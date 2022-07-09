197
Sleeper July 9

FPL 2022/23 ‘sleeper’ picks: David Raya

197 Comments
Share

The ‘Sleeper’ series returns to Fantasy Football Scout pages this summer.

In these articles, we assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who had a quieter 2021/22, be it through injury, loss of form or otherwise, who we think have the potential to make an impact in the coming season.

Here, we look at David Raya (£4.5m), who could push his way back into our thoughts as an FPL asset in 2022/23.

The screenshots and data are from our Premium Members Area – sign up today for £2.49 a month (billed annually) to get access to all of these statistics and a whole lot more.

2021/22: FPL RECORD AND STATS

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1
  • Starts: 24
  • Goals conceded: 27
  • Clean sheets: 8
  • Saves: 78
  • FPL points: 95 (4.0 per match)

David Raya was one of Brentford’s best players in their debut Premier League campaign, as they ended in 13th place, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

The 26-year-old featured in 24 games for The Bees despite missing a few months due to a knee injury, conceding only 27 goals and keeping eight clean sheets, form which earnt him a maiden international call-up for Spain.

In that time, Raya also collected five bonus and 20 save points, proving himself to be a very capable shot-stopper at this level.

The Spaniard ranked 17th in his position for FPL points, but matched Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) on a points-per-match basis, a record that placed him joint-fourth among regular starters, only behind Alisson (£5.5m), Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Ederson (£5.5m):

With Raya injured last season, Brentford missed his presence greatly, with his deputy Alvaro Fernandez conceding 24 goals in 12 appearances, only registering one clean sheet.

However, following his return to action in February, it’s fair to say The Bees and Raya stepped up a level.

From Gameweek 24 onwards, in 15 starts, Raya averaged 4.1 points per match, a tally only two regular starting ‘keepers could beat (see below).

Five clean sheets were kept in that time, while the Spaniard also racked up 56 saves – only Illan Meslier (£4.5m), Nick Pope (£5.0m), Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) recorded more.

Raya’s passing ability, which is crucial to the way Brentford try to play out from the back, is also worth noting, with only Alisson, Ederson and Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) surpassing his BPS pass completion total of 32.

“I’ve always felt comfortable with the ball at my feet, and we work on that every week. The manager wants us to be another attacker, an extra element in bringing the ball out, creating chances and passes, short and long.” – David Raya

“The goalkeeper could wear the number ten shirt. He has sent several incredible balls, exactly what you should do when you play against us.” – Jurgen Klopp on David Raya after Brentford’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September

2022/23: THE PROSPECTS

Squad steps up as Robertson maintains fine form: FPL notes from Liverpool v Brentford 5

After a stellar first season in the Premier League, Brentford will look to continue improving in 2022/23.

And their end-of-season form bodes well, as they won seven of their last 11 matches, keeping four clean sheets while only conceding 12 goals.

“We will keep the foundations from this year – the defensive side of the game, fitness and set pieces. Then we’d like to add a bit more on the offensive side of the game in terms of controlling games like we did against West Ham at home. That was a very good example of how I’d like us to dominate games even more.” – Thomas Frank

“I don’t believe in all this second season stuff or the narrative around it. That said, I know we can be relegated next season, but I also know we can finish seventh. Everything’s possible between 20th and seventh. We want to add layers, build and end higher and play better football. That’s the aim, but you never know what happens to a team when they get a lot of injuries or lose momentum. But hopefully we’ll avoid that and build.” – Thomas Frank

Brentford ended the 2021/22 season ranked eighth overall for expected goals conceded (xGC, see below), but the fact the players now look comfortable in a 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 offers encouragement that they can adapt tactically to different situations and maybe improve upon that defensive record.

Notably, the Bees have a sustained good run of fixtures right through until the World Cup break.

In fact, they don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool aren’t concerns until the festive period.

The big six sides they do encounter in Gameweeks 8 and 12 both have to come to the Brentford Community Stadium, too.

Now, with hopefully an injury-free season ahead of him, managers looking for value should consider Raya, who is perhaps the pick of the £4.5m ‘keepers on offer in FPL.

197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Trippier worth the 0.5m over Botman?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably. With Botman you hope to get clean sheet points. With Trippier you'd get the same points, plus a potential assist.

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Isn't Trippier on free kicks too?

        Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Definitely.

      Open Controls
    3. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hard to make calls like this in a vacuum.

      Maybe easier to throw two sets of 3x players you're looking at?

      Open Controls
  2. Malcolm Tucker
      28 mins ago

      Doherty/Neco Williams or 2x 4.5 defenders?

      Doherty would play and Neco on bench

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Doherty has been told he can leave

        Open Controls
        1. Malcolm Tucker
            16 mins ago

            I see, makes my decision easier then

            Thanks

            Open Controls
          • fantasyfog
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Has he? Likely to join a prem club?

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yep, of course he may stay, but is unlikely to be first choice. If he moves, it will surely be to a lesser club.

              Open Controls
              1. Malcolm Tucker
                  3 mins ago

                  seems weird given how well he did end of last season, having said that ready to accept that Conte probably knows better than me!

