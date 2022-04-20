76
Podcast April 20

Scoutcast: FPL Wildcard drafts and Double Gameweek 34 preview

76 Comments
Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 34 in the latest Scoutcast.

There’s no Joe this week, so Andy takes the reigns, hosting alongside Scoutcast regular Seb Wassell.

For those who still have their Wildcards remaining, the pair discuss potential drafts and players to target.

All things Chelsea and Manchester United are also debated ahead of those two teams’ Double Gameweek 34.

On top of this, there are all the usual features, from quick-fire questions and latest stats to team reveals and captaincy plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Robertson or Laporte for 4th at the back (Have trent and cancelo)

    And am I need maddison or Kulusevski is fine?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Robertson

      Would try get Maddison for double if Leicester out of Europe otherwise I think Kuluksevski is fine.

      Open Controls
  2. Lionac
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    I have WC, BB & FH left.

    Will WC 34 or 35. BB in 36.

    Is it better to plan FH in 37 or 38?

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Just digested the fixtures and I think it's better to BB in 37. Villa and Palace players make nice bench players in that week.

      So in you position I'd probably WC35, FH36, BB37

      Open Controls
  3. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Havertz or Mount?

    Will most likely captain one or the other as well

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Too early to make that decision when they are playing tonight. But I think I would go for Mount as he did well against West Ham and Arsenal earlier this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Mount. Will always play.
      Havertz has been good, but with Lukaku returning from injury and Werner finally hitting a bit of form, minutes up top might be shared.

      Open Controls
  4. Simon69
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Given United form I'm tempted to go Ronaldo, Raphinha, Doherty > Werner, Mount, Cancelo for -8. I have no chips so this 'mini WC' could help me to load up on Chelsea for their doubles. Thoughts?

    Dubravka

    TAA - Matip - Rudiger

    Salah - Maddison - Kulusevski - Saka - Raphinha

    Ronaldo - ASM

    Subs: Ramsdale - Broja - White - Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      GW36 is not a real double. Expect heavy rotation due to FA cup final being played 3 days after Leeds. Also wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of rotation before that (gw34).

      I could be wrong of course.

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Timo playing a lot of clutch games recently so could well play that cup final games...

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      Like those moves. Those 3 have to go imo

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Just slightly tentative over Werner - Will likely roll the dice if he gets a rest or comes off early tonight.

        Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think a -4 is enough.
      There is no rush with Doherty with your bench cover.
      Raph or Saka to go? Arsenal are poor.
      Agree that Mount and Werner are the one's to get first.

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Looking at Saka's underlying numbers over the last few weeks, I'm tempted to keep him against a United's horrendous defence.

        You definitely think Werner over Havertz? Timo could be explosive but slight concern over minutes...

        Open Controls
  5. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Schmeichel (Foster)
    James Cancelo Laporte Robertson (White)
    Havertz Mount Salah Son Coutinho
    Watkins (Pukki Broja)

    0.8 ITB, BB in 36

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks good. Maybe Mateta for Broja

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Laporte > TAA, Coutinho > someone cheap that doubles like Gordon/Dewsbury Hall.

      If you can do those moves it's good. I'd pick Dennis over Broja.

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
    3. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thx. The plan for GW 36 is Havertz + Broja out for Kulusevski + Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
          just now

          You could do Robertson to Trent? Or downgrade Coutinho to a cheapie & upgrade White.

          Although the team looks good

          Open Controls
        • PartyTime
            just now

            Prefer Toney over Richarlison

            Open Controls
        • Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I like it Coutinho looks good for GW35 to GW37 for BB

          You could book in a transfer this week, maybe Mount to Coutinho next week or Havertz?

          Open Controls
      2. Bucket Man
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Post got left on last article

        2FT 1.0 ITB FH36

        Ramsdale
        TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Schar
        Salah, Son, Saka, Maddison, Martinelli
        Watkins
        Sanchez, Broja, Weghorst, Doherty*

        A) Martinelli&Weghorst to Havertz and Gelhardt
        B) Saka and Weghorst to Havertz and Mateta
        C) Doherty, Martinelli and Weghorst to Davies/Mitchell, Mount and Mateta

        Can change Doherty next GW if A or B. Like Havertz as a differential. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Tough between A and B, I like Saka over Martinelli but Mateta over Gelhardt. Doherty can wait if you prefer havertz)

          Open Controls
      3. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Got a feeling Lukaku will start tonight. A brace from him would be a perfect little twist.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I expect their strongest lineup against Arsenal to secure top 4 and Lukaku isn't in that team

          Open Controls
          1. Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Chelsea would be 5 points ahead of the 4th (with a game in hand) even if they lost. I expect some rotation because they can afford it.

            Open Controls
      4. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        I like B, but with Mount.

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          reply fail to bucket man

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks. Was my original idea. Until Saka looks much more involved and nailed in Arsenal side

            Open Controls
      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Torn in the last 4 spots.

