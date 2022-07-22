298
Scout Notes July 22

FPL pre-season: Darwin scores four off the bench

Liverpool were in pre-season friendly action last night and we’ve got all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points covered.

There’s goal, assist and line-up information, too, while Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can view the pre-season minutes tracker at the bottom of this piece.

Notes on the Friday morning match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace will be added to this article after the game’s completion.

LIVERPOOL 5-0 RB LEIPZIG

  • Goals: Salah, Nunez x4
  • Assists: Firmino, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Carvalho

Match highlights

Reports of Darwin Nunez‘s (£9.0m) ineptitude may have been greatly exaggerated – and now we have the opposite problem.

Such is the fickle world of Fantasy Football that yesterday’s donkey is today’s thoroughbred, with Darwin’s four-goal salvo against RB Leipzig seeing his FPL ownership steadily rise overnight.

“Too eager to impress but still early days” was our reasoned mitigation of his first two goalless pre-season run-outs, so there has to be just as much perspective-placing when things go right at the other end of the pitch.

Two of his strikes probably shouldn’t have happened: the first was a penalty that regular taker Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) stepped aside for, while the fourth owed much to some hideous handling from Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

“Mo gives Darwin the penalty and Darwin, Pandora’s box was open. That’s of course a perfect night for him.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden… This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That’s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.” – Jurgen Klopp

One positive view is that Darwin keeps finding himself in excellent goalscoring positions, whether the chances are spurned as they were against United and Palace or despatched in the manner they were against Leipzig. Getting lots and lots of opportunities is a good thing and, as we’ve seen with Salah over the years, you don’t have to be the most prolific of finishers to become a viable FPL option.

And the more options we Fantasy managers have, the less ‘template’ the game becomes – so let’s hope for the likes of Darwin, Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.5m) to give us plenty of selection headaches in 2022/23.

Diogo Jota‘s (£9.0m) injury hands Darwin a chance to impress from the off in Gameweek 1 against a defensively suspect Fulham, although Klopp does still have Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) available through the middle. It was, indeed, the Brazilian who started Thursday’s match alongside Salah and Luis Diaz (£8.0m) in the front three, with all of Darwin’s good work coming as a second-half substitute.

It was a business as usual elsewhere, with Salah scoring, as he always does, and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) assisting, as he always does. The usual defence for a match in Europe was in place at kick-off, too, with Ibrahima Konate (£5.0m) preferred over Joel Matip (£6.0m). Konate was frequently wheeled out in the cups at home and abroad last season, with Matip regularly starting in the league, although the former was occasionally called upon domestically when Liverpool were up against pace.

Substitutes Harvey Elliott (£5.0m) and Fabio Carvalho (£5.5m) also impressed in the front three in Thursday’s rout, each assisting a Darwin goal; they very likely won’t be in the starting XI come Gameweek 1 but can maybe expect to see a bit more game-time than usual this season, with the allowance of five substitutes presenting them with more cameo opportunities and the occasional start.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Adrian (Davies 60′); Alexander-Arnold (Milner 60′), Konate (Matip 46′), Van Dijk (Gomez 60′), Robertson (Tsimikas 46′); Fabinho (Bajcetic 60′), Thiago (Jones 60′), Keita (Henderson 46′); Salah (Elliott 60′), Firmino (Nunez 46′), Diaz (Carvalho 60′)

298 Comments
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Which defence:

    A. Ramsdale, TAA, Laporte, James, Mings

    B. Meslier, TAA, Walker, James, Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Just taken Chilwell out my side, don’t think he’ll be ready for GW1

      Open Controls
      1. Audiobully
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Why? He played GW38 and has had a full preseason

        Open Controls
  2. Double Entry
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Quite like this -

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Coutinho Martinelli
    Martial Jesus £11.5M

    Steele Andreas DaSilva Williams

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yep, that is good

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Will lack either a Spurs or City attacker though

      Open Controls
      1. Double Entry
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I would say its pretty obvious you cant have a strong team like this without missing one of the Liv/Spurs/City 3… just got to pick 2 and go with it i think.

        Open Controls
        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’m going Trent Robertson Diaz over Salah for that reason

          Open Controls
          1. Double Entry
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Good luck. I think any double defence is risky whilst teams are getting up to speed at the start?

            Salah (c) V Fulham could be a big one to miss out on? What is your team?

