206
Team News April 14

FPL Gameweek 33 team news and injury updates: Doherty out for the season

206 Comments
We’ve got injury updates from three Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

The head coaches of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur faced the media ahead of their Gameweek 33 fixtures this weekend, while Liverpool‘s Jurgen Klopp was taking questions ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup tie against Manchester City on Saturday. The Merseyside club are next in Premier League action on Tuesday, when they take on Manchester United.

A total of 13 more top-flight bosses will face reporters on Friday (10 Premier League pressers, three of the FA Cup variety), after which we’ll bring you our second team news round-up of the week.

Everton’s Frank Lampard won’t face the media ahead of Saturday’s deadline, however.

In the meantime, check out our ‘early team news’ round-up here for the clubs not listed below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Matt Doherty will be out for seven to eight weeks with the knee injury sustained in last weekend’s win over Aston Villa, ending his season prematurely.

READ MORE: Who are the best Matt Doherty replacements in FPL?

Japhet Tanganga (knee) is out until the summer and Oliver Skipp (groin) remains sidelined but Antonio Conte reported no fresh fitness concerns in his pre-match presser.

“This is really bad news for us. You know very well Doherty’s improvement in our team. It’s a pity because to lose a player like him for the rest of season is not good for us. Also Tanganga and Skipp, they are not available for us. Bad news for us in one hand; the other hand, I think we now have the solution to try and cope with this situation until the end of season. There are only seven games to go. Sessegnon is ready, is in the squad, then there is Emerson, Reguilon. We have to try to cope in the best possible way.

“I think the first visit with the doctor, the doctor said that he can recover without surgery. But for sure, in this type of situation, it’s important to have different opinions and then to make the best decision. We’re talking about seven-eight weeks before he recovers. For this reason, his season has finished.” – Antonio Conte

Conte himself had Covid-19 last weekend but is now “fine and well”.

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota (knock) is the only concern that Jurgen Klopp has heading into Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City and even then, the Portuguese attacker has a “good chance” of recovering.

“Diogo got a knock that swelled up slightly directly after the game. A good chance that he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp rested many of his big guns for Wednesday’s six-goal thriller with Benfica, including Mohamed Salah – and the Egyptian’s benching was something the Liverpool head coach was asked about on Thursday.

“The reason for Mo not starting is easy. It was about, yes he played City but we have after that, hopefully 12 games. That’s why when we have the opportunity, we change. That’s all. Even if Mo had scored four goals in the last game, he wouldn’t have started yesterday. That’s how it is. Nothing to do with anything, there’s no story to make of it. It’s just a necessity.

“Mo played in January and February six times, 120 minutes. Now we can just close our eyes and say, “Who cares?” Even he is just a human being. That’s why it’s clear there will be games he doesn’t start and games where we take him off. He hates that, that’s clear.

“People might think what I’m doing the whole day: I’m thinking about these kinds of things when these things are really necessary to do. It was clearly the case and I think the game proved it 100%. The intensity of the game showed me it was 100% right to change seven times and the next reason was 3-1 up, 6-2 up.

“That’s why Mo didn’t start. I just hope that the boys can play at their highest level as often as somehow possible. That’s what we try to do.

“Believe me, it’s a massive difference if you play three days after you played a game, again 90 minutes and you have to go again with all you have. Or if you played a few minutes in this game and have today a nice session, which is intense as well but not even close to the intensity of a game.” – Jurgen Klopp

SOUTHAMPTON

Lyanco (thigh), Alex McCarthy (hamstring) and Shane Long (ankle) have all been in full team training this week, leaving Ralph Hasenhuttl with precious little to worry about on the fitness front.

“Yesterday we had everybody fit. Today we had one or two smaller issues in the session. So far, nothing what I can say is a problem for the weekend.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Loanee Armando Broja is back after being ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea, in Gameweek 32.

“Broja on his best level is definitely a player that can help us. But the important thing is that he has to step up and find a way back to his best performances, like we all have to.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

206 Comments
  1. upforgrabs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) James

    B) Schar (-4)

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      James

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      James

    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Schar for me, if James plays against Palace he'll probably cameo against Arsenal I'd imagine

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Imagine James got 4 points in the first game of his DGW and has ARS left.

      Is that better than Schar with two games? I'd say so.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Oops I completely missed the -4 part of this. I'd agree on James then actually

  2. Al Green Arrows
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Armband:
    A) Saka sou/che
    B) Sob BHA
    C) Kane BHA
    ?

    1. Al Green Arrows
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      * B) Son

    2. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

    3. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Son

    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      If only their was a Captains Poll to help you decide

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Probably doesn’t give a connoisseur’s reflection like asking specifically does.

      2. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        No need to be sarcastic - it's a forum people are allowed to ask questions like this.

    5. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Id say B for his constant form in the last couple weeks - rivals Kane and gets more points as a mid

    6. Al Green Arrows
      • 5 Years
      just now

      cheers

  3. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is this the right line up for this GW? Who to Cap?

