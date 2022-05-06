FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for legions of us ahead of Gameweek 36.

The questions on player purchases, captaincy picks and chip strategy are coming thick and fast in the comments section, with the biggest Double Gameweek of the season adding to the frenzied feel.

And so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

