Transfers July 6

FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed

Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up looks at some more moves from the last fortnight.

The most significant players will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the others will feature in regular round-ups over pre-season, continuing with this one.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Phillips' return boosts Leeds' clean sheet potential as Arsenal fail to impress
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United to Manchester City, £45m)

Champions Manchester City followed up their capture of star striker Erling Haaland (£11.5m) by securing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m). This summer has seen Fernandinho depart after nine years, as well as constant rumours linking Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) with Barcelona.

Having left his boyhood team for greener pastures, Phillips will expect to get plenty of game-time during a 60-game season even if he doesn’t initially start in Pep Guardiola’s XI.

From an FPL viewpoint, the 26-year-old offers little appeal. His two seasons of Premier League football have brought just one goal and three assists, showcasing how his on-field talents lie elsewhere. He tackles, he intercepts and he will start City attacks, just don’t expect any attacking returns.

Sven Botman (Lille to Newcastle United, £35m)

This long-running transfer saga finally resulted in pun-friendly Sven Botman (£4.5m) arriving at St James’ Park for around £35m.

A January move failed to materialise and the continued interest of AC Milan threatened to prevent Eddie Howe from securing his top defensive target. Eventually, his persistence paid off, as excitement builds over the ability of this 22-year-old Dutch international.

He is a 6ft 5in left-footed centre-back that is dominant in the air, yet very comfortable with the ball at his feet. The three league goals of last season may interest FPL managers, as could the much-improved Newcastle defence of 2022.

Shambolic for the first half of the season, things changed after Gameweek 22. With Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£4.5m) and Matt Targett (£5.0m) added to the backline, only five teams conceded fewer from then on; the Magpies also ranking joint-fourth for clean sheets.

“With Botman expected to start, Fabian Schar, who signed an extension to stay, and Dan Burn — recruited in January — will compete for the other centre-back slot.

“Mid-season, Howe sought a left-sided centre-back, but this summer he was open to signing a defender who could play in either position, even if Botman was the primary target. Howe prefers the “balance” of a left-footer and right-footer together, suggesting Schar may be favourite to retain his starting place. Yet it is understood that Howe is not necessarily wedded to that approach and is open to playing two left-footers.

“Jamaal Lascelles, the club captain, will only be pushed further down the pecking order and, although there will be increasing questions surrounding his long-term future, as things stand he looks set to be the fourth centre-half in the squad.” – Chris Waugh, The Athletic

James Tarkowski has signed a four-year deal
James Tarkowski (Burnley to Everton, free)

It was announced on Saturday that Everton had landed the free transfer of James Tarkowski (£4.5m). With Burnley relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, the 29-year-old centre-back now has the task of shoring up a defence which let in 66 goals and nearly took the Clarets’ relegation spot.

Only four teams conceded on more occasions than the Toffees after Frank Lampard’s arrival.

Expect FPL managers to initially stay away from Everton’s defence, then, and not just because of frailty. They begin the season against Chelsea, whilst also facing Liverpool (H) and Arsenal (a) by Gameweek 7.

Joint-13th and third for shots in the box and big chances respectively among FPL defenders last season, Tarkowski does carry a bit of goal threat.

Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon to Fulham, £17m)

Newly-promoted Fulham kicked off their summer recruitment by sealing a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha (£5.0m). The Portuguese defensive midfielder spent several seasons on loan at Moreirense, Belenenses and Braga before coming back to play a key role during Sporting’s first league title win in 19 years.

He replaces the departing Jean Michael Seri and joins a midfield of Tom Cairney (£5.0m), Harrison Reed (£4.5m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.5m) and Josh Onomah (£4.5m) in west London. Goals aren’t completely foreign to Palhinha, who has netted seven times in the last three seasons, but the FPL price betrays that he’s more of a ball-winner than a goal-poacher and he averaged a shot only once every 70 minutes in the Portuguese top flight last year, around 40% of which were from outside the area.

