204
FPL July 14

The best mid-price and premium FPL goalkeepers for 2022/23

204 Comments
Share

We pick out the best £5.0m and £5.5m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers as we continue our trawl through the price list.

Premium goalkeepers have been unfashionable for a while now, with budget shot-stoppers like Aaron Ramsdale and Emiliano Martinez popping up in recent seasons to offer superior value.

However, FPL have taken a new approach with premium ‘keepers this year, perhaps trying to tempt many of us away from the above strategy, with the most expensive options now costing just £5.5m.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re focusing mostly on Gameweeks 1-8 in this article.

You can read a rundown of the best budget goalkeepers here.

Opta stats on the players featured in these articles are available in our Premium Members Area, where you can now get a full year’s subscription for just £2.49 a month.

ALISSON

Alisson (£5.5m) finished as FPL’s highest-scoring ‘keeper in 2021/22 with 176 points, at least 18 more than any of his rivals, but has seen his price surprisingly drop by half a million.

The Brazilian shared the Premier League Golden Glove award with Ederson (£5.5m) last season, after keeping a whopping 20 clean sheets in 35 appearances for Liverpool.

He also finished top for bonus (15) among goalkeepers – something you don’t usually associate with the big guns – while 4.9 points per match was another league-leading figure among those who are first choice.

His popularity last season certainly took a hit due to his price and the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Joel Matip (£6.0m), but this time, he is the cheapest and most secure route into Liverpool’s backline, which does boost his appeal.

Alisson has been central to the Reds’ recent success under Jurgen Klopp, and will surely be a popular choice for FPL managers given his price drop. Indeed, he is currently the second-most selected ‘keeper in FPL, sitting in 18.8% of embryonic squads.

EDERSON

Ederson finished 21 points behind Alisson at the top of the FPL scoring charts last season, but could be an excellent choice between the sticks in 2022/23.

As discussed above, the Brazilian co-shared the Golden Glove award with Alisson in 2021/22 but a lack of save points (just seven in 37 appearances) and bonus points (four) meant he finished some way short of the Liverpool shot-stopper in the overall standings:

PlayerAppsClean sheetsGoals concededSavesBonusFPL points
Alisson3620247515176
Ederson372026604155

However, Manchester City bossed the all-important underlying stats last season, and have since added Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) to their ranks, further bolstering their defensive depth.

Clean sheetsGoals concededBig chances concededxGC
Man City21264026.18
Liverpool21264937.88

As a result, Ederson at just £5.5m is an appealing option in Gameweek 1, especially if you are backing Man City’s domination to continue.

AARON RAMSDALE

Despite a late run of blanks, Aaron Ramsdale’s (£5.0m) total of 12 clean sheets in 34 starts in 2021/22 was only bettered by those representing the top four.

Alisson, meanwhile, was the only ‘keeper who could beat him for bonus (14) across the season.

The former Sheffield United man’s last shut-out arrived in Gameweek 29, as Arsenal struggled to cope defensively following injuries to Kieran Tierney (5.0m) and, in particular, Thomas Partey (£5.0m). In fact, the Gunners lost six Premier League matches from 23 with Partey in the starting XI, compared to seven from 14 when he was absent.

As a result, that meant the season ended on a slightly sour note for Ramsdale but he still finished with a very respectable 4.0 points per match.

His ownership is currently nearing 10%, and given Arsenal’s opening fixture run – they sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 1-8 – he could be a nice pickup.

EDOUARD MENDY

Currently the most owned FPL goalkeeper at 25.1%, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy (£5.0m) is unsurprisingly a popular pick after his surprise £1.0m price drop from last season.

The Senegal international made a few mistakes in 2021/22 – the defeat to West Ham United in December was a notable one – but for the most part, was a reliable asset for Thomas Tuchel’s side, keeping 14 clean sheets and racking up a total of 130 points.

However, it’s worth noting that budget shot-stoppers like David Raya (£4.5m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) averaged more FPL points per match (4.0) than Mendy (3.8), with his cause not helped by just 14 save points and three bonus points.

Chelsea’s defence did falter towards the end of last season, but with reinforcements expected – they have lost Antonio Rudiger but have recently been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake (£5.0m) – they will be expected to mount a stronger title push in 2022/23, with their potential for clean sheets still among the highest in the division.

Mendy offers FPL managers a value route into Chelsea’s defence, and given that the Blues only face two of the so-called top six clubs in their opening 12 fixtures, is an appealing option.

