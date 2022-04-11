160
Team News April 11

Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 33

The Team News tab remains the most-visited page on the Fantasy Football Scout site even when the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is several days or weeks away, with the Injuries and Bans section not far behind.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday are where we get the bulk of our information for the upcoming Gameweek, and it’s after the Premier League managers have faced the media that we properly update the tab and finalise our predicted XIs. We also bring you a round-up of the pressers in article form on those days.

But given the aforementioned demand, and for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’re posting this initial summary straight after the weekend’s action.

It’ll also be updated after the matches at home and abroad on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-ups on Thursday and Friday superseding it.

The club-by-club guide omits Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, all of whom blank in Gameweek 33.

ARSENAL

Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) look set to miss the Gunners’ Double Gameweek 33 but Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) has been earmarked for a return to training after the Southampton game this weekend, so may play a part against Chelsea next Wednesday – although don’t put any money on it given how many setbacks he has had this calendar year.

BRENTFORD

Frank Onyeka was ruled out for “weeks” by Thomas Frank last Friday but Josh Dasilva (hamstring) could make a return in Gameweek 33, having rejoined training. Pontus Jansson missed Sunday’s win over West Ham United with an illness so should be back this weekend.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder remains out for the long term with a serious knee injury but Albion have no other known concerns at the time of writing, with Adam Webster (groin) making a long-awaited return to action as a substitute in Saturday’s win over Arsenal.

BURNLEY

Erik Pieters (knee) and Ben Mee (knee) have an outside chance of returning for the trip to West Ham United but Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) is some way behind his two teammates in terms of recovery.

CHELSEA

The Blues have a Champions League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi-final to negotiate before they return to Premier League action, so there’s every chance that the injury situation could change considerably before they entertain Arsenal on April 20.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain on the injury list as of Monday, while Romelu Lukaku (Achilles) still wasn’t deemed fit enough for the rematch with Real Madrid. Cesar Azpilicueta returns for that European tie, having sat out Gameweek 32 after a positive Covid-19 test, but Ross Barkley is ill.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The Eagles provide the opposition in Chelsea’s aforementioned FA Cup semi-final and like the Blues, aren’t in Gameweek 33 action until next Wednesday.

Michael Olise (foot) wasn’t involved in Palace’s defeat at Leicester on Sunday, with Patrick Vieira revealing after the Friday deadline that the winger could return at Wembley. Nathan Ferguson (muscle) remains out, while Will Hughes (knock) and Tyrick Mitchell (calf) are fresh concerns from Sunday – Patrick Vieira revealing that Mitchell was taken off because he didn’t want to take “any risk”.

EVERTON

Of the 17 clubs who are in action in Gameweek 33, all but one of them will have pre-match press conferences before the deadline – albeit four of those clubs’ managers will be officially on FA Cup media duties.

The one exception is Everton, who don’t have another match until next Wednesday when they face Leicester City. Yerry Mina (thigh) could be back for that one, while Donny van de Beek (thigh) was also earmarked for a return then. Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) are long-term absentees, however.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Danny Ward (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while Jamie Vardy (knee) was still feeling discomfort in training as of last week – so it remains to be seen if he plays any part in the Foxes’ Double Gameweek 33. Boubakary Soumare (unspecified injury) and Ayoze Perez (illness) were close to being involved in the win over Crystal Palace so should be back in time for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle United.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had a fully-fit squad going into Gameweek 32 and there were no reported fresh issues from the four-goal thriller against Manchester City. As is the case with Chelsea, the Reds have cup ties at home and abroad to come before they face Manchester United in Gameweek 33 – so the injury situation could very well change by the time the Reds face their north-west neighbours next Tuesday.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Cole Palmer (foot) were the only two players that Pep Guardiola ruled out of the aforementioned clash with their title rivals and again, there were no obvious signs of anything new emerging from that 2-2 draw. City face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and Liverpool in the FA Cup on Saturday in advance of their Gameweek 33 encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (calf), Luke Shaw (leg), Raphael Varane (unspecified) and Scott McTominay (foot) all missed the trip to Everton, with Shaw and Cavani potentially sidelined until Gameweek 35; Shaw was ruled out for two to three weeks on Friday, while Ralf Rangnick had said at the beginning of April that Cavani may be out for a month or so. There was no timeline on the other two, while news is awaited on the severity of Fred‘s hip flexor injury after the Brazilian limped out of the defeat to Everton.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) remain on the injury list, with the pair probably sidelined until the tail-end of the campaign. Two semi-popular budget midfield options, Joe Willock (knee) and Ryan Fraser (hamstring), are big concerns going into Gameweek 33: Willock has had an injection in his knee and Howe would only cautiously say that he hoped the midfielder wouldn’t be out long-term, while even the lowest-grade hamstring injury would render Fraser a concern.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all likely out for the season, while we haven’t had an update on Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) for a while. Josh Sargent (ankle) could be back in contention this week, however, while Billy Gilmour should also return after illness.

