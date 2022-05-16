156
Scout Picks - Bus Team May 16

Scout Picks Gameweek 38 early selection: Spurs and Chelsea triple-ups

156 Comments
We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

For those who haven’t seen this article series before, it’s essentially a rough, first draft of our regular picks, which get finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.5m budget for our starting XI (making it affordable for those whose team values are low), although the bench options aren’t just unplayable fodder as you might have in your own squads or Free Hit teams.

The final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, midweek minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 38, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

Some of the graphics found in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where is still a seven-day trial on offer.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

  1. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If Salah is declared fit for GW38,

    A. Ignore Son
    B. KDB to Son
    C. still Salah to Son

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B

      
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Hmm actually B is my least preferred option. Think KDB will go big at home again, plus nailed to start unlike Mo. Son otoh might get frustrated again with 5 atb

        
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      C

      
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Yep hard to resist Son, plus Mo might get his minutes managed

        
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Might have to take an extra hit for Diaz if Salah out?

      
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yep unless if I do straight swap Mo to Diaz.

        Mo & Saka to Son & Diaz (-4) is an option but not liking it

        
  2. Esalman
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any chance TAA Salah Kasper all fail to start so I get AitNouri 11 points off the bench?

    But then I probably should not complain after the BB success last week...

    
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      i think hell come on for Kasper

      
      1. Esalman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Just realized he won't come on no matter what. Oh well..

        
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      TAA highly likely

      Well done great pick

      
      1. Esalman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Cheers!

        
  3. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good evening ladies and gentlemen. What do you think of TAA's & Robbo's chances of starting tomorrow? Just curious ... er .... I mean .... just asking for friend.

    
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Very slim

      Hopefully they won't feature so I'd get them fresh for GW38 🙂

      
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheers Nabil - "my friend" has TAA but also Tsimikas and no Robbo.

        
  4. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I know early doors, but which of these moves looks the best for GW38?

    A) Salah + Mateta --> Diaz + Kane (-8)
    B) Salah + Mateta --> Son + Toney (-8)
    C) Salah + Mateta + Broja --> Son + Vardy + 4.4 (-12)

    No Son or no Liverpool attacker is looking scary though

    
    1. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I too know early Doors, but i still prefer L.A. Woman

        

    