Moving Target July 11

FPL new signings: Neco Williams the go-to £4.0m defender

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £17m deal to sign Wales defender Neco Williams (£4.0m) from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old right-back/wing-back helped Fulham get promoted to the Premier League last season after joining them on loan from Anfield in January.

“Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI. He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.” – Steve Cooper

Notably, Williams will cost only £4.0m and won’t take up too much of your budget, but is the hype justified and can he become a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) option?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

The stats in this piece are taken from WhoScored, with the heatmap courtesy of SofaScore.

NECO WILLIAMS: HISTORY

SeasonTeamCompetitionAppsGoalsAssists
2021/22FulhamChampionship1422
FA Cup100
LiverpoolPremier League101
Champions League300
EFL Cup402
2020/21LiverpoolPremier League600
Champions League401
FA Cup100
EFL Cup200
Community Shield100
2019/20LiverpoolPremier League600
FA Cup401
EFL Cup101

Williams, 21, came through the academy at Liverpool and made his first-team debut against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in October 2019.

His impressive performance led to him being included in the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, where he picked up his first senior medal.

In the second half of 2019/20, he continued his progress, earning himself a league winner’s medal after making six appearances in the squad’s title-winning campaign.

However, he has been restricted to just 22 appearances in all competitions since, with his path to the first team blocked by England international Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m).

As a result, Williams joined Fulham on loan in January 2022 to continue his development, where he made 14 league appearances, scoring twice and assisting two goals for Marco Silva’s Championship winners.

Meanwhile, Williams has also featured in 21 matches for the Welsh national team, including three appearances at EURO 2020, and is expected to start at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

NECO WILLIAMS: FPL PROSPECTS FOR 2022/23

Forest head coach Steve Cooper had identified the wing-back positions in his 3-4-1-2 formation as key areas to strengthen after losing loanees Djed Spence and Max Lowe.

Now, their £17m move for Williams suggests they are unlikely to be able to buy Spence, who was a revelation for them at right wing-back while on loan from Middlesbrough last season, registering two goals and four assists in 41 Championship appearances.

Williams is Forest’s fifth permanent signing of the summer following the arrivals of forward Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m), defender Guilian Biancone (£4.5m), centre-back Moussa Niakhate (£4.5m) and wing-back Omar Richards.

Manchester United ‘keeper Dean Henderson (£4.5m) has also joined on a season-long loan.

As a result, we could see a new-look defensive set-up that looks something like the one detailed below.

There is also potential for Williams to feature as a left wing-back in a three, a role he has sometimes performed with Wales, something which only boosts his minutes expectations.

Williams produced some encouraging attacking numbers during his time at Fulham, scoring two goals and creating two assists in just 14 starts, averaging 1.4 shots and 1.1 key passes per match.

WILLIAMS PER GAME AT FULHAM 2021/22
Shots1.4
Key passes1.1
Crosses1.2
Dribbles1.4
Tackles2.6
Interceptions1.3
Clearances1.6
Blocks0.3

Above: Neco Williams’ season heatmap at Fulham 2021/22, via SofaScore

And it’s that attacking mindset that is appealing, something he often discussed during his time at Liverpool (see below). In fact, Williams rose through the ranks as a right-winger, before he was eventually moved back to a deeper role.

“Every time I play the main focus for me, when we’ve got the ball, is getting assists. The way full-backs have developed in the last few years, especially at Liverpool, it is all about trying to get as many assists as we can. You see it with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], with Robbo [Andy Robertson] and with Kostas [Tsimikas] and myself – we are all trying to help the team score to win games.” – Neco Williams

At the other end of the pitch, Cooper made a real improvement defensively after his appointment last season. Just 28 goals were conceded in his 38 matches in charge, with summer signings Henderson, Niakhate, Biancone and Richards further bolstering the backline.

The real appeal, however, is his bargain price tag of just £4.0m.

So, FPL managers on the lookout for a cheap ‘enabler’ may just have found their man, which will be especially interesting for those wishing to include three premiums in their opening squads.

Forest also have a decent run of fixtures, with their schedule from Gameweek 6-12 particularly appealing.

Some caution is of course required with so many new faces in Forest’s starting XI, with the versatile Biancone also able to play at right wing-back if needed.

But at £4.0m we can’t be too fussy, and it does feel like Williams is the ideal fifth defender at this point in the summer, providing you aren’t going ‘big at the back’.

  1. No Need
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    5 at the back teams not enjoying Neco news

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      He's very easy to ignore and will be forgotten in 2 days.

