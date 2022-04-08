603
Scout Picks April 8

FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Spurs triple-up and faith kept in Salah

603 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 32 ahead of Friday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation and are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit 7

We originally had an Arsenal defensive double-up in the Scout Picks but injuries to Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.1m), plus an unconvincing display from Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) at Crystal Palace on Monday, persuaded us to think otherwise – even if it is low-scoring Brighton and Hove Albion providing the opposition. So we’ve instead plumped for Nick Pope (£5.4m) between the posts, who trails only Aaron Ramsdale (£5.4m) for our projected points among goalkeepers for Gameweek 32. Opponents Norwich City are the division’s least potent attack, scoring at a rate of 0.6 goals per game, while the reverse fixture between the two Premier League sides with the worst expected goals (xG) totals of not just the last six matches but 2021/22 overall predictably ended goalless at Turf Moor.

We’re not overlooking a member of the Arsenal rearguard completely, however. Brighton have scored just once in their last seven league matches, failing to convert one of their 31 shots against Norwich last weekend, so even the Gunners’ patched-up backline will fancy their chances of banking a clean sheet bonus against Graham Potter’s troops. Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) is a menace at set plays and his tally of 19 shots in the box ranks him among the top 10 defenders of 2021/22.

Newcastle’s heavy defeat at Spurs was hopefully just a blip and the Magpies are back on home soil this week after a long string of games on the road. Manchester City are the only team to take all three points from Tyneside since Eddie Howe took charge, with the Newcastle rearguard looking solid up until Gameweek 31: they had conceded just eight goals in the previous 11 outings. Fabian Schar (£4.3m), with his impressive tally of nine goal attempts in the last six matches, gets the nod as a result.

Antonio Conte was effusive with his praise of Matt Doherty (£4.9m) in his pre-match press conference and it’s great to see the 2018/19 FPL legend having a welcome renaissance at Spurs. Three double-digit hauls have arrived in his last six matches, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) is the only defender who can better his rate of expected goal involvement (xGI) this season.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 32

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

603 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Just for this week:

    A) Salah and Kulu
    B) Havertz and Son

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. MightyGar
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Hig1990
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Salah - Bruno then WC 34/35 Salah back in, Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm holding mo

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Y like it

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm very likely doing this.

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Dubravka
    B. Schmeichel

    Cap one

    1. Kane
    2. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
  4. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    *** any ideas please? ***

    DDG
    TAA Rudiger White
    Salah Son Foden Saka Kulusevski
    Rodrigo Weghorst

    (Bachmann Davies Kilman Broja)

    I have 1 ft and 1.6 to spend. Probably FHing next week, and wc either 34 or 35, so looking for a 1 week punt really, or this week + 34.

    Any ideas?

    Cant see any appealing attackers. Maybe foden to someone?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kilman to Doherty? not particularly exciting as a punt

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        3 spurs already

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Oh yeah, sorry, missed Davies. Assume you want DDG out before end of season, although perhaps not the ideal week for that. BB in 36? If so i'd spend it sorting some of the bench players

          Open Controls
    2. Hig1990
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Salah to Bruno

      Open Controls
  5. Eric Banternaaa
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    1 week only.

    A Amartey
    B Dalot
    C Other 4.2 or under

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Getting James worth a -4? I have no Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Will he play?

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Hope so

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Madrid away on tue. I'm not sure I'd risk a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Agree with this. Am starting as an owner, but its a risky hit

            Open Controls
  7. mranonymous
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who would you put 1st on your bench - Jota (mci) or Cash (TOT)?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
      1. mranonymous
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        thanks though likely to be benched from beginning

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would Tierney >> James makes sense here? And bench Weg. Or save FT.

    Got WC, FH and BB left. 1FT, 1.8ITB.

     DDG 
    TAA. Cancelo. Doherty
     Salah. Saka. Raphinha. Kulu. Martinelli Kane. Weg 
    (Foster, Toney, Dalot, Tierney*)

    Open Controls
    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  9. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    G2G roll ft? Probably captain Kane

    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudi James Doherty
    Saka Kulu Salah Havertz Barnes
    Kane

    Sa White Cucho Richardson

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  10. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bruno has played 4 times v Everton and averages 9.75 points per game. Blimey.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Really? Now I'm considering the Salah to Bruno move seriously...

      Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Salah & Chalobah
    Bruno & James
    Yaaay
    Nope
    For -4 pts

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would keep Chalobah but get Bruno for Salah.

      Open Controls
  12. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bench one please:
    A) Odegaard
    B) Weghorst
    C) Fraser

    Open Controls
    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Harvey_27
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        C) Fraser - he's the biggest differential of the three, but none are in great form, and at least the other two have good fixtures. Wolves have a good away defensive record

        Open Controls
    5. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      1. Maddison
      2. Kulu

      Choose 1 to drop
      A. Weghorst
      B. Laca
      C. Maddison/kulu

      Open Controls
      1. Harvey_27
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          1A. I know it's Norwich, but Weggy's stats are awful, and given this year's strikers, that's saying something. Plus Maddie is just more exciting than Kulu.

