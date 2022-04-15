587
Team News April 15

FPL Gameweek 33 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

587 Comments
We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League and FA Cup pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 33.

Neither Aston Villa, Leeds United nor Wolverhampton Wanderers plays this week, so we won’t have updates from that trio of sides, while Everton‘s Frank Lampard doesn’t face the media until after Saturday’s FPL deadline.

Three managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta has addressed rumours that Alexander Lacazette might not face Southampton, after not being seen in training pictures. He won’t discuss the issue but believes he may be available.

“Obviously there are private reasons that I cannot comment on. We will see if he’s available. There’s a good possibility that that’s the case.”

Kieran Tierney (knee) is out for the season and it’s likely the same for Thomas Partey (thigh).

“The news that we got after another assessment is not looking very positive for his availability this season. At the moment we’re not very optimistic.”

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is set to return to full training next week, having not played since Gameweek 21.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was very clear about his side’s injury situation heading into games against Norwich and Liverpool.

“Five players will still be missing for tomorrow and some of them probably also for the upcoming games. Fred, Scott [McTominay], Rafa Varane, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani – those are the five.”

Edinson Cavani (calf), Luke Shaw (leg), Raphael Varane (knock), Fred (hip) and Scott McTominay (foot) are out, with Varane closest to a return.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled Ryan Fraser (hamstring) out of the Magpies’ Double Gameweek clashes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace. The winger only lasted 12 minutes against Wolves but he was brought off before things got worse.

“I don’t think it’s too bad but was enough to bring him off against Wolves. We had a scan with him and it showed a very small problem so hopefully it wont be too long for him – we’ll see whether he makes this game. Joe [Willock] has made good progress. He’s trained this week so we hope to have him fit.” – Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock

Not only does Joe Willock (knee) stand a good chance of being available after a return to training but there has been good progress with Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot). Both could return by the end of April.

WATFORD

Roy Hodgson has suggested that Cucho Hernandez‘s season may also be over, having picked up a hamstring problem last Saturday. Samuel Kalu (ankle), William Troost-Ekong (hamstring) and Francisco Sierralta (calf) have all picked up less serious injuries.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Very little to report from Graham Potter, just that Steven Alzate (illness) and Shane Duffy (thigh) join Jakub Moder (knee) on the unavailable list. Moder has reconstructive surgery this week.

BRENTFORD

Until missing last week’s win over West Ham United through illness, Pontus Jansson had played all but nine Premier League minutes this season. He has been cleared for a return against Watford on Saturday, with Josh Dasilva (hamstring) also back. However, Frank Onyeka (ankle) is still absent.

“Dasilva will be involved in the squad which is very positive; I am very pleased for him. My take on it would be a fit Josh would have been one of our best performing players this season.” – Thomas Frank

NORWICH CITY

Loanee Brandon Williams is unable to face parent club Manchester United this weekend but Dean Smith can welcome back Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) and Billy Gilmour (Covid).

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are out for the season while Saturday’s game comes too soon for Josh Sargent (ankle).

“Płacheta is back from injury and training with us and Gilmour is back from his Covid issue. Andrew [Omobamidele] is waiting on a scan result in the next couple of weeks, but won’t be able to play again this season.” – Dean Smith

EVERTON

Although Frank Lampard hasn’t faced the media to provide an update, we already know that Andros Townsend (knee), Tom Davies (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) will miss the Leicester match. Yerry Mina (thigh) could make a return, just like Andre Gomes (knock) and Donny van de Beek (thigh).

BURNLEY

With Sean Dyche departing the club this morning, there naturally hasn’t been a pre-match press conference so far. From last time, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) is out for a longer spell than defensive pair Ben Mee (knee) and Erik Pieters (knee). The latter two could return at the weekend.

FA CUP TEAM NEWS

CHELSEA

There were no injuries to report from the midweek drama in Madrid, as only Ben Chilwell (knee) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace. Romelu Lukaku is back from his recent knock.

“Except for Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, everybody seems to be OK. Romelu [Lukaku] was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not.” – Thomas Tuchel

CRYSTAL PALACE

Not only is Conor Gallagher unable to face his parent club Chelsea, there are slight doubts over Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Michael Olise (foot) and Will Hughes (knock). Alongside this is the continued absence of Nathan Ferguson (hamstring).

