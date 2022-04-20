430
FPL April 20

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

For those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to use, Gameweek 34 is seemingly the most popular time to use it.

Over 25% of site readers responding to our sidebar poll say they will activate the chip this week.

Chelsea and Manchester United play twice in Gameweek 34, so Wildcarding now will maximise the points potential for both this upcoming round of matches and Double Gameweeks 36 and 37.

With this in mind, we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

JOAO CANCELO/AYMERIC LAPORTE

Don’t let Manchester City being midway down our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty fool you: their outstanding match against Wolves is still to be added in either Gameweek 36 or 37 (see our mock-up above) and once that happens, they’ll shoot right up the standings.

Not one fixture against a ‘big six’ club remains, while what would seem to be City’s biggest test on paper – a trip to West Ham in Gameweek 37 – will likely be made that bit easier if the Hammers make it through to the Europa League final, which follows three days after that clash at the Etihad.

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) is the stand-out pick: he averages more points per match (6.0) than any other midfielder or forward in FPL bar the much more expensive Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), Son Heung-min (£11.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m).

He’s also, amazingly for a defender, 14th among outfield players for goal attempts – only one of which has been converted, admittedly – in the current campaign.

Three recent developments could reduce his rotation risk: a one-match suspension in Europe, an elimination from the FA Cup (these two things combined mean that he will have two free midweeks instead of zero between now and Gameweek 38), and an injury to one of his positional rivals, Kyle Walker (£5.4m).

As for the rest of the City backline, Aymeric Laporte (£5.9m) has been the safest pick in the season to date. He’s started 26 of the 28 Premier League matches he has been available for, with even one of those benchings – all the way back in Gameweek 1 – only coming about because he’d lost training time due to self-isolation.

Above: Defenders sorted by expected goals (xG) in 2021/22

Cancelo might be the one chancing his arm more but Laporte is getting the better quality chances (evidenced in his goal count, perhaps): he is top among defenders for both shots in the box and expected goals in 2021/22.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD/ANDREW ROBERTSON/JOEL MATIP

So much focus is put on the attacking potential of the premium defenders that we sometimes overlook the value of clean sheets.

Liverpool have more of those (19) than any other side this season and they have six games with which to beat their 2018/19 shut-out tally of 21, something that is well within their grasp.

Joel Matip (£5.0m) is a name to consider for FPL managers, as he is quietly averaging a healthy 4.9 points per match this season. Just to prove our point above, the vast majority of his returns have been defensive (15) rather than attacking (three).

Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m) may get the occasional look-in from now until the end of 2021/22 but Matip will surely get the nod in the bulk of the remaining matches so long as the title race goes down to the wire. In fact, Matip has started the last 17 league matches that he has been available for (illness put paid to his involvement in Gameweeks 21 and 28), last being benched in the Premier League in November.

He does carry a bit of attacking threat, too: he is second behind only Laporte for shots in the box in 2021/22 (25).

Of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) offer so much more than shut-outs.

Second and third behind only Salah for FPL returns this season (goals, assists and goalkeeper/defender clean sheets), the pair have supplied a remarkable 23 assists between them.

Above: FPL defenders sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2021/22

Is Alexander-Arnold worth the outlay over Robertson if it’s an either/or? The recent returns (Robertson has actually outscored his fellow full-back for FPL points since Gameweek 13) suggest not but a look at the xGI table above shows just how far ahead Alexander-Arnold has been, and continues to be, when it comes to underlying threat.

His xGI over the season and indeed the last six matches is more than double that of Robertson, who has had to ‘overachieve’ considerably to hang onto Alexander-Arnold’s coat-tails.

REECE JAMES/MARCOS ALONSO/ANTONIO RUDIGER

The debate over which Chelsea defender(s) to plump for seems like FPL’s own hot take on ‘Snog, Marry, Avoid?’.