            Open Controls
  3. apprehensivepipe4
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    RMT:

    Raya (Balcombe)

    TAA Cancelo Dias Chilwell James

    Mount Diaz Mahrez (Rashford, Andreas)

    Kane Jesus (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. Bring back Rafa
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rashford on the bench?

      Open Controls
    2. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don't particularly like your structure (I'd want at least 1 premium mid), but if you're settled on it then maybe Rashford>>Neto & Dias>>Robbo?

      Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    What the flip is the Member's Bundle Package? Are there tools that are excluded from the Member's area that premium members have to pay more than the premium for? You can't go from one to the other while locking in the minimum fee? Is this:

    A) Wacky
    B) Dodgy
    C) Clear & fine

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Free T shirt? I have no idea. Haven't even seen it advertised. This is the first I heard of it:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25072909

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Seems to be available on the upgrade page https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/upgrade but not on the Member benefits page https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/scout-member-benefits/

        Seems like some third-party service they're flogging for a cut or something.

        "Premier Fantasy Tools Benefits:

        Full access to all tools
        Captain Pick Analyzer
        Transfer Suggestions
        Mini-league analysis and reports
        Customizable Fixture Difficulty tool
        FPL Manager Tracker
        No ads"

        Seems it could be related to LiveFPL/Ragabolly, but I don't know

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Although "Customizable Fixture Difficulty tool" sounds like the RMT Tool to me.

          Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think Premier Fantasy Tools is a separate website? So, access to their data/tools?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ah yes, you can buy combined membership with FFS via their website too https://www.premierfantasytools.com/membership-account/become-a-supporter/

            But I'm not going to sign up for that, as my FFS Premium Membership would double if I ever wanted to go back to just that.

            Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/upgrade

      Option 1: "Premium Membership"
      + Premium Membership

      Option 2: "Bundle Pack[age]"
      + FFScout
      + Premier Fantasy Tools

      It's not clear to me what the product(s) are or where to find them

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Hmm still can't see it. Link says "You already have a login so there's no need to make a new account". What are they hiding?!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Weird. Ctrl+F5 to clear cache and refresh?

          Open Controls
  5. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    This is where I’ve settled for now. A XI made from just “big 6” teams. Certain to change shortly. Thoughts?

    Mendy
    TAA Cancelo Robbo James Dalot
    Salah Son Martinelli Rashford
    Jesus

    Gazzaniga Andreas Archer Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like it.

      Open Controls
  6. AudereESTFacere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Mendy
    TAA James Walker
    Salah Son Neto Bailey
    Darwin Jesus Martial

    (Forster, R.Sess, N.Williams, Andreas)

    Open Controls
    1. MamboNumberOne
        10 mins ago

        Nice balance although not a fan of having two 6.0 mids as i personally don't like the options there. But apart from that everything else is fine.

        Open Controls
        1. AudereESTFacere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Appreciate the feedback Mambo!

          I was contemplating dropping a striker to improve the midfield, although wasn't sure whether the strike force would be strong enough as 2

          Open Controls
          1. MamboNumberOne
              just now

              No worries, just noticed you've got Sessegnon on the bench which factoring potential rotation with Perisic might be an issue. You could drop one of Bailey or Neto down to 4.5 mid the upgrade Sess and go 433 instead.

              Open Controls
      • Dutchy
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Players I think that are being forgotten about in each line. Would anyone be inclined to picking them?

        GK- Pope 2 great fixtures and we know he can get many save points
        DEF- Dias, Lenglet. Cheaper way to get into solid defences.
        MID- Foden, forgotten in the 8.0 bracket
        FWD- Martial pre season hype

        Open Controls
        1. Dutchy
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Note- Martial not being forgotten but would break the template rather.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          If it weren't for Trippier, I'd be all over Pope

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Newcastle were improving defensively

            Now they have Pope and Botman with Trippier back from injury

            The fans are buzzing

            Aside from LIV/MCI their fixtures are terrific overall

            Open Controls
        3. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think pope is good but he mainly got saves because Burnley were rubbish and conceded a bunch of chances

          Open Controls
      • CVP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        what is your best RMT score? (mine is 372)

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          This would involve me actually using the members area where as I prefer to just pay for it and never use it

          Open Controls
        2. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          364.

          How have you managed 372?! What does your team look like?