    Mendy

    Cancelo l Walker I James I TAA l Robbo

    Martinelli l Kulu l Salah I Odegaard

    Kane

    Bench: Foster l Toney l Ericsson l Cucho

    1. balint84
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kane or Cancelo

      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Really ???

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I'd start Toney over James.
      Gotta think James get's a rest after FA Cup and a long UCL game.
      They treat him so carefully.
      After gw33 I'll be starting him every week but no for this one.

      And Toney is on fire.

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        Good shout; will consider.

      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Treating James carefully could be bench against palace and plays arsenal

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          totally.

          for me I've gotten the following points from him all year - so i hate having him.

          gw13 - 1
          gw14 - 0 (benched at least)
          gw15 - 0
          gw16 - 0
          gw17 - 8
          gw18 - 6
          gw19 - 0
          gw20 - 1
          gw31 - 0
          gw32 - 1

          so 17 points across 9 games in 10 weeks of owning.
          just garbage.

          1. Rocket Raccoon
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            That is painful.

      3. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        this - benching toney twice recently had two outcomes for me- he assisted and luckily came on as a sub and he scored and assisted and stayed on the bench due to barnes 1 pointer.

    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Start Toney. Either bench cancelo or James.

  4. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    A) Telles
    B) ASM + Telles (-4)

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dunno who A is

      Open Controls
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        The United guy? Hell no, United are muck; Norwich will probably beat them.

        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          lool

  5. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Ramsdale* (Dubravka*)
    TAA, Rudiger, Livra*, Schar*, Cancelo
    Saka*, Kulu, Salah (Ramsey, Cout)
    Toney, Kane (DCL)
    * = DGW

    Will FH in DGW36 and TC in GW37 (hoping Man City DGW with TC Cancelo)

    Any hits needed for an extra DGW player?

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      No

    2. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Id play dubra over ramsdale IMO

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’d agree with this

  6. Bunk Moreland
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Lots of people are considering captaining Saka. Meanwhile, i haven't had him in any FH draft since arsenal look so bad without Tierney and Partey, losing their last two matches 1-5.

    Am I missing something here? Is he among the 4-5 best mids this week?

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Only cos of the DGW and that if Arsenal do well he’s often the one who gets the points.

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Coming from an Arsenal supporter, I have him but wouldn't cap him.

      1. Bunk Moreland
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cool. Thanks. Has he looked likely to get points last couple of matches? Getting in the box, etc?

        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Hasn't look as sharp as he usually is, but that's partly due to the team not being up for it I guess. But if we are to start getting some points again, he'll most likely be involved in the goals.

  7. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Need to bench one of these DGWers:

    A: Weghorst
    B: Broja

    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Weggy id prefer broja against arsenal as a SGWer

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Definitely bench broja

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers. Bold call to start Weghorst with how he's been lately though.

  8. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Let's go PSV!

  9. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Given dewsbury hall starts v PSv is odegaard better option for GW33?

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      DH is arguably their best player now

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        just can’t see playing both PSv plus DGW33’games

  10. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Taa Cancelo James Rudiger
    Salah Saka Barnes Kulu
    Toney Kane

    Rammy - Doherty Raphinha Gerhardt

    Worth doing a minus to have a playable benched player or not?

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Na. I think taking no points this week will have an advantage as so many taking hits for crap DGW fixtures.

  11. Nedvěd11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Please help;

    Currently on 4 doublers, but have KDB, 3 non-game and Doherty..

    Ramsdale, Mendy

    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Ait Nouri*, Doherty*

    KDB*, Saka, Martinelli, Kulu, Raphinha*

    Kane, Broja, Watkins*

    1.6 ITB

    A) Maddison (Raph out) 1 FT
    B) Maddison (Raph out) + Fofana (doherty out) -4
    C) Maddison + Bruno (KDB out) -4
    D) Other

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      A of those

  12. lekalatch
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Help me out!

    Dubravka
    Cancelo Doherty Schär
    Salah Son Barnes Saka Martinelli
    Kane Adams

    Ramsdale; Rudiger Broja Holgate

    1.9itb, 2FT

    A) Martinelli —> Maddison
    B) Doherty —> James
    C) Adams —> Werner
    D) Other

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      B. Why do A when he has a DGW too?

    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd do Doc to white

  13. timmyo25
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    On a FH, basically coming down to Cancelo or Sterling.... ??

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cancelo. Sterling gets benched, is inconsistent, and is overrated.

      1. timmyo25
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        yea your prob right, had KDB in, but not now after he getting hurt, so moving things around to fit Ronnie

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Wait on pepe presser. KDB could easily play against brighton if he’s only a doubt or just has a niggle for this weekend.

    2. Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Kdb is ruled out - not likely - i really like gundogan..

      1. timmyo25
        • 11 Years
        just now

        could be a shout, alright

  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    For this week only:

    A) Joelinton + Robbo
    B) Wood + James

    I'm already making Lacazette out plans...

    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don't like either but if pushed A I guess

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      B. Solely because Joelington was involved in A

    3. Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't like any of those...
      James may get a one pointer, Joelinton is a cm, Robbo is likely to concede plus has a match after deadline. Long term Robbo and James will get points, but i don't love them this week.

