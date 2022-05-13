Three FPL differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 37

Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEX IWOBI

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £5.8m

: £5.8m GW37-38 fixtures: BRE + CRY | ars

Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) was Everton’s most dangerous and creative player against Watford in midweek, despite being used as a wing-back by Frank Lampard.

Getting forward on numerous occasions, the former Arsenal man created five chances for his team-mates, whilst also completing five of his six attempted crosses. He also had 88 touches throughout his time on the pitch, at least 21 more than any of his team-mates.

“It’s good, anything I can do to help the team. I do get the ball a lot, I get into attacking opportunities as well, I just have to keep on doing what I can do for the team. Whether it’s right wing-back, right midfield, in the middle… I just have to keep doing my best. Before I started playing consistently he [Lampard] told me to go and express myself, play how I train. I’ve been trying to do that and repay the faith. Every time he’s always talking to me to stay confident, and that’s what I’m trying to do on the pitch.” – Alex Iwobi

Now, the Toffees have a crucial pair of matches at Goodison Park in Double Gameweek 37 against Brentford and Crystal Palace, which will surely define their season.

For this round, Iwobi may be used higher up the pitch, because Everton really missed his influence in breaking down Watford’s defence. However, even if he remains at right wing-back, he has the potential to do well, given that Brentford have conceded 80 crosses from their left flank in their last six away matches – only Watford (88) have allowed more.

Iwobi’s influence has clearly not been affecting by him moving out to the flank, and could be a useful differential for those on the lookout for a new midfielder.

RYAN SESSEGNON

FPL ownership : 0.4%

: 0.4% Price : £4.3m

: £4.3m GW37-38 fixtures: BUR | nor

Sergio Reguilon’s (£5.0m) injury has opened the door for budget defender Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) to get a consistent run of games.

The 21-year-old has now started four Premier League matches in a row, a run which has seen him produce an assist, two clean sheets and one bonus, averaging 4.8 points per match.

In that time, Sessegnon is top of all defenders for big chances created and has thrived in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-2-1 system, a shape which asks so much from the wing-backs but seems to play to his strengths.

The race to finish in the top four of the Premier League was blown wide open on Thursday night when Spurs claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Now, Conte’s men host struggling Burnley, who saw a four-game unbeaten run ended by Aston Villa last Saturday, before another winnable fixture at relegated Norwich City on the final day.

And these could be very decent fixtures for Spurs and Sessegnon too: the Lilywhites have won five of their last six home league games, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories, while the Canaries have conceded more chances from their right-flank – the zone Sessegnon will be attacking – than any other side in their last six outings.

Sessegnon offers a cut-price route into Spurs’ backline, and could be a nice ‘enabler’ for those on a Free Hit or even just using usual transfers.

DANNY WELBECK

FPL ownership : 0.7%

: 0.7% Price : £5.9m

: £5.9m GW37-38 fixtures: lee | WHU

Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) has made a real impact at Brighton of late, producing attacking returns in each of his last three starts.

The 2-2 draw with Southampton in Gameweek 34 marked a sequence of three successive 90-minute appearances, a period which has seen him register a goal, three assists and four bonus, averaging a healthy 7.7 points per match.

In that time, the 31-year-old is fourth for expected goal involvement (xGI) overall, having posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target and big chances.

“He’s in a good place. He’s playing really well. I would say he’s playing as well as he’s played since he’s been with us.” – Graham Potter on Danny Welbeck

Those improved displays have coincided with Graham Potter’s side hitting form, with four wins, two draws and just one defeat in their last seven matches.

Next up is a trip to a relegation-threatened Leeds United side that has conceded 37 goals on home turf this season – only Norwich and Watford have allowed more – before ending the campaign at home to West Ham United.

Welbeck has played in all but one of Brighton’s 20 Premier League matches this calendar year, and could be an effective differential for the final two rounds.

