391
Pro Pundit Teams May 20

My Gameweek 38 team reveal and top three picks for the final day

391 Comments
Share
Pro Pundits 29

It’s that time again.

It’s just a couple of days before what has to be my favourite day of the year, when all 20 teams play at the same time and our overall ranks and mini-leagues are ultimately decided in one frantic 90-minute period.

It’s been a good season for me personally, having joined Fantasy Football Scout as a permanent member of the team just before the start of the campaign and going on to have a finish that (hopefully!) will see me add a top 10k finish to my season history.

GAMEWEEK 38: GOALS, GOALS, GOALS?

I’m always fascinated by Gameweek 38, as medium-long term planning is no longer required and people look for ways of making one final push. Who are the one or two players that can salvage someone’s season? Is there a differential captain that can propel you up the rankings? Can we benefit from a hit that needs to be repaid instantly, or is this too big of a gamble? Add into the mix the unpredictability of Gameweek 38 that in previous seasons has seen Manchester City hit for eight by Middlesbrough, Liverpool stung by Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur pounded by Newcastle United and you have a recipe for an explosive end.

In fact, looking at the fixtures, I think there is huge potential for some hauls. Norwich v Spurs, Chelsea v Watford, Leicester City v Southampton and Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers all look like great games – and I can see big wins for the bookies’ favourites. In fact, I can see goals in every fixture, with players from Newcastle, Brentford and Crystal Palace perhaps going under the radar, despite good-looking games against Burnley, Leeds and Manchester United (!) respectively.

For me, you could fill two different squads with players and I wouldn’t be comfortable betting on which would score the points (see below). There are just so many options, but Son Heung-min (£11.2m) is the one that seems indispensable. It’s likely that if at this point you don’t have him, he will be priority number one, as he seeks to chase down Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) for the Golden Boot and faces statistically the worst defence in the league. Norwich have conceded an expected goal (xG) every 41.3 minutes and have shipped the highest number of goals in the league (79); is there a sofa big enough to hide behind if you don’t own the South Korean wizard?

POSSIBLE GAMEWEEK 38 FREE HIT SQUADS – AND TOP THREE PICKS

Above: Two potential Free Hit squads, with my preferred draft at the bottom

One of the three players (other than Son) who I really like the look of, and who would certainly make my “perfect” Gameweek 38 squad, is Reece James (£6.4m), who plays a Watford side with a real weakness down their left-hand side. Over the season, no side in the league has conceded more chances (155) or crosses (443) down that flank than Watford. In fact, over the last six Gameweeks, they have conceded 36 chances down James’ side, with Norwich next on the list with 28. If James lines up at right wing-back, expect points.

Secondly, the stats also point to a potentially massive haul for Jamie Vardy (£10.3m). Although he blanked at St Mary’s earlier in the season, eight goals in his last 11 appearances against the Saints (including a hat-trick in the 9-0 thrashing back in the 2019/20 season) highlights his appeal. Over the last six Gameweeks, Vardy sits top of the pile for minutes per non-penalty expected goal involvement (97.5), minutes per point (8.2), and minutes per shot (19.8) – with all these efforts coming inside the box. Meanwhile, only Manchester United have conceded more goals (18) than Southampton (13) over their last six fixtures.

Finally, and this is more of a “gut feel” pick, I want to suggest Ivan Toney (£6.8m) for a final “hurrah” in our sides. A total of 12 goals and five assists is a good return for the Brentford striker in his first proper season in the top flight, even if he hasn’t quite hit the FPL heights that many predicted he would reach at the start of the season. However, Toney has been fueling the fire ahead of the visit of Jesse Marsch’s side, sharing a video of Leeds players celebrating their promotion to the Premier League with a “Mind the Gap, Thomas Frank” chant. Clearly, there is no love lost between these two sides who battled it out for many seasons in the Championship – and Leeds’ poor form, combined with Toney’s obvious feelings towards the West Yorkshire outfit, could be the tipping point of their season.

MY GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM PLANS

How i’m currently set for GW38, with no transfers made

In terms of my own squad, I’m relatively happy going into Gameweek 38. No Son was a headache for me, but the injury to Salah allowed me to address this. I’m also happy with my Liverpool defensive double-up. Wolves have the second-worst minutes per xG over both the season (81.0) and last six Gameweeks (97.3). I just can’t see any way in which they score in what should be a routine victory for Liverpool and as always, I trust that the two full-backs will offer good attacking threat throughout the match.

