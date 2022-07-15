164
Pro Pundits - Sam July 15

FPL first-draft team reveals: The Kane-to-Haaland Gameweek 2 switch

164 Comments
Share

With the start of the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season not too far away, we’re welcoming back our team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different writer every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is FPL Family’s Sam.

Sam Pundit article 3

Sometimes in FPL you just can’t catch a break. The 2021/22 season started well enough for me but the impact of Covid-19 around Christmas massively impacted my team. Multiple Gameweeks without a full starting XI, points hits and some stubbornness on my part meant my season started to unravel.

This was capped off by some bad navigation of chips. My second Wildcard saw me swap Son Heung-min (£12.0m) for Harry Kane (£11.5m), just before Son went on his points-scoring hauls. Meanwhile, saving my Free Hit for Gameweek 38 saw my overhauled team score less than my original line-up would have done. FPL is definitely a rollercoaster at times!

Even though my season ended in freefall, that’s part of what we love about Fantasy Football. I learned a lot about my FPL management style last season and heading into the new campaign, things can only get better.

Wildcard in Gameweek 9?

The World Cup in November and December will have a big impact on the FPL season. This is why I was delighted to see that Official FPL have added an unlimited transfer window in between Gameweeks 16 and 17, when we pause for the international action in Qatar.

This unlimited transfer window will change my FPL thinking. I am normally a manager who likes to hold their first Wildcard until as late in the window as possible. However, now I will be looking to activate it earlier to ensure that I can maximise it’s full potential.

My early thought is that I will aim to play my Wildcard after Gameweek 8. Between Gameweek 8 and Gameweek 9, there will be an international break. This makes perfect sense as a Wildcard week. Obviously, this aids my FPL planning as I know I am picking a squad for the opening eight Gameweeks only.

Budget Distribution

When building my opening squad for a new season I like to keep the different price points in mind. Doing this means that I feel able to act quickly and move to the in-form players without having to disrupt the rest of my team. For example, the £8.0m midfielder bracket looks key. Having one or two £8.0m players in my opening squad means that I will be able to adjust to the others if someone is performing better.

Sam Pundit article

Arsenal and Man City both have excellent opening fixtures and therefore I like the idea of starting with Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m). Knowing that they are easily moved to another excellent £8.0m option makes them increasingly attractive.

This is also true for the £5.5m-£6.0m defenders.

Sam Pundit article 1

I’ll be owning at least one player in this bracket in the opening weeks of the season. If they perform well then they will stay until Wildcard; if they underachieve then they are easily moved to another FPL option.

FPL team Reveal: First Draft

Sam Pundit team reveal first draft

There are so many players that I want to own ahead of Gameweek 1 but fitting them all in is difficult. My original thinking is to start with Harry Kane (£11.5m) for Gameweek 1 and then move to Erling Haaland (£11.5m) ahead of Gameweek 2. I would like to afford Son Heung-min (£12.0m), too, but finding the additional £4.0m to upgrade Foden is proving difficult.

There are some potentially good £4.0m defenders in the game. Everton‘s Nathan Patterson (£4.0m) could benefit from an injury to Seamus Coleman (£4.5m) and will be worth watching in pre-season. Neco Williams (£4.0m) could also get game-time after a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Jack Colback (£4.5m) is a player that could potentially fill the budget midfielder spot but as is the case with the defenders, I will be keeping a close eye on pre-season form to determine who is the best option in this bracket. Andreas Pereira‘s (£4.5m) transfer to Fulham also marks him out as a leading budget midfield candidate.

Gabriel Jesus‘ (£8.0m) performance during his Arsenal debut has put him firmly on my radar too. If this continues across preseason then I will likely look to free up some additional budget to move Ivan Toney (£7.0m) to him. However, I do like the Brentford fixtures between Gameweek 1 and my likely Wildcard window.

READ MORE: Who has the best fixtures at the start of the 2022/23 FPL season?

There are a few positions and players here that would definitely change. I would like to find the extra money for Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) over Kyle Walker (£5.0m). Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) could easily be Bruno Guimaraes (£6.0m), Pedro Neto (£5.5m) or a Brentford midfielder if I do go with Jesus over Toney.

There’s still a lot of tinkering to do with this team. With three weeks to go until the Gameweek 1 deadline, it will be important to keep an eye on the transfer window as well as pre-season form.

Sam FPLFamily Marketing and Branding Manager. Editor of Fantasy Football Community. Half of the FPLFamily.” Follow him on Twitter

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. P-P-A-P
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Articles draft has Walker in a back 3. People think Walker getting enough starts for inclusion?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah I don't think so. Not if they sign Cucurella which seems likely.

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  2. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    No disrespect, but did Sam get this team in Lidl...?

    Open Controls
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I really like their greek yoghurt

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        This is more useful info than the team reveal...

        Open Controls
  3. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    The big question ....can Fernandes and Eriksen play together (ie who will be nailed?)

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-united-eriksen-de-jong-24279873

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I assumed he'd play RW, like he did for Poch, it would provide much better balance to the side.

        But it's not a popular idea on here.

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          No one on here knows anything.

          Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Did you watch the friendly today? You'd have notice how we dominated the game on the right side

          This how it will work I feel

          Right side dominated by Bruno, Dalot and Sancho
          Left side dominated by Eriksen, Shaw/Malacia and Rashford
          Striker Martial/CR7

          Open Controls
  4. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rate it please! All comments are welcome!

    Sanchez/Raja, 4.0
    Robo, Concelo, Trippier, Gabriel (N Williams)
    Salah, Diaz, Neto, (Ramsey, Andreas)
    Wilson, Jesus, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pretty good. Tbh I think you're going to end up moving money back into midfield but I guess transfers or WC can help with that. Good luck

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you could downgrade Ramsey to 4.5
      then find better combination than Gabriel + Neto... Tomiyasu + Coutinho for example.

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Raya, Walker, Foden, Saka, ASM, Toney, Colback

    Vs

    Mendy, Laporte, Diaz, Mount, Neto, Jesus, Tomiasu

    Open Controls
  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son+Haaland or KDB+Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Second one

      Open Controls
    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Second for GW1

      Open Controls
  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Will Jack Colback retain his regular starting role at Nottingham Forest? Are there any rumors / transfers to threaten his starting role?

    Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'd appreciate your thoughts:

    A. Cash + Coutinho / Neco first sub
    B. James + Bruno Guimarães / Neco first sub
    C. Perisic + Bruno Guimarães / 4.5 first sub

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Many thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  9. P-P-A-P
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    If experts post their teams - millions of non-experts could start the season with a good team.
    People like me trying to go my own way might be behind at the start.
    Maybe experts should post bad drafts 😉 to throw off those not making the effort and just copying.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bet this was the idea of this draft!

      Open Controls
    2. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      "Maybe experts should post bad drafts"

      Looking at the teams "revealed" so far, you might be onto something here.

      Open Controls
  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Another 3mium attempt

    Sanchez
    Robertson Cancelo Trippier Tomiyasu
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Bailey
    Kane Haaland

    Do realize that Martinelli and Bailey are two risks..
    Thoughts on this?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.