Transfers July 22

FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed

Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up looks at some more moves from the last fortnight.

The most significant players will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the others will feature in regular round-ups over pre-season, continuing with this one.

You’ll find all the major deals on our dedicated Transfers page, while you can get a club-by-club guide to the key moves via our comprehensive Pre-Season tab.

Our sister website, Fantasy Football Community, also has a daily round-up of the latest transfer rumours.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Lisandro Martinez (Ajax to Manchester United, £57m)

Following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia (£4.5m) and Christian Eriksen (£6.5m) is centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who has swapped Ajax for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag knows and trusts him well enough to spend big, offering versatility at both left-back and defensive midfield.

Yet Martinez is predominantly a centre-back. Some onlookers have raised eyebrows at his 5ft 9in height and how it will adapt to the Premier League but his ‘Butcher of Amsterdam’ nickname suggests fearless aggression that will cope just fine.

“We Argentines do everything with passion – and when I go out on the pitch I fight for every ball. When I step onto the pitch, I think back on the times I couldn’t even buy shoes. This is why we are so combative. Argentinians kill to win. If I have to step over dead bodies, I do it.” – Lisandro Martinez

He makes up for his height by having great awareness and a wonderful range of passing, something which will likely endanger the starting spot of either Harry Maguire (£5.0m) or Raphael Varane (£5.0m).

He’s predominantly left-sided, too, which would seemingly further threaten Maguire’s spot, but ten Hag has given the much-maligned England international some hope by switching him to the right in pre-season.

FPL managers may prefer the more attacking £4.5m Diogo Dalot option at full-back, should he emerge as ten Hag’s first choice.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli to Chelsea, £34m)

After years of being linked with a major move away from Napoli, 31-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly (£5.5m) has finally departed for the Premier League. This elite centre-back begins Chelsea’s task of filling the huge void left by the departures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and possibly Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.0m).

“He brings experience, top defending quality, height, and everything we are looking for to play in a back-three or a back-four. It’s another brilliant signing for us, and we hope Kalidou can show his quality as soon as possible.” – Thomas Tuchel

As head coach Thomas Tuchel suggests, this season could see Chelsea evolve into a back-four team rather than the wing-back system that has brought success to FPL owners of Reece James (£6.0m), Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m).

Like Martinez, Koulibaly is very good with the ball at his feet. The Senegal captain is good at anticipating situations and pulling off interceptions, although gives away a few too many fouls. In attack, he has scored 13 goals over 236 Serie A appearances, at a rate of roughly two per 38 games.

FPL pre-season: £4.5m midfielder Pereira on set plays?
Andreas Pereira (Manchester United to Fulham, £10m)

Over 23% of FPL managers have already committed to Andreas Pereira being their cheap £4.5m midfielder, in the hope that his eye for goal will make him more than the usual two-point appearance machine.

He signed from Manchester United to replace new Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho (£5.5m) and has immediately grabbed set piece duty for the Cottagers.

The Brazilian developed an eye for goal whilst on loan at Flamengo, following past campaigns at Lazio, Valencia and Granada. Seven goals in 31 games made it a productive 12 months for Pereira, which newly-promoted Fulham will need after a frustrating start to the transfer window was worsened by a 5-1 friendly loss to Benfica.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City to Brentford, £20m)

Over recent years, the Championship has been a fertile place for emerging attacking talents ready for Premier League progression. Names like James Maddison (£8.0m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), Michael Olise (£5.5m), Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) and James Justin (£4.5m) have made the step up, with Djed Spence (£4.5m) about to do the same.

Brentford have spent £20m on Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) in the hope that he’ll be as successful as their own Ivan Toney (£7.0m) and maybe even Hull’s previous major sale Jarrod Bowen (£8.5m).

Graphic from Transfermarkt

It remains to be seen whether Lewis-Potter gets a bedding-in period or immediately takes the place of either Yoane Wissa (£5.5m) or Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m). The right-footed attacker prefers dribbling inside from the left flank, suggesting that Wissa is in more danger.

