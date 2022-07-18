455
FPL July 18

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23

455 Comments
We pick out the best £4.0m and £4.5m defenders as we continue to analyse the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list.

This group of budget assets is a bit of a harder sell in 2022/23, with a ‘big at the back’ strategy proving popular thanks to the attacking threat and clean potential boasted by many of the £6.0m+ options.

But, for those managers opting for perhaps a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 in Gameweek 1, it’s worth looking at which cut-price players could deliver the goods.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re focusing mostly on Gameweeks 1-8 for these articles.

NECO WILLIAMS

There’s nothing quite like a £4.0m bandwagon to set the Fantasy community’s pulses racing and every year, it seems, one crawls out of the woodwork in pre-season.

That man this time could be Neco Williams (£4.0m), who has swapped Liverpool bench duty for a possible first-team spot with newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper seems to be sticking with a wing-back system in pre-season so far, which will hand more attacking license to Williams, while the Forest boss quietly oversaw a big improvement in his side’s defensive displays when taking over last season: only 28 goals were conceded in the 38 Championship games with Cooper at the helm.

Wales international Williams himself was on loan in the English second tier last season with Fulham, registering a decent two goals and two assists in just 14 appearances after joining in January. There were some encouraging underlying stats posted by the £4.0m defender, too.

There remains a little bit of caution about Williams at present, with Giulian Biancone (£4.5m) impressing at right wing-back in the early pre-season friendlies. Williams can play on either side, handily, but Bayern Munich’s Omar Richards (£4.5m) has arrived to further cloud proceedings.

By the time Forest’s good run of fixtures starts in Gameweek 6, we should at least have an answer to the concern above.

TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU/BEN WHITE

A poor run of 10 matches without an Arsenal clean sheet at the end of last season has helped keep the starting prices of Ben White (£4.5m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) down but despite that drought, only four clubs kept more shut-outs than the Gunners (13) in 2021/22.

Keeping together the first-choice defence was the key to Arsenal’s purple patch: Tomiyasu, White and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) started every fixture from Gameweeks 4-18 and helped the north Londoners record eight clean sheets in 15 matches. It was no coincidence that Arsenal’s defensive numbers worsened when Tomiyasu’s fitness issues began in January.

It was clean sheets or little else for White and Tomiyasu, however, who registered only one attacking return between them and posed relatively little threat for goals or assists.

Above: £4.5m-and-under defenders sorted by minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2021/22

Vague-sounding injuries to White and Tomiyasu will also have to be monitored in the remaining pre-season games. William Saliba (£4.5m) and the corner-taking Cedric Soares (£4.5m) are the similarly priced deputies who will be poised to fill in for White and Tomiyasu should fitness still be a concern come Gameweek 1.

The schedule is very decent indeed should all be well on the injury front, with Arsenal top of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in the first eight Gameweeks.

DIOGO DALOT

Only four clubs kept fewer clean sheets than Manchester United (eight) last season; anyone watching Harry Maguire (£5.0m) and co. floundering at the back for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick won’t be too surprised by that.

Defensive concerns remain even during a positive start to pre-season under Erik ten Hag but the capture of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax was an acknowledgment that things need to improve.

Where does Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) fit in, you might ask?

While work continues on solidifying the defence, there are most positive signs that United’s full-backs could be more threatening than they were in 2021/22.

Dalot has been ten Hag’s preferred option at right-back so far, and while it certainly can’t be ruled out that United will add to their squad depth in this position, he has impressed and struck up a good relationship with Jadon Sancho (£7.5m) down the right flank. Ten Hag seems to be encouraging ‘underlapping runs’ from his full-backs, with Dalot rattling the woodwork against Liverpool before supplying the cross that Anthony Martial (£7.0m) eventually converted in the win over Melbourne.

It’s still very early days with a new-look United but Dalot is certainly one for the watchlist in the budget pool.

LEWIS DUNK

Last season was a bit of a lean one for Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), who scored just one goal after delivering 11 attacking returns in the previous two campaigns combined.

The early-season presence of Shane Duffy (£4.5m) might have been a contributing factor, with the giant Irishman instead the primary target for most set plays in his run in the side from Gameweeks 1-15. Thereafter, with Duffy out of the starting XI, Dunk’s rate of chances improved considerably towards where it was in the preceding two seasons:

Mins per chance (GW1-15 of 2021/22)Mins per chance (GW16-38 of 2021/22)Mins per chance (2020/21)Mins per chance (2019/20)
Dunk21010191.7104.2

Duffy is expected to be a bench-warmer at best in the upcoming campaign, so might we see more chances for Dunk at dead-ball situations once again?