Gameweek 21 Scout Picks features another Man City triple-up
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham United, £10.2m)

In the first of three goalkeepers, let’s assess former Fulham loanee Alphonse Areola (£4.5m). He played 36 league games for the Cottagers in 2020/21 but just once at West Ham United last season.

£10.2m seems a large fee for an understudy but, with Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) still at the club, we have to assume that cup duties will remain Areola’s role. A total of 11 appearances were made in the Europa League – a competition which the Hammers return to this season.

“Alphonse made a huge contribution to the Club during his loan spell last season. His performances backed up why we see him as a top goalkeeper. He brings proven quality and experience at the highest level, both on the domestic and international scene. We’re delighted he’s with us permanently.” – David Moyes

Johnstone owners profit as Newcastle devoid of ideas without attacking stars
Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion to Crystal Palace, free)

We’re less certain of the pecking order at Selhurst Park, where the arrival of Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) leads to more uncertainty that FPL managers may have over Vicente Guaita (£4.5m).

Crystal Palace quietly churned out some fantastic underlying defensive stats last season, keeping the most clean sheets outside of the top five and ranking fifth-best for conceding chances and expected goals (xGC).

Above: Defensive data from our Members Area

Yet goalkeeping rotation was introduced from Gameweek 17, where Guaita and Jack Butland (£4.5m) made 14 and eight starts respectively. Add in Johnstone, who played three times for England in 2021 and wants to get into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, and there is supreme competition between the sticks.

Therefore the safest bet for any Palace defensive coverage at this early stage will be via Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m) or Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), not that many FPL managers will want that until Gameweek 10 at the earliest given the tough fixtures that fall before that.

Matt Turner (New England Revolution to Arsenal, undisclosed)

In a deal that was agreed back in February, 28-year-old Matt Turner (£4.0m) has joined Arsenal for an undisclosed fee. His time in Major League Soccer brought 102 appearances for New England Revolution and MVP status during the 2021 All-Stars game, where he came on to save two penalties in the shoot-out.

It continues his incredible spot-kick record – saving ten of 21, including two from former Manchester United winger Nani.

He enters Arsenal behind Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) and Bernd Leno (£4.5m) in the pecking order but, should the latter leave, Turner could find his way into Fantasy squads in a double-up with Ramsdale.

Giulian Biancone (Troyes to Nottingham Forest, £5m)

With last season’s revelation Djed Spence set to sign for Spurs, Nottingham Forest have replaced the loanee with right-back Giulian Biancone (£4.5m).

It isn’t necessarily bad news for those that hoped Forest would sign £4.0m FPL option Neco Williams, as the Frenchman seems to be a versatile player who regularly plays centre-half and occasionally at left-back.

He only signed for Troyes last summer but the Ligue 1 side are set to make a quick profit on the stopper, who offers little goal threat for FPL managers to get excited about: he hasn’t scored more than once in a season in his career so far.

“Biancone is a defender capable of playing as a centre-half and a right-back, suggesting he could play in Steve Cooper’s favoured set-up of three central defenders, but is also someone able to slot in on the right of a four-man backline. Forest’s default formation last season was 3-4-1-2, but remember they did occasionally play 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 in Cooper’s early days: in the Premier League, they will need plenty of options, and Biancone would appear to offer that.” – Nick Miller, The Athletic

Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers to Bournemouth, free)

Yet to be given an FPL starting price, free transfer Joe Rothwell has joined Bournemouth after four seasons at Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old has impressed manager Scott Parker with his forward-thinking ability as an advanced central midfielder, a position from which he churned out 10 assists for Rovers in 2020/21.

He was also ninth in the division for total chances created (68) last season, although a large chunk of those did come from set plays and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be as heavily involved at corners and free-kicks.

What also isn’t clear yet is whether Parker sees Rothwell as a regular starter or as back-up.

“Should Parker persist with his 4-3-3 formation next season, Rothwell is more likely to occupy one of the attacking No 8 roles alongside Billing or Lerma, or as an understudy to both.” – Ahmed Shooble, The Athletic

Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County to Crystal Palace, undisclosed)

Highly-promising teenager Malcolm Ebiowei (£4.5m) joins Patrick Vieira’s south London side, although he’s likely to begin life at under-23 level.