My current plan is to take a -4 and remove Danny Ings (£7.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.2m) and bring in the aforementioned Toney and James. While there are some players I covet (Luis Diaz (£8.1m), Vardy and Mason Mount (£7.7m), to name a few), I think this sets me up nicely for my final assault on the top 1k. A safer option would be just to do Cash to Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) for free but given Watford’s weakness on James’ side, I feel this is too big an opportunity to pass up… and he’s going up on my wall next year, so I do have a soft spot for the wing-back!

Before I sign off, I just wanted to say thank you for all your support whether it be on here, or for FPL BlackBox – it really does mean a lot. Whatever rank you are this season and whatever your aims are for the final Gameweek, I wish you the best of luck… and see you in 2022/23!

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

391 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Salah to Son - what else? 1FT 1.9 ITB after that move.

    Pope (Foster)
    James Cancelo Alonso Robertson (Cash)
    Salah* Saka Martinelli Mount (Gordon)
    Jesus Richarlison (Weghorst)

    Thinking Martinelli out for Maddison maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Weghorst to Toney and bench Martinelli or Richarlison

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Martinelli > Foden
      OR
      Weggy > Toney
      OR
      Cash > Sess

      The forward line looks like it needs the most help

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Need to secure ML win - ~40 points lead - Salah to Son (c)?
    Would you consider any hit?

    Ederson
    TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Alonso
    Salah/KDB/Mount/Saka/Kulu
    Pukki

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes, no hit imo. Maybe Pukki to Toney actually?

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Do it and rest easy.

      Open Controls
    3. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Salah to Son(c).

      Maybe Pukki to Nketiah -4

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers all, Pukki to Toney would be tempting actually

      Open Controls
    5. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keep Pukki. Don't take a hit.

      Open Controls
  3. upforgrabs
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Trailing 18 pts behind ML leader.

    They will most likely captain Son, but won’t have Kane.

    I’ve got Son and Kane. Other players I have that they won’t have are Mount, Zaha and Toney.

    A) Captain Son, and rely on Kane’s regular points + Mount, Zaha, Toney to make up the 18 points

    or

    B) Captain Kane to increase the “difference” between our teams, and hope Son keeps quiet

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      If the only thing that matters is catching ML, go for (K)ane

      Open Controls
    3. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B also but keep an eye on the pressers I don’t like the look of that Kane illness

      Open Controls
  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    1 FT and will do Salah to Son and if Schar is out I will take a hit, would you do

    A) Dias to Alonso
    or
    B) Broja to Toney

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Schar*
    Salah Mount Kulu Saka Martinelli
    Kane

    Foster Broja Dias Richardson

    Open Controls
    1. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B, unless we get confirmation Alonso starts

      Open Controls
  5. umerlfc
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Mount
    B) Maddison
    C) Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. upforgrabs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    With Chilwell and Christensen out, Tuchels only options to rotate defenders and keep 5 at the back are Chalobah, Sarr & RLC. I see Azpi & Rudiger as the only 100% starters with the other 3 positions up for grabs. Possible positioning:

    LWB: Alonso, Azpi

    CB: Rudiger, Azpi, Silva, Sarr, Chalobah, James

    RWB: James, RLC, Azpi

    Alonso has less competition for the LWB spot but James can also play as CB, which would limit his attacking output. Torn between the explosiveness of James/Alonso and the safety of Azpi. I'm the only player in the ML without at least 1 Chelsea defender

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Go for James imo. I think he will start at RWB

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Digne + Rich > James + Nketiah (-4) worth it? Chasing ML by 19 points and he has Alonso + Nketiah

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Tough one man. I'm not sure about that, I wouldn't buy Nkeitah for -4 personally.

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Really buying James for the -4, Rich is just the makeweight who is also a rotation worry

            Open Controls
          2. Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Could do Alonso + Toney instead

            Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      James and Alonso will start imo. Tuchel will not want to be responsible for me losing my mini league

      Open Controls
  7. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Is this team good to go and the correct bench?

    Schmeichel (Foster)
    Alonso, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Canelo, Laporte
    De Bruyne, Maddison, Saka, Mount (Dewsbury.Hall)
    Kane (Nketiah) (Pukki)

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good choice with Canelo in defence. Should bring some much needed toughness to your backline! GTG though or Nketiah in for Matip.

      Open Controls
  8. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 8.6m?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Diaz, Mount. Mahrez if you like a big gamble.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Barnes could also be an interesting punt

      Open Controls
  9. sergioaguero67
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Vardy to Kane for a -4?
    Or hold the transfer?