From a defensive perspective, Brighton were one of the better clubs in the division last year.

Only six teams could better the Seagulls for clean sheets (11) and fewest big chances conceded (58), while they were sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC, 50.74), too.

Even if Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) does depart for pastures new, Albion have proven in the past with their savvy recruitment and system-first mindset that they have more about them than one star player – note their impressive statistics despite the loss of Ben White last summer.

As for fixtures, Graham Potter’s troops avoid any of last season’s top five before the post-Gameweek 8 international break.

JONNY

Wing-back proved to be a bit of a rotation risk area for Wolves last season.

An injury to Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) should ensure that Jonny (£4.5m) starts 2022/23 at right-back/wing-back, at least, with the latter’s versatility meaning that he may simply switch flanks when Semedo returns to fitness.

Jonny had the best rate of shots and chances created of any Wolves defender last season, even if his reduced minutes made it a relatively small sample size.

Bruno Lage – who favoured a 3-4-3/3-5-2 for the bulk of 2021/22 – has been trialling a back four in pre-season, a move that would seem to dent Jonny’s appeal on paper as we usually associate wing-backs with added goal threat. But the Express and Star’s Liam Keen reported that Jonny was “exceptionally far forward” at their Benidorm training camp, something to watch out for when the friendlies get underway on Wednesday.

Wolves had boasted one of the best-performing defences from Gameweeks 1-29, with only three teams conceding fewer goals. They massively overachieved when it came to ‘expected goals conceded’ (xGC), however, regressing to the mean in a final nine Gameweeks in which they failed to keep any clean sheets.

Still, the fixtures are one of the best in the division in the opening six Gameweeks, after which a bail-out plan may be needed.

RICO HENRY/PONTUS JANSSON/ETHAN PINNOCK

It remains to be seen if new Brentford signing Thomas Strakosha (£4.5m) is to play anything other than understudy to David Raya (£4.5m) but it’s worth stressing that most of their defenders are also available for the same price.

Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) had more ‘big chances’ than any other FPL defender last season and was joint-sixth among players in his Fantasy position for attacking returns (seven). The issue with Jansson is that he might not quite be as nailed as he was in 2021/22, thanks to Thomas Frank’s springtime change to a 4-3-3 system. Centre-half Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) was accommodated at right-back in that new formation but summer signing Aaron Hickey (£5.0m) is earmarked for that role now, leaving Ajer and Jansson to potentially tussle for one right-sided centre-back spot. Ajer, as it happens, is injured right now, so it’s a medium-term problem.

Jansson trumped Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m) for many of the key underlying attacking stats last year, although Henry did better his two teammates for minutes-per-xGI.

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23 9

(averages per game)

Returning to the fixtures and Brentford don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, with Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool not faced until Gameweek 16 onwards. All five matches from Gameweeks 3-7 are against clubs who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League or came up from the Championship last season.

SVEN BOTMAN

The best mid-price FPL defenders for 2022/23 4

Newcastle’s two set-piece-taking full-backs and Nick Pope will each set Fantasy managers back £5.0m this season, so we turn to another summer recruit for a cheaper route into the Magpies’ improving defence.

Newcastle’s 2021/22 season began to really transform in Gameweek 23, when Eddie Howe had splashed the cash on some winter reinforcements.

Seven clean sheets arrived in the Magpies’ final 18 matches, a period in which they had the sixth-best record for fewest shots, goals and expected goals conceded.

Sven Botman (£4.5m) looks set to be the mainstay at centre-half this season and has earned very positive reviews in his pre-season showings so far, suggesting he will only further improve the Magpies’ fortunes at the back.

Gameweeks 3 and 5 are off-putting from a fixture perspective but pairing Botman with, say, a Brentford defender through to Gameweek 15 avoids any meeting with a side that finished in the top seven last season:

OTHER £4.5m FPL DEFENDERS

Vardy scores at both ends, Tielemans’ advanced role, Sarr and Saint-Maximin return again: FPL notes 4

The best of the rest arguably comes from Leicester City, who only don’t feature in the sections above due to their fixture difficulty: the Foxes face Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs in the opening eight Gameweeks.

