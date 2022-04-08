FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Spurs triple-up and faith kept in Salah

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 32 ahead of Friday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation and are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

We originally had an Arsenal defensive double-up in the Scout Picks but injuries to Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.1m), plus an unconvincing display from Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) at Crystal Palace on Monday, persuaded us to think otherwise – even if it is low-scoring Brighton and Hove Albion providing the opposition. So we’ve instead plumped for Nick Pope (£5.4m) between the posts, who trails only Aaron Ramsdale (£5.4m) for our projected points among goalkeepers for Gameweek 32. Opponents Norwich City are the division’s least potent attack, scoring at a rate of 0.6 goals per game, while the reverse fixture between the two Premier League sides with the worst expected goals (xG) totals of not just the last six matches but 2021/22 overall predictably ended goalless at Turf Moor.

We’re not overlooking a member of the Arsenal rearguard completely, however. Brighton have scored just once in their last seven league matches, failing to convert one of their 31 shots against Norwich last weekend, so even the Gunners’ patched-up backline will fancy their chances of banking a clean sheet bonus against Graham Potter’s troops. Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) is a menace at set plays and his tally of 19 shots in the box ranks him among the top 10 defenders of 2021/22.

Newcastle’s heavy defeat at Spurs was hopefully just a blip and the Magpies are back on home soil this week after a long string of games on the road. Manchester City are the only team to take all three points from Tyneside since Eddie Howe took charge, with the Newcastle rearguard looking solid up until Gameweek 31: they had conceded just eight goals in the previous 11 outings. Fabian Schar (£4.3m), with his impressive tally of nine goal attempts in the last six matches, gets the nod as a result.

Antonio Conte was effusive with his praise of Matt Doherty (£4.9m) in his pre-match press conference and it’s great to see the 2018/19 FPL legend having a welcome renaissance at Spurs. Three double-digit hauls have arrived in his last six matches, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) is the only defender who can better his rate of expected goal involvement (xGI) this season.

MIDFIELDERS

