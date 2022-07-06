74
Moving Target July 6

FPL new signings: Can Gabriel Jesus be a good buy at £8.0m?

74 Comments
Gabriel Jesus has been priced up as an £8.0m forward by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after his move to Arsenal from Manchester City.

He’s proving to be a popular initial selection, too, sitting in around 44% of embryonic FPL squads at the time of writing – although ‘auto-picks’ will account for some of that total.

Reunited with Mikel Arteta, who spent over three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, the Brazil international only twice reached four consecutive starts throughout the last two seasons.

With the Gunners recently letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette go, Jesus has the chance to become a reliable FPL asset for the first time really in his Premier League career.

We assess the new Arsenal number nine in our Moving Target report.

GABRIEL JESUS: FPL HISTORY

Gabriel Jesus arrived in Manchester aged 19, having led the line for Palmeiras’ first national championship title since 1994. His impressive first half-season brought seven goals and four assists from just ten appearances.

SeasonTeamStarts (sub)Mins playedGoalsAssistsFPL Points
2021/22Manchester City21 (7)187188120
2020/21Manchester City22 (7)205695115
2019/20Manchester City21 (13)2018148146
2018/19Manchester City8 (21)10177379
2017/18Manchester City19 (10)1660137126
2016/17Manchester City8 (2)6517467

And Jesus never really let Guardiola down. His 9,273 league minutes equates to 103 full games, with 93 goal involvements arriving at a rate of one per 99.7 minutes.

Yet two big problems have plagued his five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium – Pep Roulette and sporadic stints playing on the wing.

The former meant Jesus never played more than 60% of minutes in a season and therefore rarely existed on the radar of most FPL managers.

The arrivals of Erling Haaland and promising Argentine Julian Alvarez was the final nail in the coffin for his time in Manchester.

Above: Starting positions, according to Transfermarkt

Despite City not replacing the departed Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres, last season saw Gabriel Jesus used less often as a forward. He has spoken publicly about being fine with this.

“I feel comfortable out wide. I didn’t start to play as a winger just this season. I have played with the national team there for two years. I started to play in the first team of Palmeiras as a winger and I played sometimes when I arrived here as a winger as well. So I think I’m okay there.” – Gabriel Jesus

Furthermore, following a poor 2018 World Cup where he failed to score from five Brazil starts up front, Jesus seemed to confess to coach Tite that cutting inside from the flanks is his preference.

“I spoke with the Brazil coach not that long ago and he said that after the World Cup he called over Gabriel Jesus and asked him, ‘Where do you want to play?’ Jesus said ‘I don’t mind’ but the coach said, ‘Obviously you mind, you obviously have a preference, what is your preference?’ And, somewhat sheepishly, Jesus said he’d rather play out wide. This is important. [Mikel] Arteta knows him from Man City but that’s a while ago and things change.” – South American football expert Tim Vickery

GABRIEL JESUS: FPL PROSPECTS FOR 2022/23

Saka's injury, Jesus' goals, in-form Toon: FPL notes 7

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

74 Comments Post a Comment
      People are loading up on Arsenal but Friday night London derby GW1 and unknowns on their lineup screams wait and see on their attack for me. Understand going for defence for the mid-term.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        I have Tomiyasu but am hoping to bench in GW1, not forgetting Brentford in GW1 or what Palace did to Arsenal at the end of last season (although they were missing Partey and Tierney). Palace will certainly give them trouble

        Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        I am surprised people have so much faith in arsenal

        Open Controls
      3. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        one of the worst games Arsenal could have hoped for tbh - struggle in night games and vs Palace

        Open Controls
      4. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Zaha haul for sure

        Open Controls
    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA / Cancelo / Doherty / Trippier / Cash
      Salah / Mount / Saka / Diaz
      Halland

      Fodder bench.

      Been more or less stuck in this since LiveFPL tinkering. Any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Looks really good. Going without James/Chilwell could prove to be a mistake, but Doherty and Trippier could be massive bargains themselves.

        I'd be tempted to downgrade one of Mount or Saka and swap Cash to James.

        Open Controls
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I originally had James/Chilwell, but I was put off by Chelsea’s lack of CBs and rumours of switching to 4 at the back. Will see how they look preseason/who Chelsea sign.

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Really like it, currently on quite similar, also unsure on James/Chilwell as had a torrid time with them last season! Also think I'll go Jesus over Saka as don't want two 4.5 strikers. Only decision is Neto or Trippier/Cash, 442/532.

        Mendy
        TAA Cancelo Doherty Tomiyasu
        Salah Mount Kulusevski
        Haaland Jesus

        Open Controls
    5. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Get in there Kyrgios!

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Great match. Only guy left in draw to beat Rafa and Djoko.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He's would have no chance against a fully fit Rafa.

          Open Controls
    6. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Currently on:

      Mendy
      Trent Cancelo James Perisic 4.5
      Salah Diaz Rashford
      Haaland Jesus
      4.0 4.5 4.5 4.5

      How's it look?

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Looks good.

        Like the Rashford punt. He’s one to keep an eye on - will be bargain of the season if he can find form.

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Needs a spurs attacker vs Southampton imo

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Perisic!

          Open Controls
    7. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Who is Josh Da Silva?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        oh nvm just fodder

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Brentford mid

        Open Controls
    8. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      How does it look, frens?