THE OTHER £5.0M/£5.5M GOALKEEPERS: THE PROS AND CONS

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) returned a clean sheet in 12 of his 27 appearances under Antonio Conte, conceding just 24 goals in that time. His three double-digit hauls was joint-top among goalkeepers, while only Alisson could beat him overall for FPL points and value. The strength of Tottenham Hotspur’s improving defence did have its downsides though: Lloris recorded save points in just four of his final 14 appearances for the Lilywhites. His popularity in 2022/23 will also be impacted by the appeal of Spurs’ wing-backs, with Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic available for £5.0m and £5.5m respectively.

Across the 2021/22 campaign, only Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs conceded fewer goals than Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally was much worse, ranking 15th among all Premier League sides. A huge reason for that overachievement was the performances of Jose Sa (£5.0m). Only three other goalkeepers made more saves (122) than the Portuguese in 2021/22, while his +7.80 expected goals (xG) prevented figure was excellent. Wolves have a nice opening run, facing Fulham, Bournemouth and Southampton in the opening six Gameweeks, but given their worrying underlying numbers, a ‘wait and see’ approach may be best applied here, especially with Jonny (£4.5m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) available for half a million less.

Aston Villa’s opening run of fixtures is certainly appealing, especially the first three matches, with 2020/21 FPL hero Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) a secure route into their backline. Last season was an underwhelming one for the Argentine, as he managed 11 clean sheets and 129 FPL points, but there was improvement following the appointment of Steven Gerrard. Diego Carlos (£5.0m) and Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) have since arrived this summer, strengthening Villa’s spine, as they look to push up the table. However, like Spurs, it’s hard to look past their full-backs – Matthew Cash (£5.0m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m) – as the best options, given their attacking threat.

Leicester City’s defensive stability in 2021/22 wasn’t anything to shout about, as they struggled to cope with a busy schedule. Now, free of any European distractions, Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) could become an option between the sticks once the Foxes’ fixtures improve. The same of which can be said for Nick Pope (£5.0m), who suffered relegation from the Premier League with Burnley last season, but has since moved to Newcastle United, where he is now set to replace Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) as Eddie Howe’s number one. With another solid summer signing in the form of Dutch defender Sven Botman (£4.5m) in line to lead the defence in front of him, Pope could come onto the FPL radar in Gameweek 6, when many managers will be deploying their first Wildcard.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and West Ham United’s opening six fixtures suggest David de Gea (£5.0m) and Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) won’t receive too much attention, with their FPL ownerships currently sitting at 5.4% and 1.1% respectively.

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed for the first time.

These will be updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

204 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fletch69
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    On the topic of subs, I think it's worth having one who can score 3 + PPG as you will probably use them 20 plus times a year.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Happy to have a bench consisting of at least 2 players that should start most games.

      Open Controls
    2. King Drogba11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think a 4.5 defender is more than enough. Can get some really good ones for the price.

      Open Controls
  2. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Morning all, Just wondering what peoples thoughts are on Doherty as an option? Was great owning him during that run of games last season before his injury. Do we think he's relatively nailed as a wing back, or is it simply an unknown at this stage?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Unknown at this stage, weak rumour that he's been told he can leave Spurs which I'm not sure is true. Plus Djed Spence is on the way in, I wouldn't imagine he'd start straight away but Royal is still there too

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I remember the Royal rush when Doherty got injured, but I'm not a fan myself. He's probably one for the watch list for now then and will monitor pre-season.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Oh yeah if he doesn't end up going I see Doherty relatively nailed even with Spence coming, but he's one of those where a few bad games and he's out

          Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think he's fairly nailed even if they sign Spence. 5m for the level of output he can produce is a bargain even if he's occasionally rotated

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      He'd be great if he was nailed, but I think he has far from it. Conte has apparently said he is free to leave. They are looking to sign Djed Spence and Emerson Royal may also be ahead of him

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don't believe everything u hear. Proof is important

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah, hence why I said apparently. I just don't think he is nailed at present, but we should have a much better idea by end of pre-season.

          Open Controls
      2. Y26 Royal
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Conte needs his head looking at if Emerson Royal is over Doherty!

        Open Controls
    4. Y26 Royal
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      As an armchair Spurs fan he is way better than Emerson Royal so SHOULD be nailed. Conte likes to rotate though so can see him being dropped against the 'lesser teams' and kept fresh for Champions League games.

      Open Controls
      1. shalji
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Premier League clubs are having 5 subs right for the upcoming season. So we can expect lots of changes during the game itself just to keep the players fresh.

