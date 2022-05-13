143
Spot the Differential May 13

Three FPL differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 37

143 Comments
Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEX IWOBI

Three FPL differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 37 1
  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: BRE + CRY | ars

Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) was Everton’s most dangerous and creative player against Watford in midweek, despite being used as a wing-back by Frank Lampard.

Getting forward on numerous occasions, the former Arsenal man created five chances for his team-mates, whilst also completing five of his six attempted crosses. He also had 88 touches throughout his time on the pitch, at least 21 more than any of his team-mates.

“It’s good, anything I can do to help the team. I do get the ball a lot, I get into attacking opportunities as well, I just have to keep on doing what I can do for the team. Whether it’s right wing-back, right midfield, in the middle… I just have to keep doing my best. Before I started playing consistently he [Lampard] told me to go and express myself, play how I train. I’ve been trying to do that and repay the faith. Every time he’s always talking to me to stay confident, and that’s what I’m trying to do on the pitch.” – Alex Iwobi

Now, the Toffees have a crucial pair of matches at Goodison Park in Double Gameweek 37 against Brentford and Crystal Palace, which will surely define their season.

For this round, Iwobi may be used higher up the pitch, because Everton really missed his influence in breaking down Watford’s defence. However, even if he remains at right wing-back, he has the potential to do well, given that Brentford have conceded 80 crosses from their left flank in their last six away matches – only Watford (88) have allowed more.

Iwobi’s influence has clearly not been affecting by him moving out to the flank, and could be a useful differential for those on the lookout for a new midfielder.

RYAN SESSEGNON

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £4.3m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: BUR | nor

Sergio Reguilon’s (£5.0m) injury has opened the door for budget defender Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) to get a consistent run of games.

The 21-year-old has now started four Premier League matches in a row, a run which has seen him produce an assist, two clean sheets and one bonus, averaging 4.8 points per match.

In that time, Sessegnon is top of all defenders for big chances created and has thrived in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-2-1 system, a shape which asks so much from the wing-backs but seems to play to his strengths.

The race to finish in the top four of the Premier League was blown wide open on Thursday night when Spurs claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Now, Conte’s men host struggling Burnley, who saw a four-game unbeaten run ended by Aston Villa last Saturday, before another winnable fixture at relegated Norwich City on the final day.

And these could be very decent fixtures for Spurs and Sessegnon too: the Lilywhites have won five of their last six home league games, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories, while the Canaries have conceded more chances from their right-flank – the zone Sessegnon will be attacking – than any other side in their last six outings.

Sessegnon offers a cut-price route into Spurs’ backline, and could be a nice ‘enabler’ for those on a Free Hit or even just using usual transfers.

DANNY WELBECK

My FPL Gameweek 37 Bench Boost plans - and why I might write the chip off
  • FPL ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: lee | WHU

Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) has made a real impact at Brighton of late, producing attacking returns in each of his last three starts.

The 2-2 draw with Southampton in Gameweek 34 marked a sequence of three successive 90-minute appearances, a period which has seen him register a goal, three assists and four bonus, averaging a healthy 7.7 points per match.

In that time, the 31-year-old is fourth for expected goal involvement (xGI) overall, having posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target and big chances.

“He’s in a good place. He’s playing really well. I would say he’s playing as well as he’s played since he’s been with us.” – Graham Potter on Danny Welbeck

Those improved displays have coincided with Graham Potter’s side hitting form, with four wins, two draws and just one defeat in their last seven matches.

Next up is a trip to a relegation-threatened Leeds United side that has conceded 37 goals on home turf this season – only Norwich and Watford have allowed more – before ending the campaign at home to West Ham United.

Welbeck has played in all but one of Brighton’s 20 Premier League matches this calendar year, and could be an effective differential for the final two rounds.

Brighton Burnley 9

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 37

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
FREE HIT GUIDE
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

143 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Funny thing is that Son can still catch up on Salah to become the highest scoring player this season. 16 pts short. Probability is rather low though.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not so sure considering recent form...

      He could well catch and overtake him and win the Golden Boot in the process...

