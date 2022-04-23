Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 34?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are mainly looking to Chelsea and Liverpool for the Double Gameweek 34 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mason Mount (£7.7m) is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 34, with 29.7% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) is in second place, backed by 22.37%, ahead of his home fixture against Merseyside rivals Everton, who happen to have the division’s worst away record.

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) occupies third place with 12.12%, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) and Reece James (£6.3m), with 8.59% and 4.95% respectively.

CHELSEA OPTIONS

We’ll start with Chelsea, given that they are one of only two teams who play twice in Double Gameweek 34 and their assets dominate the captain poll.

The Blues host West Ham United on Sunday before visiting Manchester United four days later. The fixtures might not seem the easiest on paper, but both opponents aren’t bad teams to be facing from an attacking perspective. The Hammers are without a clean sheet on the road this calendar year and may well have one eye on their upcoming Europa League semi-final, while the Red Devils proved yet again in Gameweek 33 that they are a poor defensive side.

Chelsea’s attacking stats over the last six matches are very encouraging and they’ve scored more goals than any other side in that time, mainly thanks to their 6-0 win at Southampton in Gameweek 32. Across the season, they rank third for actual goals and fourth for expected goals (xG).

That suggests Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and even Timo Werner (£8.6m) are worth considering for captaincy, but which one carries the most potential?

