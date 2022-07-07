396
Members July 7

Alexander-Arnold v Robertson: Who is the best Liverpool FPL defender?

396 Comments
Share

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) or Andrew Robertson (£7.0m): who makes your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squad in Gameweek 1?

Alexander-Arnold was the top-scoring defender in 2021/22, with 208 points placing him third in the overall player standings. However, since the turn of the year, Robertson outscored his team-mate by a whopping 37 points and is also available for half a million less.

Is Alexander-Arnold a no-brainer, then? Can Robertson compete with his fellow full-back? And is double Liverpool defence worth considering?

In this, our latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members article, we’ll attempt to answer those questions.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD v ROBERTSON: FPL RETURNS 2021/22

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

Across the course of 2021/22, Alexander-Arnold finished 22 points ahead of his Scottish colleague, producing eight double-digit hauls, two goals, 12 assists, 18 clean sheets and 32 bonus points.

Meanwhile, Robertson racked up 186 points, courtesy of six double-digit hauls, three goals, 11 assists, 17 clean sheets and 23 bonus points.

Robertson mustered 6.4 points per match as he appeared in 32 Premier League fixtures, while Alexander-Arnold produced 6.5 points per match across 34 outings.

Robertson’s second double-digit haul arrived in Gameweek 22, when Alexander-Arnold already had six to his name, which drives home the fact that the Scotsman was the more viable Fantasy asset to own in the second half of 2021/22. Indeed, Robertson only blanked in three of his last 21 starts in a run that went all the way back to Gameweek 13.

However, an advantage for Alexander-Arnold appears once we start looking at the underlying statistics.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD v ROBERTSON: ASSIST POTENTIAL

In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond

Alexander-Arnold grabbed 12 assists in 2021/22 and retains his title as the most creative Liverpool asset, leading the way among teammates for chances created (90) and big chances created (18).

And he could arguably have had more: his expected assists (xA) tally was 13.01, one higher than the actual assist total he ended up with.

Unsurprisingly, his overall xA figure was by far the best in the Premier League last season:

While Alexander-Arnold registered an impressive 12 assists in 2021/22, Robertson came very close to his colleague, posting a total of 11.

However, Robertson trails Alexander-Arnold by a considerable margin when we look at chances created (55), big chances created (nine) and xA (5.52).

Even from Gameweek 13 onwards – the start of Robertson’s fine run of form – Alexander-Arnold created 2.55 chances per 90 minutes, compared to the left-backs 2.14, while he was also ahead for big chances created per 90 minutes (0.45 to 0.39) and xA per 90 minutes (0.37 to 0.22).

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD v ROBERTSON: GOAL THREAT

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
  • Exclusive Team Reveal
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
  • Integrated ‘live rank’ data
  • See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
  • More than £6,000 in mini-league and cup prizes
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

396 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How many goals in PL for Smith Rowe this season?

    A) 0-4
    B) 5-9
    C) 10-14
    D) 15-19
    E) 20+ for Jesus this season?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Haha oops. E is just 20+. Forget Jesus. (No offence Crizzos)

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sinisterra at Leeds. Worth a punt if he comes in at 6m?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Would certainly keep an eye on him, not sure I'd make an immediate punt but might be a decent early transfer

      Open Controls
    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      For sure he looks like a good signing & at 6 could be gold

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Is his first name Darth?

      Open Controls
  3. UnluckyXI
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A) Ederson, Doherty, Kulu
    B) Raya, Cancelo, Martinelli

    Have Tomi, Jesus & Haaland as other city & arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Eyes of Blue
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'm quite liking this Salah less team:

      Mendy 4.0
      James Robertson Lamptey Neco 4.0
      Son Sterling Diaz Elanga Andreas
      Haaland Jota Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Good luck with that

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thank you...

          Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Thoughts on the latest draft folks?

      Raya
      Robbo cancelo James cash
      Salah mount kulu saka Neto
      Haaland

      4.0 tomiyasu greenwood 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        good, prefer diaz over mount/kulu

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Thanks bud. Tempted by Maddison as well.

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        First thought is it looks over budget

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          I can't make this team anyway, fair play of you can , someone must like you

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            If*

            Open Controls
          2. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            Sorry about that. Neco Williams instead of cash. Tomiyasu in the starting 11

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Shows how delicate fpl is, all of a sudden you have a potentially dead bench

              Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Where are you going to find the extra 2.0m to get inside the budget ?

        Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Looks great

        Open Controls
      5. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'd love to do Haaland and 2 4.5s but are you worried about fielding 10?