        Open Controls
        1. Y26 Royal
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          All the more reason to worry! With the possible arrival of Spence there's 3 players for that position.

          Open Controls
          1. JELLYFISH
            • 10 Years
            just now

            This is a good point, and why at the moment I've got Digne occupying that 5m spot in my team. Like antisocial above says I think its a case of monitoring pre-season......but he's definately on my watchlist.

            Open Controls
  3. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    First draft I've posted, how does it look at this early stage, fairly template. If Rashford is firing in pre-season I will probably go James/Chilwell to Perisic and Martinelli to Rashford. Thoughts please?

    Meslier
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    Gazzaniga N.Williams Andreas Archer

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bar meslier template

      Open Controls
    2. shalji
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Looks decent tbh but was thinking if there's Son or Kane, would've been perfect. Spurs are looking pretty solid.

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, can't have them all unfortunately. Have to make a lot of compromise to fit in Kane/Son and as I wont be switching cpt to them, I don't think it's worth it for me.

        Open Controls
    3. King Drogba11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Like it. No spurs attacker is something I’m against but can’t have them all.

      Open Controls
    4. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Its template, but its decent. Like the Archer pick, just keep an eye on preseason though as he could well go back out on loan (which as a Villa fan I hope he doesn't).

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. I've not seen an awful lot of Archer, but from what I have he looks decent, can't see him getting much gametime even if he stays, but with the extra sub he may get on for a few cameos I was thinking, especially if Ings breaks.

        Open Controls
  4. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    How’s this look? Defence is weak obviously.

    Raya
    Gabriel, Mings, Castagne
    Salah, Dias, Rashford, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Jesus

    4m, Ait-Nouri, Williams, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      It is quite amazing how so many are going large up front and last season we were running away from forwards.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think you've had to compromise too much on that defence. No City or Pool defenders, non of the really attacking wingbacks, as good as the frontline is, I don't think it's worth it.

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Chiwell Digne Tomi Neco
      Salah Diaz Martinalli Neto Andreas
      Kane Haaland Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Looks good

        Open Controls
  5. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    I am using Live FPL and my user Premier fantasy league ID (new one) is coming up with a strange name.
    Help PLS

    Open Controls
  6. ClothedinSun
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Really liking this latest draft, feels like the most balanced one I've done yet - thoughts?

    Sa,
    TAA,James,Chilwell,Cancelo,
    Salah,Neto,Coutinho,ASM,
    Jesus,Kane.

    Ortega,Andreas,N.Williams,Archer.

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good overall. I'm not sure about Coutinho, he had a decent period for a few games, but after that he didn't really produce. Newcastle have City and Pool in first 5 which would put me off ASM, but he could turn out to be great fpl option this season if bench can cover those weeks.

      Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like the fact it isn't template 🙂
      Only two Liverpool and one City may be an issue though.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        8/11 are still template! Template so strong this year

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Which one out of Sa, Chilwell, Saint, Coutinho, Kane are template?

          Open Controls
  7. LC1
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Morning all,

    My very first FPL draft for the season;

    Raya
    Perisic Tomiyasu Cancelo TAA
    Salah Diaz Foden Neto
    Jasus Haaland

    N.Williams Pereira Greenwood

    I get that it is pretty template and am still toying with bringing in Son and maybe Rashford for extra funds.

    Any feedback is much appreciated!

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Kobayashi
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      A very well balanced team, and a strong first draft!

      You have the 'big hitters' in Salah and Haaland, two good 8m options in midfield alongside some of the defensive favourites for this year.

      One or two slight concerns could be (1) Perisic, and whether he will be match fit in time for the start of the season, (2) Greenwood, and any potential price drops due to his high ownership early on, and (3) no Chelsea players, although this is not necessarily essential.

      A solid 8/10 from me, overall!

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for your feedback as these are things I hadn't actually considered.
        I'll monitor Perisic over the coming weeks and look at other options for Greenwood.

        I could try to find .5m elsewhere and upgrade Perisic to James to cover Chelsea.

        Thanks again!

        Open Controls
    2. altan8797
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      your good to go imo. some adjustments will be needed but you'll only find them after the season gets going

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks bud!

        Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Fairly template, so solid. Guess decision with this setup is 2x8 mids or downgrade one to upgrade the defence, either way could work out though, looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I'm contemplating doing this and upgrading Perisic and even Raya to a Chelsea GK.

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    4. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Decent. Don't like Raya though and think the 5m keepers are worth the extra investment personally. Its finding that extra 0.5m though I guess.....Perisic to a 5m def possibly, or Neto to a 5m mid?