“Tyrick (Mitchell) and Michael (Olise) have had some individual training and a little more today. We have to wait until tomorrow, but they’ll only get involved if they’re 100 per cent fit.” – Patrick Vieira

LIVERPOOL

Having defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Jurgen Klopp was able to rest key men like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk for Wednesday’s second leg. Yet Diogo Jota started and subsequently picked up a knock that might jeopardise his chances of facing Manchester City at Wembley.

“Diogo [Jota] got a knock that’s blown up slightly. A good chance that he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Today’s press conference times

The surprise sacking of Sean Dyche, of course, means that we’re not sure if a Burnley presser will take place at the designated time.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

587 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    About to get my head right into this. Where do I start? Alarm bells? I need to work towards a solid BB team.

    Schmeical
    Trent Thiago Ruddier Amartey
    Salah DeBruyne Son Kulu Saka
    Broja

    Forster | Cucho Dennis Kilman

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Start with Dennis and Kilman

      Open Controls
    2. Seven Season Wonder
      • 8 Years
      just now

      For what GW do you want to BB

      Open Controls
      1. Our Tiny Servant
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        36 seems most likely.

        Open Controls
  2. Seven Season Wonder
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    G2G??
    (currently benching Broja over SGWers...)

    - - - - - -
    POPE
    TARGETT / SCHAR / Trent / Laporte
    SAKA / MADDISON / Salah / Sonny
    WEGHORST / Kane
    - - - - - -
    subs: Foster; BROJA, Ben Davies, J.Ramsey.

    Open Controls
    1. Hana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GTG. Nice team

      Open Controls
  3. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    After Arteta presser, would you

    A Play Laca
    B Laca to Wood (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who would come in for Laca if no show on your bench?

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't think Lacazette starts vs Southampton.

      So B. But I personally swapped Laca > Ronaldo with some supporting moves.

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which of those priority to keep on FH?
    (pick 2-3)
    A) Salah
    B) Son
    C) Kane
    D) Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      All them. Motivated.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B C D

      Open Controls
    3. AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      just now

      im starting them all.

      Open Controls
  5. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any chance of matip rotation this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Dead Horse
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he will play in the cup, and be rested against United. Konate played in the fixture earlier in the year and played well.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      i was worried about that too, he played the CL midweek, so my guess is he is rested vs City in the cup then plays against UTD, but the opposite could also happen

      Open Controls
  6. balint84
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Captain favourite this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can't do 4 double digit hauls in a row, surely?

        Open Controls
  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Laporte Livra
    Bruno Sancho Saka Kulu
    Kane Laca Broja

    (Sa* Raph* Doherty* Digne*)

    A) Raphinha ➡️ Maddison (Bench Broja/Laca)
    B) Laca ➡️ Wood
    C) Broja ➡️ Wood

    Will be using WC in GW34.
    Thoughts please?

    Open Controls
    1. Hana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Does this look ok?

    Pope
    TAA Cancelo White Davies
    Salah Son Saka Martinelli
    Kane Weghorst

    Lewis Matip Ramsey Gelhardt

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks great. If you had a FT and/or MITB I’d maybe consider Ramsey to a Leicester mid and play over Weg. But that’s just being picky. Looks set.

      Of course there’s salah to Bruno as well but that’s risky and relative to opinion

      Open Controls
  9. K4pril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    Hi all,
    What KDB owners planing?
    Are we keeping him or we transfer for other premium?

    Foster
    Schar, Cancelo, Amartey
    Brownhill, Kulu, Saka, KDB, Fenrnades
    Broja, Kane

    Sa, James,Taa, Cucho

    Could do KDB to Son
    Could do Kulu or Brownhill to Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      KDB official news would be great first!

      I feel the info we have, and the potential for other premiums like salah, son, Bruno etc able to haul this week, it is risky to keep for a no show or a 1 point late cameo.

      Open Controls
      1. K4pril
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Don't think we will get any info since city plays Wednesday.
        And that's my thought exactly, to risk it and pray he plays 90 min and scores or to transfer him out for safe option like son...

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          They play tomorrow so we should have some news today

          Open Controls
          1. K4pril
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            There been news he is being rested tomorrow. I think he didn't travel to London with a team.

            That's why I totaly forgot about FA and focused on PL match on Wednesday haha

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yeah but not official news like a press conference. The other 3 teams have done it with tweets here etc. not city yet

              Open Controls
  10. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Got too much time on my hands so listening to a few podcasts. Lots out there "pedalling their wares" (so to speak) and what comes over again is do you own homework on FFS or Hub and obviously pay attention to the dgw's etc.

