FFS Cup May 4

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with the quarter-finals set to take place in Gameweek 36.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the fifth round can be viewed here.

The draw for the quarter-finals can be viewed here.

Two of our members who are currently inside the top 1k met in round five, with Peteski29 (468th) seeing off Jamiemac (526th) in a high-scoring affair – both managers, you won’t be surprised to hear, captained Son Heung-min (£11.0m).

SpeedyReedy (3,514th) climbed into the top 10,000 with a terrific Gameweek 35 score of 86, which was the best of our 16 remaining managers and not far off double what opponent Notlob Legin (70,135th) could muster.

**Farke Life** (9,135th), who saw off the Son-less teckert (143,043rd), awaits SpeedyReedy in the quarter-finals in our only all-top-10k clash.

Only two of our 16 featured FPL bosses scored fewer points than glennloite (46,582nd) in Gameweek 35 but luckily for the Norwegian, one of them was opponent milvus (283,208th). That tie ended 42-37.

Robben Me Blind (104,440th) squeaked by Cheese pizza (20,762) by a single point, a victory sealed by a Monday night clean sheet and save point from David de Gea (£5.1m).

Our three other quarter-finals are glennloite v MARTINB (7,436th), Peteski29 v Berlin fonolloasa (204,953rd) and Chaballer (20,293th) v Robben Me Blind.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looking forward to narrowing down my list of options tonight. Early thoughts?

    A) Son + Pukki / Dennis
    B) Kane + Dewsbury-Hall
    C) KDB + Sargent
    D) Sterling + Dennis / Pukki
    E) Ma/Fo/Be/Gu + Richarlison
    F) Jesus + Kulu (Mane > Salah (-4) possible)

    (FH37. Good squad, so can bench one of these in GW38 if necessary)

    Open Controls
  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    In a bit of a pickle with no cash and 2 cheap duds in my BB this week - can you see anything better than these moves? Will be FHing 37 also.

    A) Ait-N, Coutinho & Broja -> Laporte, Gordon & Dennis/Nketiah (-4)
    B) Ait-N, Kane & Broja -> Laporte, KDB & Nketiah (-4)

    Ramsdale, Foster
    Robbo, Cancelo, James, Alonso, Ait-N
    Salah, Mount, Coutinho, Kulu, Martinelli
    Kane, Pukki, Broja

    Bank 0.0m, 2FTs, BB/FH left

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Don't think B works. Thought it looked too good to be true.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Ooops, yeah Broja should say Coutinho in B

        Open Controls
  3. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who score more?

    Foden and Schmeicel
    or
    James and Ederson

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      F and S imo

      Open Controls
  4. JammySprat
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pickford, Schmeichel
    Alonso, Rudiger, Tsilva, Cash, Digne
    Martinelli, Barnes, Jota, Son, Raph
    Rich, Ihenacho, Kane

    No hits taken, 0 FT, Bench Boost Active, 30 Games (minus martinelli and leicester rotation), Differentials are smashing it and feeling confident for huge GW. Let's go!

    Open Controls
  5. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    How nailed is Foden for both games? (will play CL tonight I suppose)

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Reasonably nailed they need to win every game in the league still

      Lets see how many mins he gets tonight and how he comes through

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      not close to nailed

      Open Controls
    3. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Started 14 out of 16 league games in 2022. If that’s not nailed then don’t know what is. City nice turn turn around of games. Wed sun wed sun. Him and KDB will start both games IMO

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        4 hours ago

        Clear.
        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  6. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    which combination would you want for GW36 and 38 ?

    A. Kdb and Saka (-4)
    B. Kdb and Diaz (-8)
    C. Foden, Diaz and Saka (-8)
    D. Mane and Foden (-8)

    Gordon would be in A,B and C

    A would have no third Liverpool player just Trent and Salah

    B and D would have no Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Really hard to figure out the difference in the options. I'll go for C because there's an extra player 😛

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Gordon would be in the Saka spot in the other 3.

        Basically my midfield is Salah, Son, Sterling, Jota and Gordon, so looking to sell sterling and jota for starters for a hit and then depending on who I end up going for I could need to downgrade a def for funds in the -8s

        Open Controls
  7. FlashGilbert
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who would you rather lose:

    a) Mount;
    b) Havertz?

    Open Controls
    1. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      B. Havertz usually subbed, Mount more or less guaranteed 90 mins

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Taking a -8 this DGW if I am chasing 40 odd Pts in ML isn’t that bad is it???

    Y or N

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Another 8 points in the bag for your rival, depends on the moves though

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Just in case White us ruled out was thinking of bringing another 4.9m def. But who lol ?

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          I also have BB and FH chips left.

          He only has a FH chip left

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Minus 8 to beef Up BB could be worth it

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 1 min ago

              That’s what I’m thinking too

              Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Completely depends

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thanks for comments

      Open Controls
  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Worried that Havertz will not play both games in DGW, and also worried that Raphinha will not get much with tough fixtures.
    A) Havertz to Foden for free and play Raphinha
    B) Raphinha to Foden and keep Havertz but have to take a hit, Broja to fodder
    Will FH in GW37

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      A for me, Raphinha vs tavares and a rotated chelsea side

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Easy a

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Have I cracked it?

    Robertson, Mount and Bruno Fernandes -> 4.9, Jota/Foden, Salah (-4)

    Then play Gordon over the 4.9

    Open Controls
  11. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Robertson - James - Cancelo - Laporte
    Son - Kulu - Saka - Mount
    Kane

    Dubravka - Gordon - Weghorst - 4.5

    A or B? (2FT, planning to FH37).