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Ings, Richarlison, Robbo, Cancelo

    B) Vardy, Ings/Rich, Matip, Cancelo

    C) Vardy, Ings/Rich, Robbo, Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      C Rich

      Open Controls
    3. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    😆 😆 Repost repost, 0 responses, then bottomed

    Any clear upgrade I'm missing on free hit here?
    Pickford
    Digne* Cash* Robbo
    Zaha* Son Salah Trossard
    Richa* Ings* Kane
    Steele Brownhill* Tsimi Amartey*

    1.2 left itb.
    1)Robbo or Cancelo?
    2)Ings & Salah or Vardy & KdB (exact money)

    Open Controls
    1. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      good to go I think, like the Trossard pick, maybe another Liv mid over Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Don't want to gamble on Jota/Diaz gametime. And rather Salah than Mané for me. Let's hope. Or KdB/Vardy over Ings/Salah

        Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd get Maddison/Barnes for Trossard.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hmmmm that IS tempting, thanks. But then no chance for Vardy/KdB over Ings/Salah

        Open Controls
    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 C
      2 VK

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  4. ArseneAllTheWay
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    How's this for a bit of a different FH??

    Pickford (3.9)
    Cancelo, TAA, Andersen*, Cash*
    Zaha*, KDB, Mane (Gordon* KDH*)
    Vardy*, Ings*, Richarlison*

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like it

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It’s good but I fear the mane rest in this team

      Open Controls
  5. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Vardy can Ings

    Which one of these old rocking horses score more this DW!

    Vote now

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vardy party

      Open Controls
      1. Kun Tozser
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Woo hoo! Rooney invited ?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah and the wives lol

          Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      People preferring Ings to Watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Only because of possible fitness issues. Otherwise, flip a coin.

        Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    FH team gtg fellas?

    Pickford

    Konsa Digne Clyne

    Salah Son KDB Zaha

    Watkins Richarlison Vardy (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Were not sure if Watkins is fit

      Open Controls
  7. Josh.E
      13 mins ago

      Need two out of these?
      1.Son
      2.Kane
      3.KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Kun Tozser
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        1+2

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        1+2

        Open Controls
      3. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Son and Kane, KDB is facing a mighty tough team this week 😉

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          They’re playing West Ham, mate

          Open Controls
        2. cutch
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Unbiased source out there 😀

          Open Controls
        3. Josh.E
            just now

            Tbh when was the last time KDB started and blanked?

            Open Controls
      4. PocketZola
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Best FH to hit 100 points or more?

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fail if not 120+

          Open Controls
        2. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          My season’s over if I don’t hit 150

          Open Controls
      5. Ninjaa
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Free hit team for this gw. Thoughts?

        Pickford Foster
        Cancelo Alonso TAA Cash Clyne
        Salah Son Coutinho Gordon KDH
        Watkins Richarlison Nkieitah

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Digne and Zaha over Alonso and Coutinho

          Open Controls
        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          You might want to consider Watkins ➡️ Ings?

          Open Controls
          1. HM2
            • 1 Year
            just now

            This as well. Watkins hasn’t trained all week

            Open Controls
      6. JohannaAdams10
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who scored more this week:

        A) Maddison
        B) Coutinho
        C) Kulu
        D) Zaha

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Zaha!!

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          If only I knew...

          C and D I guess

          Open Controls
      7. Nightrain_
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Play Mateta (avl,eve) or Toney (eve) ?

        I'm considering Toney because he's on form and Brentford away's attacking is somewhat pretty good lately but Mateta has double although it seems that he's gonna be cameo and both AVL and EVE at home is quite solid defensively

        Wonder if Mateta can be gold for this double after a series of disappointment?
        Thoughts ?

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Big T - motivation to move away

          Open Controls
      8. Brunsvigeren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Chasing 70 points, top 3 secured though in my money league, So I can gamble

        0 FT, 0.7 ITB, Advice?

        Schmeichel**
        James, Robertson, TAA
        Maddison**, Barnes**, Salah, Kulusevski**, Gordon**
        Kane**, Weghorst

        Dubravka, White, Broja, Schaer

        Open Controls
      9. HM2
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Would appreciate some help on a non FH related question please.