      Henderson
      TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Cash, Trippier
      Salah, Kulusevski, Neto
      Haaland, Jesus

      Open Controls
    9. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      All these drafts with 5 at the back hurts my eyes..

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Terrible isn’t it. No doubt the strategy will change come GW1

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Why? There's value to be find there.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          found

          Open Controls
      3. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Why? Trent, Cancelo and Perisic are all essentially midfielders that get CS points. James and Chilwell scored in bunches early last season. Any time any of these guys get an attacking return and get a CS in the same match they're a pretty safe bet for 3 BPS too.

        Open Controls
      4. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Normally I'd agree, but with the pricing this season I can't not put money there. I mean the backline I currently have I expected would cost 3m more than it does and I can see myself keeping all of them for a fair while

        Open Controls
    10. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Raheem agrees terms with Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Back to the drawing board?

        Open Controls
        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          My board is still out! Started this morning!

          Open Controls
    11. marcus2704
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thoughts on this 4-5-1 ?

      Mendy 4.0
      James - TAA - Cancelo - Tomiyasu/Mings
      Salah - Zaha - Maddison - Raphina - Martinelli
      Haaland 4.5, 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not sure about 3x 7.0m midfielders at all. The 8m mids just look so much better.

        Open Controls
        1. marcus2704
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Zaha can be frustrating but hes quite steady for points.

          A version with 5 at the back, and zero bench:

          Mendy 4.0
          James - TAA - Cancelo - Trippier - Perisic
          Salah - Zaha - Maddison - Raphina - 4.5
          Haaland 4.5, 4.5

          Open Controls
    12. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      A) Mendy + Martinelli (4-4-2)
      B) Raya + Chilwell (5-3-2)

      I have Reece James as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        B - cheaper and better

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah B allows a 4.5m midfielder on the bench whereas with A I have a 4.0m defender hence the 0.5 difference.

          Open Controls
          1. Moxon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Understood - I think B scores better mate 🙂

            Open Controls
    13. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Which two of Ederson/Cancelo/Laporte are people favouring? Yoyoitis

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Just on Cancelo. Can see myself wanting one of their midfielders + Haaland at some point so hesitant to double up on defence.

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          mmm the 7-8 mid pool for Citeh is intriguing for sure

          Open Controls
      2. lugs
        • 4 Years
        just now

        i was going to start the season with double City defense, but i think they will concede gw1 so i opted for just Cancelo for now, but in other drafts i was torn between Cancelo + Laporte, or Dias + Laporte + 1m to spend elsewhere

        Open Controls
    14. FPL Maldini
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Assuming you own Salah already, which combo is best?

      A) Diaz and Jonny
      B) ASM and Chillwell

      Open Controls
    15. Khark
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Posted on the wrong page, oops, sorry...

      A first RMT would be great lads. See if im on the right lines...

      Ederson
      TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Tomiyasu
      Salah, Diaz, Coutinho, Martinelli
      Haaland, Jesus

      (4.0, Andreas, Greenwood, 4.0)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah looks good.

        Open Controls
    16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sterling now looking a much more interesting pick. Got to think he’s much more nailed

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is he worth 2m more than Jesus/Diaz/Kulusevski though?

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Potentially if he is starting up top

          He’s a big hitter but it will be a case to see how and where he plays in pre season

          Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mount at 8m better value imo

        Open Controls
    17. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      What about Pereira as a starting mid in a 4-4-2?

      Sanchez
      Trent | Cancelo | James | Doherty
      Salah | Son | Martinelli | Pereira
      Haaland | Solanke

      Steele | N.Williams | Colback | Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Team needs Sterling and Fernandes

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Could be a decent option if option for three premiums!

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          *if OPTING

          Open Controls
    18. Scratch
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sterling to Chelsea looks a done deal. Hopefully this means Broja heads to West Ham and we have a handy £5.5m option

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Antonio still first choice no?

        Open Controls
    19. Hombre
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      nailed it!

      Mendy
      Laporte - Robo - Mings - ¨Perisic
      Kulu - Mount - Salah - Hwang
      Jesus - Haaland

      steele-tomyasu-murphy-greenwood

      Open Controls
    20. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah-less team. Also missing Cancelo, unfortunately. But i quite like it.

      Sanchez
      Trent James Doherty Tomiyasu
      Son Diaz Mount Maddison
      Haaland Jesus

      (fodders)

      Whatcha think?!

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        just now

        looks great, you can't have them all

        Open Controls
    21. capoultra
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No Salah XI

      Pope
      TAA Cancelo James
      Bruno G. Foden Diaz Mount
      Jesus Wilson Haaland

      Raya Tomiyasu Winks Vestergard

      Open Controls
    22. Kristobal
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A) Tierney

      B) Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A for me is FPL gold at 5.0 (when fit)

        Open Controls
    23. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I thought Sterling had a better scoring record than one in three.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        plenty assists also

        Open Controls
    24. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      When will the ticker return to normal?

      Open Controls
    25. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Please, lads:

      Henderson
      TAA, Cancelo, Cash, __________, __________
      Salah, Neto, __________,__________, __________
      Haaland, 4.5, __________

      A. 5-3-2: Robbo, Trippier / Kulusevski / Jesus / bench with Rice, fodders
      B. 4-5-1: Perisic / Diaz, Saka, Coutinho / bench with Tomiyasu, fodders

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        N

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B*

        Open Controls

