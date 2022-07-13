121
FPL July 13

The best budget FPL goalkeepers for 2022/23

121 Comments
Share

We pick out the best £4.0m and £4.5m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers as we begin our trawl through the price list.

Can anyone emulate the heroics of Emi Martinez in 2020/21? Can Dean Henderson recapture the FPL form of 2019/20 after a move to Nottingham Forest? And who are the bench fodder back-ups in the £4.0m bracket?

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime, we needn’t look further than Gameweek 16. And, of course, we also have a Wildcard to use before then, so we’re focusing mostly on Gameweeks 1-8 here as an international break – a popular window for chip deployment – precedes Gameweek 9.

Opta stats on the players featured in these articles are available in our Premium Members Area, where you can now get a full year’s subscription for just £2.49 a month.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]
FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

DAVID RAYA

David Raya (£4.5m) is many FPL managers’ budget goalkeeper of choice. He’s currently the third-most-selected goalkeeper in the game, sitting in 14.4% of embryonic squads.

Raya boasted the joint-fourth-best points-per-match average (4.0) among first-choice shotstoppers last season, with a mid-season injury restricting his game-time.

Brentford don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, while Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool aren’t encountered until Gameweek 16 onwards. All five fixtures from Gameweeks 3-7 are against clubs who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League or came up from the Championship last season.

So even if you’re playing a Wildcard beyond Gameweek 9, a representative of the Bees backline still has decent fixtures on their side.

As for the all-important underlying stats, Brentford were comfortably and reassuringly mid-table for everything from clean sheets (nine, enough to rank them 10th v other Premier League sides) to expected goals conceded (xGC, 55.14/8th).

Goalkeeper% of shots saved that came from outside the area
Raya Martin43.7%
Pickford40.7%
Guaita39.3%
McCarthy (Alex)38.6%
Meslier35.6%
Sanchez33.1%
Dubravka23.1%
Forster20.7%

Save points are also a boon for an FPL goalkeeper and ideally we want our ‘keepers to be making lots of ‘easy’ stops, rather than performing unsustainable heroics from point-blank efforts. Of the £4.5m-and-under goalkeepers who got 10 or more starts in the Premier League last season, Raya boasted the highest percentage of saved shots from distance.

There are two possible downsides, one of which is the imminent arrival of Thomas Strakosha. The consensus seems to be that Raya will remain number one for now but with doubts remaining over the Spaniard’s long-term future amid a contractual stand-off, Strakosha may be being groomed as his eventual replacement.

The other caveat is the springtime change to a 4-3-3 system, a more attacking formation that Thomas Frank turned to in winnable-on-paper games. There hasn’t been a significant deterioration in defensive numbers so far, at least, with clean sheets being kept in three of their nine fixtures in this system.

ROBERT SANCHEZ

There was a sense that Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) underwhelmed in 2021/22 and yet, of the goalkeepers priced up at £4.5m or less this season, no-one scored more FPL points.

That achievement is slightly tainted when looking at his points-per-match average (3.4), which was inferior to those of Raya and others.

Brighton boasted an even better xGC than Brentford last season (the sixth-best in the division) and only five clubs conceded fewer goals. They were also joint-seventh for clean sheets.

Where Sanchez fell down was a relative shortage of save points, which were kept in just 17 of his 37 appearances. In fact, on only three occasions did the Spain international supplement a clean sheet with a save point, meaning that he frequently missed out on those big hauls that Jose Sa (£5.0m) bagged.

Fixtures-wise, Brighton are definitely a team to jump off after Gameweek 8 as matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Man City follow after the September international break.

That does mean that, up until that point, the Seagulls face no team who finished higher than sixth last season. Newly promoted Fulham and Bournemouth are among their opponents during that initial run.

ILLAN MESLIER

The best budget FPL goalkeepers for 2022/23

Saves have never been a problem for Illan Meslier (£4.5m), who made more stops than any other Premier League goalkeeper in 2021/22.

Clean sheets were a major issue, however, with only relegated Watford recording fewer shut-outs than Leeds (five) last season.

Meslier did wed save points with clean sheets to great effect in 2020/21, finishing as the third highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL on 154 points.

It’s a very small sample size but Jesse Marsch began to move Leeds in the right direction upon his appointment, with defensive numbers generally improving:

Above: Leeds’ defensive numbers in 2021/22 before (left) and after (right) Marsch’s appointment

The acquisition of the tough-tackling Tyler Adams (£5.0m) is also hopefully a positive, as the Whites were short a real defensive-minded ‘number six’ last season.