The explosive Reece James (£6.3m), the hot-and-cold Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) and Mr Dependable, Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m), all have their own merits for the Blues’ run-in, along with individual drawbacks.

Chelsea’s elimination from Europe helps with the rotation risk on the domestic front, although the FA Cup final in between Gameweeks 36 and 37 sets alarm bells ringing, particularly as there is little left to play for in the league.

Rudiger consequently looks the safest pick, given that he has started over 96% of the league matches he has been available for this season, and he loves a crack at goal himself: Cancelo and Alexander-Arnold are the only FPL defenders to have had more shots this season.

James is almost peerless on his day, with a points-per-start average of 7.1 better than any defender mentioned in this entire article. A total of 11 attacking returns from just 15 starts is, quite frankly, incredible.

Game-time remains a worry as Chelsea manage his return from muscular issues but he’s started the last two matches at centre-half and may get more run-outs there, something that will increase his chances of starting successive matches but reduce his attacking output.

Above: The Chelsea trio are among the leading defenders for minutes per shot in 2021/22, with James impressing for chances created

Alonso, meanwhile, has just delivered three very fine performances against Southampton, Real Madrid and Crystal Palace over the last two weeks, hauling against the Saints and only being denied a goal in Spain after VAR intervention. He created nine chances across the first two of those matches alone.

It’s a stretch to think he’ll start every match between now and the end of 2021/22 – Malang Sarr (£4.9m) is an option as an orthodox left-back, while James and Saul Niguez (£4.9m) can fill in at wing-back – and inconsistency remains an ongoing worry. But he’s earned his place in this conversation and may end up being the most attacking option of the three players mentioned here, should the James experiment at centre-half continue.

EMERSON ROYAL

Since Antonio Conte first took charge of the Lilywhites in Gameweek 11, Spurs players are dominating the expected goal involvement (xGI) tables among sub-£6.0m defenders:

Above: All FPL defenders sorted by xGI from Gameweek 11 onwards

It’s Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m) who immediately leaps out but the rotation risk posed by the fit-again Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) is a factor, as it was he who was keeping Reguilon out of the side before injury struck.

Emerson Royal (£4.5m), by contrast, would seem to stand a better chance of retaining his spot for the run-in, devoid of natural competition down the right flank. Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.0m) are possible alternatives at right wing-back but Conte has almost always started with a more natural option in that position and switched to a more attack-minded alternative if Spurs are chasing the game.

Favourable fixtures surround Spurs’ Double Gameweek 36 and there’s a top-four spot to play for, so rotation should be kept at a minimum.

And let’s not forget the points potential at the other end of the pitch: since Conte took charge, only the top two have kept more clean sheets. Spurs are also the third-best side for fewest ‘big chances’ conceded in that time.

Above: Premier League teams sorted by clean sheets from Gameweek 11 onwards

If even Emerson seems like too much of a risk for you, then there’s always Ben Davies (£4.4m), who has started 21 out of 22 league matches under his current boss.

MATTHEW CASH

Now that Aston Villa’s one remaining blank is out of the way, Matthew Cash (£5.2m) might be worth a look.

The Villans’ run-in contains two Double Gameweeks and five fixtures against sides ranked ninth or below, which is just as well given how they have performed against the teams in contention for a European qualification spot:

Aston Villa in 2021/22PlayedWonDrawnLostGoals scoredGoals concededClean sheets
v top eight14111212321
v bottom 1217102530148

Even the away match against Leicester on Saturday might be less tricky than usual given that the Foxes are in Europa League semi-final action five days later.

Since Steven Gerrard took charge of Villa in Gameweek 12, Cash ranks first among sub-£6.0m defenders for penalty box touches, second for attacking returns and fourth for FPL points.

Above: All FPL defenders sorted by penalty box touches since Steven Gerrard became Villa boss

PALACE OPTIONS

There’s an argument to suggest that, if you remove quantity from the equation, Palace have the best remaining fixtures for the run-in.