    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I dunno. They could've chosen a non-playing £4m option if they were dead-set on using the money elsewhere. Isn't the point that the value with the £5m to £6m is so great that you don't need to spend the money elsewhere so don't need a £4m defender, whether he plays or not?

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I need him for my setup tbh:
        4.5 and 4 keepers
        Taa Cancelo Cash 4.5 Neco
        Son Salah 8.0x2 Neto
        Jesus 4.5 4.5

    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      5 at the back won’t last the summer. It’s the standard.

    4. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      He just gifts £0.5m to the non-5atb teams.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        My serious thinking is this: I have 4 premium set-n-forget defenders. The 5th is a 4.5 and is not a long-termer. I'll be monitoring Neco to see how he and Forest start the season. GW7 is when their fixtures turn good - I'll be considering him along with maybe a Leicester 4.5 to replace Tomiyasu before Arsenal's go nasty. I'd rather play safe and end up paying 4.2 for him than gamble on him taking up a valuable spot before seeing him in action.

  2. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Behold my Pamela Anderson (front heavy) draft:

    Pope

    Trippier Robertson Neco

    Sterling Son Diaz Kulveski

    Martial Vardy Jesus

    4m 4.5m 4m 4m

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Are these players on your Bay-watch list?

      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Oh I sea what you did there...

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          I'll Be Ready for your next draft.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Need more red swimm... I mean shirts.

    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Does that mean 5atb is the Kim Kardashian

      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Kim Kardashian has a £110m budget

      2. The Rumour Mill
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Only in a 5-2-3 formation as you need to preserve the hip to waist ratio

    4. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Does leaking this draft make you Rand Gauthier?

      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        If that's the effect it has on you then feel free to make a copy and peruse it when you have a quiet moment to yourself.

    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Great team. Love the difference. Obviously I’d prefer to hold off Martial for someone else, but I see the appeal if he starts.

      Of course, people will criticise starting Neco, but he’s a good option! I still think you need 0.5 to cover Neco tho benchwise.

      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        If there are 3 4m defenders then I wouldn't be adverse to this or a variation such as Sterling and Martial to Mads and Jota with those defenders rotating each week.

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          3 hours ago

          I like Maddison and Jota more currently I reckon.

          1. Bartowski
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Yeah I had Jota in my original draft. Only reason Madds isn't there currently is because of the double up with Vardy who I have a feeling will annoy everyone on here the first few weeks at least.

            1. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Yeah Vardy and Maddison will both do well, I’m almost certain of it. Problem is they’re both two transfers to make after GW3, and I chose a cheaper double up of Wilson and BrunoG. Otherwise, I’d have them.

              Jota will start first few, just have to hope he makes the 60.

    6. No Need
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I reckon those implants will be removed before the start and a butt lift brought in

  3. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is Haaland and Mahrez too much? Should I go for Mahrez + Kane instead?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      It's not a question of too much in my book. It is a question of minutes. With Peptation, Haaland and Mahrez could play significantly fewer minutes than Kane and a nailed 8m midfielder.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah when I say too much I mean too much of a risk with minutes

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          I'd go for a safe one to complement a risky one then. So Mahrez and Kane, or Haaland and a safer 8m mid.

  4. Galza-The Wanton Trader
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Here’s where I’m at…

    Raya
    TAA / Chilwell / Cash / Gabriel
    Salah / (S)on / BrunoG / Neto
    Haaland / Toney

    4.0 / Andreas / Williams / 4.5

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Unless pre-season conjures up something radical, pens down for now. Enjoy the summer.

      1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks a lot.

  5. Terminators
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Deniz Undav or Aleksandar Mitrović?

    1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Mitro.
      At least we know a bit about him.

    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Serious question has anyone on here seen Undav play? Anyone know what he looks like?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Not me. Where's our PortsmouthBubblejet for the Belgian league?

      2. Terminators
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        At Union SG he seems to know where the goal is!
        2020–21 Belgian First Division B Apps 26 / Goals 17
        2021–22 Belgian First Division A Apps 25 / Goals 18
        2021–22 (loan) Belgian First Division A Apps 12 / Goals 8

        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Belgian league must be bottom half championship quality at best though. Maupay scored a shedload for Brentford before he moved and that record didn't continue in the Prem.

      3. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        fat and slow

        1. fantasyfog
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Speaks highly of you!

      4. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Exactly, load of hype over someone unproven at this level.

        Potter called Welbeck one of his best players, and he finished the season very strong. His place to lose.