          Open Controls
          1. CVP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            allison - 4
            taa - cancelo - james - gabriel - 4
            salah - mahrez - martial - neto - 4,5
            haaland - jesus - 4,5

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Martial Law!

              Open Controls
            2. The Legend Squad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Isn’t Martial a forward in the game?

              Open Controls
              1. CVP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                sry, martinelli

                Open Controls
                1. CVP
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  but thinking about other options, Rashford etc, thats why my mind went for MU

                  Open Controls
        3. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          379

          Open Controls
          1. The Legend Squad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Gonna need to see your team!

            Open Controls
            1. Mona Lisa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Haha, Ramsdale in goal, premiums in defence, make sure to have Salah & Mahrez, make sure to have Jesus. 378.69

              Open Controls
              1. Mona Lisa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Oh and only 2 fodder, 4.0 GK & 4.5 FWD. I'll let you build the rest.

                Open Controls
          2. CVP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            share?

            Open Controls
        4. daftvaper
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          567890000

          Open Controls
      • adstomko
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        I'm done until the final week:

        Lloris
        Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, Chilwell, Gabriel
        Luis Diaz, Mount, Saka, Maddison
        Kane (C)
        (Bazunu, Andreas, Lavia, Plange) (0.5m ITB)

        Kane/Haaland transfer rotation
        Bazunu GW2 & 7

        Open Controls
      • N00B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        3-4-3 is not dead

        Mendy
        TAA Cancelo Zinchenko
        Salah Diaz Martinelli Neto
        Haaland (or Kane) Jesus Martial

        (4.0 gk, Pereira, Neco, 4.0 def)

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          I think you've done 3-4-3 proud

          Open Controls
        2. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          37 mins ago

          It is if one of your forwards is Martial

          Open Controls
          1. N00B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            It could be Toney but Martial will be 1st choice at a top six team under a new manager.

            Open Controls
            1. Herman Toothrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              It seems there's at least 10 top 6 teams at the moment

              Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          Will Zinchenko start though?

          Open Controls
          1. theodosios
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            No, he swapped City bench for Arsenal bench

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Can I sense a bit of sarcasm?

              Open Controls
          2. N00B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Yes. LB or number 8.

            Open Controls
            1. Bring back Rafa
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Arteta made it sound like he will be used as both

              Open Controls
        4. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          31 mins ago

          Different, and i like it

          Open Controls
        5. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Having no Spurs or Chelsea is the only doubt here. Otherwise it's a very good 343 setup.

          For Zinchenko or Martial, if they are not starting you have options to jump. Plus 2 bench fodders who can give minutes is a gift.

          Open Controls
        6. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          I like it. Strong at the back and covers all the big teams. Frontline is very good: I'd go Kane. Only thing I'd look to upgrade is two of the midfield: Martinelli is bit of rotation risk and Neto is unproven, but both good picks still!

          I've been toying with 3-4-3 also 🙂

          Jesus | Johnson | Kane
          Maddison | Mount | KDB | Diaz
          Zinc | Trippier | Robbo
          Meslier

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Johnson can be Mitrovic.

            Open Controls
      • TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        How is this first draft?

        Mendy
        RJames Robbo TAA Cancelo
        Salah Neto Martinelli Rashford
        Jesus Haaland

        (Caballero APereira NWilliams SGreenwood)

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          You have 120m budget?

          Open Controls
          1. theodosios
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Just kiddin'
            This is maybe the best draft I have seen here.

            Open Controls
            1. TeddiPonza
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Decent. What will you do if Neto/Martinelli/Rashford don't get mins/fail?

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Midfield isn't nailed bar Salah. Otherwise good

          Open Controls
        4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Missing 8M midfielder

          Open Controls
      • Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        Nearly home time, nearly there!!

        0.5 itb - upgrade
        A - Neco to Tomiyasu
        B - Dalot to Trippier
        C - Baily to Neto/another 5.5

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
        2. MaxiRobriguez
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          A is a downgrade.

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            A would be on my bench, so also a bit daft me upgrading a good 4mill too

            Open Controls
        3. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        4. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Leaning towards B

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        5. The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Clear winner then haha - thanks

            Open Controls
        6. DeathoftheParty
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Devils advocate... C

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Oooofff - that was my fav, but Bailey on my bench

            Open Controls
            1. DeathoftheParty
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              And Villas...