    There are so many different opinions (there always is in football !) and there are a few that shout loud and like the sound of their own voice !. Once you get the basics, the amount of luck especially in terms of captain choice (eg Son v Kane) is huge. The Fernandez hauls in the DGW's between 22 and 25, despite no form vs getting salah back early (missing pen v Leicester) and Son v Kane in the last 3 weeks has been a killer for my rank. Good decisions are 50% of the game and good or bad luck is the remaining 50%.If you accept that you don't get frustrated.

    Had to laugh at Az going on about skill content being far greater than luck because he is having such a good season. Never seen so much of the man !

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah you ultimately have to decide on what works best for your team and your chip setup.

      Az has been extremely lucky this year but he's also made some very good calls like backing Martinelli to do well and grabbing a brace from like 0.9% EO.

      I think his WC in 29 was rather poor though and his team needs surgery. Let's see what he comes up with.

      Open Controls
      1. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agreed 100%. I think Az last year (I think he was struggling at about 750k for ages but finished ok) v Az this year, is a perfect example of the "luck variance". He has been playing the game for years, clearly knows what he is doing, but this year his choices have come off. He is still the same player this year versus last.

        I have no issue with the amount of luck involved. You can only do your own research, make what you think is a good decision, but have no control over the outcome and particularly when squads are getting bigger, there are more fixtures and not always predictable rotation.

        Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Andy (Lets Talk) has been pretty open about the "variance" of Son outperforming Kane recently. He is one of the most popular talking heads to openly discuss luck, but he prefers to use 'variance' for some reason.

      Open Controls
      1. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        In all fairness Andy is one of the better podcasts with a more down to earth approach, although I have no idea why Mbuemo is not back in his team !! lol.

        You are right though, variance = luck !!

        Open Controls
  11. tim
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any chance Salah could be rested? Tempted to go with Son!

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      very unlikely he will be rested

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Won't be rested.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's essential for Pool's league chances.

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe against Everton but not United

      Open Controls
  12. tim
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Or even Bruno for that matter!

    Open Controls
  13. vova
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any point bringing in Maddison if I have Barnes?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm not sure on Leicester assets now

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends who you sell to get him in.

      Open Controls
  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    What do you think to this FH?
    Schmeichel
    Cancelo White Schar
    Salah Bruno Son Martinelli KDH
    Kane Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Need Cron on a FH

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Really? It's between Salah and Ron...

        Open Controls
      2. luk46
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        says who? mancs are garbage

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Garbage beats Norwich

          Open Controls
  15. Hana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hi all, I’m really stuck on what to do this GW.

    Ive got WC, FH, BB, TC left. 1 free transfer this GW. Suggestions of when to play?

    Sanchez, Foster
    Cancelo, TAA, James, Doherty, Tierney
    Kulu, Mount, Salah, Saka, Luiz
    Weghorst, Kane, Broja.

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Great team, Doherty to Schar

      Open Controls
  16. Josh.E
      30 mins ago

      two need to start?
      A. Weghorst
      B. Broja
      C. T. Silva
      D. Walker

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        B and I guess A

        Open Controls
    • lewis274
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      schar cancelo and _____ in a back 3?

      Open Controls
    • moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Play Pope or Dubravka? Also playing Schar - double Toon defense, or spread the risk?

      Open Controls
    • DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Salah > Bruno (c)

      Did my transfer this morning thinking it was Saturday because of the UK bank holiday

      Open Controls
    • Legohair
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      What to do with Lacazette?keep or sell for a hit?

      Open Controls
    • lewis274
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      good defenders for a FH that aren’t schar or cancelo?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        TAA Justin KWP telles Regulion Targett Tarkowski Dias (back in training) Laporte

        Open Controls
        1. lewis274
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          telles over gabriel you reckon

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Gabriel and telles might both get 1 or 2 points against Chelsea and Liverpool respectively but I think telles ceiling against Norwich is higher than Gabriel against soton away

            Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bb this lot? No free hits or wildcard left

      De gea
      Broja / weghorst
      James
      Amartey party

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes I would. Best chance of getting a start out of amartey is this week.

        Broja/Weg COULD grab a goal with their fixtures

        James can haul big, and arsenal is quite important.

        De Gea could get a+ against Norwich

        Open Controls
    • Chris BME
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Struggling with bench this week...Ramsdale or Dubravka? Then James or Rudiger and one from Kulusevski, Broja or Weghourst?

      Open Controls
    • DrNinjamonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will Ben Mee play?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        If he picks himself...

        Open Controls