Five matches against sides in the bottom half now follow, while the visit of Manchester United on the final day of the season should hold no fear based on what the Red Devils have served up of late.

For Gameweek 37 Bench Boosters, and even for the rest of us just looking for a cheap fifth defender, Palace are worthy of consideration.

The Eagles boast one of the division’s most in-form defences, with just six goals shipped in their last nine matches.

The problem is that the players within that backline are all much of a muchness, carrying minimal attacking threat (only 540 minutes of the season remain for Palace from Gameweek 34 onwards, to put the below figures in some context):

Above: Palace defenders sorted by minutes-per-xGI in 2021/22

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) are also level for minutes per baseline bonus point (BBPS) this season, with Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) only marginally behind.

Andersen might pop up with an assist with one of his raking diagonals, Mitchell could have one of his crosses converted and Guehi may well get on the end of a corner, but we’re talking high levels of ‘variance’ here and you can pretty much throw a blanket over the trio above.

Palace being eliminated from the FA Cup helps with regards to potential rotation risk, although it remains to be seen if Patrick Vieira gives the likes of James Tomkins (£4.3m) and Joel Ward (£4.5m) some belated game-time with the Eagles now having next-to-no-chance of being relegated or pushing for Europe.

Post a Comment
  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    At least JRod managed an assist the very week I need to call on him.
    A small silver lining, but a silver lining all the same

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Unlucky, he was about to take the pen before Cornet stole the ball from him and missed...

      Open Controls
  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Is Odegaard an option on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Mina returning for Everton is interesting. Probably a little rusty, but if he gets a few games under his belt he will make Everton much stronger both defensively and offensively (set piece threat)

    Open Controls
  4. Yank Revolution
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Pleeeeease stay on the bench Rudi. I never get Bench jam and I've got VVD w/ his 6 points ready to come in...

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      He ain't on the bench, is he?!!

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Just realized, no he isnt even on the bench! Yay for me!

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Well played, sir

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      He's not in the squad lad. Lucky boy.

      Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    If injured…. Rudiger >> ??

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I do have to laugh at my WC last week with intended bench of Mateta, Doherty & Cucho.

    (Don't think Mateta is perma-benched but lol!)

    Glad I played the FH though.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I brought in same 3 plus sancho doing the same thing, removing Son and Raph, it felt wrong lol but still time to correct it for bb36 and I imagine the same for you

      Open Controls
  7. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Play Kasper (AVL) or Pope (WOL)?

    Open Controls
  8. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Luckily none of my rivals own Leicester players but Madison is highly owned at my rank so hopefully he doesn't score tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sorry, he's my captain and OWES me big time after his benchin' last game.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Hopefully the opposite for me

        Open Controls
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      With Rudiger missing, lucky bench Jam-sson is gonna add nearly 50% more points to my current total...

      Open Controls
    4. merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC-draft? Using BB36

      Schmeichel (Foster)
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte
      Salah Coutinho Havertz Mount (KDH)
      Pukki (Watkins Richarlison)

      0.5 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Alll bases covered, prefer Mateta over Richarlison), then move a Chelsea lad to Son later on

        Open Controls
        1. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Thanks! Richarlison is there for his excellent double in GW36, when im using BB. Before that he's just benchfodder. Mateta doesnt have a double in 36

          Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      saka rb?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr Van Nostrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Come on Milhouse it's Holding

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        White.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Sky saying 3-4-3, Saka RWB 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Van Nostrand
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Sky are more useless than Bemba

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              OMG

              Open Controls
            2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
    6. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Damn James please stay quiet, first on bench..

      Open Controls
    7. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rudigier helllo?

      Open Controls
    8. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BobbyVincentFL/status/1516843660263903233?t=QERESbUcTWYTP73UnxVkmw&s=19

      Rudiger has a minor groin issue. Hopefully back for west ham.

      As an owner, guess I hold onto him and hope for the best pending Friday pressers

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Win tonight and he won't have to be risked before the FAC final.