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                hahhaa fair point mate

                Open Controls
        7. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      • Lindelol
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Suddenly Darwin now at 5th place in ownership among forwards. Will surely rise even more

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          one of them is a fodder Greenwood so 4th actually

          Open Controls
      • Naby K8a
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Fee and personal terms agreed with West Ham for Scamacca. What a signing that would be. Another FPL forward option

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          HOw? Is he avaliable at 6.0?

          Open Controls
          1. Naby K8a
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Let’s wait for official announcement first

            Open Controls
        2. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          We need one, let alone some

          Sparse

          Open Controls
        3. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Same price as Martial or Antonio?

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Cant see him lower than 7

            Open Controls
        4. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          “Scamacca Dias” new team name 😉

          Open Controls
        5. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Could be a scam….

          Open Controls
      • waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        What do you reckon guys?
        Think there might be value in the 5.0 defenders.
        I know there is a bit of money on the bench but could rotate Trippier and Bailey/Broja if they get minutes

        4.5 (Raya/Meslier)
        TAA Cancelo Cash Gabriel Trippier
        Salah Diaz Rashford
        Kane Jesus
        (4.0 Bailey Broja Andreas)

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          I think there's more value in R James than there is in Gabriel Trippier or Cash

          Open Controls
          1. Dhanesh Prabhu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Fair point. But I think the counter argument is that Chelsea's record at goodison is bad plus in the second week they play Spurs.

            Reece being Reece could still be a better option than any 5m defenders here

            Open Controls
            1. Mona Lisa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Fair point on fixtures, like you say though, Reece being Reece.

              Open Controls
            2. Bartowski
              • 11 Years
              just now

              This implies some sort of hoodoo on them. Maybe it shifted over to Everton being bad at Goodison last season and they'll get trounced 5-0.

              Open Controls
          2. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Possibly, although I think Chelsea might take a bit of time to gel.

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          There is, but I just don't believe in the 5 ATB strategy.

          Open Controls
          1. Dhanesh Prabhu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Flexibility is key. I used to be a staunch 343 person. But in the recent seasons my thinking has gone with 4 or 5 at the back and at times with 2 from the same defence...

            Having said that I feel this season forwards could be of more value.

            Open Controls
          2. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I don't love it, but I think it might be worth a shot this year, just until we figure out where else the value is (mids, fwds?)

            Open Controls
      • FPL Insanity
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Can anyone tell me when price increases start to count up? Example - If someone is 80% owned during start GW1, do they have to receive the same amount of buyers as a 4.0m player to rise 0.1m?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Insanity
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          4.0m with only say 0.1% ownership. Forgot to say that

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          It used to be a tenth of ownership to rise/fall, but nowadays it's a unknown algorithm.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            an*

            Open Controls
          2. FPL Insanity
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            SO will all purchases before GW1 not count and only start from GW1 onwards?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              GW1 onwards

              Open Controls
          3. FPL Insanity
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            What I'm trying to get at is, a very highly owned player pre GW1 does not have much room for price rises and more chance of price falls

            Open Controls
        3. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nope, price changes are all random(or at least we are not aware of the algorithm), especially at start of the season when WC/FH transfers dont count.

          Theory was lower ownership players are less likely to fall and higher ownership players are more likely to fall, didnt worked on many occasions last year.

          Open Controls
          1. Mixed Bag
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Salah seemed to rise easily enough last year, and he was well owned from the start.

            I'd expect another price freeze during the world cup if everyone has unlimited transfers. Similar to pre-GW1.

            Can anyone confirm if that's officially going to happen?

            Open Controls
          2. FPL Insanity
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            But surely a very highly owned player has little scope for more purchases and therefore far less chance of price rises?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              just now

              yep, chance of price rise is lower for highly owned players whereas they are more likely to drop in price. (logically)

              It was often seen last year that FPL were protecting players from price drop, so we dont really know how it works and if there is any pattern or not.

              Open Controls
        4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Was manipulated last season so who knows mate

          Open Controls
      • Flynny
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Anyone considering martial?

        Looks like he may start the season up top with Ronaldo uncertainly...done well pre season

        Nice alternative to rashford and sancho. Just 7m for united striker....