Thomas Strakosha (Lazio to Brentford, free)

Despite losing Christian Eriksen, it’s been a productive summer for Brentford. Both Aaron Hickey (£5.0m) and then Lewis-Potter broke their transfer record, alongside the curious free transfer of Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha (£4.5m).

With David Raya (£4.5m) a key part of Brentford’s inaugural Premier League season, he has been a popular name in early FPL drafts for the upcoming campaign.

Yet now there is competition from Lazio’s number one stopper over the last six years. His 208 appearances in Rome have included two Coppa Italia wins, so it’s hard to see Strakosha arriving at Brentford in his 27-year-old prime to simply be back-up.

Raya’s contract situation and the lack of a senior reserve option perhaps forced Brentford’s arm into recruiting someone of a higher calibre than your typical back-up custodian, so it’ll be interesting to monitor the situation in west London over the rest of pre-season and into the first few Gameweeks.

Nathan Collins (Burnley to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £20.5m)

Wolves have splashed out on centre-back Nathan Collins (£4.5m) to replace the departed Romain Saiss, after the Irish international’s strong run during Ben Mee’s absence in the Burnley team.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.” – Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars

The Clarets kept clean sheets in two matches versus Wolves last season and Collins played both times, impressing Bruno Lage enough to spend big.

According to our Season Ticker, Wolves rank first for fixture difficulty in the opening six Gameweeks.

Collins’ arrival dents the appeal of Max Kilman (£4.5m), especially if Wolves do indeed revert to the four-man defence they operated with in the pre-season win over Alaves, as Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£4.5m) are also in the running for a starting spot.

Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town to Nottingham Forest, joint-£10m)

Less than two months after defeating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, Nottingham Forest have taken two of their key players for a combined £10m.

In a busy summer, Harry Toffolo (£4.5m) is their second signing for the left wing-back spot following the capture of Omar Richards (£4.5m). The latter has already suffered a hairline fracture of the leg and will miss the season’s early weeks, suggesting Toffolo begins with the shirt.

Rampaging forward, he netted six times for the Terriers last season and therefore offers an attacking threat, although FPL bosses will still likely prefer the cheaper Neco Williams (£4.0m) on the opposite flank.

In central midfield, Lewis O’Brien (£5.0m) is a promising, progressive player but doesn’t score many – just eight from the last three campaigns. He has a similar style of play to James Garner, who totalled four goals and eight assists during last season’s loan at Forest.

Wayne Hennessey (Burnley to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

It’s hard to keep up with all of Forest’s new additions but Wayne Hennessey (£4.0m) is undisputedly arriving as back-up to loanee Dean Henderson (£4.5m) and has been priced accordingly.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

Post a Comment
  1. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Thoughts on Diaz over Nunez?

    I think Diaz could be best value player in game this season, so I guess that's my answer right?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Probably right. Cheaper and a midfielder..

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Sounds like you’re made up mate.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      No way will he be the best value player. The best value player will likely be a 5.5 or 5 keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Surely you aren’t serious - there will definitely be 5.5 and 5m defenders that outscore their goalkeeper comparison

        Open Controls
    4. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Nunez scoring 4 really was a spanner in the works.

      I'm not sold on Diaz, feels like its more in hope for people going No Salah. TAA, Robbo, Salah the main 3 for me but if you're not fancying the Robbo and Salah options then Diaz vs Darwin really is a toss up, maybe the mill extra for Nunez sways it towards Diaz, but Liverpool have lacked a proper number 9 for a while, he really could become a monster. It's too early to tell, Diaz for now and wait and see on Darwin is my thought process.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Did you see his 4 goals?…..honestly, I’d have scored them too

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Still was 4 goals. Great for his self confidence! A Striker needs that.

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Or maybe a better way of putting is any prem keeper/defense would have kept them out, even the penalty

          Open Controls
        3. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Kaptain Kane’s Son essential

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Van Nistelrooy got 249 career goals and I’d have scored all of those in fairness

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Not the Fulham one 😉

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                56 mins ago

                Mate I am lethal

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  33 G in 902 appearances, not too bad I guess

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    38 mins ago

                    Not bad for a sweeper!