        Who would you have in the remaining spots with 24.1m budget.

        No Chips left:
        Schmeichel (Jakupovic)
        TAA Cancelo James XXX XXX
        Salah Saka Mount XXX (KDH)
        Kane (XXX Gelhardt)

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Laporte
          VVD
          Maddison
          Dennis

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers.

            I'm not keen on LEI players at the moment due to ECL games.

            I had VVD since GW26. I think I prefer Matip at 5.0m or find the funds to go Robbo for the 3rd Liverpool spot. Matip seems to be getting the league games and Konate favoured in the UCL/FAC.

            Laporte v Alonso is a debate I'm having at the moment. I like the upside of Alonso but xMins is the issue.

            You think Dennis is a better pick than Pukki?

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Rudiger, Williams, Kulu, Watkins

          Open Controls
      6. tim
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Good day lads!

        WC Draft
        BB 36

        Schmeichel Foster
        Taa Cancelo Robertson Cash Rudiger
        Mount Havertz Kulu KDH Salah
        Watkins Mateta Pukki

        Needs more City or looking good?

        Open Controls
        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Some would say needs more Spurs

          Open Controls
          1. tim
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            After their last performance?

            Open Controls
            1. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yes it was dire. I have Son and Kane and mulling over what to do. But being Spursy means they can bounce back and when they do, this two are the points grabbers.

              Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Doesn't mean a thing. They could go out next game and score 3 or 4.

              Open Controls
        2. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Looks strong. Maybe more City somehow. Foden?

          Open Controls
          1. tim
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Could do Kulu to Foden with some tinkering!

            Open Controls
      7. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Jota must start again Everton, right?
        Been benched the last two games; Firmino injured.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          I'd say so

          Open Controls
        2. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Seems likely.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Very difficult to call.

          It is Diaz (LW) v Jota (CF). I expect Mane and Salah to start

          Open Controls
        4. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Issue is, to get Mount using transfers this week (save WC) I have to lose Jota.

          Or Kane/Son, but have value in Son and will want him back for GW36

          Open Controls
      8. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Please help a) chabolah to James b) chabolah, odegaard & Kane to James, salah & pukki or c) odegaard & Kane to salah & pukki? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks guess that is the sensible one as the others are -4 and -8

            Open Controls
        2. Bucket Man
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers that would be -4

            Open Controls
        3. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      9. Mane Mane Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        When’s Walker likely to be fit again, need a city defender but struggling to reach Laporte in one move so I’m trying to go for the next best.

        Open Controls
        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Twisted ankle against Atletico - could be just a couple of weeks.

          I doubt he will start against Brighton. He will want Walker fully fit for the Madrid semi final. And with Dias back, Stones can always cover at right back.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Was it? I thought it was the shin collision rather than a twist

            Open Controls
            1. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No, it was his ankle. He was wearing a protective boot.
              Pep already ruled him out of Brighton game and he's unlikely to risk him against Watford.

              Open Controls
      10. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Which option:

        A. Saka and Doherty to Mount and 4,4m def (have Martinelli)
        B. Sancho and Doherty to Mount and James

        Both options for a hit

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          B.

          Sancho looks as bad as Rashford.

          Open Controls
        3. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      11. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Any advice here would be much appreciated:

        Lloris
        TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Rüdiger
        Salah, Saka, Kulusevski, Dewsbury-Hall
        Kane, Wood, Broja

        Foster; Dewsbury-Hall, Cash, Gordon

        £2.4 in the bank

        A. Broja to Toney
        B. Save
        C. WC/FH

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          May as well WC by now and use FH in double

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
        2. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          If you still have WC use it now and get more triple chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Many thanks!

            Open Controls
      12. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which player for the next 3 GW?

        A) Kane
        B) KDB

        Open Controls
        1. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          I would go with KDB

          Open Controls
        2. ElliotJHP
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Kane

          Open Controls
        3. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      13. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Any feedback on this wildcard team please?

        Schmeichel Foster
        TAA Alonso James Laporte Cancelo
        Salah Mount KDB Coutinho KDH
        Mateta Pukki Gelhardt

        Open Controls
      14. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        schmichel
        schar taa cancelo rudi (taylor)
        cornet madds mount salah son
        mateta (toney greenwood)

        which?

        a) schar to laporte/james/alonso, gw35 cornet to cout
        b) cornet to mahrez, gw35 schar to christ
        c) cornet schar -4 to foden alonso (or) mahrez christensen, gw35 foden/mahrez taylor -4 to cout cash
        d) schar to alonso, gw35 taylor cornet -4 to cout cash

        Open Controls
      15. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        United last night enough to question the merits of Saka/Son out for a -4, thoughts?

        Saka/Son/Schar -> Havertz/Mount (c)/James

        Open Controls
        1. ElliotJHP
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Could switch Saka -> Havertz for White -> Alonso

          Open Controls
      16. Fpl_Ludwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Do you think dias will start to play most of the games now hes back?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls

