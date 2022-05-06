418
Rate My Team May 6

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

418 Comments
Share

The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for legions of us ahead of Gameweek 36.

The questions on player purchases, captaincy picks and chip strategy are coming thick and fast in the comments section, with the biggest Double Gameweek of the season adding to the frenzied feel.

And so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 36

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

418 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Play Foster (Palace, Everton) over Sa (Chelsea, City)?

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. tissae
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    BB team. Planning to do Havertz + Ferguson -> Saka + Nketiah. Would you do this move? 2FT

    Schmeichel
    TA Roboo Laporte Cancelo Alonso
    Salah Havertz Mount Son
    Pukki

    Foster KDH Ferguson Rechardson

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yep

      What about Richardson?

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Richardson on BB?

      Open Controls
    3. tissae
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Got stuck with fodder, got 4.9m to make a move for a -4. Not worth.

      Open Controls
      1. DennisTheMenace
          just now

          Maybe get Gordon instead of saka and then get someone like Dennis in for Richardson

          Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Knocking on fhe doors of 1K rank. Enough differentials there to break in? Any changes needed?

      Schmeichel
      Dias Matip Alonso
      Salah Diaz KDB Mahrez Son
      Richarlison Nketiah

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Look class.

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yep

        I would probably bet on Saka's potential over Diaz due to guaranteed gametime and penalties. That also gives cash for Matip to Laporte if interested in double up.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Have a City triple up already. I can actually get Saka there and upgrade Alonso to VVD but don't think this is a gameweek for Pool def double up.

          Open Controls
      3. DavvaMC
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Nice team, is that FH team?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Good luck.

        Maybe Jesus over Richarlison or Nketiah, but then one other Manchester City change on a FH.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Can do Mahrez + Richarlison to Saka + Jesus. But does that pair score more than M + R?

          Open Controls
    5. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I am a woman

      Open Controls
      1. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        hello woman

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        buying gf

        Open Controls
      3. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I am a man

        Open Controls
      4. NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I am the god of hellfire! And I bring you
          Fire, I'll take you to burn
          Fire, I'll take you to learn
          I'll see you burn

          Open Controls
      5. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Is BB on Palace better for a home game v Watford or 2 away??

        Need some advice please, would you BB this week

        Guaita, Andersen and Mateta

        plus 1 home to Watford or wait for Crystal Palace away to Villa and Everton in gw37?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      6. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Best sub 5.0 defender?

        A) Digne
        B) Mings
        C) Justin
        D) Mina
        E) Mykolenko

        Open Controls
      7. yanky
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Kane Kulu > Jesus Mahrez for -4?
        chasing my rival who has kulu and foden

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Could go big with those transfers.

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Seems mad to lose both Spurs players given the GW37/38 fixtures.

          Open Controls
      8. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Which move:

        A) Sterling + Mount + Robbo/James --> KDB + Mahrez + Matip (-4)
        B) Sterling + Robbo --> KDB + Dias

        Open Controls
      9. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Think my last spot comes down to:

        A) Mina
        B) Mykolenko

        Open Controls
        1. DennisTheMenace
            just now

            B, A still seems to be slightly injury prone

            Open Controls
        2. lewis274
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Alright lads, teams an absolute state.

          livramento -> 4.4m ITB
          ramsey -> gordon
          werner -> jesus
          hwang -> nketiah

          for a -8. thoughts ?

          Open Controls
          1. lewis274
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            who to replace livramento?
            also got white :/

            Open Controls
            1. DennisTheMenace
                3 mins ago

                For the 4.4m defender I’d go with Ryan sessegnon. or u could downgrade Jesus to Richarlison/Watkins and then get someone like Mykolenko.

                Open Controls
          2. DoubleAKash
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Chasing top spot in ML, around 30pts behind, not sure whether to play it safe or take a hit. FH next week. Cheers in advance!

              BB, 1FT, 0.2 ITB
              Mendy, Schmeichel
              Robbo*, TAA, Laporte, Cancelo, Cash
              Salah, Son, Saka, Havertz*, Gordon,
              Nketiah, Hwang*, Greenwood

              A) Havertz > Kulu
              B) Havertz > Gray, Hwang > Richarlison (-4)
              C) Robbo > Matip, Hwang > Richarlison (-4)
              D) Robbo> Matip, Havertz > Mahrez (-4)
              Or any other suggestions!

              Open Controls
              1. zm82
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                A or B makes sense, D might explode in both ways.

                Open Controls
            • zm82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Playing bench boost this week. Already made two FTs, Werner and Cucho out, Richarlison and Nketiah in. This is my team at the moment, with 0.7 in the bank and FH in GW37:

              Pope, Matthews;
              TAA, Cancelo, Matip, Alonso, Amartey;
              Salah, Son, Saka, Mount, Kulusevski;
              Richarlison, Nketiah, Gelhardt.

              I am considering:
              A) Matthews and Amartey out, Foster and Tavares in (-8);
              B) Pope and Amartey out, Schmeichel and Ake in (-8);
              C) Pope and Matthews out, Schmeichel and Ramsdale in (-8).

              Open for other options as well, any advice more than welcome.

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Hate to burst your bubble but Richarlison might be injured...

                Open Controls
            • KieranKA
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Current team (BB36, 2FT, 0.0 ITB)
                Schmeichel Foster
                Trent Cancelo James Royal Young
                Salah Son Coutinho Saka Mount
                Pukki Mateta Gelhardt

                Planned transfers (-4):
                Young ➡️ Tavares
                Mount ➡️ Gordon
                Gelhardt ➡️ Richarlison/Watkins

                Good moves? Thoughts on Richarlison v Watkins?

                Open Controls
                1. gellinmagellan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Looks good, i prefer Watkins personally but Everton obviously have a lot more to play for

                  Open Controls
                  1. KieranKA
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      What’s your rationale with Watkins? Most people seem to be recommending Richarlison and I’m very torn

                      Open Controls
                      1. TN
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        I've got Watkins he's on decent form and Vila have 5 games left like Everton. Everton have easier fixtures but I can see villa doing quite well with the remaining games and Watkins will get more supply than Richarlison (better midfield behind him)

                        Open Controls
                2. Auba Xhaka Laca Saka Laca
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Johnson, Kane and Havertz to Cancelo, Mahrez and Jesus?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Auba Xhaka Laca Saka Laca
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    should add for -4

                    Open Controls
                3. sergeblanco
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Why is it that when there are less 6 GWs to go, you can no longer look at single GW projections in the members section? Or am I missing something?

                  I used to be able to see the 6 GW projections but they're not there now.

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.