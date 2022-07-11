393
Scout Notes July 11

FPL pre-season: Jesus over 50% owned after debut brace

We’ll be bringing you Scout Notes on every single friendly involving a Premier League club this summer as we gear up for Gameweek 1.

These articles get more detailed – and more useful – the closer we get to the start of the 2022/23 season as preferred formations, favoured personnel, injury concerns and form assets become apparent.

We’re also keeping tabs on the minutes played in each of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

It’s important to stress that, at this time of the summer, plenty of academy products get ample game-time. This is true again this year, as players involved in international duty in June were given a belated break and most of them haven’t been featuring in the very early pre-season friendlies.

Thursday and Friday’s reports are listed below, with the weekend write-ups to come later today.

NURNBERG 3-5 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Jesus x2, Elneny, own-goals x2
  • Assists: Nketiah x3, Martinelli x2

The FPL ownership figure of Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) rocketed up past 50% after the Brazilian scored twice on his Arsenal debut on Friday.

The striker is now selected by 53.4% of Fantasy managers at this very early stage, an increase of over 7% on what it was before he made his Gunners bow. He remains by some distance the second-most-owned forward in the game, behind only Erling Haaland on 64.6%.

Jesus required less than two minutes to make a mark, cutting in off the right and exchanging passes with Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m) before finishing well.

The Brazil international went on to prod in his second and Arsenal’s fifth strike, having earlier effectively forced two own-goals when closing in on a cross from Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) and when pouncing on a rebound from a Nketiah shot that hit the woodwork.

It was interesting that Mikel Arteta opted to pair both Nketiah and Jesus up front, having started the game in last season’s preferred formation, 4-2-3-1. But the introduction of the summer signing from Manchester City prompted Arteta into a system switch, with the two FPL forwards forming a strike partnership in a 3-5-2 – a system that also saw Martinelli used as a left wing-back:

Above: Arsenal’s formation after kick-off in the second half

It’s a formation that we might not see every league fixture but one that gives Arteta options depending on the opposition/match situation.

“I’m so, so proud. I’m proud to be here at this big club. I’ve completed four or five days together with the lads, and I just want to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal because they make me feel at home. Everyone is talking, coming to me and saying ‘good luck, we are happy to have you here’, and I’m happy to be here as well. That makes me feel at home.” – Gabriel Jesus

“That’s why we brought him here, to put the ball in the back of the net and obviously for his confidence and for him to believe in what we are doing I think it’s really important and he’s settled really well.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal’s end-of-season clean sheet drought spilled over into pre-season as they frequently wobbled and conceded three goals, although there was good news from Arteta after the match when it was revealed that Kieran Tierney‘s (£5.0m) 30th-minute substitution was pre-planned and not enforced due to injury.

Arsenal XI: Turner (Okonkwo 68′); Bellerin (Martinelli 46′), P. Mari, Walters (Gabriel 46′), Tierney (Cedric 30′); Sambi Lokonga (Patino 68′), Maitland-Niles (M’Hand 68′), Smith-Rowe (Elneny 46′); Pepe (Jesus 46′), Nketiah (Marquinhos 68′), Nelson (Balogun 68′)

LEEDS UNITED 4-0 BLACKPOOL

  • Goals: Koch, Firpo, Rodrigo, Joseph
  • Assists: Firpo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Shackleton

Jesse Marsch sent his troops out in a familiar 4-2-3-1 for Leeds’ thumping of Blackpool, with budget forward Sam Greenwood (£4.5m) in the ‘no. 10’ role behind lone forward Joe Gelhardt (£5.5m).

Jack Harrison (£6.0m), scorer of eight goals in each of the last two Premier League seasons, was noticeably involved at set-play situations, ‘assisting the assister’ for Robin Koch‘s (£4.5m) opener with a quickly taken free-kick and then providing the corner that Junior Firpo (£4.5m) nodded in shortly after.

“We’ve worked a lot and talked a lot about set pieces and I’m happy to see the group excited about these moments as well.” – Jesse Marsch

Whether Marsch plans to accommodate both Harrison and new signing Luis Finisterra (£6.5m), who played exclusively on the left flank last season, in his line-up going forward is something to monitor over the next few weeks.

Gelhardt, denied a goal himself by the assistant referee’s flag, then teed up Rodrigo (£6.0m) – who was playing in an unfamiliar right-wing role – for the Whites’ third before Marsch gave youth a chance in the second half.

Leeds United XI: Meslier (Klaesson 45’), Drameh (Shackleton 61), Koch (Mullen 45’), Struijk (Moore 61’), Firpo (Davies 45’), Roca (Bate 61’), Gray (Allen 72’), Rodrigo (Miller 45’), Greenwood (McGurk 61’), Harrison (Forshaw 61’), Gelhardt (Joseph 61’).

