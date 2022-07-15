427
FPL July 15

The best mid-price FPL defenders for 2022/23

We pick out the best £5.0m and £5.5m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders as we continue to dissect the price list.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re focusing mostly on Gameweeks 1-8 for these articles.

Opta stats on the players featured in these articles are available in our Premium Members Area, where you can now get a full year’s subscription for just £2.49 a month.

IVAN PERISIC

Despite spending most of his career as a winger, Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) has been deployed as a wing-back in recent seasons, a position he will most likely take up at Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a demanding role for a 33-year-old, but Perisic thrived in 2021/22, registering eight goals and assisting another seven in Serie A.

However, one of the downsides to Perisic is that Antonio Conte loves a wing-back substitution. In fact, he lasted 60 minutes in only 17 of his 32 Serie A appearances for Conte’s Inter Milan in 2020/21.

If starting, the potential is clear: all four of Conte’s wing-backs from his time in charge at Spurs (Gameweek 11 onwards) rank in the top 14 defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes:

FPL

So, there is plenty to get excited about when Perisic is on the pitch – but the question over just how much game-time he will get, with five substitutions allowed and Spurs in Champions League action throughout the autumn, is a very valid one.

Matt Doherty (£5.0m), meanwhile, also had the potential to be a bargain buy when the price list was revealed. The Republic of Ireland international delivered two goals, four assists, three clean sheets and 55 FPL points in a run of six straight starts prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in 2021/22.

The imminent arrival of Djed Spence adds to Doherty’s competition at right wing-back, however, and it remains to be seen who his manager favours come Gameweek 1.

The arrival of Conte as head coach lifted Tottenham’s defensive prospects in 2021/22. In fact, the Lilywhites claimed 13 clean sheets after the Italian was appointed, the third-most in the league. They also ranked third for goals conceded in that time, with their total of 24 bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City.

KYLE WALKER

Kyle Walker has been priced up at an eye-catching £5.0m, a lower FPL price than alternative options in the same defence like Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Ruben Dias (£6.0m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m).

The former Spurs man claimed two assists and 10 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, averaging 4.2 points per match.

However, the possible arrival of Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and the England international’s advancing years are obvious downsides with the 32-year-old right-back, who made only 20 league starts – partly thanks to injury – in 2021/22.

Man City, meanwhile, are the only Premier League team who avoid a ‘big six’ side in the first six Gameweeks, with home clashes against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in Gameweeks 2, 4 and 5 particularly appealing.

It’s also worth noting that Pep Guardiola’s troops bossed the all-important underlying statistics in 2021/22:

MetricTotal (rank v other Premier League teams)
Clean sheets21 (1st=)
Goals conceded26 (1st=)
Big chances conceded40 (1st)
xGC26.18 (1st)

MATTHEW CASH/LUCAS DIGNE

Aston Villa’s attacking full-backs Matthew Cash (£5.0m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m) might be worth a look, with Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace first up.

Cash was the highest-scoring FPL defender outside of players from the ‘big six’ in 2021/22, finishing eighth overall.

A total of 20 returns (be it clean sheets, assists or goals) were delivered in his 38 starts, which was again a tally that nobody outside of the Premier League’s top half-dozen clubs could better.

The fact that he was an ever-present starter was another string to his bow.

Digne, the most tempting but frequently underwhelming of FPL assets, is an alternative option and actually created more chances than all defenders bar Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) from Gameweek 22 onwards, his first appearance in a Villa shirt.

The arrivals of Diego Carlos (£5.0m) and Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) could also have a positive impact on the clean sheet potential of Cash and Digne.

And the benefits might not just be in terms of shut-outs, with The Athletic suggesting that Kamara’s arrival is part of Gerrard’s plan to “see full-backs Lucas Digne and Matty Cash both given more freedom to attack”.

Notably, Villa were at the right end of the table for defensive stats since Steven Gerrard was appointed boss ahead of Gameweek 12 (eighth for fewest goals conceded, for example), so the two new acquisitions could further strengthen the backline.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) returned to the Premier League with Newcastle United in January and made an instant impact for the Magpies.

