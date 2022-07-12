660
Pro Pundit Teams July 12

FPL 2022/23: Why unlimited transfers are a game-changer

660 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2022/23, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different writer every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their initial thoughts on the pricing and rule changes.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India, Lateriser, who will be writing for us every Gameweek throughout the season.

How the unlimited World Cup transfers have changed Lateriser's strategy

And we’re back!

It feels like only yesterday that we closed the curtains on what was a marathon season, given the number of curveballs and Double Gameweeks we had.

On a personal note, I was delighted with how things panned out as I finished in 1,047th place overall. Gameweek 38 was very kind to me as both purchases – James Maddison (now £8.0m) and Callum Wilson (now £7.5m) – brought in double-digit hauls that led to 100 points and a 16k Gameweek rank.

Looking back over last season, I pretty much stuck to a pre-decided strategy. Having had a horrendous 2020/21 campaign, I realised that the times when I go against the crowd usually occur in the second half of the season, with regular Gameweek ranks under 50k.

This meant that I curbed my instincts during the first ten Gameweeks and stuck to a template, keeping with the crowd until at least ten weeks of subconscious data and eye tests get stored in my head, ready to go against the curve.

An opportunity to play aggressively

Auto Draft 29

Before the game’s recent launch, it’s what I thought I would do again. Once I had a look at the fixtures, I realised that the best two teams have a great start to the season. It would be quite logical to go along with the template and play the ‘long game’ with these value picks – as already discussed online, the premium full-backs offer immense value.

Then the game launched and this little paragraph really caught my attention:

‘Unlimited free transfers can also be made between Sat 12 Nov 19:00 and Mon 26 Dec 19:00 when the Premier League season has been adjusted to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.’

This is quite a big macro factor. Essentially, we don’t have to think beyond Gameweek 16 at all and have two bites at making a team until then.

Then there is an extra Wildcard that everyone has to use in the gap before Gameweek 17. Given this added rule, there are a few trickle-down effects.

In a normal season, when deploying our Wildcard anywhere between Gameweeks 2-10, we’re building a very long-term team. One that will stick for at least 20 rounds until we usually use the second later on, around the Double Gameweek season.

This time, no matter what, you don’t need to look past Gameweek 16. The only things to carry forward, post-World Cup, are your team value and remaining chips.

For me, this means I can start the season more aggressively, target some fixtures and go ‘haul-chasing’. If things don’t work out, I’d then have no qualms deploying the Wildcard very early on. Additionally, as each team can now make five substitutions in a Premier League match, you can even look to ignore the bench early season and build unbalanced, lopsided teams that focus on targeting particular occasions.

Tread with caution with Chelsea

Whilst it would now take a lot to lead Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers away from ‘big at the back’ with explosive premium defenders, it’s worth noting that the game has also given us some cheap defensive assets who offer immense value.

It is way too early to be discussing a set-and-forget draft because we have so much to learn in pre-season: Manchester City will be playing with a proper number nine, Liverpool have a new-look front three, Chelsea are seemingly losing their entire defence and Manchester United have a new manager at the helm.

All things considered, I still see myself starting with five players from Man City and Liverpool but there are a couple of things that have caught my attention in terms of ‘opportunity’ and ‘tread with caution’.

For example, be careful with Chelsea’s defence. They have lost their best centre-back to Real Madrid and are seemingly going to lose a couple more from their backline. Due to this, there are murmurs of Thomas Tuchel potentially reverting to a four-man defence.

All things considered, their full-backs still offer tremendous value at £6.0m but the early fixtures don’t exactly scream ‘clean sheet’ to me. I am also questioning Chelsea’s elite defence status, given the huge reshuffling of personnel and system.

Thomas Tuchel is a manager not historically known for supreme defences and applied a ‘horses for courses’ approach when he first arrived at the club. Now he may look to evolve their tactics. I’ve nothing against Chelsea here, it is just something I’m monitoring closely.

Target the strong Spurs start

Check out more initial reaction from Lateriser and co on The FPL Wire here.

660 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who scores more first 5/6? Trippier or Tierney?

    Open Controls
    1. AlCapwnUK
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Tierney if he stays fit

      Open Controls
    3. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Tierney if he can stay fit etc

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Trips

      Open Controls
    5. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gabriel or Trippier

      Tierney's a non-option

      Open Controls
  2. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Numpties overreacting to one friendly game & writing players off after their first half of preseason football is absolutely radio rental

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      You misunderstand, it was actually his SECOND pre season game

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      But - but - but he couldn't score against Eric Bailly 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Exactly!!