        Open Controls
    9. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I have my own ideas, but what would you do if this was your team?

      Rams
      TSilva, Cancelo, Robbo, Laporte, Justin
      Maddison, KDB, Mount, Saka
      Kane
      Foster- Ramsay, Cucho, Fodder

      I will tell you my plans in the thread when I hear your idea.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Tell your friend it's a very bold team but could work wonders — though I myself wouldn't have the John Stones to go without Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Yes, the Salah is a worry.
          I got KDB in for him recently.

          One daring move is to move Saka and Kane to Werner and Mane, for some cover.

          Open Controls
    10. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Let's go Maddison, Laporte and Burn!

      Open Controls
    11. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Few kittens among pigeons tonight for WC template.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Edouard goal or two would be interesting!

        Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        seriously wasn't expecting a few that have started to start, so now need to really think about who to go for on WC

        Foden I think is a non option now and seriously not sure if James and Alonso start the next two

        Open Controls
      3. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Chelsea was always going to rest players tonight after Real Madrid and Palace. Surprised James is starting TBH

        Man City team is strong.

        Arsenal only surprise is Martinelli

        Palace resting Mateta (could be a niggle - still first choice)

        Nothing here frightens me, other than Alonso starting

        Open Controls
    12. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      There's no way Holding is playing RB. Also Bruno G is 6/1 to score. Absolute free money.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        White is playing at the right back.

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Come on Bruno!!!

        Open Controls
    13. PartyTime
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Which game are you gonna watch? Think it’s Everton - Leicester for me

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Chelsea - Arsenal

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Interesting game. Will watch part too

              Open Controls
          2. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Wouldn't watch Everton even if they paid me.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                You would reject $ 500 million?

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Man needs to have a code.

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Man would watch the match like no other

                      Open Controls
                    • NorCal Villan
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        That’s what Omar said

                        Open Controls
                2. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Newcastle- Palace.

                  I think i might be the only one 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Lol

                      Open Controls
                3. Pariße
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Both Chelsea and Arsenal introducing very odd line-ups.

                  Open Controls
                4. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Oh go and f*** yourself arteta, benching your only player in the front line with a bit of flair

                  Open Controls
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    Saka starting isn't he? 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      12 mins ago

                      Saka’s English

                      Open Controls
                  2. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Bergkamp is no longer Arsenal player.

                    Open Controls
                5. Hotdogs
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this WC team? BB36 FH37

                  Schmeichel Foster
                  Cancelo James Davies (1) (2)
                  Salah Mount Saka Gordon (3)
                  Werner Pukki (4)

                  A. TAA Cash Ramsey Kane
                  B. TAA Cash Son Dennis
                  C. Robertson White Son Watkins

                  Open Controls
                6. sirmorbach
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this WC team, lads? (No BB left, hence the weak bench)

                  Schmeichel
                  TAA, Matip, Cancelo, Rüdiger, Alonso
                  Salah, KDB, Son, Mount
                  Pukki

                  Mateta, KDH, 4.5

                  Open Controls
                  1. tomasjj
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Mateta to Dennis
                    Also you need a bench GK
                    I would consider the 4.5 to a playing one as well as there will be rotation towards the end of season

                    Open Controls
                7. Free Hat
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  James rcb, azpil rwb looks like.

                  Open Controls
                8. Scots Gooner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Is Havertz on the bench?

                  Open Controls
                9. The White Pele
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Mount benched vs West ham?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    No? Rested today to play West Ham.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The White Pele
                      • 4 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      isn't he playing now or i'm drunk?

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        10 mins ago

                        He’s playing

                        Open Controls
                  2. VIVA_RONALDO
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    If they lose today I don't think they will risk it

                    Open Controls
                10. Pariße
                  • 7 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Moss looking capable of top level officiating again…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Now don't exaggerate - I'll never believe that!

                    Open Controls