The real draw is the fixture list, with Leeds top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture from Gameweeks 1-10. Eight of those matches are against sides who finished ninth or below in the Premier League last season or came up from the Championship.

There will be detractors, and with good cause: in Opta’s eyes, Meslier was the worst Premier League goalkeeper last season for conceding more goals than was expected (actual goals conceded: 79, xGC: 62.2). Meslier still managed to post 154 FPL points in 2020/21 despite a negative ‘expected goals prevented (xGP)’ figure, at least (a more modest -4.00 compared to last year’s -16.8), so xGP isn’t the be-all and end-all.

THE OTHER £4.5M GOALKEEPERS: THE PROS AND CONS

The three newly-promoted clubs and Crystal Palace all have fairly awful starts in terms of fixtures, so with many of us FPL managers looking at attacking smaller chunks of matches, we can perhaps afford to overlook these sides for now and revisit them come Wildcard time.

Dean Henderson (£4.5m) has FPL pedigree after a barnstorming 2019/20 with Sheffield United and it could be a match made in heaven with Nottingham Forest, who conceded only 28 goals in Steve Cooper’s 38 Championship fixtures in charge. Their fixtures improve from Gameweek 6 onwards.

Palace probably aren’t worth looking at until Gameweek 10, which will give us time to assess which of Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) or Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) is Patrick Vieira’s preferred option. Only five clubs kept more clean sheets than the Eagles (12) in 2021/22, while it was just the top four who posted fewer expected goals conceded (xGC).

With Southampton similarly a no-go thanks to poor early fixtures and disastrous defensive form at the back-end of 2021/22, Everton’s Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) is the last starting goalkeeper of note in the budget pool.

The Toffees have a pesky opening run in which they meet six of last season’s top seven from Gameweeks 1-11, so they don’t really get a chance at a sustained block of good fixtures until the autumn. There are question marks over their defence in any case, with Everton among the worst clubs for xGC, big chances conceded and shots allowed even after Frank Lampard took over.

ASSESSING THE £4.0M GOALKEEPERS

There are 22 goalkeepers priced at £4.0m but not one of them, unsurprisingly, would be a Gameweek 1 starter without an injury or two to a teammate.

The back-up custodians of Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City are all listed at this price, curiously, so we’re only a fitness issue away from a Champions League contender having a £4.0m option between the posts.

For FPL managers looking to spend as little as possible on goalkeepers, these are the only £4.5m/£4.0m first-choice/reserve combinations at the time of writing:

Team£4.5m first-choice goalkeeper£4.0m reserve goalkeeper
BournemouthTraversDennis
BrightonSanchezSteele
EvertonPickfordBegovic
FulhamRodakGazzaniga
LeedsMeslierKlaesson

We’ve omitted Brentford from the above list, as the arrival of the as-yet-unpriced Strakosha will push Ellery Balcombe (£4.0m) down into third in the pecking order.

Forest haven’t yet got a reserve goalkeeper priced up but whoever that is will also surely come in at £4.0m.

Remi Matthews, Mateusz Lis and Willy Caballero (all £4.0m) are likely to be third or fourth choices at their respective teams, meanwhile.

Again, pre-season and any injuries could change the situation ahead of Gameweek 1.

FPL POINTS PREDICTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed for the first time.

These will be updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Neale with another quality article. Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Thank you, much appreciated!

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      They're just sooooooooooo good, aren't they? The quality never slips. I wish he could take us through the entire price list article series.

      Open Controls
  2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A quick yes/no poll for members if I may (purely for research purposes)?

    Is your decision to get membership on FFS influenced at all, or dependent on, Pro Pundit team-reveal articles?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      No, not for me

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I am only interested in what Missus Epic Fail has to reveal to me.
      x

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        That's a different kind of Pro

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          Pro nhub

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Lol

            Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No, virtually zero. Mainly for the convenience of using stats/tools here

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I also usually skip the end of Black Box / The Wire tbh. More interested in their research/ideas than specific teams

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Yep, all about gathering info and data analysis. I want to make better decisions myself, not have decisions made for me, or to hear about someone else's team.

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Wire's last episode was great btw, analysing promoted teams.

          Nothing to skip, just streamlined info.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cool, I'll give it a listen later. Just finished the 1st pod with hangry Zoph yesterday

            Open Controls
    5. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    6. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      0%

      Couldn't care less about "team reveals"

      Open Controls
    7. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Pro Pundits and their insight, yes

      Team Reveals, nope

      Open Controls
    8. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    9. JamTart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yes but not just to see the players picked. The rationale behind it can be good for weeks where I'm busy and need bitesize info to digest and inform my own picks.