        The defence he was playing against was utterly awful.

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      What about those writing players off before pre-season?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hahahhahaahaaha

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Haven't seen the game but not surprised by it at all. He's only young and is far from the finished product, as is Haaland. What I will say is that from what I have seen of him from last season, some of the less reactionary comments about him sound like they match up a bit with what I got from what I saw, I don't think he's a great finisher but he knows how to get chances, but it's very early days. He'll do just fine but I'd say this'll be a season for him simply to settle in more than anything

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        It will be the same for him and Haaland. People expecting either to start every game and be knocking in goals for fun from the start are likely to be in for a surprise.

        Both Liverpool and City have their own tactical style, different from most clubs in the world. It will most certainly take each player time to adjust to what each manager wants from them. Let's not forget how demanding Pep and Klopp are and if a player levels drop even a few % they are out of the side. They will both learn things the hard way over the coming season but I expect them to be up to a good level towards mid late next 2023.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Of course, and Aguero despite scoring goals upon arriving was challenged to "do more" for the team and it took time. However, City need Haaland right now more than Liverpool need Nunez right now, and I think its possible Klopp would have waited until next season to buy Nunez if he thought it wasnt going to complicate things, although him bringing an alternative at LW is helpful. City had no CF for effectively 2 seasons, Liverpool have Firmino and Jota who can play as a 9, and there are rumblings that Klopp may move Salah more central in the coming years. I'm sure Haaland will play more than Nunez but that's out of necessity than anything else.

          Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I wrote him off when he came in more expensive than Trent, Diaz, and Robbo

      Open Controls
  3. AlCapwnUK
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Raya + 4.0
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Perisic, Tomiyasu
    Diaz, Odegaard, (Neto, Andreas, Cafu)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    Too skimpy in the midfield?
    Got a spare 0.5 to go Wilson to Jesus or Perisic to James/Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes, that midfield will need major surgery in due course I think. Midfield is usually where the big points are to be had!

      Open Controls
      1. AlCapwnUK
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agreed
        I've never gone light in midfield before
        We are all wildcarding early - probably into more balanced teams

        But i think it is too much

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Oh no no no this is not the one

      Open Controls
    3. AlCapwnUK
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      For me its Haaland vs Salah

      Gamble with Haaland is that Diaz and Odegaard return enough to not make me regret not having Salah and Jesus

      Open Controls
  4. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Clearly, a significant number of us have provisionally included Haaland, which is totally understandable. Great player and potential FPL asset. I may start with him myself but doubt it.

    I think this does deserve closer examination given his apparent "good price" tag and sometimes "essential" vibe. The most I can see Haaland finishing his first season with is about 220 points. Maybe he'll get 260+ but don't see it right now...

    There is no question about the guys talent, or City as a club. That's not the point at all. But it's worth remembering that someone like Cancelo or Robertson should be good for about 200 points for 4.5m less, so I would still question his value at 11.5m

    If you're looking at him as a regular captaincy option then I think it's a wait and see until we know more and also see how quickly he is bedded in by Pep. Even then he is likely to tinker right up to the season's end.

    For example, in a stacked DGW, I certainly wouldn't trust Pep to play Haaland twice in the same way we could trust the TC armband on Salah or Son or KDB or Kane. Even with new arrivals at pool and spurs.

    Remember last season Kane didn't break 200 points in the full season - accepted that he had his usual barren spell which should be far better now with Conte at the helm.

    With the extra sub also now in play and the pain from yet again failing to secure the Champions League, I can certainly see Pep maximising his squad again across the season.

    It's also worth remembering that Werner had a whopping 28 league goals in his last Bundesliga season yet scored just 6 times in his first Premier League season - even with very decent minutes. Yes I know there are good reasons for that, and it's apples and oranges comparing Werner with Haaland. But still.

    Look at Lukaku recently and how that went. Ronaldo returned 159 points last season at 12.5m. Same tally as JWP. I think many were expecting much more even given his age and United's struggles. The point is, not every move works out. Even at a high level. City are certainly a stronger outfit than Dortmund, but you could say the same about Chelsea and Leipzig in Werner's case. Not sure JWP will be moving to Juve tho 😉

    When it comes to minutes, it's often forwards where early subs happen, particularly if a game is in the bag, or a benching before kick off when facing much weaker opposition. Both apply to City regularly. I think for 0.5m more KDB is a much better option if spending big on City.

