Evans left the field at Old Trafford on Saturday with a tight calf, meanwhile, although that withdrawal appeared to be more precautionary in nature.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp told reporters ahead of the Champions League tie against Benfica on Monday that Curtis Jones and Joel Matip had recovered from knocks picked up at the weekend, while Naby Keita (knee) is also available after missing the visit of Watford. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in contention for a start after being an unused substitute in Gameweek 31.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Cole Palmer (foot) were the only two players that Pep Guardiola ruled out of the trip to Burnley on Saturday, with neither player thought to be back in contention for the visit of Liverpool. Pep Guardiola didn’t reveal any fresh team news information in the broadcast section of his pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (calf) remains out, while we await news on whether Luke Shaw has recovered after Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the left-back had suffered a recurrence of an old leg injury in the draw with Leicester City. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard should return this weekend, however, after missing Gameweek 31 through illness.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) remain on the injury list, with Eddie Howe confirming after the loss at Spurs that Trippier’s foot hasn’t healed as well as the Magpies would have liked and that he will remain sidelined until the tail-end of the campaign. There weren’t any fresh issues from the game in north London itself, although Miguel Almiron was absent after a late return from South America.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Josh Sargent (ankle), Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all on the injury list, while it remains to be seen if Max Aarons (hamstring/illness), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) are anyway nearer a recovery by the time Burnley come calling for Saturday’s six-pointer in east Anglia. Brandon Williams (ankle) should be close to a comeback, however, having rejoined training ahead of Gameweek 31.

SOUTHAMPTON

Lyanco (thigh) remains on the sidelines for the visit of Chelsea, a match that loanee Armando Broja will miss as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Alex McCarthy (hamstring) was back on the grass last week after an absence of almost four months, too, although was only in light training so didn’t feature against Leeds.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Japhet Tanganga (knee) will be out until the end of the season but Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Oliver Skipp (groin) are possible returnees at Villa Park, with Antonio Conte saying that he was expecting the injured pair to make a return to training ahead of Gameweek 32. More news is awaited on the severity of the injury that forced Sergio Reguilon to miss the thrashing of Newcastle United, meanwhile.

WATFORD

Kwadwo Baah (ankle) was the only player who was declared unavailable for the hard-fought loss at Anfield, with Nicolas Nkoulou passed match-fit after his own lengthy lay-off but not involved in the matchday squad.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains on the sidelines, while we await further news from David Moyes over Ben Johnson‘s hamstring injury; the Hammers boss seemed to suggest the young right-back was a precautionary omission from the matchday squad on Sunday, saying that he didn’t want Johnson out “for weeks”. Despite being described as “OK” by his manager ahead of Gameweek 31 after emerging “sore” but mostly unscathed from a car crash, Manuel Lanzini missed the win over Everton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves (knee), Raul Jimenez (suspended) and Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) will all miss the trip to Newcastle but there were no obvious signs of any fresh injuries after the win over Aston Villa, with Pedro Neto (foot) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) returning to the matchday squad as substitutes.

  boc610
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    This new CL format could potentially have an indirect effect on fantasy football. if you've got a team that knows its spot is secure based on its historical performance and is lying in 5 or 6 th with a third of the season to go then you just dont know what youll get from the players. motivation and pressure could disappear and you could be left with usually good assets just going through the motions for 15 games.

    Open Controls
    Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I thought historical performance was thrown out

      Open Controls
      boc610
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        from Guardian piece today "Last week, Uefa accelerated its plans to expand the Champions League from 32 to 36 teams from 2024, with two of the four additional places awarded to historically successful teams who would otherwise have failed to qualify. Based on current league positions, that would mean Roma and Arsenal, although Manchester United would also have a chance to qualify by finishing fifth in the Premier League"

        Open Controls
        theplayer
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Absolute joke if you ask me. Just another get out of jail card for the top teams. A bit like the current system of being knocked out of the Champions League and ending up in the Europa League so the smaller teams have less chance of progressing.

          Open Controls
        AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          This.

          It's all about creating more European league football for TV revenues and advertising etc.

          I can see why more club involvement generates interest in their fan base. But as a neutral in European club football, I'd much rather watch a knockout format like the old UEFA cup was, with jeopardy on the night over 2 legs.