        "Sometimes you need a player that can make the difference and Danny Welbeck is a player that can make the difference, it's as simple as that. He doesn't win a game of football on his own, I'm sure he'll be the first to tell you that, but he's got the quality and he's one of our best players. He's got fantastic experience and it's common knowledge that if Danny Welbeck's fit and enjoying his football, he's a huge asset for us."

    3. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      His finishing is excellent, he played for Union Saint Gilles in a 2 striker system with a small fast striker creating lots of space for him. Pretty much what Trossard can do basically. I believe the main reason he ended up at Brighton, is that both clubs have the same owner.

  6. Jimrod™
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Just looking to trim some costs in order to get a strong 5 midfield - downgraded TAA and Cancelo to Robertson and Laporte, now wondering about James (or Chillwell) to Chalobah? Didn't play close enough attention to Chelsea last year but given his points per minute, age and other defenders leaving (or aging in case of Azpilicueta) he would appear to be in line for solid contention as a cheap entry to Chelsea's back line... How wrong am I? 😀

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Tuchel has made no noises about using Chalobah this season. They're urgently trying to buy world class defenders.

      1. SamBlue
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Chalobah on my watch list 4 sure.

      2. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Maybe that's because he has him in his FPL team.

    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Certainly something to bear in mind if they don't add another defender on top of Ake coming. But depends how much Rudiger was pivotal to their clean sheet potential.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Pretty good PPM but as things stand Chelsea's defence is far from good to go. So totally depends on new signings / pre season

      1. Jimrod™
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Cheers for the feedback guys, probably wise to keep an eye on the pre-season...

        Trying to avoid my usual mistake of an all-round good team with few standouts so always the wrong captain choice... Hopefully Haaland solves that! 🙂

        Currently:

        Raya (Sanchez)
        Chalobah, Robertson, Laporte (Neco, Botman)
        Mount, Maddison, Diaz, Kulu, Bowen
        Haaland, Jesus (Greenwood).

    4. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Ake will come in and he’s 5.0m in the game. Bonus point magnet and set piece threat. Big season for him, in my mind, anyway.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I see Chalobah is also 5m. Guess that ends that discussion then!

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Not that good defensively though and definitely not Rudiger, hard avoid of all Chelsea if they move to 442

  7. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Hi everyone. Been pretty settled on this since the game launched. How would you fill in the final 2 slots? Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Taa cancelo James perisic xxx
    Salah diaz neto xxx Andreas
    Haaland jesus greenwood

    A.....chilwell / laporte 4.5m mid - 532
    B......martinelli 4.5m def - 442
    C.....neco Williams and mid up to 6.5m....442

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

    2. The FPL T
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      B

    3. fantasyfog
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Martinelli is intriguing, if he is a starter in the team I'm definitely getting him

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Cheers....I'm not sure martinelli is a defo starter.

        He wasn't at the end of last season.

        Seems like he shares minutes with esr..

        Saka on the right. Ode in the middle. Jesus up top. Esr/ mart on the left

  8. SamBlue
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    A: Meslier - Pickford B: Raya - Gazzaniga (free up 0.5)
    TAA - Consaleo - Gabriel - Chilwell - Jansson (Nico free up 0.5)
    Son - Diaz - Rowe - Ramsey - Murphy (still working on this)
    Kane - Jesus - Greenwood

    W2: Kane 4 Haaland (catch early trade to avoid price changes)
    1.5 ITB (2.5 with B: GK option and Nico)

  9. Miami Monkey
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    How does Sterling affect Mount as an option?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      It’s a really good question. Need some stats and footy guru’s to look into it.

    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Hard to say, pre season will answer lots of these questions

    3. Terminators
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I am staying away from Chelsea other than Mendy.
      The issue is who is leaving or staying for me, Mount blows too hot and cold for me, I would think Sterling is nailed on more than Mount.

  10. Yordan Letchkov
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this one?

    Mendy; Gazzaniga
    TAA; Cancelo; James; Tomiyasu; N.Williams
    Salah; Diaz; JWP; Martinelli; Andreas
    Haaland; Jesus; Greenwood

    Thanks.

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I assume it’s 4-4-2?

      Personally, I do not rate JWP and Martinelli. If arsenal don’t sign a winger, Martinelli will start more than ESR, but rotation will kick in fast.

      The rest is template and standard.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Prepare to keep JWP all season if you want any points from him. Really streaky player.

  11. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    The issue I have with all this 532 or 541 talk is that I don't fancy the pure shitthousery of potentially losing so many clean sheets plus bonus at the death each week.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      That's the emotional argument. We're all hard-hearted statisticians here! 😉

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Plus, it’s just a bit boring. Prefer to play a game - a game characterised by the saying many ways to skin a cat - with attacking assets.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I have 5 attacking assets at the back!