        Open Controls
    4. Eyes of Blue
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not a huge fan of Arsenal’s first 2 fixtures, so was thinking of maybe starting with Watkins for the first 2 Gameweeks and then switching to Jesus in GW3.

        I feel like Watkins is getting a bit overlooked because of Jesus so could be a bit of a differential. Curious to see what people think of this idea, since lots seem set on starting with Jesus.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          Also overlooked because of all the other better value players in defence, midfield, and forward positions 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Eyes of Blue
              46 mins ago

              Very true haha I’m just a fan of Villa’s first 2 fixtures and I think he could be a decent short-term differential away from all the template picks.

              Open Controls
              1. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Villa players would just be a transfer waiting to happen so would probably not concentrate on the short term picks as a waste of transfers further down the line. Made that mistake before and it has costed me.

                Open Controls
          2. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            Booking early transfers prevents jumping on bandwagons when early season prices are most volatile and money can be made

            Open Controls
          3. ToffeePot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            49 mins ago

            I think palace away is a tough debut for jesus so thinking similar

            Open Controls
            1. Eyes of Blue
                just now

                Yeah, even something like Wilson GW1 then switch to Jesus GW2.

                Open Controls
            2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 13 Years
              37 mins ago

              I agree with you. I am looking at my team gw1 was thinking double Arsenal defence double pool defence and one spurs. To cut down the odds. But I think Palace are basically very similar to Arsenal so that game is really 50/50. Going Watkins instead of Jesus would allow me to get Cash/Digne. I do realise Watkins is frustrating to own. But he can score big on occasion or tick along with assists. Only thing against Watkins is no pens. Jesus could have pens.

              Open Controls
          4. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Raya (Balcombe)

            Taa Chillwell Laporte Doherty
            Salah Neto Maddison
            Kane Halaand

            Neco Greenwood Murphy

            What you think?

            Open Controls
            1. Cammick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              47 mins ago

              andreas as a potential punt for cheap mid aswell

              Open Controls
            2. WVA
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              You're having to start Andreas every week?

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                That's my current plan to go threeium!

                Open Controls
            3. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              43 mins ago

              I would bench Raya

              Open Controls
          5. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            James or Chilwell?

            Leaning towards Chilwell, due to rotten luck with James last season (red card v Liverpool, numerous 1 point cameos, frequently being played at RCB instead of RWB towards the end of last season and not being near as effective FPL wise)

            Can still see James getting 1 point cameos this season and playing at RCB again if they don't get replacements for Rudiger and Christensen. Even if they do sign centre backs, James will still probably play the odd game at RCB much to our frustration.

            Meanwhile Chilwell in the few appearances before his injury was consistently scoring big. Plus with rumours of Alonso wanting to return to Spain, it should be an easy choice to go with Chilwell (if fit) right?

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              I had rotten luck with both of them last season but yeah tend to agree that if both are fit and firing Chilwell is the better option

              Open Controls
            2. fplgaruda
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              I'll wait until Alonso is gone

              Open Controls
            3. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              Dont even know if they'll be playing back 4/5 this year, or who the CBs will be, so I might avoid both initiallt

              Open Controls
          6. KeanosMagic
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Is it crazy to go no Spurs?

              Sanchez Steele
              TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte Tomiyasu
              KDB Salah Trossard Elanga Andreas
              Jesus Johnson 4.5

              Open Controls
              1. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                42 mins ago

                Crazy. Best team after MCI and LIV this season

                Open Controls
              2. circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Currently on no Tottenham, split the season into quarters and have them later.

                Open Controls
            • World XI
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              First Draft. Tried to fit 3x City and Liv but settled currently for 3 and 2. What do you think? Weakest bench going for 3 heavy hitters

              Mendy

              Alexander-Arnold - Dias - Jonny - Castagne
              Salah - Grealish - Rashford - Pérez
              Kane - Haaland

              Sánchez - Surridge - Colback Ferguson

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 13 Years
                46 mins ago

                Similar to mine in formation- also have Kane EH. Think most will have one or other of the two not both. I would prefer JWP instead of Grealish to be honest long term. I like the Castange pick he was great the year before Leicester was decimated by defensive injuries.

                Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                36 mins ago

                Perez might be leaving, wouldn't go near him anyway. Rashford... just no

                Open Controls
              3. Bocaginge
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Save 0.5 with Sanchez and get in a 4m Gk. realistically, are you ever going to bench Mendy for Sanchez?
                Grealish is over priced, over hyped and under achieving! Far better options in his price range (Rafinha, Coutinho)
                Rashford is a punt but well worth monitoring over pre-season. If he’s starting and back to best then he could be gold.
                Perez isn’t likely to play/return. Better options in his range (Perreira @4.5 could free you up funds to upgrade Colback to Yates)

                Open Controls
            • mazzington☘
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              ClubElo: Is there any place i can see peruse ClubElo scores on a filtered basis? e.g. I want to view Elo scores for the 2nd half of last season.