          I typically tune off Europa League, even if i put it on until the final game.

          So I conclude it's more to do with widening specific club other European cities, reach rather than delivering exciting cup football to watch.

          Open Controls
          theplayer
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            I've been saying for years the old format of knockout would be far more enjoyable to watch than the current league system.

            The Champions League was great when it was first introduced as it was actually just champions rather than 4 or 5 teams from the same country. Now it's just same old same old every season. Boring but won't change as would mean less income for the big teams. It's all about the rich getting richer rather than giving everyone a good crack at it.

            Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sod FPL, it would have an effect on football viewership above all. There is already so much that is unfair in football, why would most want to keep watching knowing BS like that format could be part of the game? Needs to be stopped like the Super League.

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Bowel motions

      Open Controls
  Stimps
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Rudiger or James for the rest of the season?

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I got james last week and with injury rotation etc I wish I’d just gone rudiger or neither

      So, rudiger

      Open Controls
    CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      James chasing. Rudiger protecting.

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      James but wait til GW33

      Open Controls
    Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I have James.

      Open Controls
  Maddamotha
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would you do this move?:

    Coutinho > Saka

    Or better options than Saka?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Arsenal are so passé now.

      Open Controls
  The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    To replace Tierney (budget 5.2m):
    A) Mitchell
    B) Matip
    C) Schär
    D) Fofana

    Rest of defence: Sa, TAA, Cancelo, James, Doherty.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd save some money and go Fofana.

      Open Controls
  TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    My teams in quite a good position in terms of setting up for DGW33 and DGW36 BB.

    Which 2 of these 3 would you look to switch (gun to your head)

    A) Thiago Silva
    B) Havertz
    C) Kulu

    I'm on A and can't decide between B and C.

    The reason I'm more worried about the Chelsea boys is the rotation. And with Kulu I don't really like the Spurs double in GW36 and I think he has dropped a little bit in terms of the eye test.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      AB out out out

      Open Controls
      TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Thanks. Why do you think B over C? I suppose there is the value consideration.

        But if Havertz plays up front vs Leeds in DGW36 he could do serious damage.

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I wasn’t prepared for follow-up questioning.

          Open Controls
          TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Then be on your way good sir, we have no need of hedge knights here

            Open Controls
            The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I have banished mine self from the Kingdom!

              Open Controls
  Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    Possible to go without FH in 33?

    Ramsdale/Foster
    TAA/Cancelo/James/VVD/Doherty
    Salah/Kulu/Saka/Martinelli/Ramsey
    Kane/Weghorst/Broja

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Need Son

      Open Controls
  Gon Freecss
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      OK I have a plan (finally!)

      Team:
      Saa / Sanchez
      TAA / Lamptey / Rudiger / Cancelo / Doherty
      Salah / Mount / Saka / Kulu / Son
      Broja / Dennis / Weghorst
      (BB only chip left)

      GW32- Dennis >> Cucho
      GW33- Mount >> Maddison; Sanchez >> Ramsdale
      GW34- Save
      GW35- Weggy >> Matete; Lamptey >> James
      GW36- Saa >> Schmeichel

      Play BB GW36

      Open Controls
      Gon Freecss
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          This is my no hits plan. But I'm open to any and all suggestions, including taking hits

          Open Controls
          TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Do Palace double in GW36?

            Open Controls
            Gon Freecss
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                37

                Open Controls
                TheTinman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Okay, so if BB in 36 why not take Pukki

                  Open Controls
                  Gon Freecss
                      2 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Ah yes, that's a great shout. Weggy>>Pukki, then GW37- Broja >> Matete. Only problem is I would have exact funds to do this if I made all the transfers now, so will have to hope I don't get priced out in the meantime...

                      Open Controls
                    Gon Freecss
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        So this would make it:

                        GW32- Dennis >> Cucho
                        GW33- Mount >> Maddison; Sanchez >> Ramsdale
                        GW34- Save
                        GW35- Weggy >> Pukki
                        GW36- Saa >> Schmeichel; Lamptey >> James
                        GW37- Broja >> Matete

                        That feels like a solid plan, thanksTHETINMAN! Cue price rises and injuries to mess it all up

                        Open Controls
              Gon Freecss
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Could potentially do GW36- Kulu >> Havertz; Broja >> Greenwood for (-8)

                  Would love to have Havertz for 36DGW but I've only got exact money for that now, and price rises will almost certainly put that out of reach

                  Open Controls
              Jonny HOW SON?
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                What happens if Chelsea advance both in the FA Cup and the UCL?

