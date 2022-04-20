Scoutcast: FPL Wildcard drafts and Double Gameweek 34 preview

Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 34 in the latest Scoutcast.

There’s no Joe this week, so Andy takes the reigns, hosting alongside Scoutcast regular Seb Wassell.

For those who still have their Wildcards remaining, the pair discuss potential drafts and players to target.

All things Chelsea and Manchester United are also debated ahead of those two teams’ Double Gameweek 34.

On top of this, there are all the usual features, from quick-fire questions and latest stats to team reveals and captaincy plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