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Defenders 😉

    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      True in season's gone past that was my main reason for ignoring, but the likes of TAA robbo Cancelo James chilwell have taken wingbacks to a different level, scarier not owning

  12. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    A) VVD, Dias & Sterling
    B) TAA, Cancelo & Mount

    Reasoning: I’m leaning towards A) as I want a Chelsea attacker and I think Sterling is the best pick. I feel Mount isn’t as guaranteed to get points. The defenders in A will start and are always a threat from set pieces.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I like B

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I know, it’s just Sterling in the team looks so much more impressive than Mount.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

  13. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A. Kulu
    B. Bowen
    C. Mount
    D. Maddison

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Shaker

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Que? You mean I should flip a four-sided coin?

        1. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Kula Shaker were a band in the 90s.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Oh I see...

          2. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            On the 303!

        2. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Let me explain my choice and my pun by inviting you to sample the delights of the late nineties https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bYj2o7y4rk&ab_channel=KulaShaker

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Trippy

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B but he’s most expensive

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Albeit a handy price - I.e can hop onto another 8.0 mid and even wait for price rises

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Cheers Kap

  14. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    Meslier
    TAA - Cancelo -Tomiyasu - Botman
    Salah - Son - Willock - Ramsey
    Haaland - Jesus

    Forster, Pereira, Greenwood, Neco

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Threemium makes your team a bit weak overall...

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        More like fivemium if you consider defense. But yeah.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Willock and Ramsey not nailed enough to start with inadequate bench cover.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Who would start over Ramsey?

    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I don’t necessarily mind Ramsey, but definitely not Willock. Other than that I like it.

    4. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      If you're gonna go Villa get Bailey and upgrade Willock to a 5.5m.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Interesting. I was more thinking dropping Cancelo down to Dias and upgrading Willock to a 6.0, but not much in that bracket.

        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          There could be some bargains at 5.5 and below. Chap on here was talking up Billing at Bournemouth as he plays behind the striker now. Gerrard has been doing similar for Bailey who lest we forget was the man they spunked 30 million on of the Grealish cash so I expect him to be given every opportunity to justify that.

          1. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            I was just about to ask if any of the old Bournemouth favorites was worth a look. Brooksie used to be a good pick back in the day.

            There’s also the option to chuck caution to the wind and go Salah-less with Diaz and Sterling. Opens up 6.5 for a JWP (though fixtures are meh) or Rashford if I’m feeling particularly optimistic.

            1. Bartowski
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              That is the wind I'm currently sailing although not too sure if it's sea wind or the coffee...I like Barnes if you can stretch to 7.0 somehow.

              1. Pad Randa (The OG)
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                Gets benched too often for me…

                1. Bartowski
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  No Europe for Leicester this season though...

  15. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1546452050313199616

    Spurs undergoing Conte's brutal training. After 2 full hours of training, being put through repeated runs of the full pitch in 30° heat in Seoul. Players dropping out from the heat and pace and then rejoining, including Kane followed by Son (who was then helped up by Kane to rejoin). Sessegnon, Gil, Sanchez and Parrott leading the pack. Kane, Son, Bissouma and Tanganga eventually dropped out of the final set of runs, with Parrott still leading the line and looking the fittest. Some pics at the link, will do them some world of good once the season comes around you'd imagine. Urge to try to somehow fit Kane in rising.

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Kane over Haaland gang

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Are you planning on sticking with it or moving to Haaland in GW2 like some? I don't feel I can drop Haaland, threemium isn't an idea I like but Kane at 11.5 has tempted me greatly since first announced so I'm not sure what I'll do

        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          At 11.5, with his and son's excellent diving skills I think I'm sticking with Kane and ignoring City for once

          Open Controls
        2. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I have found a 3 premium draft that ticks all the boxes for early fixtures

          Ederson
          Laporte TAA Perisic Trippier James
          Salah Neto Billing
          Kane Haaland

          4.0 Andreas, 4.5 4.5

          Then one could react in week 3 with 2 FT if necessary to switch and gives nice captain rotation without using Transfers

          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Looks decent actually although I'd rather downgrade Perisic and upgrade Billing if it were me but it looks good. I'm actually pretty tempted now to try make it work

          2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Ederson to a 4.5 and Neto and Billing to Martinelli and Bruno G and I think you’re onto something there

          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Hmm not much flexibility in that midfield though. Kind of setting yourself to downgrade a premium before they've really earned their spot with captaincy pts

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Won’t be able to run come gameweek one. Non-Spurs owners unite!

