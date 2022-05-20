184
Spot the Differential May 20

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 38

Gameweek 38 offers Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers a final opportunity to identify a differential to inspire a final push up the rankings.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

YOANE WISSA

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW38 fixture: LEE

Despite a stop-start debut season at Brentford, Yoane Wissa (£5.7m) has been one of his team’s top performers of late.

The Congolese winger joined from French side Lorient for £8.5m in August but has taken time to adjust to Thomas Frank’s approach.

Earlier in the season, he came off the bench to score in successive matches against Liverpool and West Ham United, but was then dropped after his manager said he needed to “work harder off the ball”.

However, Wissa’s performances have picked up in his two most recent outings and there are clear signs that he is finally starting to settle. Against Southampton in Gameweek 36, his strike from outside of the box was impressive, before he then created one goal and scored another at Goodison Park last weekend.  

In spite of that mixed start, Wissa is Brentford’s second-top scorer in the league this season behind Ivan Toney (£6.8m). He has seven goals, which is a very decent return considering he has only started 11 of the 37 matches. As a result, his 0.49 goals per 90 minutes ranks tenth among all Premier League players, highlighting his potential when afforded pitch time. Bryan Mbeumo (£5.2m), meanwhile, who has partnered Toney up front for much of the season, has started 33, yet has only found the net on four occasions.

An excellent 10-game run has seen Brentford leap up to 11th in the Premier League table, with a potential top-half finish on offer if they can beat Leeds United at home on the final day. Only Watford have kept fewer clean sheets than the Whites this season and while Jesse Marsch did oversee an initial defensive improvement, the fixtures have stiffened over the last four Gameweeks and the goal concessions have been flying in again.

Wissa’s place in the starting XI isn’t completely assured, especially when Frank uses a 3-5-2 formation. However, recent performances have been very good in a 4-3-3, which suggests he will be handed another opportunity to impress from the left in Gameweek 38.

EMERSON ROYAL

Emerson Royal offering differential potential between now and end of FPL season
  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW38 fixture: nor

Following the inclusion of Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) in last week’s column, this time it’s the turn of team-mate Emerson Royal (£4.6m).

Owned by just 2.3% of FPL managers, the wing-back has recently been handed a run of starts and stepped up in the absence of Matt Doherty (£4.5m) following his season-ending injury.

From Gameweek 31 onwards, Emerson has returned a goal, four clean sheets and two bonus across his eight appearances, producing 38 FPL points. Amongst all defenders, only Joel Matip (£5.2m), Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) and Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) have managed more, while he also ranks sixth for expected goal involvement (xGI) in that time.

The question for many is, which of Antonio Conte’s wing-backs is the better pick for Gameweek 38? In truth, they are both excellent options, but when comparing Emerson and Sessegnon’s underlying numbers since Gameweek 34, the latter has been the more creative of the pair, laying on a whopping five big chances for his team-mates. However, Royal edges the goal threat metrics, leading on goal attempts (6/3) shots in the box (5/3), efforts on target and big chances (both 2/0).

At this stage, we should point out that this is a very small sample size we are working with, but the above data is encouraging ahead of Sunday’s trip to Carrow Road. It’s also worth noting that Norwich City’s left side has been susceptible to conceding chances all season, with Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.4m) run ragged by Chiquinho (£5.5m) at Molineux last time out.

Royal has impressed for Spurs of late and now showing increased consistency, could be an effective differential for the final day.

CALLUM WILSON

Newcastle and Man City differentials to consider for Gameweek 9
  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £7.1m
  • GW38 fixture: bur

Callum Wilson (£7.1m) turned in a man-of-the-match display on his return to action in Gameweek 37 after four months out.

The former Bournemouth man played just under 90 minutes and could have scored twice, whilst also playing a crucial role in both of his side’s goals.

Offering a different dynamic to that of Chris Wood (£6.3m), Wilson bullied the Gunners’ defence and ran the channels brilliantly, ending the match with team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box and penalty box touches.

“Immense performance when you consider how long he’s been out and the type of injury it was. To deliver that on his first game back, I can’t say enough positive words about that performance. You see behind the scenes how he’s conducted himself and how hard he’s worked and it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it times before in previous years but you have to back it with the performance.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Wilson has missed a large chunk of the 2021/22 season but despite his lengthy absence, is still Newcastle’s top scorer this season with six goals. It’s also worth noting that he has found the net at a rate of a goal almost every other game since moving to Tyneside, with an impressive 18 in 38 starts.

Now, he will be hoping to add to that tally and end his season on a high when Eddie Howe’s side travel to Burnley on Sunday. The Clarets are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table, but have allowed 11 goals in their last six home matches, whilst also conceding the fourth-most chances from the centre of the pitch under Mike Jackson, an area Wilson thrives in.

And Newcastle are in very good form, too. In fact, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs have taken more points since the turn of the year.

Wilson is a real difference-maker for Newcastle, and could be a decent mid-price punt for those willing to take a gamble in Gameweek 38.

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?￼


THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 38



INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT


  1. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    As long as Salah is in the squad, think he will start.
    He's fighting for the golden boot and the title race not decided yet...

