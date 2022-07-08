73
The Promoted July 8

FPL promoted teams: What is Nottm Forest’s clean sheet potential?

73 Comments
Having already provided the lowdown on Steve Cooper, our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with this look at Nottingham Forest’s defence.

In this article, we will assess the Championship play-off winners’ overall clean sheet chances and then look at some of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in their backline.

Our third and final piece will discuss Forest’s midfielders and forwards.

To help us with our research, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father and Forest supporter, Mark Sutherns, to provide a fan’s view.

You can find everything you need to know about fellow new boys Fulham and Bournemouth here.

The stats in this piece are taken from FotMob and WhoScored.

WHAT IS FOREST’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?

Nottingham Forest's defence assessed ahead of FPL return in 2022/23

Forest had the second-best defensive record in the Championship last season, conceding 40 goals in 46 matches, only trailing Bournemouth (39).

They kept 17 clean sheets, a reasonable return but some way short of the Cherries’ league-leading total of 21.

PWDLFAGDPTSCS
Total462311127340+338017
Home2313464322+21439
Away2310763018+12378

However, it’s worth noting that at the time of Cooper’s appointment in September, Forest had made their worst start to a season for 108 years, claiming only a single point from their first seven Championship games under Chris Hughton, a period that saw them concede 12 goals.

When he was first appointed, Cooper was flexible in his approach, switching from a back four and a central-defensive trio. But this year (see below), it has largely been a back three all the way, which has seen Forest tighten up significantly and concede only five goals at the City Ground in 2022.

PWDLFAGDPTSCS
Total2114434112+294611
Home10910295+24286
Away11533127+5185

“Once Cooper arrived and certainly in 2022, Forest were the best defensive side in the Championship. The trio of Worrall, McKenna and Steve Cook earned the collective nickname of “The Wall” to emphasise just how effective they were at keeping teams at bay. At the City Ground in particular, Forest conceded just five goals in 2022 and were known for their ability to limit teams to half chances.” – Mark Sutherns

The underlying stats don’t really do Forest justice, given that they are skewed due to their poor start under Hughton, but we’ll include them below for reference.

DEFENSIVE STATS 2021/22
TotalRank v other Championship clubs
Goals conceded402nd
Clean sheets176th=
Shots conceded per game10.98th=
xGC56.38th=

THE PLAYERS

1

  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anyone for a threemium?

    Raya
    TAA, Chilwell, Trippier, Castagne
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Wissa
    Kane, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      My threemium is

      Meslier
      TAA Cash Trippier Totti Williams
      Salah Son Coutinho Wissa Pereira
      Haaland Jesus Gayle

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Looks good. Who is totti tho? Haven't seen him in any drafts

        Open Controls
        1. Dušan Citizen
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          4.0 Wolves def, hidden gem. Started some games at the end of the season and looked very good. Saiss left them, Boly seems out of favour, so Totti could be nailed.

          Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      The only thing I'm set on with the 3mium is Son over Kane

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I went for Kane because I want to play 442 as the cheap midfield options seem to me much better than the cheap forwards

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          See I probably like Brennan the best of the 6ish attackers, but yeah, I agree. We're more likely to see a Bowen/Maddison emerge (though can't see it now) in the mids then we probably the FWDs. Who could possibly become the new Bamford/Ings?

          Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Yep here is mine

      Mendy (4.0)
      TAA Cancelo Chilwell Tomiyasu (N Williams)
      Salah Martinelli Andreas Son (Chukwuemeka)
      Haaland Johnson (Greenwood)

      Open Controls
    4. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'm not a fan of threemium. Premium players (10M+) are only worth their price when they're being captained. The more you have on your roster, the more you are NOT captaining on any given game week.
      Someone on here has been ranting about their fourmium plan.... Yikes. They'll soon discover how badly that affects their overall Pts per total $ spent ratio over the long term. (In the short term of course if all 4 players are hauling it could work, but statistically that's not very likely. There's a reason parlay bets are called "teasers".... They're generally losers long term.)
      But of course good luck if this (threemium) is the way you end up going. We're all just experimenting with theories so who's to say who's right or wrong...

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        In a normal season I would tend to agree. However, with the unlimited transfers during WC, plus a WC to use before then, I feel the risk is somewhat mitigated by an early WC if it goes pear shaped. It is for a short period on time.

        Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Castagne or Justin people?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Castagne competing with Pereira so I think Justin but preseason will hopefully give us a better indication

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Oh right, forgot about pereira. Justin it is then

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Hang on isnt is pereira competing with justin for rb?

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      That old chestnut.

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Food for thought. Goodnight 🙂

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel 4.0
    Salah Diaz Mount Kulu Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    Balcombe | Andreas, 4.0, 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Indigestion.

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Greenwood. Not Andreas.

      Variation:

      Raya
      TAA Trippier 4.0
      Salah Diaz Odegaard Martinelli
      Haaland Jesus Vardy

      Balcombe | Andreas, 4.0, 4.0

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Could always go cheap right across the back

        Raya Dennis
        Ait Nouri Tomiyasu Castagne Mings N Williams
        Salah LDiaz Saka Mount/Bowen Andreas
        Haaland Kane Greenwood

        Open Controls
    3. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Too weak in DEF for me. I think you'll lose too many points from CHE + MCI clean sheets/assists

      Open Controls
  4. Spoox777
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    I really want subs who are going to play more often than not, but don't want too much money sitting on the bench. If i do this i'm struggling to afford Salah. Am i mad going without Salah or will other strong players in my team be able to make up the difference?