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Are you a bot?

                Open Controls
                1. mazzington☘
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  yeah, how'd you guess?

                  Open Controls
            • Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              58 mins ago

              How many goals in PL for Martinelli this season?

              A) 0-4
              B) 5-9
              C) 10-14
              D) 15-19
              E) 20+

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                45 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. ElliotJHP
                • 10 Years
                40 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
              3. FPL Pillars
                • 5 Years
                40 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              4. tangtastic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                39 mins ago

                c

                Open Controls
              5. Cheeky Onion
                • 4 Years
                35 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              6. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                31 mins ago

                C, maybe even a toe into D

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Ouch

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    20 mins ago

                    Never tried a little toe-play?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Brimble82
                      • 3 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Fantasy Foot Scout

                      Open Controls
                      1. mynameisq
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Fantoesy foot gout

                        Open Controls
                        1. Brimble82
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Next level!

                          Open Controls
                    2. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Not with anybody else

                      Open Controls
                      1. Old Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Me too - never understood that particular predeliction

                        Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              54 mins ago

              Is the FPL site slow since the release for anyone else? Literally just scrolling is an effort for me

              Open Controls
              1. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                It is for me when I use Chrome but Firefox seems OK.

                Open Controls
              2. P-P-A-P
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Same, a bit.

                Open Controls
              3. tangtastic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                yup, its slow. I have a good pc and decent connection, I think its the updated design

                Open Controls
            • Chelsea91
              • 3 Years
              49 mins ago

              First draft , looks good?
              Mendy,Steele
              Taa,Canco,Doherty,Chilwell,Tomiyasu
              Salah,Neto,Diaz,Andreas,Bruno G
              Halland,Jesus,Carol

              0.0 itb

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                Would not go near Doherty better options.

                Open Controls
                1. fplgaruda
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Have fond memory of him toward the end of season

                  Open Controls
            • Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              My first instinct for this season is how many more options there are up top - particularly with good opening fixtures. With the premium defenders and mid-priced midfielders getting price hikes, I see much more value here than last year which should make the game more exciting.

              Haaland, Jesus, Mitro, Wilson, Toney & Watkins all look good picks - also Nunez if he's nailed from the jump.

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Nitro Wilson Toney Watkins all look like awful overpriced picks

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeky Onion
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I think Mitro looks a trap, but Wilson had a strong finish coming back from injury on what should be an improved Newcastle side. Watkins and Toney might be a bit overpriced, but have great short term fixtures to start the season

                  Open Controls
            • fplgaruda
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              41 mins ago

              Tanganga, Royal, Doherty, Spence
              Perisic, Reguilon, Sessegnon

              How many wing back does Conte need for this season?

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Everyone!

                Open Controls
            • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              1st draft:

              Mendy (Gazza)

              Robbo - Cancelo - Perisić - Tomi (Mings)
              Salah - Kulu - Neto - Bruno G (Kova)
              Haaland - Jesus (Greenwood)

              Still thinking about a Diaz and Son based no Salah side.

              Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I like it

                Open Controls
            • Naby K8a
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Sinisterra might be the one

              Open Controls
              1. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                To marry?

                Open Controls
                1. Naby K8a
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Steady

                  Open Controls
            • apprehensivepipe4
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              A) Diaz & KDB

              B) Salah & Coutinho

              Plus

              A) Kane & KDB

              B) Haaland & Son

              Open Controls
            • Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              34 mins ago

              How many goals in PL for Saka this season?

              A) 0-4
              B) 5-9
              C) 10-14
              D) 15-19
              E) 20+

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                27 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. Eyes of Blue
                  23 mins ago

                  B probably especially if he loses pens. But also most likely 10+ assists.

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Why would he lose pens?

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 8 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Arteta said he expected martinelli to take

                      Open Controls
                      1. WVA
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Good shout on Martinelli

                        Open Controls
                    2. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Who says he has them to lose in the first place? Is there reason to believe he's been given pens in some kind of official capacity within the team?

                      Vieira has a good record, and I'm sure other players could be taking good pens in training.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Eyes of Blue
                        14 mins ago

                        Martinelli took the penalty on the last game of the season against Everton with Saka on the pitch. Plus I’m sure Jesus will have an interest in them as well.

                        Open Controls
                        1. WVA
                          • 5 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Have you seen Jesus take a pen lol

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Mentaculus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            just now

                            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=InbpjQvsTaE

                            Open Controls
                • Dutchy
                  • 3 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Sterling at Chelsea ??