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Strange how do you don’t get sweepers these days!

                      Open Controls
        4. barry custard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          like most of Kane’s goals? Me thinks it’s just a teeny weenie Eenie weenie bit of jealousy in your post

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Not at all, I was actually quite excited at first to see he took a penalty (with Salah on the pitch?) and obviously the fact he got 4.
            But soon went away when I saw the 4 goals…

            Open Controls
        5. Khark
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Yeah, i've seen and i get your point. But regardless, he's scored 4, confidence through the roof - next pre-season game is key for me for him. If he's gonna play with Diaz and Salah either side at the start of the PL. Darwin really is a big big option for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think TAA, Diaz and Darwin could work out. That's my plan atm fwiw.

            Open Controls
            1. Khark
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'm currently on TAA and Diaz, don't like to triple up on any team, my own preference just incase you need to jump on a triple up at some point ect. so i'm gonna closely monitor Darwin now and i'll be finding 1mill from somewhere to go from Jesus - Darwin and Diaz - Saka.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I have all four 😛

                Open Controls
      2. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Anyone can score 4 in a friendly doesn’t make you Messi

        Open Controls
    5. European Bob
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Right

      Open Controls
    6. Disputatious Dissident
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Best advice i can give is ignore pre season "form" there is zero correlation between goals and results in pre season and goals and results from gw1 onwards.

      Pre season is very useful if you look at the right things. Gotta track fitness, sharpness and glean insights into managers thoughts re tactics

      Open Controls
    7. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Agree Diaz over Nunez

      Open Controls
  2. reh
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi all,

    What do you think. Still not sure about removing Salah.

    Ederson
    Van Dijk / Cancelo / Cash
    Saka / Diaz / Rashford / Kulusevski
    Darwin / Jesus / Haaland

    Bench: Gazzinga / Tomi / N.Williams / Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Two big up front for me. We gotta make a choice between haaland/kane and darwin/jesus for me personally

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Mount over Kulu

      Open Controls
  3. Ibra
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    If I'm going without Haaland I'm actually considering double City, Pool and Chelsea defence. How does this look?

    Ederson
    Cancelo - TAA - Robbo - James - Chilwell
    Salah (C) - Mahrez - Rashford - Neto
    Jesus

    4.0 - Toney - Pereira - 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      don't like the formation but I think all of your players are good picks.
      Too much money on the bank in Toney. Guess you are going to rotate him but not a fan.

      Open Controls
    2. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      If you've got Toney, you might as well be playing him.

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
        48 mins ago

        template except haaland

        Open Controls
      • Disputatious Dissident
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        If you were picking a season long draft team that backline would be great. For fpl it just looks like a gw3 wildcard or points hits galore as you realise there is a whole bunch of 7.5m-12m attackers in top form that you need but all your funds are spread 9 players in the 5.5 - 7.5 range

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
            2 mins ago

            agree. no flexibility

            Open Controls
      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Here is another one fellas. Roast it!

        Sanchez Steele
        Robertson Cancelo James Dalot Williams
        Salah Son Mahrez Martinelli Andreas
        Jesus Martial Plange

        Open Controls
        1. P-P-A-P
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Shame players like Mahrez and Foden don't play every week. This game would be so much easier.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yeah, I know, we never know if they are starting. But maybe they could work with 5 subs?

            Open Controls
            1. P-P-A-P
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              True. I hope Mahrez gets more minutes than last year, he's class.

              Open Controls
        2. Khark
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Rate it personally prefer the Leeds double up keeper wise though but apart from that can't fault it. Maybe foden over mahrez too

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Haven't really decided on keepers yet but im going for 4.5 + 4.0 combination. Good to have a backup!

            Open Controls
      • BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Trippier or Doherty?

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          Trippier, he's a steal at 5m

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
              23 mins ago

              yes but i dont like newcatle fixtures except gw1.