SOUTHAMPTON

Lyanco (thigh) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) are both back in training after lengthy injuries and nearing a first-team comeback, while Shane Long (ankle) was in light training last week so may not be too far away. Armando Broja is back available after being ineligible to face Chelsea in Gameweek 32.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Media reports on Sunday and Monday suggest that the in-form Matt Doherty (knee) will join Japhet Tanganga (knee) on the sidelines until the end of the season, with the Irish wing-back having picked up a knock in Saturday’s win over Aston Villa.

WATFORD

Watford had a fully-fit squad going into the weekend but Cucho Hernandez, whose Fantasy stock had risen due to his decent form and budget price, is a new concern for the weekend. The forward limped out of the defeat to Leeds United before half-time, with Roy Hodgson saying that he had “no idea” as to the severity of the problem but adding that he was “concerned”.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is still out, while David Moyes confirmed that Kurt Zouma twisted his ankle in Sunday’s defeat at Brentford; further assessment will continue this week. Mark Noble missed out in Gameweek 32 as a precaution because of illness, meanwhile.

160 Comments
  1. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Beginning to believe BigHorst was a trap.

    Not watched many Burnley games. Is he playing that bad?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      He's terrible.

      Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      They’re not playing to his strengths. They keep playing long balls to him. But he’s better with the ball at his feet.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        He can't pass or dribble from what I saw in the Everton and Norwich game.

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I sold Toney for him 2 weeks ago because I thought he should outscore him with 2 extra fixtures. One got 17 points and the other 4 in that time. DGW fever got to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I mean he has one extra game left, if I keep him. But I'm seriously leaning towards accepting my mistake and moving on.

        Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Chances of Willock playing both games?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Slim.

      Open Controls
    2. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Low I think based on Howe's comments. Certainly not whole matches.

      Open Controls
  3. Energetics
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Salah BLANK BLANK Kulu Martinelli
    Kane Weghorst Broja

    A. Dewsbury Hall and De Bruyne
    B. Dewsbury Hall and Son
    C. Maddison and Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Probably A, but C is more sensible

      Open Controls
    2. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'm on B with Maddison instead of Kulu

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Brighton will try and play ball like they always do against spurs

    Could be another 3/4 goals on the cards

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Webster back so unlikely.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Same for City. Although I think Spurs will miss Doherty, Reguilon has proved that he's not very reliable from an attacking perspective and I'm not sure if Conte will want to risk starting Sessegnon just yet knowing he's already limited at WB

      Open Controls
  5. Starskyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this first draft FH team please?

    Schmeichel (Foster)
    Laporte, Shar, Taylor (White, Veltmann)
    Maddison, Fernandes, Dewsbury-Hall, Son, Salah
    Kane, Adams (Greenwood)

    Big decisions I think is Ronny or Kane?
    Laporte and Dewsbury Hall or Burn and Ward-Prowse?
    Adams or Wood?

    Anything else standing out to anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Kane, L&D, Wood

      Open Controls
    2. Machine_Gunnerz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I suspect leichester might have much rotation. I wouldn’t pick burnley defender too. Kane and wood likely best pairing.

      Open Controls
  6. No Salah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Is there any chances of United doubling on GW34 giving them back to back doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Unlikely but not impossible.

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      About a 10% chance I’d say

      Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which one

    1. Salah to Bruno(c)
    2. Weghorst to Wood
    3. Jwp to maddison

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Would you have Bruno or kdb on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bruno but prob looking to bring both.

      Open Controls
      1. FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Front 7 of
        Saka/Barnes Son KDB Bruno Maddison Kane Wood looking like template atm.

        Open Controls
        1. Machine_Gunnerz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Wow.. thats exactly my team thoughts.. and it’s template now. Haiz..

          Open Controls
      2. Starskyb
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Bruno, KDB and Salah?

        You going without Kane or do you have immense team value?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Considering dropping Salah on FH

          Open Controls
  9. Prison Mike
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Team is a complete mess! Best moves to make?

    Durbravka, Sa
    James, Rudiger, Tierney, Doherty, Saiss
    Salah, Barnes, Saka, Raphinha, Ramsey
    Kane, Lacazette, Weghorst

    A) Tierney, Doherty, Raphinha, Lacazette -> Stones/Walker, Emerson Royal, Son, 4.5 ST (-8)

    B) Tierney, Doherty, Raphinha, Weghorst -> Cancelo, Emerson Royal, Kuluevski, Broja (-8)

    C) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Just Doc and Tierney to two doublers. Leicester defenders would double in 33 and 36
      Don't -8 this, hits very rarely work out for single game players. Just pray Weg starts one or both games like the rest of us.

      Open Controls
  10. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Any help here would be much appreciated:

    Lloris
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Rüdiger
    Salah, Saka, Kulusevski, Gordon
    Kane, Weghorst

    Foster, Raph*, Cash*, Broja

    A. Robbo to Schar, Gordon to Maddison for free
    B. Cash to Schar, Broja to Toney/Wood for free
    C. WC
    D. Free hit
    E. Any other idea?

    Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best mid and def to get for GW33?

    Thinking about Schar and Maddison/Barnes?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Depends on whether Leicester get knocked out of Europe.

      Open Controls
  12. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH33 draft:

    Schmeichel

    Telles Targett Schar

    Salah Bruno KDB Son Saka

    Wood Adams

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      Different to most, not bad.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        What would you change?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Plenty think Kane is essential.

          Open Controls
    2. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      What about one up top and get maddison in?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Not sure he starts both.

        Open Controls
    3. phoenixfromtheflames
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Solid

      I'm on currently on:

      Schmeichel
      Cancelo Burn Schar
      KDB Son Saka Maddison Bruno
      Kane Wood

      Steele White Amartey Greenwood

      So 7 doublers + Cancelo, Son, KDB + Kane which should heopefully cover most bases apart from a Liverpool hammering of Man U.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I'm thinking of downgrading KDB as maybe Cancelo can cover him. Ronaldo over Kane for me.

        Open Controls
  13. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Will Chelseas GW37 double move if they win against Palace in FA Cup?

    Open Controls
  14. AdamJ91
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Plan was always to FH33, WC34 & BB36 but now having doubts that maybe FH would be better 37 as I'm not convinced any of the teams I've seen are worth it, but then again I don't think my team is ideal either.

    Any suggestions / help please?

    1 FT; 2.1m ITB

    Pope, Ramsdale
    Robertson, Rudiger, James, Doherty*, Johnson
    Bruno, Sancho, Kulu, Saka, Ramsey
    Kane, Dennis, Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      If you already have that team, no need to wildcard? Doherty to Schar?

      Open Controls
  15. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Would you do Doherty + Raphina + King > Schar + Maddison + Wood(-4) and BB?
    Or build towards BB 36?

    Pope*
    TAA Cancelo James Gabriel*
    Salah Saka* Raphinha Martinelli*
    Kane Broja*
    Sanchez* Gordon King Doherty
    2 FT 2.7 ITB. 1 FH left

    Open Controls
  16. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is Doherty confirmed out?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Reports say until the end of the season

      Open Controls
  17. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Currently have a midfield of:
    Havertz Saka Bruno Son Kulu

    Im beginning to get cold feet about having and captaining Bruno given united's form. Would you do:
    A. Havertz > Maddison
    B. Havertz > Maddison, Bruno > KDB -4?

    Would be lookin to Captain Madders for the double.

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If you have him, I don't think I'd lose him now

      Open Controls
      1. Zebras
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Its def a knee-jerk reaction to their poor performance vs Everton and I've been burned by them previously vs Norwich. Hard to tell which United side will turn up and if they can be trusted w captaincy

        Open Controls
  18. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Have 2 FHs and BB left, which would you do?

    A) no chip
    Pope
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James
    Salah Saka Martinelli Dewsbury-Hall
    Kane Broja
    (Sanchez Mateta Doherty Ramsey)

    B) BB (-8)
    Sanchez Mateta Schar James

    C) FH

    If I do A, I'd look at FH35, BB36, FH37

    Open Controls
    1. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yeh do A I think

      Open Controls
  19. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is KDH a good pick?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Better than Weghorst but who isn't.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I personally don't think so.

      We don't need midfield enablers. We need our points to come from midfield.

      Open Controls
  20. cobyhectic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Current:
    Ramsdale
    Robertson, Rudiger, Cancelo
    Kulu, Son (C), Salah, Saka, Maddison,
    Broja, Weg

    Subs:
    Sanchez, Dennis, Kilman, Livra

    1 FT

    I feel like Kilman to Schar, and benching Weg for him is the move. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  21. Shakhtar Senseless
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would love some thoughts on this FH team. Chasing a 50 point gap in my ML:

    Dubravka

    White Schar Bednarek

    Saka Fernandes Son Maddison

    Ronaldo Wood Kane

    Bench: Dewsbury Hall, Thomas, Tsimi

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Could you Downgrade Ronaldo to get KDB and maybe upgrade Bednarek?

      Open Controls
      1. Shakhtar Senseless
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I could downgrade Ronaldo to a non-player (Greenwood) and upgrade Dewsbury Hall to KDB. But I think that the team would be better off with more DGWers as I'm chasing a punchy lead. Gah, a hard week to plan for!

        Open Controls
  22. SAY MY NAME
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Got BB and FH left, initially thinking BB gw33, then FH gw36 or gw37 (or even some other week to optimise the fixtures as my team should be good for 36/37 with a couple of transfers)

    Advantage of using BB this week means i can get rid of some deadwood in my team and free up some money, but not so sure looking at the fixtures, any thoughts good people? thanks in advance

    DDG*
    Robertson / VVD / Cancelo
    Son / Salah / Saka* / Martinelli*
    Kane / Broja*

    Pope* / Davies / Gordon / Dennis

    0.2 ITB 1FT

    Open Controls