    4. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Doesn't laca have a double as well? Did he get injured or something?

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Laca doesn’t score and too pricey

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        was missing from training for some reason - worth looking into if you're considering buying him.

    5. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  15. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Assuming both Maddison & Barnes play tonight what would you do here. I am playing BB this week.

    A) Raph & Coutinho > Maddison & Barnes
    B) Raph and Coutinho > Maddison or Barnes (which one?) + Foden

    Team for BB

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo / Laporte / TAA
    Salah / Saka / Kulusevski
    Kane / Wood

    Dubravka / Schar / White / Broja

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      sorry given they are both playing, not assuming

    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Both are starting ..also you might want Cout for his double later

    3. Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      You don't need to assume, lineup is posted and they both start 🙂

      I'd say I'd you go A, you get 2-3 starts out of them.

      With B, it could be 1-3 starts - Foden might get a rest after playing Liverpool atletico and likely again against Liverpool in the weekend.

      After that, Foden is probably the best pick 34-38

      No clear answer from me, just some ramblings.

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        all good points, appreciate it!

        I think i'm leaning to A. I can move one of them on for Foden as and when need to, plus I have free hit for future doubles.

        let's see how they get on tonight

  16. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    I really doubt Maddison will start both games in the dgw...

  17. putana
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    how many double gw players will you guys have not on free hit?

    im looking at 4 max

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      5

  18. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team? Anything you would change? No Arsenal

    Schmeichel (new, eve)
    Burn (LEI, CRY) | Schar (LEI, CRY) Reguilon (BHA)
    Salah (MUN) | Bruno Fernandes (NOR, liv) | Maddison (new, eve) | Barnes (new, eve) | Son (BHA)
    Kane (BHA) | Wood (LEI, cry)

    Fodder x 4

    0.7 to play with, to get 1-2 bench players if no changes to first XI

  19. Josh.E
      44 mins ago

      A. Raphinha to Mount/ Havertz (-4)
      B. Weghorst to Toney (-4)
      C. Good to go

      Dubravka
      Cancelo, Alexander-Arnold, White, Walker, T. Silva
      Kulusevski, Salah, Saka, Maddison
      Kane(C)

      Bench: Foster, Broja, Weghorst, Raphinha

      1. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        A

      2. C0YS
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        C to do A next GW. Why make the transfer now for a hit when Chelsea have a blank? Better to make these hits directly before the GW where you’d benefit from it

        1. Josh.E
            11 mins ago

            Chelsea will beat Arsenal and they do not blank, thanks though

            1. C0YS
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              I stand corrected…still wouldn’t take a hit; it’s possible he outscores 1 of your starters by 4, but unlikely

      3. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        RMC Sport reporting KdB could be back for the first leg against Real Madrid

        1. Josh.E
            just now

            Walker?

        2. Potential DGW34/35 news
          NateDog
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1514636103965458439

          Confirmation that if Chelsea beat Palace their fixture v ManUtd will move to GW34. GW34 FH shaping up nicely!

          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Equally should Crystal Palace progress, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will take place at 20:15 on Tuesday 3 May, ie DGW 35

            1. Qaiss
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Haven’t seen many Coutinho sellers consider this..

              1. Echoes
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Think it might be due to the fact Palace have very low chances of progressing.

          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            My Raph to Martinelli and White to James plan looking good.

          3. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Hmm, was wondering who to target for DGW33 and struggled to find standouts, might just prep for Chelsea in 34 instead with this weeks transfer/s.

          4. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thanks

          5. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Havertz & James sitting ready in my team. Just wish I had Mount too/instead!

          6. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            If Chelsea beat Palace, will Chelsea and United be the only teams doubling in 34? Does the Pool vs City game have any impact on the same?

          7. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Should also be said that if it is played in GW34, then it comes out of GW37. So that would be no double for Chelsea then, and no game for United.

        3. Kaptenen
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Start one,

          A) R. James (ARS)
          B) White (sou, che)

          1. C0YS
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            A

        4. TheShirePun
            37 mins ago

            Possible double for Chelsea in GW34?
            https://link.chelseafc.com/1WUW/rostgb5a

          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            This dgw34 would be nice.
            One more way to mess things up.

          • Echoes
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Newcastle fans: even if Willock is fit, do we think he'll get back into the starting XI straight away given how good Bruno, Shelvey and Joelinton looked together vs Wolves?

          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Top work by Ben Crellin once again, was bang on.

          • Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/04/14/fpl-managers-set-for-small-double-gameweek-34-or-35/

          • linkafu
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            With 1 FT and 1,8 itb what should I do?

            Pope
            White Robbo Cancelo Justin
            Kulu Saka Martinelli Bowen
            Kane CR7

            Heaton Pukki Doherty Raphina

            Tempted to do Doherty to Rudiger/James

            1. C0YS
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Good transfer

              1. C0YS
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Though it may be wise to do it next GW and roll the transfer now