    I know we can argue that he's an easy swap out for Kane if things don't work out, but with the unpredictability of the league and more immediate fires often to put out, even having funds locked up and not performing for 5 or so weeks can be a big hit to rank.

    I know a lot won't agree with much of this but just wanted to add some balance to the narrative. Good luck anyway regardless.

    Tldr: Haalandno

    *P.s. I already posted this Sunday when ffs was offline 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Håland IN no matter what. If he fails to deliver, i start to look elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yes I will be buying a big sofa

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nice post. Haaland is however easier to sell than to get if needed. Salah in Liverpool was immediate success and so was Bruno for example. So we basically just don't know yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        True. Kane is a safe swap if needed. You're correct in that we just don't know I think

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Everything you say is correct but with the ownership I'd rather just hedge my bets and start with him, I don't expect him to be this amazing option. City don't play the way he's used to so he'll need to adapt too but anyone can get a tap in or two in any game

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agreed. He should do well at city. Probably my playing style is more conservative having seen how these can not go to plan. GL

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      I agree with a fair bit of what you say but a few caveats here. Haaland has an excellent record in the CL and has done well for Norway too. Werner in hindsight feels like a move that was destined to fail, he signed under a manager that was tactically inept at Chelsea and in a window where Chelsea spent around £200m after a transfer ban, it was too much change and it wasn't all necessary.

      Kane didn't reach 200pts last season, but he didn't just not play well for a brief period, until GW26 he had only 7 goal involvements. I agree Haaland will get rotated and managed, but he's an explosive player who is very capable of picking up a lot of double-digit hauls. That risk is worth taking.

      Open Controls
      1. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good points. If he explodes then I may have to eat humble pie and jump on board and quick. He will definitely do well I think but not convinced yet about the consistency on returns. Best of luck for the season

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          You too mate. I certainly wouldn't judge anyone avoiding, I think it's quite different to Werner but I ignored him that year and ended up making the right call, could be the same again here

          Open Controls
    5. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Spurs GW1 fixture offers a great opportunity to start with Kane and enables a straight swap to Haalland GW2 if he impresses

      Open Controls
  5. Hinchcliffe Thumper
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    KDB or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Mahrez the pick of the city mids for me

      Open Controls
      1. Hinchcliffe Thumper
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Duly noted.

        Open Controls
      2. Mufc202020
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Depends what you'd do with the 4 million

          Open Controls
          1. Hinchcliffe Thumper
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes. I just looked for opinions between these two merely on aspect of delivering points. Put price difference aside.

            Open Controls
  6. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    The Utd haters have gone very quiet.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. amitmishr
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Even us united supporters are quiet, meaningless game, but the fluid front 3 was a good sight. Dalot was impressive too going ahead. But once ronaldo comes, this team will again become disfunctional. hope chelsea pick him

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thought you were a neutral?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        Only when we lose

        Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      The neutrals have gotten louder

      Open Controls
  7. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Does anyone know where I can find video highlights of the United Liverpool game?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      MUTV have mentioned releasing it as a film possibly.

      Open Controls
      1. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        iMax

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      youtube highlights

      Open Controls
  8. Gudge
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Hi all, which is the best combo

    A) cancelo, Neto, trippier, mendy

    B) Laporte, mahrez, nico, raya

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Draft n2 What you think?

    Mendy

    Perisic Chilwell TAA Dalot
    Salah Rashford Foden Mount
    Vardy Ings

    Caballero Edouard Walker Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Not a fan of Ings, or Edouard

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Well... It's different. 5-6/11 Dalot over Walker?!?

      Open Controls
    3. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not sure if Vardy and LEI delivers better than other options..

      Open Controls
    4. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ings is not an option

      Open Controls
  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Martial 7m, Sancho 7.5m, Rashford 6.5m have the prospect of being some of the best bargains FPL has ever seen. Let's forget history of how United played, this is potentially a new United with a tactical know how. Sancho with some PL time under his belt, we know what Rashford and Martial can do.

    CR7, if he stays to play a lesser role this season in terms of starting. Am I wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      CR7 could never stay and play a lesser role so that is 100% wrong, and if he stays it makes everyone else but himself non options sadly

      Hopefully he goes and the likes of Bruno Martial Rashford can become options again because I agree they can be massive bargains

      Open Controls
    2. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Martial is a non-option to for me. The other two are still question marks but show potential with their price.

      Open Controls
    3. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      These players are very intriguing. Just need to wait and see what happens with CR7. If he stays, i probably won't pick any of these at the start, but will monitor.

