Rate My Team April 8

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

It’s an early deadline for Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which means that Friday is even busier than usual on the site.

The questions on transfer dilemmas and chip strategy are free-flowing in the comments section and so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Have 1 FT and not sure if I should bring Madders in for Coutinho due to benching headache! Who to bench of this lot?

    Saving that FT is an option but I am likely to FH33.

    1) TAA vs City
    2) Cancelo vs Pool
    3) Madders vs Palace
    4) Toney vs Hammers

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      4

  2. tim_oriordan
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A) Coady
    B) Robertson

    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

    3. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      a

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. luke the lokonga enthusiast
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    gameweek 33 question

    if you was free hitting who would you bring in out of these two options (kane will be in both teams)

    a) jota & son
    b) KDB & kulu

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably A

  4. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bottomed: RMT + Plans please?

    Sa
    Trent, Robbo, James, Rudi, Doherty
    Salah, Ziyech, Maddi, Bowen
    Kane (c)

    Foster, Gelhardt, Ramsey, Broja

    As it stands only Sa, Bowen & Broja don't double in GW36 (when I plan on using my final chip - BB). I have two FTs and 0.0 ITB. I'm thinking Sa > Schmeichel and rolling the FT (giving Ziyech his final roll of the dice to turn up). Alternatively I can do Ziyech > Saka

    The above two transfers means I'll have enough funds to do Gelhardt > Mateta in GW33 (who also doesn't double in GW36 but is showing some form) and well frankly I'd rather him vs Watford at home than Gelhardt vs Arsenal (away) and Chelsea (home).

    Still sitting on the fence about losing Salah.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start weghorst over VVD?

    WC34 & BB33/36/37 left
    1FT 0.3ITB
    Ramsdale
    Doherty James TAA
    Saka Raphinha Salah Kulu Barnes
    Kane Weghorst
    (Foster VVD Tierney Broja)

  6. Boss Hogg
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best Leicester defender to buy?
    Are any of them nailed?

    1. How I met your Mata
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Justin I would say is

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        No threat from Perreira?
        What about Castagne? Or is he at risk too?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fofana - safe
      Justin/Castagne - risky but higher ceiling

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This

    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Evans is most nailed, a bit of a left field option.

  7. dshv
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Soton chelsea.. score prediction?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      1-3

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      1-2

  8. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one

    L
    A Davies
    B Ramsey

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  9. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    2FT 1.1m ITB - FH & BB remaining

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty
    Salah Saka Raph Kulu
    Kane Weghorst

    Foster - Kilman Ramsey Broja*

    Likely going to FH33, BB36, so need to spend my two FTs. Thinking maybe Kilman + Broja > Laporte + Cucho/Mateta? Or go for a cheaper defender?

    1. Original Sin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Captain
      A. Saka vs BHA(H)
      B.KDB vs LIV (H)

  10. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need to shift Mauapy, who's my best replacement?

    A. Nacho
    B. Cucho
    C. Mateta
    D. Adams

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      c.
      Form over fixtures.

    2. Original Sin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A or C

    3. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys

  11. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Rudiger White
    Salah Son Foden Saka Kulusevski
    Rodrigo Weghorst

    (Bachmann Davies Kilman Broja)

    I have 1 ft and 1.6 to spend. Probably FHing next week, and wc either 34 or 35, so looking for a 1 week punt really, or this week + 34.

    Any ideas?

    Cant see any appealing attackers. Maybe foden to someone?

  12. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bundesliga article asap!

  13. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to start?

    1) Dubravka (WOL)
    2) Pope (nor)

    A) wood (WOL)
    B) Taylor (nor)

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      2B

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      1b

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      2A

  14. Ronny Sandstone
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth doing the Salah to Bruno merry-go-round if you have a FH for 34 rather than a WC? (bring him back permanently in 35)

    Cheers

  15. Devos
      9 mins ago

      Who should I pick between the sticks? (WC in GW34)

      a) DDG (eve, NOR, liv)
      b) Schmeichel (CRY, new, eve)
      c) Ramsdale (BHA, sou, che)

      Thanks in advance!

    • Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Guys, bench one.....

      A, Weghorseshit ( A Norwich )
      B, White.....( H Brighton )

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        B - give horseshit another chance

      2. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        B.
        You can't bench a striker who should start against Norwich.

      3. SonnyPikey
          1 min ago

          neither

      4. HD7
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        1Play Schar Fraser or Weghorst, mates?

        2 Wonder If I should bench James or Maddison because they can come in only for 10-15mins?

      5. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        terrible benching headache - please bench two:

        A Robertson (mci)
        B cancelo (LIV)
        C white (BHA)
        D weg (nor)
        E DCL (MUN)

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          CE

        2. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          just now

          d e

      6. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why no love for Iheanacho here?

        1. Boss Hogg
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Europe + Vardy coming back = rotation beckons for the dgws.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Moving funds away from fwds and not cheap enough

        3. SonnyPikey
            2 mins ago

            rotation risk

        4. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          best budget striker just for this week?

          A) Pukki
          B) Cucho
          C) Mateta
          D) ASM

          Which one would you play this week?

          1. Kodap
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'm debating Nacho, or Mateta.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Mateta

          3. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            just now

            B

        5. Colby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Morning all.

          Would you prioritise bringing in Martinelli or Saint Maximin for this game week. I have Saka in my squad but no Newcastle.

          1. SonnyPikey
              1 min ago

              Newcastle have been pants

          2. kellamergh
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            How is my team looking?
            Might take a hit, to bring a DGW33 player, yet.

            Ramsdale
            TAA Rudiger White Saiss
            Saka Raphinha Kulusevski Salah
            Weghorst Kane(C)

            Foster Robertson Ramsey Davis

            3m itb
            1FH, WC and BB available

            1. SonnyPikey
                1 min ago

                looks fine

            2. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Hi, would you take out White for Doherty for free?
              I know Ars have a double next week but I cant see White returning more than a CS

            3. jblakes
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Asm or wood for next few weeks?

            4. Make Arrows Green Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Weghorst
              /veghɔːst/

              noun

              To do the same thing over and over expecting different results

              1. Razor Ramon
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Lol!

            5. melvinmbabazi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Thoughts on what to do this week?
              Planning to FH33 B36
              Thinking Kilman to Doherty
              Any other suggestions?

              1FT 3.4 ITB

              Ramsdale
              James Robertson Rudiger Cancelo
              Salah Saka Martinelli Barnes
              Kane Weghorst

              Dubravka Kilman Ramsey *Broja

              Thanks

            6. sunzip14
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Who do you think are the must have 3 players for GW32?

            7. Kodap
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              If I make the move to do Maupay > Nacho/Mateta, would you bench anyone from my starting 11 to play two up front?

              Ramsdale
              Robbo - Taa - Cancelo - James
              Salah - Son - Kulu - Saka - Raph
              Weg

              DDG - Nacho/Mateta - Ait Nouri - Broja

            8. 180
              • 3 Years
              just now

              If you have Cancelo and Robertson you play them, right?

              Logic being, if it's a cagey affair there's likely at least a clean sheet, whereas if it's a goalfest they'll both be in the thick of it.

              Not that I doubt Amartey's talent of course, second off my bench.

            9. yeahnotbad
                just now

                Replacement for Tierney?
                White (nailed)
                Cedric (cheaper and would allow me to get Maddo for GW33)