      Open Controls
    10. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      No, i only wanted to support the site, until we got flooded with gambling commercials, then I quit

      Open Controls
  3. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Last years team reveals were nothing like the actual GW1 teams.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Reply fail to Jarvish.

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I always wondered what kind of idiot posts a new post instead of hitting reply. Now I know.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Expect the same this year

      Open Controls
  4. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Ronaldo scored 18 goals, assisted 3 last season, and only managed 159 points. Based on others' performances, I see the striker must get both goals and assists to make him a worthy pick. Haaland had 7 last year for those interested, but just in case, I still might go with only one striker for GW1.

    Open Controls
  5. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Great stuff. You've alerted me to Tom Heaton as a Balcombe replacement on my bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cheers, Andy! I suspect they'll push for a new back-up with Henderson gone, it sounds like they were in for Strakosha too before Brentford stole a march.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Players choosing Brentford over Utd left, right and centre!
        Love to see it.

        Open Controls
  6. LosBlancos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Koulibaly at Chelsea it seems, personal terms agreed.
    Triple Che def is back on the menu boys

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Well....taht was never on the menu 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mendy o/

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      James X Koulibaly X Chilwell

      2 more to go... I'm not sure Chalobah or Sarr are up to Premier League standard just yet.

      Open Controls
      1. RichardNixon
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Where's Silva in that line-up?

        We need a left footed CB and it seems Ake is the one coming in. Reports suggest another CB will also be bought. We'll also need a RWB if Azpilicueta leaves.

        Chalobah is good enough imo, Sarr is not. Levi Colwill is also highly rated but only 19, so too soon for him I presume

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Given Silva is 37 and always injured, I just assumed Koulibaly would play central. Can Koulibaly play a wider CB role? Not seen him a whole lot.

          Ake is ready made for that wide LCB position. He has fullback qualities and isn't the best in the air. Much better suited to a CB trio, than a duo imo.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            31 mins ago

            My guess is Thiago Silva has to start initially, even if only for his intelligence & organisational/leadership abilities, to ease the transition of the newbies

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              yep, cant see Thiago getting benched in PL unless its for UCL games. At least not in first half of the season.

              Open Controls
          2. RichardNixon
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Good question. I presume Koulibaly will play centrally when Silva is not available (as Christensen did). When Silva starts, Koulibaly will play RCB I guess. And Ake is the one that is being line up for LCB presumably.

            But who knows. The talk of Chelsea switching to a back four hasn't gone away. We'll find out soon enough I guess.

            Open Controls
        2. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yep, James Tilva Koulibaly Ake Chilwell makes that very attractive again.

          Chalobah can cover Tilva's rests, then you might want some back-up at both WB spots with Azpi and Alonso going.

          Open Controls
          1. RichardNixon
            • 5 Years
            just now

            We have Emerson, Alonso and Maatsen as back-up LWBs atm.

            One of Emerson or Alonso will likely leave, probably the latter. Maatsen will likely be loaned out. If Emerson also goes we will need to buy a LWB, but it's quiet on that front in the rumour mill.

            I think we need a RWB even if Azpilicueta stays. He's past it. Shame we sold Lamptey and Livramento in the last couple of years. Both would be handy back-ups to James.

            Open Controls
      2. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thiago and Ake?

        Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Only if they stick with 5 at the back

      Open Controls
  7. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Prime Willy was an absolute beast. Watched him live in Malaga and he was a big fan favourite. Shame he's 3rd choice, or I'd have put Willy straight in. Best looking jersey.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Trying to work out if this is all innuendo or not....

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Genuinely was an amazing player, loved watching him. But when it comes to Willy, it's extremely hard not to put in innuendo.

        Open Controls
  8. andreas79
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      hello from Greece!!! wish a perfect fpl season to everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Hello from Norway! Good luck to you too! 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Hello! And to you too!

        Open Controls
      3. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Welcome! Have a great season. Will it be your first?

        Open Controls
      4. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Welcome, good luck this season!