The England international scored twice and collected a clean sheet in four appearances until a broken foot ruled him out for 10 Gameweeks.

Now back fit, Trippier boasts strong attacking potential thanks to his share of set-piece duties, while his clean sheet prospects have been given a boost by the arrivals of Nick Pope (£5.0m) and Sven Botman (£4.5m), plus the permanent signing of fellow full-back Matt Targett (£5.0m).

The addition of both Eddie Howe and five winter signings caused a dramatic shift in Newcastle’s form last season, as only Liverpool, Man City and Spurs recorded more points in 2022.

In fact, a dozen wins and seven clean sheets arrived in their final 18 matches, in a period in which they had the sixth-best record for conceding shots, goals and expected goals (xG).

Newcastle start at home to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and also face Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves in the opening four Gameweeks – only the relegated three scored fewer than the latter duo in 2021/22.

OTHER CANDIDATES: THE PROS AND CONS

Arsenal have arguably the most-appealing first eight fixtures on paper and, indeed, sit top of our Season Ticker in that period. A pair of back-to-back matches against newly-promoted Bournemouth and Fulham in Gameweeks 3 and 4 look particularly appealing. Notably, the Gunners kept 13 clean sheets last season, the fifth-best record in the division, recording all of them in the 35 matches Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) started. The centre-half was also joint-top for goals scored among defenders, with five, and is a major threat from set-pieces. Kieran Tierney (£5.0m), meanwhile, is another candidate in Mikel Arteta’s ranks with plenty of attacking potential. However, it’s hard to get too excited about either option with Ben White (£4.5m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) both available for half a million less.

Clean sheets were a major issue for Leeds United last season, with only relegated Watford recording fewer shut-outs. However, Jesse Marsch began to move the Whites’ in the right direction upon his appointment, with defensive numbers generally improving. New signing Rasmus Kristensen (£5.0m) arrives with an attacking reputation, although his numbers only really jump off the page in the season just gone. The Denmark international scored on seven occasions in the Austrian Bundesliga in 2021/22, an impressive tally when you consider that he’s a right-back. The opening fixtures for Leeds are very decent, too, but once again, there are cheaper options in their backline like Illan Meslier (£4.5m) and Diego Llorente (£4.5m), which does dent his appeal.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw (£5.0m) has dropped half a million after a dismal campaign for Manchester United’s backline in which they kept more clean sheets (eight) than just four other teams. As a result, it’s probably best to hold off on their defensive assets until we’ve at least seen them in action under Erik ten Hag. Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m), meanwhile, has offered decent attacking threat and returns over the last two FPL seasons but that sometimes hasn’t been backed up with clean sheets at the other end. West Ham United do have a tricky start to the season, too, with Man City up first in Gameweek 1, followed by Spurs and Chelsea soon after.

If Cucurella, Nathan Ake (£5.0m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m) get their respective moves – they have been linked with Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in recent days – their prospects will need revisiting, while it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp reprises his strategy of fielding Joel Matip (£6.0m) domestically and Ibrahima Konate (£5.0m) chiefly in the cup competitions, as the latter is as teasingly priced as Matip was last season.

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed for the first time.

These will be updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

427 Comments
  1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Salah goal 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Anyone impressing you for Palace?

      Open Controls
      1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Killian Phillips one of our youngsters showing promise, but essentially large majority of first team is still in London so its really looking at fringe 1st team and youth team for us. We now basically have majority of our u18s on to face most of Liverpools best senior players 😀

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      "SALAH ESSENTIALLL OHMAHGODDDDD"

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Where are people watching these pre-season games?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I bought a package on LUTV for the Leeds games. I guess people are doing same for Liverpool / Man Utd...?

        Open Controls
      2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Palace TV channel (part of our membership package)

        Open Controls
      3. Hiiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'm not from england watching those liverpool friendlies from Viaplay streaming services.(not free)

        Open Controls
      4. Zim0
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Honestly u can go on twitter and search and someone will he streaming it

        Open Controls
        1. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I myself pay for that streaming service anyway so I'm not paying anything extra for those friendlies. 🙂

          Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    A) James & Darwin
    B) Robbo & Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B.

