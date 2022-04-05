Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 32

The Team News tab remains the most-visited page on the Fantasy Football Scout site even when the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is several days or weeks away, with the Injuries and Bans section not far behind.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday are where we get the bulk of our information for the upcoming Gameweek, and it’s after the Premier League managers have faced the media that we properly update the tab and finalise our predicted XIs. We also bring you a round-up of the pressers in article form on those days.

But given the aforementioned demand, and for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’re going to start bringing you this earlier summary straight after the weekend’s action.

It’ll also be updated after the matches at home and abroad on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-ups on Thursday and Friday superseding it.

Off we go, then, with this club-by-club guide…

ARSENAL

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) sat out Monday’s defeat to Crystal Palace despite positive pre-match comments from Mikel Arteta about his recovery. Nicolas Pepe (illness) and Kieran Tierney (knee) were also absent, with the Gunners boss saying that the left-back’s injury “does not look good”. Arteta added that Thomas Partey‘s muscular injury was also a “concern” after the Ghanaian midfielder limped out of the loss at Selhurst Park.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard confirmed after the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday that Lucas Digne was only suffering from a stomach complaint when being substituted, allaying fears that he may have tweaked his hamstring. Danny Ings only missed out because his partner had given birth, meanwhile, so may return this weekend. Marvelous Nakamba got game-time for the under-23s last week after returning from a long-term injury so could be in the frame for a first-team comeback.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (hamstring) was the only Brentford player who missed the win over Chelsea, although his injury was described as “minor” by his manager. There were no known fresh concerns from the victory at Stamford Bridge.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) and Moises Caicedo (illness) were absent from the draw with Norwich City at the weekend but could return this week, with Graham Potter previously saying that Webster “wasn’t too far away”. Jakub Moder suffered a serious knee injury in the stalemate at the Amex, however, and looks set for a long spell on the sidelines.

BURNLEY

Erik Pieters (knee), Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) remain out ahead of the midweek visit of Everton but Matej Vydra (elbow) could return after getting an hour with the under-23s on Friday. Nathan Collins is also available after serving a one-match ban against Manchester City.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) were the only injury-related absentees for the visit of Brentford, although Christian Pulisic (fatigue) wasn’t considered for selection after a late return from international duty and Trevoh Chalobah was a tactical omission from the matchday squad.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) returned from injury for the visit of Arsenal on Monday but Michael Olise (foot) wasn’t part of the Palace squad, having failed to recover from an injury picked up over the international break. No timeframe has been put on his return as yet.

EVERTON

Yerry Mina (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (suspended) and Allan (suspended) will all miss the midweek trip to Burnley, with news awaited on Seamus Coleman (illness), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Andre Gomes (unspecified injury) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) – all of whom sat out the defeat to West Ham United, with van de Beek pulling out in the warm-up. Fabian Delph (thigh) has made a return to training so could feature. Van de Beek will miss out through ineligibility in Gameweek 32 but Allan and Keane will return.

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford (foot), Jamie Shackleton (calf), Leo Hjelde (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) were on the sidelines for the draw with Southampton, although Hjelde and Firpo are homing in on a playing comeback. Joe Gelhardt picked up what is reported to be a dead leg in an under-23s match on Monday, meanwhile, with the budget forward set to be assessed.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Danny Ward (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while it remains to be seen if Luke Thomas (hamstring) or Jamie Vardy (knee) are able to recover; Brendan Rodgers had said last Friday that the veteran striker would be assessed “over the next week to two weeks”. Jonny Evans left the field at Old Trafford on Saturday with a tight calf, meanwhile, although that withdrawal appeared to be more precautionary in nature.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp told reporters ahead of the Champions League tie against Benfica on Monday that Curtis Jones and Joel Matip had recovered from knocks picked up at the weekend, while Naby Keita (knee) is also available after missing the visit of Watford. Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in contention for a start after being an unused substitute in Gameweek 31.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Cole Palmer (foot) were the only two players that Pep Guardiola ruled out of the trip to Burnley on Saturday, with neither player thought to be back in contention for the visit of Liverpool. Pep Guardiola didn’t reveal any fresh team news information in the broadcast section of his pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (calf) remains out, while we await news on whether Luke Shaw has recovered after Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the left-back had suffered a recurrence of an old leg injury in the draw with Leicester City. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard should return this weekend, however, after missing Gameweek 31 through illness.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) remain on the injury list, with Eddie Howe confirming after the loss at Spurs that Trippier’s foot hasn’t healed as well as the Magpies would have liked and that he will remain sidelined until the tail-end of the campaign. There weren’t any fresh issues from the game in north London itself, although Miguel Almiron was absent after a late return from South America.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Josh Sargent (ankle), Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all on the injury list, while it remains to be seen if Max Aarons (hamstring/illness), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) are anyway nearer a recovery by the time Burnley come calling for Saturday’s six-pointer in east Anglia. Brandon Williams (ankle) should be close to a comeback, however, having rejoined training ahead of Gameweek 31.

SOUTHAMPTON

Lyanco (thigh) remains on the sidelines for the visit of Chelsea, a match that loanee Armando Broja will miss as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Alex McCarthy (hamstring) was back on the grass last week after an absence of almost four months, too, although was only in light training so didn’t feature against Leeds.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Japhet Tanganga (knee) will be out until the end of the season but Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Oliver Skipp (groin) are possible returnees at Villa Park, with Antonio Conte saying that he was expecting the injured pair to make a return to training ahead of Gameweek 32. More news is awaited on the severity of the injury that forced Sergio Reguilon to miss the thrashing of Newcastle United, meanwhile.

WATFORD

Kwadwo Baah (ankle) was the only player who was declared unavailable for the hard-fought loss at Anfield, with Nicolas Nkoulou passed match-fit after his own lengthy lay-off but not involved in the matchday squad.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains on the sidelines, while we await further news from David Moyes over Ben Johnson‘s hamstring injury; the Hammers boss seemed to suggest the young right-back was a precautionary omission from the matchday squad on Sunday, saying that he didn’t want Johnson out “for weeks”. Despite being described as “OK” by his manager ahead of Gameweek 31 after emerging “sore” but mostly unscathed from a car crash, Manuel Lanzini missed the win over Everton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves (knee), Raul Jimenez (suspended) and Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) will all miss the trip to Newcastle but there were no obvious signs of any fresh injuries after the win over Aston Villa, with Pedro Neto (foot) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) returning to the matchday squad as substitutes.