        Yes I know its martial...thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I think he's being considered more and more by people on here. Man U have looked good in pre season but if the prima donna returns it's a different ball game for all their assets.

          Open Controls
        2. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Would still be a wait and watch. If CR7 comes back he won't be starting a bench role.

          If he leaves, tony could be a great option considering his rapport with rash, Sancho and bruno

          Open Controls
      • Team17
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Heavy hitter XI

        Raya
        James Matip N.Williams
        Salah Sterling Bailey Andreas
        Haaland Kane Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm not a fan

          Open Controls
        2. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Given the value in midfield this season at around 8m this doesn't look worthy of the team that gave us worms.

          Open Controls
          1. Team17
            • 7 Years
            just now

            The winter break, and early wild card possibility, has made me reckless.

            Open Controls
        3. Mixed Bag
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm not a fan either. I can do a good impression though.

          Does anyone want to hear my impression of an extractor fan?

          Open Controls
        4. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Having seen Neco in the xi, eager to know who are the bench fodders.
          Threemiums could go for early wildcards.

          Open Controls
      • RN - Lyon Fan
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        City are so so good with transfers, excellent recruitment. Even though it was rejected trying to buy cucurella for the same price as Zinchenko is the kind of business keeping them a shrewd powerhouse in the Market.

        Not sure why they get the bad rep while their neighbours (who have outspent City) are a raging dumpster fire

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Think you're forgetting just how much money they slapped on defenders that didn't work out before they found the right players.

          Open Controls
        2. Mixed Bag
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think it's more that the finances they've used to build the squad aren't even close to being legitimate.

          Pep is good at making good players continue to be good, or improve a bit, so they can usually sell them on for good money.

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Proper broken record you are.

          Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well chaps, think pretty settled on ths. How's she cookin?

        Sanchez
        TAA James Dias Trippier
        Salah Diaz Maddison Neto
        Kane Jesus

        Steele Andreas Neco Archer

        Only question is....
        A) Dias,James
        B) Cancelo, 5m Def (eg Zinchenko / Digne / Cash)

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Add Gabriel to your 5m list.

          Open Controls
          1. Mixed Bag
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Potentially Cucurella too.

            Also, I prefer B, though it's a close call.

            Open Controls
        2. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I would be leaning towards B with Cancelo and Digne. Good fixtures plus more chances of getting attacking returns.

          Open Controls
        3. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. BoomXhakaLaca1
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I like A

          Open Controls
      • balint84
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        A) Sonny+Watkins
        B) Kane+Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bench Boost game week 1 anyone? It does get the annoying sod out of the way plus if you fill your team with ones that are all playing there's more of a chance you've seized upon a player that's going to fire off.

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I was toying with the idea last week, but you'd miss out on the hours of planning later in the season!

          Open Controls
      • Bring back Rafa
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not seeing Doherty in any teams…am I missing something?

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Three players for one position, talk of Moura being used there by Conte. Rumours that Doh might be sold.

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Lot of competition in Spurs. Plus there was a rumour that he was allowed to leave.

          Open Controls
        3. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Long story short, he's not nailed that spot down

          Open Controls
      • BoomXhakaLaca1
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Guys am I completely over thinking here:

        Ederson 4.0

        Walker James Neco Spence White

        Salah Sterling Mahrez Rashford Bailey

        Jesus Kane Greenwood.

        Had TAA in my last draft and have just been thinking city's fixtures are very nice and a double up of ederson and another defender is just too tempting.

        Also I feel a Chelsea defender is now a must and with James hitting some pieces maybe he is the best option(originally had Mendy).

        The only thing is now I don't have Trent and quite like the look of my new squad and I know the others can outscore him or come close to him but do I really want that fear of not having him?

        Open Controls
      • LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A) Salah 532
        Meslier (Gazzaniga)
        TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Kristensen, Trippier
        Salah, Grealish, Rashford (Bailey, Andreas)
        Kane, Jesus (Greenwood)

        B) No-Salah 343
        Ramsdale (Gazzaniga)
        TAA, Cancelo, Robertson (Nico, Patterson)
        Diaz, Grealish, Rashford, Martinelli (Bailey)
        Kane, Vardy, Jesus

        Effectively comes down to:
        A) Meslier, Kristensen, Trippier, Salah
        B) Ramsdale, Martinelli, Diaz, Vardy

        Open Controls