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I also think there’s a chance. Although his form has been dismal

      Open Controls
      1. King Kun Ta
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It’s mostly the form that makes do Salah -> Son

        Open Controls
      2. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        never know, I'm keeping

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I don't think golden boot for Salah would be a bigger priority for Klopp than having him fit for the UCL final.. still think he gets some mins though

      Open Controls
  2. King Kun Ta
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Robbo Matip Alonso Cancelo
    KDB Mount Salah* Saka
    Nketiah Jesus

    Foster Cash Gordon Dennis

    0.2 ITB & 1 FT

    A Salah to Son
    B Salah & Jesus -> Son & Vardy (-4)
    C other ideas welcome

    Ta and enjoy the last GW!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Actually like B more than A

      Open Controls
    3. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B if you are chasing

      Open Controls
  3. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is there anyone exciting/capable at 6.4 and under up front?

    Can’t end my season with Weghorst in the side!

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same so i am shipping him for Toney

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        If I could afford straight swap I’d be doing that move.

        Not convinced it pays off a hit.

        Open Controls
    2. King Kun Ta
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not based on anything more than feeling but I think Lacazette starts.

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pukki/Welb/Nketiah maybe

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Welbeck could be a punt - seems to be in FPL form.

        Anyone know if he’s been playing well?

        Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hello All,

    Digne + Richarlison > Matip + Toney for -4

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. King Kun Ta
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      No other issues! Then yes

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best transfer? Little lost. 1 FT, 0.6 ITB.

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo, James, Robertson, Matip
    Son, Saka, Kulusevksi
    Kane, Richarlison, Nketiah

    (Foster, Zaha, Coutinho, Cash)

    A) Kulusevski & Cash -> Mount & Sessegnon (-4)
    B) Coutinho & Cash -> Mount & 5.2/Cucurella (-4)
    C) Coutinho & Richarlison -> Mount & Toney/Wilson (-4)
    D) Something Else

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Arfaish
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Arfaish
        • 9 Years
        just now

        With Toney

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't ship Kulu.

      Of those options I prefer C, but I'd probably avoid a hit and just do Coutinho>Bowen/Barnes/Maddison (assuming you can't do Cout>Mount)

      Open Controls
  6. Arfaish
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Enjoying my best ever season in the top 3k but have no idea what to do to improve the below, 1FT and 0.5m ITB:

    Kasper, (Foster)
    TAA, Robertson, James, Alonso, Cancelo
    KDB, Son, Mount, Maddison, (Gordon)
    Nketia, (Ings, Mateta)

    Is it worth Ings > Richarlison and bench Nketia. Or Alonso > Laporte?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Arfaish
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Id probably actually go for Toney over Richarlison if i was to move Ings.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Maybe Ings to Toney, solid team otherwise

      Open Controls
  7. Weeb Kakashi
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Pope
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Reece Sessegnon
    Son Diaz Foden Mount
    Kane

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Needs more Leicester attack imo

      Open Controls
  8. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Shifting Salah & Cout out for a -4, which duo would you prefer? (Own both Robbo & Trent, but only James from Chelsea and 90 points clear in ML)

    1. KDB & Diaz
    2. KDB & Mount

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Would make most sense wouldn't it, just worry about no Pool attack.

        Open Controls
  9. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed

    GTG?

    Schmeichel
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso
    Son (c) - Mount - Saka - Barnes - Kulusevski
    Vardy - Nketiah

    Pickford - Richarlison - Cash - Dias

    No hits. OR 964. Desperate to get top 1k.

    Would you play Richarlison over any of the attackers?

    Thanks in advance. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks good, Richa first sub seems ok

      Open Controls
  10. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    What would you guys do?

    A) Start Matip
    B) Start Kulu
    C) Matip --> James (-4) and start
    D) Kulu --> Maddison/Bowen/Diaz/Havertz (-4) and start

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B then A don't think a hit is required

      Open Controls
    3. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      ok cheers

      Open Controls
    4. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one please:
    A- Jesus
    B- Nketiah
    C- Matip

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C reluctantly

      Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. John78
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah/Virgil van Dijk/Fabinho: "It looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea."

    Open Controls
    1. John78
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Klopp: "I understand 100% [Salah's] goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but there is no chance that we take any risk. But Mo doesn't want to take any risks, there's no doubt about that."

      Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Makes my transfer easy this gameweek; Salah to Son

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Nobody will take any risks at Liverpool, nobody wants to get injured, wouldn't surprise me if Liverpool lose against Wolves

        Open Controls
  13. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got a 52 point lead in my ML.

    Mane and Rich to:

    A) Kulu/Maddison and Vardy
    B) Maddison and Kane
    C) Keep Mane and do Rich to who?

    Could also do something like Laporte to James.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Defo keep Mane probably Richa to Vardy/Toney depening on itb

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes, I'd have to take one hit to do those moves.
        Can't afford a straight Rich to Vardy.

        Open Controls
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Mane and do Rich > Toney possibly?

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, looked at Toney, but not been scoring much lately.

        Open Controls
        1. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Few assists though, and Leeds have to go for it which will leave them open at the back.

          Open Controls
    3. Arfaish
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guessing A and B are hits so id keep it simple and just do Richarlison to Toney.

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, but with that lead, I can probably afford to have some final day fun?
        Should be safe?

        Open Controls
  14. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Of the GW38 fixtures

    A) Which is the 0-0?
    B) Which has the most goals?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A none
      B Leic-Soton

      Open Controls
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 10 Years
      just now

      a) Brighton v hammers if I had to choose, though can't see any 0-0's
      b) Citeh v us (I fear we're going to get battered)

      Open Controls
  15. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which 1 is best;

    A) Play Richarlison
    B) Gordon > Barnes (-4)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  16. Tsparkes10
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Up to 38k and top of my ML by 41 points after 2 great back to back gws… thoughts on Salah, Soyuncu to Son, James?

    Open Controls