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-3 COVENTRY CITY

  • Goal: Biancone
  • Assist: None

Only the first half of Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Coventry on Friday would have been of any interest to FPL managers, with boss Steve Cooper handing game-time to reserves and academy products after the interval.

Forest were in their now-customary 3-4-1-2 shape in the opening 45 minutes, with four summer signings making their debuts: Dean Henderson (£4.5m), Giulian Biancone (£4.5m), Moussa Niakhate (£4.5m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m).

The versatile Biancone was deployed at right wing-back and is likely a placeholder for the incoming Neco Williams (£4.0m), who FPL managers will be keeping tabs on given his price and starting status.

The sound of Cooper urging Biancone to push up “higher” would have been of encouragement to prospective Williams owners, too, and indeed it was the French defender who grabbed Forest’s only goal of the game when he swept home a loose ball in the Coventry box.

With Forest adopting a higher line, all three of Coventry’s goals came from balls hoofed over the top – albeit two of them were conceded by the second string after the break.

Henderson won’t have been happy with his part in the Sky Blues’ equaliser just before half-time, with the loanee slow to get down to a Matt Godden shot.

Forest first half XI: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, Niakhaté; Biancone, Yates, Colback, Ioannou; Lolley (Hammond 37′); Taylor, Awoniyi

Forest second half XI: Smith; Back, Mbe Soh, Panzo, Donnelly; Cafu, Ojeda; Xande Silva, Hammond, Mighten; Nuno da Costa

SERVETTE 0-2 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goal: Alese, Mubama
  • Assist: None

Two youngsters were on the scoresheet as West Ham opened their pre-season with a win.

Centre-half Aji Alese and young striker Divin Mubama were on target, tapping in from close range after unwitting opposition touches from a Manuel Lanzini (£5.5m) free-kick and a Said Benrahma (£6.0m) shot presented them with open goals.

Benrahma of course was a popular Gameweek 1 punt this time last year after an excellent pre-season but this was more Hyde than Jekyll from the hot-and-cold Algerian, whose first touch and finishing let him down on Friday.

The Hammers were lucky to bank their clean sheet, with Servette hitting the woodwork three times and missing more chances aside, although the visiting defences in either half contained only one likely first-choice starter.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański (Trott 46′), Ashby, Dawson (Diop 46′), Alese, Cresswell (Zouma 46′), Coventry, Lanzini (Ekwah 46′), Fornals (Chesters 60′), Benrahma (Okoflex 60′), Masuaku (Longelo 46′), Antonio (Mubama 46′)

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

393 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    'Best' 5m mid?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I apologise

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bailey if he is nailed. Other than that there aren't many good options. Maybe Dewsbury-Hall

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Elanga or Kovacic maybe

        Open Controls
      2. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Like the Bailey idea

        Would be a rotating position and so won't need him to play all the time

        For my sins I'm also tempted by Cairney

        Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Bailey will make a mockery of his price tag. Likely to get a lot more minutes this season

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      I think a lot will depend on how things look after preseason and we get an idea of what players are likely to get regular gametime. Bailey definitely one to keep an eye on although it sounds like Gerrard will have a very close eye on his fitness so I think he'll likely be rested often even if playing well. Elanga may be an option, Rice is a guaranteed starter, I've always liked Schlupp and he may get an opportunity with Gallagher gone, Willock could be a bargain if Newcastle fail to sign an attacking midfielder. Honestly I think I have higher hopes of a good option appearing from the 5m bracket than I do from the 5.5m

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I don’t like any at 5m midfield as yet. If I were you I would either go down 4.5m to Andreas who is set to move to Fulham decent fixtures gw2 and 3. Or go up to 5.5m Ramsey/Neto. Then downgrade when one emerges.

      Open Controls
  2. European Bob
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) Raya, Robbo and Neto
    B) Mendy, Williams and Diaz

    Already have TAA and VVD. Neto would be a 12th non-fodder player

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tev
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. svgcr
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    First Sterling Draft:

    Raya

    TAA- Cancelo - James - Trippier- Tomi

    Salah - Sterling - Neto

    Halaand - Jesus

    4.0 - Andreas - 4.5 -4.5

    Managed to keep the premiums in defense. No Spurs cover though.

    Changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I like it a lot. Drafted something similar myself. Main issue personally is no £8m mid - can’t have it all though!