They’ll be key targets for Gameweek 9 Wildcarders, however, and by that point we will have hopefully sussed out which pairing of Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Timothy Castagne (all £4.5m) Brendan Rodgers favours.

The admittedly injury-prone Pereira features in the xGI table towards the top of this piece and, on his day, will be one of the most attack-minded £4.5m options in the game.

A cut-price Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) is one for the Gameweek 7 shopping list after matches against Man City, Chelsea and Spurs are out of the way, while Palace’s assortment of £4.5m options are probably best avoided until Gameweek 10.

OTHER £4.0m FPL DEFENDERS

FPL Daily: Lukaku latest, more Covid cases at Liverpool, Everton sign Patterson 2

The emergence of another playing £4.0m defender relies on either transfers, a la Neco Williams, or injuries.

Nathan Patterson (£4.0m) is a possible Gameweek 1 starter at wing-back for Everton due to a Seamus Coleman (£4.5m) injury, with the onus on the young Scot to impress Frank Lampard in the remaining warm-up matches.

Leo Hjelde (£4.0m) is one of Jesse Marsch’s options at left-back in the absence of the sidelined Junior Firpo (£4.5m), meanwhile, should Leeds not dip into the transfer market.

Brandon Williams and Japhet Tanganga are the only current £4.0m defenders who made 10 or more Premier League starts in 2021/22 but game-time prospects now look extremely unlikely at Man Utd and Spurs respectively so again, we’re relying on moves elsewhere in the Premier League for those two to see any meaningful minutes.

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed again in the last few days.

These will be further updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Which of these 2 similar drafts would you choose?

    A) 3-4-3
    Meslier
    Trent | Cancelo | Cash
    Salah | BOWEN | Martinelli | Bruno G
    Kane | JESUS | Mitrovic

    Klaesson | NECO | Pereira | Patterson

    B) 4-4-2
    Meslier
    Trent | Cancelo | Cash | NECO
    Salah | SON | Martinelli | Bruno G
    Kane | Mitrovic

    Klaesson | Pereira | Patterson | PLANGE

    Thanks lads

    Open Controls
    1. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks, certainly looks more balanced right.

        Asked earlier today and most preferred B which shocked me a bit!

        Open Controls
        1. Snevitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I really like Bowen and Jesus and think that 3 premiums is too many...I was even playing around with a team of 0 premiums this evening but I'm aware that's a step too far, even just for the first few games.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Yeah I could even go Coutinho instead of Jesus and have an extra 1m to upgrade Patterson to say Trippier.
            Then do something like this:

            Meslier
            Trent | Cancelo | Cash | Trippier
            Salah | Bowen | Coutinho | Martinelli | Bruno G
            Kane

            Klaesson | Mitrovic* | Neco | Plange

            Then from GW2 start playing Mitrovic, not sure who’d I bench though!

            Or do you think sticking with Jesus would be better?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Or maybe better, begrudgingly losing Bowen for say Mount for some Chelsea coverage in a saucy 3-5-2:

              Meslier
              Trent | Cancelo | Cash
              Salah | Mount | Coutinho | Martinelli | Bruno G
              Kane | Jesus

              Klaesson | Neco | Patterson | Plange

              Open Controls
  2. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    3 questions:

    1) Perisic, Cash or someone else for 5.5 or less
    2) Best mid for 6.0 or less
    3) Best mid for 8.0 or less

    Open Controls
    1. CYN
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      1. Trippier
      2. Martinelli
      3. Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I agree with all 3 of these.
        Also like Maddison for the £8m spot if you already have triple Liverpool.

        Open Controls
      2. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Almost certainly my answer but Zinchenko could leapfrog Trippier

        Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        All these can wait a while. Only just at the 45 minute stage of pre-season.

        Open Controls
      • Fletch69
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        1) Cash (safest) but keeping an eye on Dalot

        2) I genuinely don't like any of them. Had the same issue, gave up and went to 5 at the back

        3) Madison for me

        Open Controls
      • mrtapio
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        1. Doherty
        2. Martinelli (if he starts). It's acually some decent alternatives at 5.5m if you need the extra 0.5 (Ramsey, Neto, Fornals, Gordon)
        3. Saka (also think Foden will have a great season)

        Open Controls
      • Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Trippier
        Bruno G
        Maddison/Mount

        Open Controls
      • EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        1/ Doherty
        2/ Neto
        3/ Diaz/ Saka / Foden

        Open Controls
      • @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        1) Trippier.
        2) Go for Bailey, save the cash.
        3) Mount.