              Open Controls
              1. Khark
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Botman and Pope have entered. Trippier is on set pieces, Newcastle have improved and 3 of the first 5 fixtures are great. Rotates nicely with Andreas too if you're playing a 4-4-2

                Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            Trippier

            Open Controls
          3. Halftime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Tripper, especially now with Pope behind him.

            Open Controls
        2. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          so many combinations, this 15 will have to do for now - roll on the community shield!

          Mendy DDG
          TAA James Doherty Trippier Konate
          Son(c) Diaz Mount BrunoG Martinelli
          Wilson Martial Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Playing BB?
            Would appreciate to hear your thoghts on my draft above

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              yep! that looks a great team, annoying that you are so close to TAA though, maybe Wilson/TAA instead of Jesus/Cancelo? no complaints from me though (other than the keepers maybe, although I see why you've picked them)

              let's see what the CS brings us - starts and goals from Nunez and Mahrez would be interesting - kinda wondering if I could captain Mount and then spread the cash even more 😆

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 7 Years
                58 mins ago

                Son -> Mahrez would make the bench boost bench outrageous 😀

                Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                47 mins ago

                cheers! My preference would probably be to downgrade to Neto to get Trent.

                I don't think Mount is a bad option, but honestly think James has a higher ceiling.
                If you have big balls you could go for James or Trent and get rid of Son and make upgrades elsewhere.

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  *to downgrade Martinelli to Neto

                  Open Controls
                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    yeah, I keep questioning Martinelli - I think he is one of the best value picks from GW2/3, but that first fixture isn't exactly prime for a haul

                    Open Controls
                2. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 7 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  yeah I've captained both of them before, not a bad shout!

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    I did that last season also. James, Chilwell and even Alonso. Believe it or not, but they were all successfull!

                    Open Controls
                    1. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 7 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      that James vs Burnley game was nice!

                      Open Controls
                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Captained him in that one

                        Open Controls
          2. jacob1989
              48 mins ago

              mendy and ddg? the front line looks weak. Konate rarely starts.

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 7 Years
                just now

                yeah even if Konate starts the CS I guess I can't be completely sure he will start against Fulham

                Open Controls
          3. In Klopp I Trust
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Do you think it's worth starting Nico Williams for this roster?

            Raya - 4.0
            TAA - Cancelo - James - Zincheko/Gabriel - Nico Williams
            Salah - Diaz - Maddison
            Jesus - Haaland/Kane

            Bench: Andreas - Plange - 4.5 mid

            Open Controls
          4. The Frenchie
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            A) Alisson & Dias
            B) 4.5 GK & Robertson

            Open Controls
          5. Original Sin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            After quite a bit of tinkering settled with this team with 1.5 ITB, which will come handy to hop on
            Raya
            TAA Cancelo James Doherty Trippier
            Salah Mahrez Maddison
            Darwin Jesus
            Bal Andreas DaSilva Plange

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              45 mins ago

              Not bad

              Open Controls
            2. Fordy40
              • 3 Years
              35 mins ago

              Mahrez isn’t nailed, neither is Darwin really

              Open Controls
              1. Original Sin
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Hence i have 1.5 ITB, just in case.

                Open Controls
          6. Fordy40
            • 3 Years
            55 mins ago

            Figured money is to be spent in defence & attack

            Mendy
            TAA, James, Van Dyke, Cancelo
            Salah, Fornals, Odegard, Harrison
            Haaland, Jesus

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
                15 mins ago

                vand dyke? new player?

                i like the 8m mids. got 2 of them

                Open Controls
              • Disputatious Dissident
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                I look at player prices and see a bunch of 8m mids I won't be starting without

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 7 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Which ones? Diaz, Mount, Saka, Kulusevski. Cant have them all.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Disputatious Dissident
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Take your pick. You can't have them all but op wants none of them

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fordy40
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Would rather go with 7m defenders than mid price midfielders. People like Mount etc won’t outscore people like TAA

                      Open Controls
              • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Same answer as last page
                You need to work on that midfield imo

                Open Controls
                1. Fordy40
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  6.5-7.5 Defenders will score higher than the same price midfielders imo

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    I don't disagree but it's not that simple. Which combination will score more?
                    A) VVD, Odegaard
                    B) Trippier, Saka

                    Open Controls
            2. Khark
              • 6 Years
              49 mins ago

              Just seen what i can do with Darwin, potentially my team if he bangs again next friendly, what we think lads...