          That said, I'd not lose respect for you if you want 2B 🙂

          Open Controls
        • cigan
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          b1

          Open Controls
      2. Blackbeard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Help with a couple of transfer dilemmas pls!

        Ramsdale
        Robertson Coady Rudiger
        Coutinho Salah Saka Raphinha Havertz
        Kane Toney

        Dubravka Rodrigo Holgate Livramento

        Which of the following would you do? 1 FT this week.

        a) Coady --> Doherty
        b) Coutinho --> Kulusevski
        c) Coutinho --> Foden
        d) Countinho & Havertz --> Kulusevski & Foden for -4
        e) Coady --> Doherty + one of Coutinho/Havertz --> Kulu/Foden for -4

        Any advice much appreciated!
        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          B of those but you could just save ft.

          Open Controls
          1. Blackbeard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. Rohirrims
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Would not remove Havertz.

          Coady + Coutinho > Doherty + Foden is a good move if you don't mind the -4.

          Open Controls
          1. Blackbeard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            cheers

            Open Controls
      3. Traction Engine Foot
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Bench one:

        A VVD (have TAA too)
        B Targett
        C Weghorst

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Weg

          Open Controls
        2. cigan
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      4. Rohirrims
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        GTG? Would you change the bench order?

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Cancelo - James - Doherty
        Salah - Saka (vc) - Barnes - Kulusevski
        Kane (c) - Weghorst

        Dubravka - Lacazette - Roberts - Ramsey
        1 FT, 0.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'd play Lacazette over Weggy m8.

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            100%

            Open Controls
            1. Rohirrims
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Think laca loses his spot this week mate. Either Arsenal switch formation to a 3-4-3 with Holding coming in or ESR plays false 9

              Open Controls
            2. Blackbeard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Same!

              Open Controls
      5. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I have 0.4 tied up in Salah - wondering whether its worth Salah > Bruno, anyone else considering this?

        Open Controls
      6. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        If you owned TAA and Robertson would you sell Robertson for Reece James ?

        A) Yes
        B) No

        Current defence is;

        TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Doherty and Coady.

        I can't do Coady to James without a hit this week.

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Rohirrims
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No. James could just as well be benched.. rather save and bring him in 33 once the europe outcome is ensured

          Open Controls
      7. BlzE_94
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Captain Kane or Son?

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Kane.

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Kane

          Open Controls
      8. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Any improvements on this team? Used my FT to get schmeichel in for Sa

        Ramsdale
        TAA Robertson Doherty RAN
        Salah Kulu Saka Maddison(v)
        Kane(c) Weghorst

        Schmeichel Ramsey Livra Broja

        I am considering doing one or two of the following transfers this week:

        1)RAN -> Schar
        2)Ramsey -> (midfielder under 7m)
        3)Weghorst -> Mateta

        Which move(s) should I prioritise?

        Open Controls
      9. cigan
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I need to spend a transfer before FH33 (got both FH left, no BB), what do you all think?

        A) Broja > Mateta
        B) Coutinho > Maddison
        C) Coutinho > Bowen

        Sa
        Trent Robbo James Doherty
        Salah Saka Coutinho Kulusevski Raphinha
        Kane

        White, Broja and fodder on bench

        Open Controls
      10. DennisTheMenace
          56 mins ago

          FHing in 33, BBing in 36. What sub-6m forward should i replace Weghorst with?

          a) Cucho (double in 36)
          b) Mateta (double in 35/37)
          c) Pukki (double in 36)
          d) other

          Open Controls
          1. AC Yew
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. DennisTheMenace
                14 mins ago

                So you’d chose Mateta even though they don’t have a double in 36 and I’m BBing in 36?

                Open Controls
                1. Crystal Alice
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Cucho for BB36, > Mateta for DGW37

                  Open Controls
                  1. DennisTheMenace
                      just now

                      so ur suggesting that I go with Cucho now then?

                      Open Controls
            2. Silecro
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              FH ready, good to go or would you change something here?

              Ramsdale
              James, Doherty, Schar, White
              Salah, Fernandes, Havertz, Bowen, Foden
              Kane(c)

              Foster, Cucho, Fofana, Greenwood
              0.0 itb

              Open Controls
            3. boc610
              • 10 Years
              46 mins ago

              bench Gordon or Cash?

              Open Controls
              1. Bikerz
                  2 mins ago

                  Bench Cash

                  Open Controls
                  1. boc610
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    yeah was leaning towards that, thanks

                    Open Controls
              2. Bikerz
                  37 mins ago

                  Pope
                  Gabriel Coady Rudiger Doherty
                  Salah Mount Kulusevski Saka
                  Kane Weghorst

                  T-Arnold Odegaard Broja

                  Correct benching order for outfield players this week guys?

                  Open Controls
                • balint84
                  • 5 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  A) Tierney to Schar
                  B) Bernardo to Maddison

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.