      Would not be shocked if Díaz–Jota–Salah get a lot of minutes as a three

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  3. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    What is the best combination?

    A: Robertson + Saka + Colback (start Tomiyasu)
    B: Perišić + Díaz + Martinelli (rotate Tomiyasu and Neto)
    C: Jonny + Díaz + Coutinho (rotate Tomiyasu and Jonny)

    Rest of team:
    Sánchez // Steele
    Trent _____ Cancelo James // Tomiyasu
    Salah _____ _____ Neto // Andreas
    Haaland Jesus // Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably B, although I have some reservations about Perisic mins

      Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A or B please chaps?

    A) 4.5 def & 6.0 mid
    B) 5.0 def & 5.5 mid

    Already have Martinelli (6.0 mid) in both options.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheers both, you know what’s coming next don’t you lol

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Might change now with Bruno G goal and assist in pre season.

        If I’m honest I don’t like any 5.5 mids but I do like a few 5.0 defs.

        Need an extra 0.5

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Another one:

    A) James & Salah
    B) Robbo & Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Cheers folks, unanimous.

      Open Controls
  6. balint84
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is Laporte nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Might rotate a bit with Stones

      Open Controls
  7. Kim Jong Kün
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Likelihood of Chalobah getting most starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Unlikely

      Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Eriksen official!

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      You think he'll be more than £6.5?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah 6.5-7m

        Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      So. What do we think of his role with Man U?

      Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    A) Mendy + Perisic + Martinelli
    B) Raya + Trippier + Coutinho/Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B. Coutinho

      Open Controls
  10. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    G.BRUNO 1 goal 1 assist so far

    Damn he's looking like a good option

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Is he playing further forward ?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yea

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Is it a bit of a myth that he's a holding midfielder? I didn't watch him much last season but remember Az being convinced that he's a box to box player.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            He’s only young, clearly his game has developed and he’s playing for a different side/coaches

            Open Controls
        2. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          No I've just watched the match he was playing deep. We were playing a 3rd tier German side so he did stroll forward from time to time

          Open Controls
    2. dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Since he joined PL is a good option!

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Goes along with what happened last season. Willock was out injured, Guimaraes moved into a more attacking role and got his returns. Today Willock went off and Bruno G came on and scores again. Willock scored as well mind

      Open Controls
  11. RedJive79
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Best mid up to 6.0 that's not Bruno G?

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Neco

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  12. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Mendy
    Robertson, Cancelo, James, Chilwell, Trippier.
    Salah, Kula, Diaz, Saka, (Neco)
    Jesus (4.5) (4.5)

    This looks like what I’ll go with baring injuries. Any insight appreciated. Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks good, I have a very similar draft.

      Open Controls
  13. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bilva off to Barca according to some... Would mean they're forced tighter into the "boot Frenkie out" corner. Smart thing would be to accept 17m less in fees, and ask Utd to pay him off.

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I think the whole saga is because Barca want to keep the 17m.

      Open Controls
      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I mean, they can try, but no court on the planet would side with them, and they can't have another legal action against... it'd torpedo half their deals.

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes, I read this as well. May have to get Gündoğan now with Foden/Mahrez then start with Kane instead of Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I think Mahrez might be a more permanent fixture on team sheets this season - new contract, Pep moving on a fair few names already - 3 first team out, 1 in and 1 squad player added... If Bilva goes that sort of settles his XI more than ever before.

        Open Controls
  14. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    So Guimares score again

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ok my question above is answered now!

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Congrats.

        Open Controls
  15. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Can’t see my draft changing much now….barring the 4.5 keeper/defenders:

    4.5
    Trent | Cancelo | 4.5
    Salah | Bowen | Martinelli | Bruno G
    Kane | Jesus | Mitrovic

    4.0 | 4.5 def | Neco | Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Looks good. Don't like Mitrovic but you seem convinced about him. What's the reasoning for Bowen over the 8m mids?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I just think he’s well worth the 0.5 extra, and like he offers a straight switch to any of the other 8.0 mid options even with price changes.
        Also tad closer to Sterling/Bruno F prices if they’re good.