        Open Controls
    3. Fletch69
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Aside from Cancelo are any of the other City defenders nailed??

      Open Controls
      1. CYN
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Dias should be

        Open Controls
        1. Fletch69
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Not Laporte?

          Open Controls
          1. Alex1995
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Stones sometimes gets a game doesn’t he, Laporte is first choice though for sure.

            Dias gets more mins and safer but Laporte probably more of a threat going forwards and could outscore him in FPL for me, more exciting pick!

            Open Controls
            1. Fletch69
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Low ownership as well. Thinking double City and L'pool at the back.

              Open Controls
              1. Alex1995
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Could pay off!

                Open Controls
                1. Fletch69
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  I wanted to do it last year and didn't. Turned out to be a big mistake

                  Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          See my q below.. Cucurella an option? Looks like he ll come to city. Only 5m.

          Open Controls
      3. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        i just don't understand why there isn't more love for Harry Wilson. From my point of view, he is an absolute must for 6.0. A team like Fulham must inevitably rely on set pieces in the Prem and Wilson is also an extremely good midfield maestro. Yet he is only in 1% of all FPL teams.

        Open Controls
        1. Fletch69
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          A lot to do with playing Liverpool first game. We all have Pool defenders.

          Also, didn't exactly tear it up last time he was in the Prem. Couldn't nail his spot down

          Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Don't look for confirmation, back him, they're only bandwagon spots.

            Open Controls
          • just a man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Was Wilson on the pitch when Andreas was on set pieces in last friendly?

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          • schlupptheweek
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            I think he's a decent option but bear in mind that last season he didn't score a single free kick but he must have got a lot of assists from free kicks/corners. He isn't a must have but worth monitoring, but the issue is that when Fulham have good fixtures Mitrovic will almost certainly have a higher ceiling.

            Open Controls
          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Awful opening fixtures but agree when fixtures turn could be great option- perhaps on WC

            Open Controls
          • jacob1989
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              At thst price bruno g is a, better option. Or martinelli

              Open Controls
          • Rankbajin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Quick question..

            A: Ramsdale/ Bruno G /Jesus + 1itb/ to spend elsewher
            Or
            B: Raya /Saka / Watkins ?

            Open Controls
            1. just a man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            I’ll take this, for now. Doherty, Tomiyasu, Semedo news will dictate whether I have Ait-Nouri, or someone else.
            Son(C) > KdB(C) GW2. Eyeing you Gordon GW3, too.

            Thoughts?

            Alisson
            TAA Gabriel Dalot Ait-Nouri
            Salah Son(C) BrunoG Neto
            Haaland Jesus

            Begovic Andreas Neco Stansfield

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Alisson -> 4.5 and upgrade defenders

              Open Controls
            2. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Semedo out will benefit Jonny more

              Open Controls
          • klopptimusprime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Current Draft, thoughts on which way to go?

            a) Robertson, Neto, Jesus
            b) Zinchenko, Diaz, Wilson

            4.5
            TAA - Cancelo - James - xxx
            Salah - 8m - xxx - Bailey
            Kane - xxx

            4 - Neco - Andreas - Archer

            Open Controls
            1. OneMan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              A.

              Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              A with Gordon

              Open Controls
              1. klopptimusprime
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                interesting, think everton will be improved this season?

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Maybe, I think they’ll be more adventurous than Wolves at least in terms of goal scoring

                  Open Controls
          • adstomko
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Question: Is it worth playing Bench Boost chip in GW1 if I only have Romero & Gabriel as my bench playing?

            (Romero & Gabriel will come on for Bruno Guimaraes & Aaronson in GW3)

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Obviously not

                Open Controls
              • dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                41 mins ago

                Why would you even think it was worth considering

                Open Controls
                1. adstomko
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Because I don't think there'll be another decent opportunity to use BB

                  Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Coutinho or Mitrovic?

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Or more precisely sorry:

                Coutinho & Mount/8.0 mid
                Or
                Bowen & Mitrovic

                Open Controls
                1. Rankbajin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  I prefer Bowen over Mount/Coutinho but not in GW1 (though he can score v Man City)
                  I'd pick L Diaz or Kulu in GW1 + have 0.5 itb to transfer in Bowen in Gw2

                  Open Controls
                  1. jacob1989
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Bowen scored a brace vs man cuty last time

                      Open Controls
                    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Thanks, would you be on the latter then?