        Open Controls
    • NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Great article as always Neale. Going with Meslier here, definitely a risk but I'm still a bit wary of second-season syndrome for Brentford and their form before Eriksen joined, and signing a new keeper that looks to be Raya's long-term replacement means it might go south at any point. Hearing Firpo is out for a while is probably a good thing for Leeds' clean sheet chances too.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Aye I was actually slightly underwhelmed when putting the piece together, Natedog! I'm tempted to go with a £5.0m/£5.5m from the off and reassess after the early Wildcard, perhaps downgrading to Henderson if it's around the GW6 mark. I'm of the same thought with Brentford.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Likewise, still not sure who to start with but looking to jump ship to Guaita/Johnstone GW5 maybe

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Same. I'll be monitoring how Palace and Forest start the season, mainly in their less terrible games. We'll know who Vieira's given the gloves to, and we'll know if Henderson can repeat his form with the Blades (and I'm impressed with Forest's transfer activity in defence).
            That means my first cheap goalie is a short-term pick. On paper that ought to be Meslier, but I can't trust him until he and the Leeds defence show they have a clean sheet in them. So Raya is a safe pick for now, I think.

            Open Controls
        2. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          With there only being 1m to the premium keeper or .5 to mid price this year I think it’s worth the investment with in stand out 4.5s. I am currently on Lloris who was top scorer over the back end of last season & Spurs with good fixtures, Bissouma & a new CB look even more solid defensively.

          Like you say can downgrade to a good 4.5 if there is one at WC

          Great articles by the way

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          I think it's fair, there have been a lot of complaints about pricing but to be fair to FPL, in any previous season this would be a simple case of the vast, vast majority here going with a 4.5+4m keeper, this time I'm seeing 4.5, 5 and 5.5s mixed all around so it's nice to see some differentiating with them all viable options.

          Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        I am also with Meslier and Pickford.I think they could rotate well.

        Open Controls
    • theodosios
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ramsdale (Turner)
      TAA Cancelo Chilwell Doherty (4m)
      Salah Diaz Foden Maddison (4.5m)
      Antonio Jesus (4.5m)

      No Haaland until I see first 2-3 games and Spurs assets are too expensive this year.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        First sighting of Antonio round these parts. You think he was just overworked & could start strong again?

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think he will stay the only striker in that team xD poor Moyes

          Open Controls
      2. andreas79
          39 mins ago

          good one!! i agree

          Open Controls
        • Champ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          Excellent. Hopefully Antonio can regain form and start well again. Good balance

          Open Controls
      3. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        My front line is: Anoyimi / Haaland / Jesus

        I can’t think a better playing striker to have for 6 mill or under.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
        2. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Looks great. Agree about Anoyimi.

          Open Controls
      4. Jacky boy
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Time to get rashford/sancho/martial or not?

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Time to keep an eye on them

          Open Controls
        2. Lovren an elevator
          • 7 Years
          just now

          All 3?! Which ones highest on your radar?

          Open Controls
      5. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        '% of shots saved that came from outside the area' is an awesome stat for choosing a GK. Great pick.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          I was the first person to do this. He copied me.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/28/using-percentages-to-check-popular-fpl-stats/

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            34 mins ago

            Not sure you can copywright that 😉
            But yeah tbf your article, and this stat in particular, did sway me to Raya who remains top of my 4.5 list for bow

            Open Controls
          2. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Are you 10?

            Open Controls
        2. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          This.

          Open Controls
      6. Mufc202020
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        RMT

        Raya
        Perisic TAA Cancelo
        Mahrez Rashford Bailey Diaz
        Jesus Kane Haaland

        Gazza Tomiyasu Andreas N.Williams

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Valdez
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Is Bailey nailed? I like it otherwise

          Open Controls
        2. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Needs more Salah

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Theres potential there for sure, but also potential for disaster - i.e. ending up with only 2 starting defenders and/or 1 starting mid

          Open Controls
      7. Valdez
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        RMT:

        Meslier • 4.0
        TAA • Cancelo • Trippier • Doherty • 4.0
        Salah • Mount • Maddison • Wissa • 4.5
        Haaland • Jesus • 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          Very nice. Same defence as I have. Also think Mount & Maddi could start hot

          Open Controls
        2. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          I like it. Only question would be if the new lad at Brentford will have any impact on Wissa?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Definitely not the only question, Spurs and Doherty open to him leaving apparently
            Love Mount and Maddi though, wish I could squeeze them in

            Open Controls
        3. TripHazard
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Doherty won't play. Emerson favoured plus trying to sign another RWB. Doherty likely to be moved on.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Unreliable rumours. Emerson not good enough to be 1st choice

            Open Controls
      8. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Mendy (4.0)

        Robbo-Cancelo-James-Perisić-Tomi
        Salah-Foden-Diaz (Kova-Andreas)
        Jesus-Kane (Greenwood)

        Obviously we are all still tinkering. Who scores more long term
        A. Mendy + Robbo
        B. Raya + TAA

        Open Controls
        1. Mirkatldn
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          B easy

          Open Controls
      9. Mirkatldn
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Thoughts? Worried about average bench…where could I switch it up?