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    He's still Sterling, will hopefully increase the output of James/Chilwell

                    Open Controls
                • King Prawn
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Best option here:
                  Robbo + Jesus
                  TAA + Wilson
                  ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                • Stimps
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Thoughts here?

                  Raya
                  TAA Dias Doherty Tomiyasu
                  Salah Diaz Coutinho Mount
                  Kane Jesus

                  4.0 Andreas Neco 4.5 fwd

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I was thinking about Mount but consensus is James is the better pick, so many unknowns around Mount and rotation with Gallagher etc.

                    Open Controls
                • WVA
                  • 5 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  I may have cracked it with 0.5 still ITB? 3 Pool and 3 City too.

                  Ederson
                  TAA Cancelo James Perisic Tomiyasu
                  Salah Diaz Neto
                  Haaland Jesus
                  4.0 Andreas Colback Greenwood

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Not worried about Conte's usage of Perisic?

                    Open Controls
                    1. WVA
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He could be Chilwell

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    13 mins ago

                    I would want a bit more flexibility in midfield, particularly in the 8m range. Diaz is more of a season-keeper than a rotation-by-fixtures option in my eyes, so you're kind of locking yourself out of Bowen, Saka, Mount, Maddison, Kulusevski, Foden etc

                    Open Controls
                    1. WVA
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      There's no way to fit two 8m mids into a big at the back with two up top

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        Exactly. So if you want to buy any mid in that price range you'd have to WC to trim funds from l across your defence, or spend an FT on Jesus to fodder

                        Open Controls
                • adstomko
                  • 6 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Which pair?

                  a) Saka & Kane
                  B) Kulusevski & Kane (change to Haaland in GW2)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Geriatric Unathletic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    A from me.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Eyes of Blue
                      2 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    • waltzingmatildas
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  3. Geriatric Unathletic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I think that Nunez is being overlooked. Combined with Diaz allows a good spread of budget over having Salah and another.

                    What u kind Sirs reckon to this ??

                    Mendy
                    Cancello, TAA, James, Tomiasu,
                    Netto, Diaz, Odegard, Son
                    Haaland, Nunez.

                    Steele, Jonny, Andreas, Greenwood.

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I agree he's being overlooked but the Salah captaincy is too much to ignore for me, don't trust anyone else to that level

                      Open Controls
                      1. Geriatric Unathletic
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Haaland and Son both say Perhaps, lol :).

                        Open Controls
                        1. mynameisq
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Not for me, no pens for Son and wait and see on Haaland captaincy wise

                          Open Controls
                    2. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 mins ago

                      Yes! I mean, of course I have some doubt over whether he'll share mins with Jota/Firmino initially, but I reckon he might settle quicker than Håland & could be a huge bandwagon quite early on. Very tempted to pick him, or if not, use Vardy as a placeholder for the first 3 or so games

                      Open Controls
                      1. Geriatric Unathletic
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Vardy as a placeholder is not the worst idea. Or perhaps keep a Mil back and Jesus even.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Fish up a tree
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      Really good team & Nunez has the potential to explode from the off but could also take time to adjust & likely share minutes with Jota.

                      Again preseason will have people ripping up there teams all over the shop

                      Open Controls
                    4. adstomko
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I would start with Vardy as a placeholder instead.

                      Open Controls
                  4. Ser Davos
                    • 6 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Considering with Kulu and Kane v SOU and then saitching to either Haaland or a mid GW2

                    Open Controls
                    1. adstomko
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Same (as posted above), but I reckon Richarlison starts vs Chelsea in GW2, as he's better defensively

                      Open Controls
                  5. Dutchy
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    any teams on here not going the template early? Would love to see a team and some descriptions about players not based in the current Template.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Geriatric Unathletic
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Problem is that there is generally a reason that a template develops.......Because after due consideration those are the players considered most likely to bring home the points. A gamble to stray too far but the upside is of course if the template fails ....You are then King :).

                      Open Controls
                      1. Geriatric Unathletic
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        King, provided your picks also don't fail, lol.

                        Open Controls
                    2. adstomko
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I would say I am (4-3-3):
                      Henderson
                      Trent, Romero, Tierney, Justin
                      Salah, Maddison, Saka
                      Kane, Vardy, Awoniyi
                      (Caballero, Aït-Nouri, Lavia, Andreas)

                      Open Controls
                  6. waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    How's this draft looking?
                    Mendy
                    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Cash
                    Salah Mount Rashford
                    Vardy Jesus
                    (4.0 4.5 4.5 4.5)

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.