      Open Controls
    4. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Definitely one to monitor. Will take a few League games to be sure. If they are motivated then could be time to jump on then

      Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'm gonna go Rashford Digne over James Neto myself to start with. Teams gotten too templatey anyways and I already have Chilwell and don't really want Neto.

      Open Controls
    6. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      I worry about Ronaldo coming back. He won’t work all game closing down, equally can’t imagine him sitting on the bench.

      That 3rd goal Martial scored was all from a constant, high press. Ronaldo would want others to do that for him and remain in space. Of course, Ten Hag isn’t Ole or Ralf, so he may be better at demanding it from Ronaldo.

      Open Controls
    7. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      yeah - not many doubts about this manager, the players have no excuses this time

      Open Controls
    8. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      I think they can become options at some point of the season, but just because they have a new manager that wants to play a certain way doesn't mean they'll instantly change. Look at how long it took Klopp to get the Liverpool squad to adapt to his methods and style, there was a decent period of time there where they tried to play out from the back and constantly gave the ball away, their pressing wasn't in tune and general mistakes were made but it's part of the learning process. He also needs the personnel, and playing with players like McTominay and Dalot won't accelerate that process.

      Open Controls
    9. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Shame Martial is no longer classified as a mid

      Open Controls
  11. ilikewud
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    A) Halaand, Mart, and a 4.5 defender (5-3-2)

    B) Jesus, Diaz, Playing bench defender (4-4-2)

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      B I think is more flexible

      Open Controls
  12. TN
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Seen as Liverpool fans are feeling a bit tetchy today how about we do a little poll:

    A) Haaland
    B) Nunez

    Please state the team you support as well as your answer

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      A) Haaland

      Man City fan

      Open Controls
    2. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      I think Haaland will produce quicker but think Nunez could be a great buy as well.

      Villa fan.

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      37 mins ago

      Haaland

      None, just football

      Open Controls
    4. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Haaland I reckon should score more points. I'm non denominational myself.

      Open Controls
    5. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      I don’t support any club in PL, definitely A. This shouldn’t even exist

      Open Controls
    6. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Whichever one will bring me pizza

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Nunez then 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You get chips & burger from Haaland tho, might want to change your mind? 🙂

        Open Controls
    7. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I don't think anyone tried to argue that Nunez was better than Haaland on your post

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        No not on my post but when the signings happened people were overhyping Nunez by comparing him to Haaland.

        It is a comparison that simply shouldn't have happened !!!!!

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Landslide victory for Haaland

          Take that liverpool

          Open Controls
    8. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      I’d be interested in the results of a Nketiah vs Nunez follow up

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Shall I do one?

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yes please. I think it’ll calm the Liverpool fans down. They’ll react really well

          Open Controls
    9. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      In possession of eyes.

      Open Controls
  13. BenSvnt
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Van Dijk + Rashford or TAA + Neto ?

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Second one

      Open Controls
    2. Hinchcliffe Thumper
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Second

      Open Controls
  14. No Need
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Tough to pick just 3 United in my side now…

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah Newcastle should have a great season

      Open Controls
  15. Dhanesh Prabhu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Back here after a while.
    Members, do you know when the projections points and RMT tool gonna work corrdc

    Open Controls
    1. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Do you know when the projections and RMT tool gonna work correctly*?

      Open Controls
  16. Dags
      26 mins ago

      What is your opinion on fielding your ATT against your DEF. In fpl what is regarded as the best way to handle this sort of a situation?
      Eg. In GW1 assuming most have a city DEF, you will avoid playing Bowen or will bench your city DEF if you think WHU will score.
      Also do Wildcards play a role in this? Meaning the next few GW's post wildcard, you will not field your ATT against your DEF.

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I usually see it as 'I'm getting 10 points either way' - doesn't always work out like that but with players like Bowen/Vardy it often does (ie high goal involvement players)

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        i try to avoid that as much as possible, but wouldn't ever bench the likes of Trent/Cancelo etc

        Open Controls
      3. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        In theory I guess you either believe City keep a clean sheet (and therefore bench Bowen) or you don’t and you bench the City def.

        I’d usually play both on the basis that there’s a higher probability of Bowen scoring or City keeping a clean sheet than say Pereira doing anything regardless of opposition. Play to percentages rather than treating it binary is what I’m trying to say. Very badly.

        Open Controls
      4. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Never a consideration for me. If you had Bowen and Cancelo surely you need to play both. It's possible both can get returns. For gw1 I'm looking at a set of players that look good for 5 or so game weeks. Not a fan of booking in transfers. There's always something else to attend to

        Open Controls
      5. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        I will bench my City defender because I think West ham will score 2 goals in that match. Also, I don’t think it is bad to take this type of risk early on when a lot of managers will start a City defender.