        Mendy
        TAA James Cancelo Tomiyasu
        Salah Diaz Giumareas Gordon
        Haaland Jesus
        Raya/Greenwood/Williams/Andreas

        Ta in advance

        Open Controls
        1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Compared with some benches I’ve seen, it’s actually ok. Plenty out there who are risking not fielding 11 every week. Are you set on 442?

          Open Controls
          1. Mirkatldn
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Cheers - no, happy to play around with formation over course of season, hence the concern of no obvious big point players to come in from bench

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Bench looks fine if you dont mind playing Bruno v City/Pool

          Open Controls
          1. Mirkatldn
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Good to know, cheers. I imagine I’d probably drop Bruno for those two games

            Open Controls
        3. WVA
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Trippier over BrunoG then upgrade Gordon to Martinelli?

          Open Controls
          1. Mirkatldn
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Reckon Martinelli will start? I had him for majority of end of last season as a differential and did sweet FA

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              He's currently first choice and may have pen's?

              Saka Jesus Marty

              Open Controls
              1. Mirkatldn
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Ok, missed that. Sounds like a good update then in that case

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Returned well in their friendly the other day too

                  Open Controls
      10. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Can someone slap me across the face because I'm considering Werner at £8.0m.

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Sounds like you need more than a slap :-p

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s the James Webb telescope isn’t it, looking into the Wernhole?

          Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          What? When you can have Firmino, Richarlison, Wood?

          Open Controls
        4. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just don't ask Werner to slap you across the face, he'd miss

          Open Controls
      11. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        A) Trippier
        B) Gabriel
        C) Any other 5m Defender?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Trippier Tomiyasu

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It’ll be Trippier, Neco in my draft

            Open Controls
        2. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cash?

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Definitely another worth considering. Only really like the first 3 for him though.

            Open Controls
      12. Bambi
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Best way to use my last 0.5?

        Raya - 4.0
        TAA - James - Trippier - Perisic - N Williams
        Salah - Son - Aaronson - DaSilva - Andreas
        Haaland - Wilson - 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          What formation are you planning with that? 5-3-2? 4-4-2?

          Both seem like you’re stuck playing a weak 11th player. I’d downgrade Son to an 8m player and upgrade Aaronson if I were you.

          Open Controls
      13. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Spurs team:

        Austin
        Romero Sánchez Dier
        Emerson R. Betancur Skipp Sessegnon
        Lucas Richarlison Gil

        The front line is the one in which Richarlison impressed in the open training session the other day (scoring twice) before moving on to play alongside Son and Kane, supposedly Gil looked very lively too although wasteful with his shooting. Conte said he wants to give everyone 45 mins. Perisic and Kulusevski aren't expected to be available.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Where's the Parrott? No reward for winning the marathon?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Where's the Parrott? No reward for winning the marathon?

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Still on the bench, Bissouma and Forster are also out with illness

            Open Controls
      14. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who to start with

        A) Coutinho, Perisic (+0.5m itb)
        B) Maddison, Doherty

        Open Controls
        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          a

          Open Controls
      15. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        I have no problem starting seasons with odd formations (have done 532 in the past)

        But is 523 madness?

        Mids: Diaz, Mahrez
        Fwrds: Kane, Haaland, Jesus

        Salahless feels wrong

        Open Controls
      16. Tomsk
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Are we expecting Guadiola to play two of Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan most weeks or just one?

        Open Controls
        1. tuvok
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          First choice midfield 3 will be KDB & Bernardo with Rodri behind. Phillips is backup/rotation for Rodri. Gundo is backup/rotation for both KDB & Bernardo.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          We have no expectations whatsoever about anything Fraudiola does. Cannot be predicted.

          Open Controls
      17. tuvok
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Man City are playing a friendly against Barca, in Barcelona, on 24 August. A midweek night between 2 league fixtures. (Confused man emoji)

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Charity match - decent opportunity to give fringe players some minutes.

          Open Controls
      18. apprehensivepipe4
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        A) Son + Cancelo

        B) Salah + Dias

        Open Controls
      19. anish10
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Anyone here gone for a 5-2-3?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.