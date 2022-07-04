What can FPL managers expect from Steve Cooper’s Nottm Forest?

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with this look at Nottingham Forest’s head coach, Steve Cooper.

We assess his background, tactical approach, tendency to rotate and openness with the press ahead of Forest’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) debut, as well as looking at areas of his squad he might strengthen in.

An article on the Championship play-off winners’ defence and attack will follow.

To help us with our research, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father and Forest supporter, Mark Sutherns, to provide a fan’s view.

Everything you need to know about fellow new boys Fulham and Bournemouth can be found here.

WHAT IS COOPER’S BACKGROUND?

After a fairly unremarkable playing career in Welsh football, Steve Cooper stepped into coaching at academy level, first with Wrexham and then with Liverpool, a period which saw him develop such young talents as Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He then moved to the England set-up, guiding the under-17s side to World Cup success in 2017, with his team widely praised for their attractive, attacking style of play.

“It’s about playing our way… we want to play with purpose, dominate possession, play forward and get the ball back as quick as we can. That’s always our plan.” – Steve Cooper discussing his team’s approach whilst England Under-17s manager

Having achieved international success with the Three Lions, Cooper took his first step into senior football management with Swansea City in June 2019. During his two seasons in charge, he led the Swans to back-to-back play-off qualifications, but suffered defeat on both occasions and departed after losing to Brentford in the 2020/21 final.

Cooper’s next job was at the City Ground in September 2021, where Nottingham Forest were rock bottom of the Championship upon his arrival. The side he inherited from Chris Hughton had lost six of their first seven games, but he instantly transformed their fortunes, guiding them to Premier League promotion at the first time of asking via the play-offs.

In his 46 games in charge at Forest, Cooper has won 27, drawn 11 and lost just eight.

WHAT TACTICS DO FOREST PLAY UNDER COOPER?

Above: Nottingham Forest’s starting XI vs Huddersfield Town in the play-off final

Steve Cooper has mainly used a 3-4-1-2 formation at Forest, a system he settled on during an excellent second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

A back three of Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna formed a tight defence, with Djed Spence deployed as an advanced wing-back on the right. The youngster was not only allowed over the halfway line but actively encouraged to bomb down the wing.

Above: Djed Spence’s 2021/22 season heatmap, via SofaScore

However, with Spence not expected to return to the City Ground next season, it will be interesting to see who will play this role in the Premier League, as it does carry potential in the current set-up.

Central midfielders James Garner and Ryan Yates were largely box-to-box, with Philip Zinckernagel at his best in a number 10 role behind forwards Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson.

Having previously been deployed in a wider role, the speedy Johnson thrived in a front-two alongside Davis and was the outstanding young player in the Championship last season.

Matters are further complicated, however, given that three of those aforementioned players – Garner, Zinckernagel and Davis – were also on loan and have since returned to their parent clubs.

“Cooper can be flexible but already has a preferred system tailor-made for the Premier League. He’ll unquestionably go with a 3-5-2 with the wing-backs pushing up very high in home matches, while sitting deeper in away matches. I imagine we’ll sign a defensive midfielder – perhaps Ainsley Maitland-Niles – to partner Yates in central midfield and unlike Garner last season, they will likely remain more disciplined, with Yates the most likely to raid the box late when in possession. Cooper has shown willingness to switch formation according to opponent and the match situation and will revert to a straight back four if he feels the midfield is being overrun. However, he’ll need the personnel to do that so much depends on the squad size as to the level of flexibility available to the manager. Yates can be used as part of a back three, so we might see McKenna sacrificed in some games to chase a result, with Yates an option to drop back should he seek to revert back later in matches. Don’t be fooled by the front two either, as the forwards will often drop into wide areas between the full-back and centre-backs to open up gaps for a raiding number 10. This is why I personally find Johnson’s classification as a forward as a little unkind given that he not only shows propensity to naturally take up a wide role, he’ll also often be instructed to take up this position, even in a front two.” – Mark Sutherns

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES COOPER FAVOUR?

“Our ambition is to play a certain style of football. It is not easy because I am asking for us to play a brave, positional game which is about trying to be creative and exciting. Those are things that are hard things to do in the game. Sometimes we get it right, other times we don’t. That’s football.” – Steve Cooper

Forest are likely to be a counter-attacking side next season, which is where they were at their best in 2021/22, with plenty of fast transitions.

In the Championship, they looked to dominate the ball and score goals, but were equally comfortable mixing it up. For example, at Swansea in April, they had just 30% possession but still ran out 5-1 winners.

They aren’t necessarily a pressing side but do look to win the ball back high up the pitch when there is an opportunity.

Can their current style translate to the top-flight? Some alterations, of course, will need to occur, but their approach last season should stand them in good stead, as evidenced by their FA Cup run:

“Forest are not a defensive team, they just defend well and, when they win possession and attack they are often quick and decisive. Cooper will likely create his tactics around those qualities, conceding possession to the majority of opponents and relying on organisation and Henderson’s shot stopping to keep Forest in games, while looking to the front two to provide a clinical cutting edge when the ball is turned over. So don’t expect high possession or even a high press, instead watch for Forest adopting an organised shape and then springing quickly, moving the ball without hesitation from back to front. The two wide centre-backs are often key to progression, they will be charged with driving into midfield, attracting defensive cover to spring the two wing-backs who, in turn, will look to slot in the front two with their pace in behind. Awoniyi – in the Keinan Davis role – will be expected to hold the ball up and bring others into the game, particularly the number 10 who will be charged on joining the attack at all times.” – Mark Sutherns

DOES COOPER LIKE A SETTLED SIDE OR WILL HE ROTATE?

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following…