        I just can’t see west ham not scoring, it depends on if the city defender gets an attacking return but worth the risk imo

        Open Controls
      6. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Over the course of the season I'd say go for it, but at the start or just after wildcard you're looking for those fine margins: if you are backing Player X to do well compared to Players Y and Z you have, I think, to back your conviction and steer clear of any defences facing him - immediately at least (GWs 1-3 maybe).. Or the other way around - you might want to steer clear of an attacker because you rate a defender. This is especially true if you can find decent alternatives in the same price bracket - and you often can.

        I think the importance of getting off to a good start cannot be overstated, and hedging your bets, which this strategy ultimately is, kind of ensures you will get a decent start but you are likely to end up behind some people in your ML. Meanwhile those managers are benefitting from the price rises as well whereas you might not be.

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          This is of course only really true only if you are picking defenders for CS value. If it's someone like TAA or Cancelo it matters much less.

          Open Controls
      7. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I usually pick defender almost exclusively from the top 3/4 with some attacking threat & don't bench them at all. It varies a bit though - I like Trippier as an option this year but want to cover City/Pool fixtures with someone like Tomiyasu 1st sub. Might also look at selling my Spurs defender before the City game if WCing week or 2 after.

        Premium attackers I just play them. Would try to avoid City/Pool for my mid-price/budget mids/fwds who I would usually rotate for good fixture runs anyway

        Open Controls
    • Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sigh

      So close.

      Martinez
      Sanchez // Fernandez // Gomez
      Mahrez //Perez // Eze // ??
      Jiminez // Alvarez // ??

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hahaha

        Not too bad...

        Open Controls
    • Q
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      If they all played?!?!!? Haha

      Sanchez steele
      Cucurella ake konate bailly neco
      Salah diaz rashford wissa dasilva
      Kane jesus haaland

      Open Controls
    • Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Darwin Nunez has so far 11/11 penalties scored (small sample though), do you think he can get pens off Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Can't see it

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        Nah

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        I highly doubt it, Fabinho has an even better record and is still third choice if Salah and Milner are on the pitch

        Open Controls
      4. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      5. No Need
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Only by breaking his leg

        Open Controls
      6. TN
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Not after today, couldn't score from anywhere never mind the penalty spot

        Open Controls
      7. marcos11
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    • JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Appreciating that we are still some way off the season starting and there are still plenty of variables, but what I find surprising is the amount of teams on here with James/Chilwell. Chelsea have some work to do to replace Rudiger, and lets face it there aren't many comparable replacements out there right now!. For James owners this presents this prospect of him filling in at CB. Chillwel meanwhile is coming back from a serious injury, and history shows that rediscovering the same level of (pre-injury) form takes a considerable amount of time (if indeed they do ever get back to the same levels). Hence, neither will be in my team at the start of the season unless Chelsea do something big in the transfer window and their pre-season form looks solid.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        They’re being linked heavily to Koulibaly. I think everyone going for them are making (probably pretty safe) assumptions about their window.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think it's more a case of people (including myself) hoping that the attacking returns will continue and will make up any difference from lost clean sheets. That being said, it seems like Chelsea are close to reaching agreements for both Ake and Koulibaly so that may just further enforce people's hopes

        Open Controls
    • Q
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ake and Koulibaly have been touted

      Open Controls
      1. Q
        • 10 Years
        just now

        RF

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I get the halland hype but surprised more Aren’t going with a tried and proves asset like Kane

      Open Controls
    • TN
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      @Redro's request...

      A) Nunez
      B) Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Nketiah because he has more letters in his name

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        I think B just takes it

        Open Controls
      3. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        B - proven in the prem

        Open Controls
    • NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      give it to me scout, what do you think?

      sanchez

      taa, robbo, laporte, diaz, james

      salah, saka, martinelli, neto

      haaland

      steele, undav, andreas, greenwood

      Open Controls
    • marcos11
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Dias/Perisic or Cancelo/4.5?

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Dias/Perisic

        Open Controls
    • bv57
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think the Man U love is a huge trap, all three first half goals came from individual mistakes by players who won't be playing in the Premier League this season.

      It was also basically Utd first team vs a mixture of experience and kids for Liverpool.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        This is fake news. Utd are back and going to assert dominance this season.

        Open Controls
    • Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      My team is now officially frozen unless I want to reduce my Forest players to three and why would I want to do that? 😉

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.