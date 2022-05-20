148
Rate My Team May 20

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of 2021/22 is almost here, with Gameweek 38 offering us Fantasy bosses one last-ditch chance to climb the overall rankings or claim mini-league glory.

As is always the case on a Friday, the questions on player purchases, captaincy picks and differentials are coming thick and fast in the comments section.

And so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer solve some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. quayle99
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Zaha
    B. Bowen

    1. Amarety
    2. Targett

  2. Better luck next year
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Cash > James for free
    B) Martinelli > Mount for free
    C) Cash + Zaha > James + Mount for -4

    1. TopBinFC
        just now

        B

    2. Espresso Martinelli
        6 mins ago

        Allison
        Matip James Cancelo Laporte (Tavares)
        Son Jota Maddison Kulu (couthino)
        Eduard Nketiah (pukki)

        Couthino to mount?
        Eduard to Lukaku?
        Couthino to KDB?

        Do you think any concerns on starts, jota or Eddie?
        Got 6.6 million in bank

      • BlzE_94
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I keep switching the captain armband!

        Guaita
        Robertson Cancelo James E.Royal
        KDB(vc) Son(c) Mount Maddison
        Kane Nketiah

        Foster Weghorst KDH White

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Get in on Mount

      • Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Top 3 in ML get paid out - 19 behind 1st & 15 ahead of 3rd & 4th

        A bit worried about rotation with some of DGW37 players - what moves to make here? 1FT - 0.1m ITB

        Raya
        Cancelo - Matip - Sess
        KDB - (S)on - Maddison - Zaha
        Vardy - Richarlison - Ings

        Pickford - KDH - Holgate - Digne

        A) Digne > Royal
        B) Digne + Madders > James + Erikson (-4)
        C) Digne + Rich > Alonso/Azpi + Toney (-4)
        D) Digne + Madders + Rich > Royal + Diaz + Toney (-8)
        E) Digne + Madders + Vardy > Robbo + Diaz + Toney (-8)

        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          C

      • JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which combo?

        a) Mount & Vardy
        b) Maddison & Lukaku

      • Sting in the Tail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        My mini league rival has

        Ramsdale, Sanchez
        Canc, TAA, Rob, Alonso Schar,
        De B, Zaha, Coutinho, Saka, Son
        Weg, Nke, Broja.

        He has 1 ft and bench boost left. I have a 17 point lead and a free hit. I only care about winning this league. Would you go Kane or De Bruyne? Saka, Maddison or Mount?

      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A) James & KDB
        B) 6.7mid & Kane
        (Already have Kulu and Saka)