              Meslier (4.0)
              TAA Cancelo James Trippier (neco)
              KDB Saka Sancho Bailey (andreas)
              Kane Darwin (plange)

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                40 mins ago

                Looks great.
                Maybe Sancho and Bailey -> Rashford and Martinelli?

                Open Controls
                1. Khark
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I have thought this also because i absolutely hate Bailey, but i just have a feeling about Sancho this year.

                  My current draft without Darwin is the same but .... Darwin Saka and Bailey - Jesus Diaz and Martinelli.

                  Them 4 goals have thrown me last night.

                  Open Controls
              2. Disputatious Dissident
                • 1 Year
                40 mins ago

                2 of your starters will be benched

                Open Controls
                1. Khark
                  • 6 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Bailey and ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Suppose he means Darwin

                    Open Controls
                  2. Disputatious Dissident
                    • 1 Year
                    35 mins ago

                    Nunez. 30 mins against a fulham backline that's already likely down 2 or 3 goals could be more than enough though

                    Open Controls
                    1. Khark
                      • 6 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      I think Diaz Darwin Salah is the front 3 to start the season especially with the Jota injury...

                      Open Controls
                      1. Disputatious Dissident
                        • 1 Year
                        23 mins ago

                        Fwiw i follow the club closely and I'd bet money on firmino starting if jota isn't ready. Sucks about jota he was the liverpool player to get for gw1 and the masses were completely overlooking him. Lost a great differential

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bushwhacker
                          • 3 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Not sure why Jota would've started over Diaz . . . nor do I see why Firmino would start over Nunez if his preseason stays on track.

                          Open Controls
                        2. jacob1989
                            just now

                            yup. people are forgetting Firmino here. He may not start regularly but he definitely will start some games. He Jota Darwin & Diaz will be rotated imo. Or 2 will play 60, other 2 play 30 mins

                            Open Controls
                2. jacob1989
                    32 mins ago

                    jesus is in even better form at 1m cheaper and nailed

                    Open Controls
                    1. Khark
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah im currently on Jesus and Diaz, just can see Darwin going off because he's being massively overlooked due to haaland

                      Open Controls
                3. Halftime
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Probably too much money on the bench but here's my latest draft -

                  Mendy (Raya)
                  Trippier. TAA. Robertson (Jonny, N Williams)
                  Mahrez. Mount. Rashford. Neto (Lingard)
                  Darwin. Jesus. Kane

                  Open Controls
                  1. Khark
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Definitley too much on bench, early wildcard screams pump everything into the 11. Williams and Andres are must haves until that wildcard IMO

                    Open Controls
                4. sentz05
                  • 5 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  How’s my team looking?

                  Sanchez
                  TAA - Cancelo - James - Zincheko
                  Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Lingard
                  Jesus - Haaland

                  Bench: Dalot - Andreas - Plange

                  Open Controls
                  1. Halftime
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Some Spurs cover would be good.

                    Open Controls
                5. Perko
                    34 mins ago

                    First time poster. Bit of a noob so appreciate the help. Be gentle with me 🙂

                    Sanchez
                    TAA - Cash - James - Tripp
                    Salah - Maddinson - Odegaard - Mount
                    Jesus - Kane

                    Bench: Forster - Neco - Andreas - Greenwood

                    Open Controls
                    1. Khark
                      • 6 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Nice first team.

                      Have Steele as your second goalkeeper though. Not sure i like Odegaard would prefer Rashford but good luck

                      Open Controls
                    2. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 7 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      no chance I'd take Odegaard over Martinelli, but other than that it's nice!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Perko
                          4 mins ago

                          Lol that’s two against Odegaard. Easy swap to Rash so that could be the go. Thanks guys

                          Open Controls
                          1. SADIO SANÉ
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            great player, just doesn't shoot enough for FPL imo

                            Open Controls
                      2. P-P-A-P
                        • 5 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Good structure.
                        Good team.