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        If he could just break Kane a little bit it would solve all my problems!

    3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      SONSATIONAL

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        ESSONTIAL!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Haha like it

  16. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Are people on Jesus content with him most likely blanking in 2/3 possible 3/3 of the first fixtures?

    I think he is an easy purchase in week 3/4 rather than a starting choice

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Prior to his 2 goals in a friendly the other day I’ve just had this gut feel he’s going to hit the ground running.

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        cry and a fully fit LEI defence dont scream goals for him.

        I expect both to push towards top 8 in the table.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not sure why you're throwing Bournemouth in there..? Palace away admittedly I don't fancy, but do you really want to book in a transfer for week 2/3? I guess Villa have 2 nice fixtures before they get worse but I'm not a huge fan of Watkins

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I would expect both Fulham and Bou to not be as bad as recent defences from championship ( Norwich )

        and also week 3 means one can add him if he is playing 90min at cf, he could be at times rw and the first two games give time to see this.

        id more go with Haaland and Kane if looking at this option.

  17. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Folks. How is Leon Bailey as an option?

    I’ve read he’s just back from injury and might be favoured this year, but tbh I’ve never really seen much of him

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Remains to be seen if he stays injury-free. He's a talent when he can move - and he's a great price if he is good to go.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Assuming Coutinho and Watkins are nailed, that leaves one slot for Ings, Buendia, and Bailey.

      Poor pick imo.

    3. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      He's one for the watchlist, no way to start the season

      Not sure Gerrard trusts him defensively and obviously his injuries have been awful.

  18. The FPL T
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Got some stick for picking rashford (rightly so I think haha) so torn between these, what way do you think is best to get rid?

    a) Rashford & Laporte -> Foden & Tomiyasu
    b) Rashford, Laporte & Martinez -> Coutinho, Tomiyasu & Ederson

    Or any other suggestions welcome.
    rest of team is:
    xxxx - (4.0)
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Perisic - xxxx
    Salah - Martinelli - xxxx - (4.5) - (4.5)
    Haaland - Wilson - (4.5)

    Leaves 17.5 for remaining 3 players.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

  19. YNWA74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    My no Salah draft.
    Plan is to Play Bench in GW1 - best option to get something out of it.

    Allison
    TAA, Perisic, Cancelo, James, Neco
    Mount, Maddison, Son, Diaz, Neto
    Wood, Jesus, Greenwood

    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Must be the only chap on here who can justifiably state they've got Wood. He looks to me to be a bit of a non starter though. You could go Madds and Wood to Barnes and Martial for example.

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Martial? Seriously?

        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          He has Wood...

      2. YNWA74
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Hehe good point, I have been pondering Wood for Johnson (Not) - he will play and could be worth a shot at 6m.

    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      bench boost with Wood, Greenwood and Neto is brave!

      1. YNWA74
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        It’s difficult to get a full bench playing - and after Wildcards you can’t play the bench, so always someone who fallls out, injured etc. So will work on finding the best low cost starting bench for GW1.

        Johnson, Neco, Greenwood is an alternative bench with a few rotations in midfield.

  20. TMF86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    2 Q's.

    1) Am I the only person fancying Sterling at Chelsea?
    2)Is Salah worth the 13m?

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Related, I suspect.

      1. No
      2. I just did Salah to Diaz to grab Sterling.

      1. TMF86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        This has been exactly my logic re Salah.
        Diaz as an option and Sterling.

    2. Aribo Starmix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      1.) No, but in the minority.

      2.) Yes

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      1) Some interest, but I don't really have a spot for him. 10m is also slightly awkward in some ways - is he a reliable captaincy option to justify the extra 2m over the lovely 8m bracket?
      2) Only if you think he's the standout captaincy option

    4. Parcel Badger
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      personally...

      1) could be good - will he start GW1 though?
      2) Yes he is but I'm going without to start (planning early WC if Diaz flops)

    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      1 no
      2 he is ,more so if (c),however kane and haaland imo are as good (c) choices first 6gw ,so on that basis im going without.

    6. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Been in my team since the start. Could be under priced if he matches his City pedigree with more minutes. Good price point to move on others if necessary as well.

  21. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    New post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/11/fpl-pre-season-jesus-over-50-owned-after-debut-brace/

  22. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I guess I’m not the only one, but;
    A) Haaland, Diaz
    B) Kane, Mahrez

    1. CYN
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on A