    A) Mount & Kane > Salah & Nketiah
    B) James & Mount > Dias & Diaz

    Open Controls
  12. McGinn
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mateta > Richarlison
    Cancelo > Dias
    Robbo > Digne

    For -4?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I don't think so mate

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Mostly I don't like losing Cancelo as part of a hit

        Open Controls
        1. McGinn
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          The squad is currently:

          Schmeichel
          Alonso / Cancelo / Robbo / Matip
          Salah / KDB / Son / Mount
          Nketiah / Mateta

          Bench:
          Foster / Pukki / Dewesbury-Hall / Amartey

          Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why Cancelo > Dias?

      Open Controls
      1. McGinn
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        The cash from Cancelo/Robbo (who will likely not play both) means I can go Richarlison for 36>37 and still maintain triple City and villa coverage for 36>37

        Open Controls
    3. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I prob hold these transfers on this week and play them gw37. Villa and eve fixtures aren’t great this gw

      Open Controls
  13. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Ok long post but would appreciate advice on this -16 to hit the BB Button with 14 DGW Players!

    Sanchez --> Pickford
    Ait-N --> Laporte
    Roberts --> Matip
    Barnes --> KDH
    Wood --> Nketiah
    Jimenez --> Richarlison (could leave this out to just have -12)

    Ramsdale**
    TAA** Alonso** Laporte**
    Saka** Havertz** Son** Maddison**
    Richarlison** Kane**

    Pickford** Matip** KDH** Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Hope is worth it

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        emm well this is what I was asking?? ha

        Open Controls
  14. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours ago

    Thoughts on this BB team?
    Kane, Cucho, Thomas > Watkins, Richarlison, Laporte/Dias (-8)

    1 FT 0.1 ITB
    Ramsdale Foster
    Cancelo Alonso Taa Robertson Thomas
    Mount Martinelli Kulu Salah Gordon
    Dennis Kane Cucho

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      I don't love taking Kane out for a -8 with BUR nor to come. Have you got any other chips left?

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        No not me either really but both Watkins and Richarlison have better underlying stats but Kane is still Kane and it lets me spread the funds better.
        No other chips left

        Open Controls
  15. Pegboy
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    BB this week and FH in 37.

    2FT £0.2m I've got plenty of doublers, but all the wrong ones! No Man City or Arsenal. Strikers are a car crash.

    Sa Foster
    TAA James Fofana Coady Doherty
    Salah(c) Son Mount Maddison Jota
    Pukki Weghorst Broja

    I'm almost certainly doing Broja > Nketiah, so transfers below are on top.

    a) Doherty + Mount > Cancelo + Gordon (-4)
    b) Doherty + Mount > Alonso/Gabriel + Saka (-4)
    c) Doherty + Coady + Mount > Laporte + Tavares + Saka (-8)

    I'm probably doing Sa (che, MCY, liv) > Schemichel (EVE NOR SOU) for a (-4) but easier to count that separately.

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      A, I guess

      Open Controls
  16. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    FH draft vol MCCXLVII...

    Schmeichel (3.9)
    TAA - Matip - Cancelo - Coleman (3.8)
    Salah - KDB (c) - Foden - Son - Saka
    Nketiah (4.5 - 4.5)

    0.0 ITB

    I think I am quite happy with this one. Thoughts? No bench and Coleman obviously the weaknesses.

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      All good apart from Coleman, but can't see an obvious way of upgrading him.

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Might go Mykolenko instead. 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Cancelo or Foden to a downgrade like Dias or x?
      gives you updrade on Coleman and a bencher that plays

      this is the rotation time for the big teams

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yeah, but it is the double gw so barring injuries non existent chances of any of those missing both games, imo.

        I was originally going Laporte instead of Foden but I think Foden has so much higher ceiling he is worth the risk.

        Open Controls
  17. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Oh boy.. Big BB36 incoming. 2 FT 0 ITB

    Schmeichel Foster
    Cancelo TAA Matip Alonso White
    Son Salah Mount Bernardo Kulu
    Pukki Werner Rodriguez

    Need to get rid of Rodriguez. Also, would you guys drop Mount or Bernardo? Any reason to take -4? Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Ben White is a doubt so wait for news on that.

      Open Controls
  18. Dammit_182
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Afternoon all, playing FH 37 and can do either…..

    A) Werner & Ramsdale for Richarlison & Ederson

    B) Werner & Za-Ha for Richarlison & Foden

    C) Werner, Wood & Jota for Nketia, Salah & fodder -4

    Current team is

    Ramsdale

    Cancello, Robbo, James, Rudi

    Son, KDB (C), Jota, Saka, za-ha

    Werner

    Dubravka, wood, Roberts, Broja

    Thanks all,

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers. Son, Salah & KDB in the team does look good and I do think being salah-less on the last day could really hurt.

        Open Controls
  19. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Best moves here for BB? Got 2ft and plan to FH next week so need to use them.

    A Havertz, Mount to Saka, Foden
    B Havertz, Tavares to Saka, Matip
    C Havertz, Mount, Tavares to Saka, Foden, Matip -4
    D Havertz, Watkins to Saka, Jesus/Richarlison

    Schmeichel
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso
    Salah Son Mount Havertz
    Nketiah Watkins
    Foster Pukki Tavares Dewsbury-Hall

    0.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I’d go A

      Open Controls
  20. quayle99
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is Barnes likely to come back for Leicester Double?

    He's barely played last few games so I'm tempted to sell, but good fixtures

    Open Controls
  21. Chipmunk
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A lot of chat about getting in Richarleson on here?
      Am I right in thinking he’ll be banned for his 2nd game if he gets a yellow in his 1st?

      Open Controls
      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        no, it's 15 yellows now

        Open Controls