    I'm worried about Vardy's game time
    Please help

    Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Team and bench gtg subject to no injury news and any early team news? Bit of concern that James may be benched and defenders on bench not ideal

    Schmeichel
    James Cancelo Robertson
    Son (c) Mount L Dias Foden Zaha
    Vardy Toney

    Ramsdale Nketiah Mykolenko Cash

    Open Controls
  11. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Chasing 17pts. Rich to Vardy and captain?
    Noone has him.

    Open Controls
  12. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    How likely is Schar to play?

    Open Controls
  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Martinelli to Bowen / Maddison
    B) Weghorst to Toney

    Team linked or at top of page 4

    Open Controls
  14. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Chabolah & salah to a) KDB & Alonso or b) Diaz & James? Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    I think predicting Chelsea defence is a minefield as could be lots of resting/benching !

    Open Controls
  16. simong1
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play Ramsdale or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
  17. Vasshin
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    I am trailing on two of my league. In one of my league, i am behind by 14 points and in another by 30 points.

    The one with 14 points lead has kdb but don’t have son/kane and i only have 4 players same

    The one with 30 points lead has son, kane and salah and we have 6 players same.

    I have salah and mahrez but don’t have son and kdb. Should i bring son in and captain him instead of salah and just target the 14 points gap and hope kdb doesn’t score or bring Mane instead of salah and captain him and try to go after both league hoping son/kdb/kane doesn’t score.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. NorCal Villan
      15 mins ago

      Got my MLs locked- I have a 95 point lead in the closest one- so want to push for an improvement in OR (40k). Current midfield is Son, KDB, & Zaha, with Gordon & KDH benched. Playing 5-3-2 this week

      Zaha out for

      (A) Mount
      (B) Diaz
      (C) Bowen
      (D) other (can’t be Kulusevski, Spurs quota met)

      **can spend up to 9.0**

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Diaz?

        Can see Anfield being wild and he seems like someone to rise to the occasion. Sad I'm priced out - went Mount who's also really tasty on fixture of course.

        Open Controls
      2. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B I think is a good option

        Open Controls
    • Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Which player is more important?

      Kane or Son?

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Son

        Open Controls
    • DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Flimsy 12 point lead and no Spurs, rival has Kane and Kulu…….does this look like a decent move?

      Salah>Son(c), Ramsey>Barnes for a -4? Richarlison first on bench……other option would be Watkins>Toney/Jesus for -4

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I think I’d just do Salah to Son (c) and play Richa

        Open Controls
    • Steerpike
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      FH 38

      Raya

      Laporte Cancelo Robertson Alonso
      Son De Bruyne Bruno Guimarães
      Nketiah Vardy Kane

      Steele Tsimikas Brownhill Bissouma

      Did have James and Alonso but concerned about Chelsea rotation?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would downgrade Nketiah and upgrade Bruno G.. can you get to Mount somehow?

        Open Controls
        1. Steerpike
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Also had Mount in previous draft, just concerned if Chelsea will rotate heavily?

          Open Controls
          1. Brehmeren
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Mount didn't play last game, he will play 90. Others will be rotated (I'm nervous of Alonso in my team)

            Open Controls
      2. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would not double up on City defense either

        Open Controls
        1. Steerpike
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Bring in a Spurs defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Brehmeren
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            look below

            Open Controls
      3. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        My FH:

        Raya,

        Cancelo, Matip, Alonso, Sessegnon
        Son, KdB, Mount, Maddison
        Kane, Vardy
        Gelhardt, Brownhill, Tsimikas

        Open Controls
        1. Steerpike
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I like Maddison and Matip must be a good value pick.

          Open Controls
    • Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Is anyone actually not transferring out Salah this week?

      Open Controls
      1. tricpic
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Keeping
        Got a hunch

        Open Controls
    • The K-Man
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who scores more this weekend do you think?

      A) Foden

      B) Luis Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Richarlison, Salah and Doherty to Kane, Diaz and Sessegnon for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I like it

        Open Controls
    • jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Evening all. Give me your thoughts

      Dubravka
      TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso
      Salah Saka Mount Kulu Coutinho
      Richarlison

      Ramsdale White Adams Mateta

      A) Salah to Son - Free
      B) Salah + White to James + Son -4pts (Play -5-4-1)
      C) Salah + Adams to Vardy + Son -4pts (Play 4-4-2 - No Kane though)
      D) Salah + Adams + Coutinho to Kane + Son + 5.5m midfielder -8pts (Play 4-4-2)

      Open Controls
    • Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Zaha -> Mount

      Or

      Pukki -> Toney?

      Open Controls
    • umerlfc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Best option in both sets?

      1
      A) Maddison
      B) Barnes
      C) Diaz

      2
      A) Kane
      B) Vardy

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.