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Very nice

      Open Controls
  4. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Vardy - First 10 GWs

    - 21/22: 7G 1A
    - 20/21: 8G 3A
    - 19/20: 9G 2A

    Very interesting stuff

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm aware I'm overlooking him a bit. I doubt he'll last a whole season, but there's every chance he'll get off to an explosive start.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      6 goals and no assist this time round then.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Could be 2A

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Very interesting indeed.

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      If I had the funds or space I'd love to punt on him

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      In a couple of my drafts. Feel like he could be a reliable go-to initially while assessing the landscape, seeing how Darwin/Håland/Jesus look

      Open Controls
    6. warchild
      • 7 Years
      just now

      ill take him and jesus, for me him and jesus will score more than haaland and 6.0

      Open Controls
  5. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Brentford are close to signing free agent Thomas Strakosha amid doubts over the long-term future of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, The Athletic understands.

    More from @jaydmharris

    https://t.co/ozYJuonucY

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Raya drafts mudded

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Disaster! It's almost as if there isn't also Meslier, Guaita, Sanchez, Pickford or Henderson in the 4.5 bracket

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Steering clear. Meslier or Sanchez plus their respective handcuff for me.

        Open Controls
      3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        These are the transfers you want after GW1, not before.

        Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Raya didn't accept their initial offer but apparently he wants to stay and talks are ongoing.

      Open Controls
  6. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    I reckon Joe Aribo is a very astute signing for Southampton.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Will he be in the first team? With their horrible opening fixtures, there'd be time to assess from a distance.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I've read only glowing praise from Rangers fans about him, and on the whole Southampton have recruited very well. Will be keeping a close eye on him, even in their poor runs they still manage to score goals generally and it sounds like there's a chance of him playing as a 10

      Open Controls
  7. Gudge
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Hi guys, which is the better combo

    Cash, trippier and Neto
    Or
    Tomiyasu
    N.Williams
    Coutinho

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like the former

      Open Controls
    2. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely the first one

      Open Controls
  8. Toothis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    A James Perisic Martinelli
    B Trippier Tomiyasu Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B but with a different 8.0, not keen on kulusevski

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B I like Kulu as well for GW1 with a plan to hop to a City mid in GW2.

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. arkashka
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    RMT please

    Mendy (4.0)
    Robertson Cancelo Trippier Tomiyasu N. Williams
    Salah Mahrez Saka (Harrison Andreas)
    Jesus Kane (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Really nice, I like Mahrez I think he's a bit overlooked

      Open Controls
  10. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Two latest price addiions:

    Lenglet 5.0m
    If you were after a Spurs CB, you'd go for Romero at the same price.

    Richards 4.5m
    Forest's new left wingback (see ya Colback). He's 0.5 more than Williams, so there won't be much interest.
    In football terms though, Forest are doing impressive work on their defensive recruitment.

    Open Controls
  11. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    How's she looking?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Perisic Trippier
    Salah Diaz Coutino Bruno G
    Kane (c) Jesus

    Steele Andreas Neco 4.5 fwd

    Torn between

    A) Sanchez, Bruno G
    B) Mendy, Neto

    Kane becomes Haaland GW2

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I'd take B

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mendy - Neto.

      I don't like Bruno G very much tbh. Could be playing deep.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Exactly

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would rather have Mendy and Neto.

      Open Controls
  12. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    A: Neco Williams (£4m playing def) + Sterling at Chelsea

    B: Perisic + Bowen

    Tough call!

    TAA, Cancello, James, White/Neco rotated.

    Diaz, Sterling, Saka, Grealish, (Andreas)

    Haaland, Jesus (archer)

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A definitely

      Open Controls
  13. King of Kings.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Tempted to start the season with some Pep Roulette. Which option do you prefer?

    A - Cancelo, Grealish
    B - Laporte, Foden

    Open Controls
    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Overall I prefer B but would need cover on bench for no shows. Although Be prepared for a lot of 1 point cameos with 5 sub rule.

      Open Controls
  14. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    It is general fpl thing. I feel they should not list the 4.0m 4.5m outfield players until nearer the start of the season. Now it ridiculously easy for clued in people to pick a decent side. Saving .5m each on Andreas 4.5m to Fulham and Neco Williams 4.0m to Forrest. Andreas can even be a starter in some fpl teams at 4.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Just because they are cheap and playing doesn't necessarily make them good options, but I get what you are saying. One of the quirks of the game getting released early.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Doesn't make much sense, why would you release the game to lock away certain players / prices? If you didn't see a certain player then you'd know what price they were due to them and that price point not being present. The only difference it would make is just encouraging everyone to create their team later on which wouldn't look great for engagement, but people would decide on their teams anyway in the meantime with the information available.

      Open Controls