That’s how life at Derby County started when he arrived last summer. Yet it didn’t take long for Ebiowei to progress through their youth squads, with Wayne Rooney promoting him to the first team in February.

A left-footed forward who can also cut inside from the right flank, he ended the season with 16 Championship appearances and one goal.

  1. No Need
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Is it wrong to have 5 defenders starting with C?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Most of my favourite foods start with C. What's the problem?

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Crisps chocolate coffee cake coke at a guess lol

        1. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Or caviar...?

    2. Fpl orynx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      It’s not wrong but it is inflexible. The major disadvantages are that it limits your chance of a decent sub. 4.5 defenders way better than same priced mids or forwards. The other worry which no one seems to be talking about is historically the first few games of the season produce few clean sheets and a lot of goals.

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Agreed re a 532

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      You must have some real left field picks. Cancelo the only C I am considering - guess Cash Cancelo Cucerella Castagne Coady which actually is OK

    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yes because it means you don’t have Trent

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        But ive got Coberstson

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Get CArnold

    5. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Chillwell
      Cancelo
      Cash
      Cucurella
      Castagne

      Yeah its wrong

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I had Coufal over Cuc but close enough

  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Which would you choose?

    A) James | Gordon/Neto | Kane
    B) Tomiyasu | Son | Mitrovic

    Cheers

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Tomiyasu could of course be any 4.5 defenders, as with Gordon/Neto among the 5.5 mids

    2. Lukakus Unit
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A. Kane and Son should end up relatively similar in points, but if James and Neto are healthy, they should get you more points than Tomiyasu and Mitrovic.

      Also, if you need to transfer to another high priced striker like Haaland, you won’t need multiple transfers.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Do you think so re Kane and Son - last season it was 192 vs 258, huge difference.
        Agreed on James vs Tomi/4.5, Mitrovic is hard to judge, as are the 5.5 mids

      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply

    3. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks

  3. Lukakus Unit
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    How template is my team on a scale of 1-10?

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Perisic
    Salah - Diaz - Maddison - Rashford - Neto
    Kane

    4.0GK - 4.0D - 4.5 ST - 4.5 ST

    Going with Kane to start, but will quickly switch to Haaland if he does well.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      6

    2. Fpl orynx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      9/10 for backline (not a 10 as many will go 5 in the d)
      8/10 midfield (main differential there is Maddison)
      4/10 striker (bulk will have Haaland)

  4. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Mahrez or Foden? Thoughts?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Think I prefer Mahrez, who else could play RW?

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Grealish lw Foden reverse rw cutting in

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Has Foden played RW before?

          1. No Need
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Ive seen him floating over that side. But if Mahrez looks in from preseason im punting in him with pens too unless H gets them

    2. Non Penalty xGI
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      just get both

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Cant with Harland, Cancelo

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Haaland

          1. Non Penalty xGI
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            foden more nailed

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Foden more nailed than Haaland?

            2. EugeMurts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour ago

              True

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      The Mahrez Trap

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I mean who would go there?

        Diaz
        Saka
        Mount
        Foden
        Maddison
        Kulu

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Or Fodenfreude!

  5. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Please:

    A) Diaz, Coutinho, Neto, Jesus + Tomiyasu first sub
    B) Bowen, Saka, Brennan Johnson + Trippier and Neto rotation

    1. Non Penalty xGI
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    2. Reckoner.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Easy A, but put that 8m in midfield

  6. Reckoner.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Thought on this lot:

    Henderson
    TAA | James | Chilwell | Perisic
    Salah | Diaz | Saka | Neto
    Haaland | Toney

    Steele | Tomiyasu | Pereira | Greenwood

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Like it but Cancelo over Toney

      1. Reckoner.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        That's what I had before, issue is that gives another 4.5m forward so weakens the bench to not having much chance of getting minutes.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Is a bench needed now?

