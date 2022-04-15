FPL Gameweek 33 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League and FA Cup pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 33.

Neither Aston Villa, Leeds United nor Wolverhampton Wanderers plays this week, so we won’t have updates from that trio of sides, while Everton‘s Frank Lampard doesn’t face the media until after Saturday’s FPL deadline.

Three managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta has addressed rumours that Alexander Lacazette might not face Southampton, after not being seen in training pictures. He won’t discuss the issue but believes he may be available.

“Obviously there are private reasons that I cannot comment on. We will see if he’s available. There’s a good possibility that that’s the case.”

Kieran Tierney (knee) is out for the season and it’s likely the same for Thomas Partey (thigh).

“The news that we got after another assessment is not looking very positive for his availability this season. At the moment we’re not very optimistic.”

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is set to return to full training next week, having not played since Gameweek 21.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was very clear about his side’s injury situation heading into games against Norwich and Liverpool.

“Five players will still be missing for tomorrow and some of them probably also for the upcoming games. Fred, Scott [McTominay], Rafa Varane, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani – those are the five.”

Edinson Cavani (calf), Luke Shaw (leg), Raphael Varane (knock), Fred (hip) and Scott McTominay (foot) are out, with Varane closest to a return.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled Ryan Fraser (hamstring) out of the Magpies’ Double Gameweek clashes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace. The winger only lasted 12 minutes against Wolves but he was brought off before things got worse.

“I don’t think it’s too bad but was enough to bring him off against Wolves. We had a scan with him and it showed a very small problem so hopefully it wont be too long for him – we’ll see whether he makes this game. Joe [Willock] has made good progress. He’s trained this week so we hope to have him fit.” – Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock

Not only does Joe Willock (knee) stand a good chance of being available after a return to training but there has been good progress with Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot). Both could return by the end of April.

WATFORD

Roy Hodgson has suggested that Cucho Hernandez‘s season may also be over, having picked up a hamstring problem last Saturday. Samuel Kalu (ankle), William Troost-Ekong (hamstring) and Francisco Sierralta (calf) have all picked up less serious injuries.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Very little to report from Graham Potter, just that Steven Alzate (illness) and Shane Duffy (thigh) join Jakub Moder (knee) on the unavailable list. Moder has reconstructive surgery this week.

BRENTFORD

Until missing last week’s win over West Ham United through illness, Pontus Jansson had played all but nine Premier League minutes this season. He has been cleared for a return against Watford on Saturday, with Josh Dasilva (hamstring) also back. However, Frank Onyeka (ankle) is still absent.

“Dasilva will be involved in the squad which is very positive; I am very pleased for him. My take on it would be a fit Josh would have been one of our best performing players this season.” – Thomas Frank

NORWICH CITY

Loanee Brandon Williams is unable to face parent club Manchester United this weekend but Dean Smith can welcome back Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) and Billy Gilmour (Covid).

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are out for the season while Saturday’s game comes too soon for Josh Sargent (ankle).

“Płacheta is back from injury and training with us and Gilmour is back from his Covid issue. Andrew [Omobamidele] is waiting on a scan result in the next couple of weeks, but won’t be able to play again this season.” – Dean Smith

EVERTON

Although Frank Lampard hasn’t faced the media to provide an update, we already know that Andros Townsend (knee), Tom Davies (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) will miss the Leicester match. Yerry Mina (thigh) could make a return, just like Andre Gomes (knock) and Donny van de Beek (thigh).

BURNLEY

With Sean Dyche departing the club this morning, there naturally hasn’t been a pre-match press conference so far. From last time, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) is out for a longer spell than defensive pair Ben Mee (knee) and Erik Pieters (knee). The latter two could return at the weekend.

FA CUP TEAM NEWS

CHELSEA

There were no injuries to report from the midweek drama in Madrid, as only Ben Chilwell (knee) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace. Romelu Lukaku is back from his recent knock.

“Except for Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, everybody seems to be OK. Romelu [Lukaku] was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not.” – Thomas Tuchel

CRYSTAL PALACE

Not only is Conor Gallagher unable to face his parent club Chelsea, there are slight doubts over Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Michael Olise (foot) and Will Hughes (knock). Alongside this is the continued absence of Nathan Ferguson (hamstring).

“Tyrick (Mitchell) and Michael (Olise) have had some individual training and a little more today. We have to wait until tomorrow, but they’ll only get involved if they’re 100 per cent fit.” – Patrick Vieira

LIVERPOOL

Having defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Jurgen Klopp was able to rest key men like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk for Wednesday’s second leg. Yet Diogo Jota started and subsequently picked up a knock that might jeopardise his chances of facing Manchester City at Wembley.

“Diogo [Jota] got a knock that’s blown up slightly. A good chance that he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.”