                Then their GW37 double is off due to the FA Cup final.
                And they can't double either in 34 or 35. (UCL semi finals are either side of GW 35)

                So they will have 1 game that is outstanding. Maybe it moves to the midweek after GW 38? Only possibility.

                Open Controls
                AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  ... they might win the cup double and have a big open bus parade.

                  Open Controls
                pablo discobar
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Would play tue and thu in gw 37

                  Open Controls
                  AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Then Sunday afternoon and the following Saturday night?

                    Open Controls
                    JBG
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Yes, seems like it. At least from what I can understand from twitter.

                      Open Controls
              Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                BB GW33 with Dubravka, Robertson, Kulusevski, Doherty or wait for
                BB36? Have FH, WC and BB

                Can get this teamfor GW33(-4)

                Ramsdale*
                Targett* Justin* James
                Saka* Bruno* Maddison* Bowen
                Weghorst* Lacazette* Kane

                BB: Dubravka* Kulusevski Robertson Doherty

                Open Controls
                TheTinman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Wait

                  Open Controls
              I am 42
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                can someone spoon feed me which team CONFIRM will not have DGW in 36 please?

                Newcastle
                Wolves
                BHA
                Burnley
                MU
                MC
                Brentford
                Saints
                CP
                Wham

                Open Controls
                I am 42
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  based on my understanding there is a slight chance wolves and city might have DGW right?

                  Open Controls
                  pablo discobar
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    If city win in cup semi they will double in 36 100%

                    Open Controls
                Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1511026241968779266

                  Open Controls
              Forgetmeknot
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Not seen much noise for fh37 (instead of 33 in my case), any reason why?

                Open Controls
                pablo discobar
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Getting much more popular now

                  Open Controls
                Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  one issue you might face in 38 is if your main team gets too many injury/suspension

                  Open Controls
                  TheTinman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    True but if you BB in 36 then your team should be deep. So with 1FT would have to be an absolute horror show in GW37

                    Open Controls
                TheTinman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I am BB36 FH37 100% 🙂

                  Open Controls
                antis0cial
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  FH33 BB36 FH37 is my plan in theory

                  Open Controls
              Qaiss
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                If Chelsea win their CL quarter final against Real Madrid and beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Semi, when will their 37 fixture against Man United take place? Or will they just have to put that game on the midweek?

                Open Controls
                Qaiss
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Oh dear, didn’t refresh the page and seen there is the same post above!

                  Open Controls
              Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Would you consider nacho if Vardy out for few more weeks?

                Open Controls
                Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  Yes.

                  Open Controls
                  Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Cheers just have to monitor vardy news

                    Open Controls
              Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Is this plan ok? (FH, WC, BB)

                Just play my BB GW33 (Dubravka, Doherty, Robertson, Kulusevski)
                WC34/35: Cover the DGW teams when City have DGW(if 37: CRY and AstonV) and FH the other DGW.

                Open Controls
                Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Sure. Kulusevski and Doherty can definitely get something against Brighton, as well as Robertson versus United.

                  Open Controls
              DavvaMC
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                What would be best here?

                A. Tierney > Laporte
                B. Tierney > 4.5 or below defender and spend the cash in midfield

                My defence is: TAA / Robbo / Doherty / James / Tierney

                Thanks

                Open Controls
                Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  I like Tierney to Laporte.

                  Open Controls
              JBG
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                I know it's way too early but trying to plan ahead... How does this FH team look?

                Pope(whu/SOU)
                Schar(LEI/CRY)-Doherty(BHA)-Cancelo(BHA)
                Maddison(new/eve)-Saka(sou/che)-Salah(MHU)-Bruno(NOR/liv)-Barnes(new/eve)
                Broja(ARS/bur)-Kane(BHA)

                I'm considering going without Salah and bring in a different player as a punt tbh, 50pts behind ML leaders. Also might consider ASM over Broja.

                Open Controls
              Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/04/05/the-best-budget-options-for-a-fpl-double-gameweek-33-bench-boost/

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.