                      Open Controls
              2. jacob1989
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Is cucurella expected to be first choice if signed by Man City which looks likely? 5.0 m could be a bargain if he starts most games

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    too soon to say.. I think Walker should be good for the start of the season with Cancelo on the left.

                    Open Controls
                  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    I don’t think any of us really know.
                    Cancelo could always still play LB with Walker RB so I don’t think he’ll be nailed no.

                    Just another slot in the roulette

                    Open Controls
                  3. Giggs Boson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Think he'll be rotated with Walker, depending on Pep's strategy.

                    Open Controls
                  4. David Parkinson
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      In the mix, and that includes Ake.

                      Open Controls
                    • 3 A
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Wait and see.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Alcapaul
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Have Scout got a league yet?

                    Open Controls
                    1. 3 A
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Of course. Look at older hot topic. They are the first in everything. (Hopefully)

                      Open Controls
                  6. Boofhead
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      ZZZZZZZZZ. Sorry, nodded off there for a moment

                      Open Controls
                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        all good here mate, go go sleep

                        Open Controls
                    • MIGHTY JOE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Feels for first draft?

                      Ederson
                      Doherty TAA Cancelo Chilwell
                      Luiz Diaz Salah Neto Bruno G.
                      Jesus Haaland

                      4.0 N.Williams Andreas 4.5

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Template

                        Open Controls
                        1. MIGHTY JOE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Lovely news! #onroute

                          Open Controls
                    • RWB_1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      A) Bruno G & Robertson
                      B) Ramsey & Trent

                      Open Controls
                      1. 3 A
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                        1. RWB_1991
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          9 mins ago

                          Thanks. Worried about going against Trent but I think Robertson can potentially match him?

                          Open Controls
                          1. 3 A
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Yes with 0.5 cheaper

                            Open Controls
                            1. RWB_1991
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              6 mins ago

                              Yeh exactly. I think Robertson could be slightly more dangerous this year with Diaz in front of him (cutting in more)

                              Open Controls
                              1. 3 A
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                If he just can match or even slightly less point it still a win because people rarely captain him unless the point gap is big.

                                Open Controls
                    • 3 A
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      My draft get better and better .. lol. From have Salah in there to no Salah but have some money to be him if needed.

                      Open Controls
                      1. David Parkinson
                          17 mins ago

                          This is the madness phase, before the important pre-season bit begins, don't worry.
                          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sar3Ew9ZXQ

                          Open Controls
                          1. 3 A
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Hahaha... Yeah. Its all crazy and madness over here. Wait until someone score 4 or 5 goals in one game. Thats a peak. 😉

                            Open Controls
                            1. David Parkinson
                                2 mins ago

                                This is planning, we get daft ideas, the heat, the chat. Lead us away from a solid start, couple of punts are fine.

                                Open Controls
                        • 11SPECIALONE11
                          • 6 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Kamara from Aston Villa looks a good shout in midfield for 5.0. Everything will go through him this season at Villa

                          Open Controls
                          1. David Parkinson
                              9 mins ago

                              A DM when we have attacking 4.5's?

                              Open Controls
                          2. 15men1cup
                            • 3 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            I know Salah is not in my team 🙂

                            Mendy, 4.0
                            TAA, Dias, James, Zinchenko, Cash
                            Dias, Saka, Mount
                            Kane, Haaland

                            Neto, Desilva, Greenwood

                            Pretty happy with this, I can switch to a 434. 2 premiums and a good amount of hitters

                            Thoughts?

                            Open Controls
                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Kane and Haaland captaincy rotation looks very good. Nice team!

                              Open Controls
                          3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            a) Trent, James, Walker
                            or
                            b) Roberson, Cancelo, Castagne/4.5

                            Open Controls
                            1. sirmorbach
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              A because Trent, but I'd try my best to turn James into Cancelo there

                              Open Controls
                              1. 15men1cup
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                B - unless you are sure Walker is nailed

                                Open Controls
                                1. 15men1cup
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  as can be in a city team

                                  Open Controls
                          4. sirmorbach
                            • 6 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            A. Henderson + Bruno G / Neco first sub
                            B. 5.0 keeper + Fornals / Neco first sub
                            C. Henderson + Fornals / 4.5 first sub

                            Open Controls