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Looks good. Would be nice to have a Chelsea defender in there.
      Cancelo, 4.5, Bowen to Dias, James, Diaz?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not letting Cancelo go! Yeah Chelsea defense is my sacrifice

        Open Controls
  16. Zim0
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Why is Bruno G still scoring and assisting! Another player I'll have to fit in now because he's a bargain

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Takes up Willock's role when he's off the pitch, he went off after scoring himself and Bruno G then scores

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Did you watch the game Nate?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          48 mins ago

          No but I'm assuming it was the same thing as I saw Willock came off before Bruno G came on. My question really is whether Willock is still the preferred option to play in that role when fit or not, couldn't really argue with him preferring to go with Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Okay no probs. It was Longstaff playing higher up on the right (Willocks role), Joelinton on the left (his usual role) and Bruno in his / Shelveys role as the pivot.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              45 mins ago

              Ah right cheers, he does take on a lot more attacking responsibility in that situation though, right? He still seemed to be playing as an 8 last season when it happened but just seemed to make constant surges into the box

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                39 mins ago

                Bruno just seems to be an elite player and clinical when he gets a chance to score or assist.

                If we see him playing in same team as Shelvey then he will be higher up.

                Otherwise he will be the deeper one. But that does not mean he will not make the occasional surge. They seem to very well timed and efficient.

                Awesome player

                Open Controls
  17. cfizzle15
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Looking primarily at GW 1-8, I’ve been toying with this draft for a day or two;

    Ramsdale

    TAA - Cancelo - James - Cash - Trippier

    Salah - 8.0 - Rashford/Trossard (enabler)

    Kane/Haaland - Jesus

    4.0 - Dasilva - Andreas - Greenwood

    Three concerns:

    - Which 8.0 midfielder to go for knowing that Jesus is locked.
    - Harry or Erling?
    - Rashford/Trossard is my enabler and I’m open to going cheaper but both could be good differentials.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Diaz?

      Open Controls
  18. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?
    A) Bruno G and Kane
    B) Son and Solanke (can't get to Mitrovic)

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  19. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gündoğan?

    It seems Bernardo might leave for Barca this summer. Considering getting Ilkay @ 7.5m.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Definitely expect he'll get more time and Bernardo leaving would be why he's staying, but I think Phillips will come into midfield a lot as well to play alongside Rodri and KDB

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I think he might play the David Silva role against weaker teams, that’s why I’m considering having him

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Read this bit "it seems Bernardo might leave for Barca this summer." This came to mind :- Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        My feeling is the preferred front three will be Foden, Haaland and Grealish.

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I’m thinking Mahrez & Gündo but won’t have Haaland

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think he's a cracking option if Bernardo does leave. Loves a run into the box.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yes, Raumdeuter. Very intelligent just like he did vs Villa. Enjoyed having him in 20/21 season. He smashed those double gameweeks lol

        Open Controls
  20. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How did Diaz look today? Or should we all go for Robbo instead?

    Open Controls
  21. Team Bobcat
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Who is the best 4m goalkeeper option who may a run or two folks

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’m going with Olsen at Villa. Takes away a Villa spot but I’m gonna trust my gut just like when I picked McGovern, saved a pen & conceded 5 goals but made a couple of saves too. I will forever love McGovern. Best auto sub ever 😆 Legend!!!

      Open Controls
  22. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/15/fpl-first-draft-team-reveals-the-kane-to-haaland-gameweek-2-switch/

    Open Controls
  23. Team Bobcat
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any of you having issues with this site regarding the unticking of replies button?

    The replies are visible no matter what I do regarding the unticking replies box. This is a problem that happened to me last year and annoyingly it is still the case.

    Anyone know how to fix it?

    Open Controls
  24. Dale Sartip-Zadeh
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      looks great

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        47 mins ago

        Me?

        Open Controls
    • Damien Sartip-Zadeh
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        it's a great list

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          The mysterious Dale & Damien...are you twins by any chance?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.