  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    OPTIONS
    A - Neto/James
    B - Rodri/Perišić

    1. Reckoner.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C) Martinelli and Perisic

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Really think Martinelli will be a quick hook this season

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          ESR is too good

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts and any pointers, I'm new haha

    Raya
    Taa Cancelo James Perisic Gabriel
    Salah Diaz Saka Neto
    Haaland/Kane

    Caballero Undav Andreas Taylor

    1. Reckoner.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Save 0.5 on Tomiyasu over Gabriel. Think the bench needs a bit more money in it.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Suggestions?

  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Why is Neto suddenly going to produce this year?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Neto is sheeto.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      he will score his 3 goals this season in the first 3 games

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        That would be an extraordinary run

        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          yea u should get him, then next season u can buy a neto shirt and put it behind u on your fantasy stream

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            That’s a Nyeto for me, dog!

  10. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Cant decide
    Bruno guimares or neto and why

    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      hmm, yes, a hard decision. Stabbed or shot, you'd think getting shot would be better, so i'd probably go with Bruno

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Bruno
      He is take charge

  11. Birds of Prey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is there a better 5.5 mid than McGinn? Thx

    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      gordon, ramsey, neto, the only real options. Its bad, but all better then mcginn probably

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Gordon Ramsay would disagree vehemently!

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      Wissa could be an option

    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      i like Fornal's but Neto's popular, DVB and Elanga could be good or not under the new manager,a lso keep an eye out for Bailly & Traore at Villa and see if they have overcome their injuries in pre season,

  12. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Pickford or Henderson for the 4.5 spot?

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      Raya or Meslier

  13. EugeMurts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    RMT

    Raya

    Dias, TAA, Doherty, White, N Williams

    KDB, Son, Mount,

    1. EugeMurts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      Try again

      Raya, Forster

      Dias, TAA, Doherty, White, N Williams

      KDB, Son, Mount, Maddison, pereira

      Wilson, DCL, Greenwood

      No Salah but hopefully KDB and Son will make up for it.
      Option to swap Dias in for 8mil mid. And swap Haaland in by downgrading KDB/Son

      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wouldnt go with Forster in case a 3rd Spurs slot is wanted

  14. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts here folks?

    Mendy
    Robertson cancelo James cash castagne
    Salah kulu jwp
    Haaland Jesus

    4.0 Ramsay greenwood Murphy

  15. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Mine 2021/22 Kings of the Gameweek team:

    Schmeegal
    Cash/James/Cancelo/Mings
    Mount/Maddison/Fernandes/Salah/Bowen
    Jesus
    4.0/4.5/4.5/4.0 (bench shall not be named to avoid embarrassing them)

  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    And Spurs are one of the teams I like alot
    My starters
    3 - Pool - Salah/Diaz/TAA
    2 - MC - Cancelo/Haaland
    2 - CHE - James/Chilly
    2 - NEW - Wilson/BrunoG
    1 - AV or ARS / McGinn or Tomiyasu
    1 - BRE - Raya

  17. Scratch
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Haven't yet seen a single team here with Jimenez. £7m and 2 beautiful opening fixtures. He's in my first draft

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      he was terrible last season though, i think i'd honestly prefer a non nailed Nketiah over him for the same price, he just hasn't been the same player since his injury understandably enough

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not sure if he is a National Team starter anymore
      Find 0.5 for Wilson

  18. arkashka
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    RMT please...

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Tomi
    Diaz Kulusevski BrunoG Sterling

    Steele, Neco Andreas Undav

    Neco and Andreas will be cheap starters after their moves to Forest and Fulham, respectively

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      need a few forwards ?

    2. arkashka
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Oops forgot my Forwards...

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Trippier Tomi
      Diaz Kulusevski BrunoG Sterling
      Haaland Jesus

      Steele, Neco Andreas Undav

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      The team lacks Majesty and may struggle at Court. Only two 2021/22 Kings of the Gameweek.

  19. OHYEAH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    When do the members projected points get updated usually? Do you use ffs projections or other models?