        —————- Pickford —————-
        —--Cancelo - Robbo - Laporte ——-
        Kullu - Saka - Salah - KDB - Ramsey
        -—- Richarlison ——Nketiah———-

        Dubravka, Weggy, Rudiger- Schar

        a) Laporte > Cash (-4)
        b) Saka > Zaha (-4)
        c) Laporte, Saka > Cash, Zaha (-8)
        d) Laporte, Saka, Weggy > Cash, Zaha, Ings (-12 and bench Ramsey)
        e) None

        Open Controls
      10. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Which is better ?
        A- Brownhill & Richa
        B- Zaha & Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. HM2
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      11. Dosh
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        FH team. Any suggestions?

        Pickford
        Robertson Cash Holgate
        KdB Son Diaz Zaha Coutinho
        Kane Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ings over Coutinho

          Open Controls
      12. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        These are the differences between the FH teams I've come with, which one do you prefer please?

        A. Robbo, Zaha, Maddison, Kane
        B. Myko, Zaha, Kdb, Vardy
        C. Myko, Gordon, Kdb, Kane

        Open Controls
      13. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Any changes to this FH team?
        Pickford
        Cash Digne Mykolenko
        Salah Son KDB KDH
        Kane Ings Richarlison

        Okonkwo Clyne Brownhill Tsimikas

        Open Controls
      14. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thoughts on the minutes for Leicester boys? Vardy back in the first team? Do you think Barnes is going to start both games?

        Open Controls
      15. DGW37 Fixture and clean sheet odds
        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        DGW37 fixture odds can be found here:
        Part i: https://prnt.sc/K_kOsGcvU9A-
        Part ii: https://prnt.sc/Gtzn_3DW8djU
        (Provided by Betfair.com)

        DGW36 clean sheets:
        MNC: 58% ✅ & 55% ❌
        CHE: 56% ❌ & 40% ✅
        CRY: 44% ✅
        ARS: 42% ❌ & 24% ❌
        LIV: 40% ❌ & 42% ❌
        WHU: 38% ✅
        BRE: 33% ✅
        AST: 32% ❌ & 14% ❌
        MNU: 29% ❌
        LEI: 29% ❌ & 42% ✅
        BHA: 27% ✅
        BUR: 27% ❌
        EVE: 27% ❌ & 35% ✅
        SOU: 23% ❌
        NOR: 18% ❌ & 15% ❌
        WAT: 18% ❌ & 24% ✅
        WOL: 13% ❌ & 10% ❌
        LEE: 12% ❌ & 14% ❌
        TOT: 12% ❌ & 29% ✅
        NEW: 7% ❌

        DGW37 clean sheet odds:
        CHE: 54%
        WOL: 50%
        TOT: 48%
        MNC: 44%
        LIV: 40%
        ARS: 36%
        AST: 35% & 40%
        EVE: 35% & 35%
        LEI: 31% & 13%
        BHA: 27%
        LEE: 27%
        BRE: 24%
        CRY: 22% & 23%
        NEW: 20%
        WAT: 20%
        NOR: 14%
        BUR: 11% & 21%
        SOU: 10%
        WHU: 10%
        MNU: -
        (Provided by Fantasyfootballpundit.com)

        Clean sheet totals:
        Liverpool: 21
        Manchester City: 21 (+1)
        Chelsea: 16 (+1)
        Arsenal: 13
        Tottenham: 14 (+1)
        Aston Villa: 11
        Brighton: 11 (+1)
        Crystal Palace: 11 (+1)
        Wolves: 11
        Brentford: 9 (+1)
        Burnley: 9
        Everton: 8 (+1)
        Manchester Utd: 8
        Southampton: 8
        West Ham: 8 (+1)
        Leicester City: 7 (+1)
        Newcastle 7
        Norwich: 6
        Leeds: 5
        Watford: 4 (+1)

        Some heavyweight scores going around from DGW36 that put my 112 to shame, but considering I took a hit, didn't have KDB nor play a Chip, I think that's half decent.

        Hopefully another green arrow for you and me this week, just need to figure out who to (C)aptain 🙂

        G

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks once again!

          Open Controls
      16. Sailboats
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why is everyone so sure that Spurs will smash Burnley? I see so many teams with double Spurs attack

        Open Controls