    Ramsdale? / Leno?
    TAA / Cancelo / James / Perisic / Trippier?
    Diaz / Kulu / Coutinho? / Bruno G? / Neto?
    Haaland / Jesus / Mateta

    ...just a rough draft. Players with a ? next to their name i'm not sure about yet
    Ramsdale & Leno... ARS have decent fixtures.

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'd really like to see you with Salah if possible. Will save tears and scrambling later on. Be kind to yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. Spoox777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks for reply...
        I'll probably go with Salah once we all find some nailed(ish) 4.5m players.

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'd go Salah and have a weaker bench

      Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Why not just go Andreas Pereira and Neco Williams on your bench? Both should play lots, and they're min cost.

      Open Controls
  5. tom66
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Current draft - plenty of tinkering ahead

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Trippier
    Coutinho - Salah - Bruno G - Mount - Andreas
    Kane - Jesus
    Subs: Sanchez - White - Mings - Greenwood
    (Kane to Haaland for GW2)

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Andreas is interesting. Could be a great enabler in the 11.

      Don’t like Mings, but if you’re banking on Villa cleansheets he’s the only route.

      Prefer Tomiyasu over White, also.

      Overall great

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Mings is a 2021/22 King of the Gameweek and an outstanding selection.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Shhh - I'm hoping he gets overlooked among the 4.5M defenders

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          What I meant to say is look over here at these shiny £4.5M Arsenal defenders - sure they never get attacking returns and couldn't keep CS in 2022 - but just look at their fixtures!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Those crappy Arsenal defenders are an excellent choice!

            Open Controls
  6. Emre Can Pie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Grealish and Perisic or
    B. Kulu and Justin.

    Many thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Perisic and another mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Emre Can Pie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
    2. weaver
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Emre Can Pie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  7. lugs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    looks like the Sky game is launching later today, with a rule change 50 transfers up from 40, but only 1 overhaul instead of 2, i think i prefer that, also someone in the comments of this tweet mentioned Salah, Son etc have moved back to being midfielders, that's much better if true as its silly having all of the best players fighting for 3 forward positions like last season

    https://twitter.com/SkyFantasyFooty/status/1544712783102631939?cxt=HHwWhoCzzfGF9u8qAAAA

    Open Controls
  8. ilikewud
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    A) Diaz, James, Haaland +1itb

    B) Foden, Robertson, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Laporte or Dias?

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Flip a coin, I like Laporte, slightly higher goal threat if that even comes into play

      Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dias. He's the one they won't rotate

      Open Controls
  10. Worsle90
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this?

    Sanchez
    TAA, James, Walker, Tomiyasu
    Salah, Fernandes, Diaz, Neto
    Haaland, Mitrovic

    Steele, Justin, Kovacic, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team, forget Kovacic and keep a handy £0.5m itb.

      Open Controls
  11. Scratch
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    The Boys is the best show on tv right now (along with Better Call Saul)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      James Tarkowski is Soldier Boy!

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mmm I don't hate it but it's a stretch

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Rapture is his favourite karoke song!

          Open Controls
  12. Athletico Timbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    No Haaland on the watchlist is a surprise. I can see him doing well.

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've heard he's not bad at kicking the football

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I’d put him above Jimenez but probably not as high as Toney who has already proven to be a success in the Premier league so that’s only fair.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Certainly better than his rapping.

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      No players new to the PL have been added yet. I'm sure it will be updated in due course.

      Open Controls
  13. Dutchy
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Current Draft, gone away from the template. Is it stable enough for Neto and Geldhart to rotate?

    Meslier
    Trent Cancelo Tripper
    Salah Mahrez Coutinho Martinelli Neto
    Kane Toney

    4.0 Tomiyasu Geldhart Vestegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Gelhardt probably won’t feature much and will drop in value early doors I’d wager.

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ah okay, just see him as a really good talent in the future, guess bamford is back

        Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      No. Gelhardt won't normally start he'll be a super-sub type.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      No, but Neto rotates well with Tomiyasu.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        What a strange season this will be.

        Open Controls
  14. nanxun
      20 mins ago

      Assuming that both get their transfers, which would you prefer for a 4.0 def slot?

      A. Neco Williams
      B. Joe Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        A Williams will be a nailed starter. Rodon might never start.

        Open Controls
      2. Athletico Timbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        B. You can always be entertained by his podcasts when he fails to score fpl points.

        Open Controls
      3. Scratch
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don't really see the value in picking a £4m defender this year when only £0.5m extra gets you into an actual start-able defensive option from Newcastle, Arsenal, Villa, United or Wolves

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It's a false economy unless you're a 3-4-3 of 4-at-the-back fundamentalist.

          Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Neto or Erickson?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The one you can afford. They won't be the same price.

        Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Can afford either…whobus the better choice points wise?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Eriksen isn't in the game yet.

        Open Controls
    • Dutchy
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wonder what draft the king sutherns has put together early on

      Open Controls
    • The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's Neco, not Neto!

      Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks Andy. Looks like he has an agreement with MU. Maybe his price will go up? Think he may be a better pick than Neto once he has signed the contract.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        His price is sure to go up. Could be 6.5 or 7.0 -- totally different price bracket to Neto. Eriksen will surely outscore Neto - which one you go for depends on the structure of your squad.

        Open Controls
    • Scratch
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why is it no matter how harsh or soft the pricing is I always think my team would be "just right" if I had £3m extra

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.