                  So who will be spurs starting RWB?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    I don’t profess to know the mind of Conte, but it seems they are buying Spence from Forest, hailed as the next big thing.

                    Open Controls
        2. marcus2704
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          I keep on gravitating to putting Bruno into my team, especially if Ronaldo leaves. Even Sancho appeals. I have been burnt so many times by Man U in the past though. Are any of you considering any of their assets?

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Rashford.

            Really.

            Open Controls
          2. I Must Break You
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Not even remotely, unless CR7 leaves and we get a nailed 6.5 Rashford at striker

            Open Controls
          3. polis
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Have a feeling Sancho might thrive now but easy to wait and see on that.

            Open Controls
          4. Brooksy86
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            If Ronaldo leaves then 100% a contender... Back on pens and all the boys in front of him will spend the majority of every game landing on their bum in the 18 yard box...

            Open Controls
          5. OShaughnessy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I despise Man Utd but, I'm trying to win a ML so, taking sensible risks is a good strategy.

            Preseason will tell us a lot though. (i.e. Ronaldo situation needs to resolve itself before making a definitive call.)

            But, Haller (9) Berghuis (10) & Tadic (11) were all great for Ajax.

            So, why dismiss the idea that Fernandes, Rashford, etc. simply can't because they didn't last year?

            Idk how likely the outcome is? But, for the cheap price we're playing it's worth consideration.

            Don't dismiss anything as an absolute. There's too much variance in this game.

            Open Controls
        3. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Trippier or Matty Cash?

          Martinelli or Bruno Guimarães? (In my view, Martinelli has higher ceiling, but I fear for his minutes)

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Trippier & Martinelli

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Even Cresswell and Gabriel look great at 5.0 too

            Open Controls
        4. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/08/fpl-2022-23-the-biggest-player-price-falls/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25044831

          Pre season goal already

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            just now

            In my team along with Andreas and Greenwood (Leeds).

            Open Controls
        5. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Team structure fans. What happens if the player you want to sell is not the same price or higher than the player you want to buy?

          Let's say your one 8.0 mid is doing well with good fixtures on the horizon and there's another 8.0 mid that is emerging as popular and good, while your worst players in the team are at 4.5, 5.5 and 7.5m. You have to sell your good player (ignoring the weak points in your team), make at least 2 transfers or ignore the emerging player altogether (chorus: "or ignore the emerging player"), just like everyone else.

          I've never really understood the structure thing. 9 times out of 10 it won't help you get the player you want, and you have to make sacrifices in the first place to get a suboptimal 'well-structured' team.

          It's similar to 'booking in transfers'. You're relying on the players you own being bad so you can sell them. I prefer to be completely free with my team drafting, and deal with transfers when they come up. In fact, I'd rather pencil in a transfer because we know for sure that the fixtures change (so the player becomes 'bad' in a predictable way). So actually we are optimizing by doing that, rather than sub-optimising(?) if we 'structure' the team based on prices instead of points. Thoughts pls

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            (Getting some FFS activity in before I'm going to be away from the site for a week, you'll be glad to hear!)

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Don't upvote this!

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Upvoted

                Open Controls
              2. Wild Rover
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Lol at adding this comment after seeing that people were already upvoting, in an effort to make it look like the upvoting was a result of the request 😉

                Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            I don't much care for team structure. Going 5 at the back because ultimately that is where most of the points are and because they're so cheap u can still get all the good players in midfield and forward positions.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              And there are 2 basically creative mids at 4.5 this time so 5-3-2 is what I'm doing with those 2 my playing subs.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I'm with you on that. The illusion of structure emerges from who you pick, which is based which combinations you think are the best, but 1-3 transfers later and the 'structure' could feel completely different.

                The one thing I'll say for 'structure' is that it is of course true that a player is easier to sell the more viable players that there are that are cheaper than them. So then I'd have thought the structure-folk would want to fill their teams with 5.5-6.0 defenders, 8.0-8.5m mids, and 7.5-8.0 forwards, or something like that, with only one premium attacker for captaincy. It's clearly suboptimal for points, but maximises the coveted 'flexibiity' factor

                Open Controls
        6. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          I hope Sterling doesn't come to Liverpool. He would make Diaz and Nunez none-options

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Isn't he going to Chelsea

            Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Salah would be a non-option too imo

            Open Controls
          3. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sterling to Liverpool? Where did that come form? I cannot believe Man City would sell to their biggest rival.

            Open Controls
        7. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          First draft done. Appreciate a RMT guys…

          Mendy
          TAA Cancello James Perisic Tomi
          Salah Diaz Martineli Dasilva Andreas
          Haaland Jesus Greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. polis
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Pretty template. Very, very decent.

            Open Controls
        8. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Is Meslier an underrated option? He's a save monster with not bad fixtures and although Leeds are leaky he's can tick away with 3 points then get a few 11 pointers when they hold out for a clean sheet. 2 cleansheets in the last 10 is poor but despite having a horror season at the back he still got 106 points due to 143 saves. With fewer injuries and a preseason under Marsch they should be better than last season's horrorshow despite the loss of Phillips.
          Surely due to his save potential he could outscore Raya, Sanchez and Henderson.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            just now

            He’s a joke. Nowhere near Prem standard.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.