                        Open Controls
                      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Can't fault it really. I like Cancelo as an option but you can't have them all.
                        Also I agree on whay Sadio Sane said about Odegaard..

                        Open Controls
                      4. Disputatious Dissident
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Excellent team man. Flexible structure which is key and quality player picks across the board.
                        Odegaard isn't a bad pick. He isn't popular on here but he's as good a punt as martinelli and rashford imo

                        Open Controls
                    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      A) Trent, Trippier, Rashford, Kane
                      or
                      B) Robertson, Dalot, Son, Martial

                      Open Controls
                      1. Khark
                        • 6 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A by a thousand miles

                        Open Controls
                      2. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        2 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers guys.. I agree with you, but feel more comfortable win Son than Kane as (C).

                        Open Controls
                    4. The Overthinker
                      • 5 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Anyone looking for a team in FFS community tournament - Strikers Keepers Losers winners ??

                      Open Controls
                    5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Anymore news on when this Anthony player will sign for United?

                      Open Controls
                    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Zincheko …. Given the possible OOP .. likely regular starter … lovely fixtures … is his price making him the only Arsenal defender option .. and now further shaking up the big at the back template?

                      This is the sort of option we want?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Overthinker
                        • 5 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Never left my team since his confirmation

                        Open Controls
                        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          You sure he will walk straight into the starting XI?

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Overthinker
                            • 5 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Maybe not for GW1 , but surely after that.

                            Knows the league. Has played under Arteta. And don't see him leaving Manchester City just to be benched here.

                            Open Controls
                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              I'm not sure on that either.. But agree he will be a regular starter in Arsenal as he can play in several positions and Tierney is injury prone.

                              Open Controls
                      2. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        13 mins ago

                        Picked him for me team

                        Open Controls
                    7. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      18 mins ago

                      Best bargain subs… I am on Forster (4), neco (4), Andrea’s (4.5) & da silva (4.5)?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Overthinker
                        • 5 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Best bargain subs

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Thanks although maybe Gaza over Forster

                          Open Controls
                      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Forsterwon't play and will waste you a Spurs slot.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        if you’re going full 11 spend I think that’s the bench

                        Open Controls
                    8. Super Frank
                      • 8 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Which would you pick?
                      A) Walker, Pereira (bench) & Haaland
                      B) Cancelo, Mahrez & Mbeumo (bench)

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Overthinker
                        • 5 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Mbeumo bench is luxury.

                        Open Controls
                      2. MARVELLUS
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    9. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Imagine a back 4 of Doherty, Zinchenko, Cash and Trippier only costing 20m

                      Throw in Neco and that’s a pretty decent defense for 24m

                      Open Controls
                      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Yeah, long term, with a dash of luck, it’s more than respectable

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Fact they’re all for decent teams and attacking too

                          Open Controls
                      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        A nailed Konate over Cash?
                        If all these players were nailed it would be a game changer

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Nah attacking wing back all day for me

                          Open Controls
                    10. RUUD!
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Any Jesus owners concerned about minutes early in the season? Eddie played most games pre season and been scoring, is it a sure thing Jesus starts number 9 GW1?

                      Open Controls
                      1. RUUD!
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Eddie played most minutes sorry**

                        Open Controls
                      2. jacob1989
                          just now

                          Yes. Jesus should be first choice CF. Would be surprised if he isnt.

                          Open Controls
                      3. jacob1989
                          1 min ago

                          Lingard at 6m can be a great switch from Martinelli if the latter blanks or isnt regular. Another good low budget option

                          Open Controls
                        • Alex1995
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Kane or Haaland? Probably could flip a coin tbh

                          Open Controls
                        • HollywoodXI
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Draft 2. Any good?

                          Raya
                          Trent Cancelo James Dalot
                          Salah Rashford Neto Martinelli
                          Kane Haaland

                          Balcombe Neco Andreas Greenwood

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.