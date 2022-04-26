FPL Daily: Firmino injury update

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

KLOPP ON FIRMINO

Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) is likely to miss the first-leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The Brazilian is set to remain sidelined with the foot injury that has kept him out of the Reds’ last two Premier League fixtures.

However, there are no other fresh fitness concerns following Sunday’s Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Offering an update ahead of Wednesday’s encounter at Anfield, Klopp said:

“I don’t think (he is ready) yet. He is running outside and that’s good, obviously, but I am not sure. Maybe somebody will surprise me afterwards and tell me, ‘Yes, Bobby is in.’ (I will have) open arms, but I don’t think so. Apart from that, no (new injuries) that I know yet.” – Jurgen Klopp

JAMES/RUDIGER BACK IN TRAINING

Reece James (£6.4m) and Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) have both been spotted in training, offering encouragement that they could yet still be involved in Double Gameweek 34.

James was a surprise absentee against West Ham on Sunday, with Thomas Tuchel saying that he had felt some discomfort in his hamstrings, while Rudiger has missed Chelsea’s last two fixtures with a groin injury.

LIVRAMENTO OUT UNTIL 2023

According to reports, Tino Livramento (£4.3m) is set to miss the rest of 2022 after scans revealed he has an ACL injury which will require surgery.

The 19-year-old was stretchered off and required oxygen after picking up the injury against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 34, an incident which has seemingly brought his excellent debut season in senior football to a premature end.