      Open Controls
  8. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft guys?

    Mendy
    TAA Cancelo Digne Tomi Neco
    Salah Diaz Bowen Bailey Andreas
    Jesus Haaland Archer

    Open Controls
    1. altan8797
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      if bowen continues from where he left your team looks pretty solid. I wasn't so sure so I left him out. Eitherway the team looks good in general

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. I think he (Bowen) offers decent value at 8.5 and seems to be being over looked. Going 433 with a Antonio upfront (with Jesus and Haaland) is another draft I have tried, but Antonio's fitness is always a concern there

        Open Controls
        1. altan8797
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Bowen is the only attacker I would consider from whu. As you said Antonio's fitness and persistance are always doubts

          Open Controls
  9. altan8797
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    First draft, any feedbacks are welcome

    Raya
    Robbo Perisic Tomiyasu Cash
    Salah Foden Mount Kulu
    Haaland Jesus

    4.0 vestergard greenwood andreas

    should I do mount -> diaz?

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I would have Diaz over Mount yeah. Not gone on Foden yet. Not sold in Oerisic either even if he is a crowd favourite on here…

      Open Controls
      1. altan8797
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        thanks for the feedback. I wouldn't go with Perisic either if it wasn't for Conte. but I do believe he'll bag some attacking returns combined with clean sheets

        Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      As per feedback to LC1 above don't like Raya personally. As a Villa fan think Digne is the better pick over Cash. Also not sure on Kulu now that they've bought Rich in...otherwise decent

      Open Controls
  10. Santi MMT
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gelhardt starts

    Open Controls
  11. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    523 with treble 'pool defence and punty budget mid.
    Alisson (£4.0)
    TAA, Robertson, Laporte, James, Chilwell
    Grealish, Martinelli (Bailey, Dasilva, Andreas)
    Kane, Haaland, Jesus

    Open Controls
  12. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Appreciate a 5-2-3 without Salah might look like I've completely lost the plot...but I actually don't mind it. Too risky?

    Mendy
    Trent Robbo Chilwell Perisic Cancelo
    Diaz Neto
    Kane Jesus Haaland

    4.0 Andreas Colback Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. Aribo Starmix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I've been tempted by almost this exact template.. with the exception of Mendy, Cancelo - I went Ederson, R.James...
      gave me an extra 0.5 to switch Murphy to Dewsbury-Hall

      Not sure I'll stick with it though - seems very very risky

      Open Controls
  13. Oink Heart
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bernardo Silva - such a great player, in a top team. 2850mins last season only 7.0M. Is he being overlooked?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      doesn't shoot enough, all the other City midfielders significantly better picks (especially if an injury or two make them more likely to play)

      Open Controls
  14. Q
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    If pre season shows us Konate is first choice at pool, Ake heads to chelski and becomes first choice and Cucurella starts at city, do we think that would be enough coverage to go without the big 3 or taa/cancelo/James.

    Clearly they won't score as much but by how much given the 5.5 mil saving?

    Open Controls
    1. Q
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Big 3 *of

      Open Controls
  15. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Leeds game is live on their site, if you've a pass. Their team is up on Twiter. Sinestro on the bench. No sign of Destro. Cobra Commander injured.

    Open Controls
  16. Baked baines
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Toying with three big hitters up too!
    Any constructive criticism is welcome

    Martinez

    Cancelo TAA Perisic Digne

    Salah Rashford Bailey

    Haaland Jesus Nunez

    Sub: Forster Nico Pereira Murphy

    Open Controls
  17. shalji
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thinking of getting Tierney instead of Tomiyasu.

    Which would be the best option tho?

    A) Tomiyasu & Dias

    B) Tierney & Walker/Laporte

    The thing is, I feel Dias is pretty much nailed in every starting eleven. What do you guys think?

    Open Controls
  18. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    This doesn't feel quite right - I have Digne on the bench atm, have I spread my funds too thinly?

    Raya
    James TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Neto
    Jesus Harland

    Forster Digne Andreas Greenwood

    What change would you suggest or do you think it's wise to have a strong 1st on the bench?

    Open Controls
  19. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Site starting to crash again for people? Doesn't let me respond, keeps asking me to sign in

    Reminiscent of Wimbledon final day where it went down for hours

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Comments all disappeared, then came back. Somethings up

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Maybe just a blip. Seems ok now

        Open Controls
  20. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dalot looks nailed under Erik?

    Open Controls
  21. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Anyone explored a perma captain on Salah for first few weeks (yes im still looking at varying options) and ignore Haaland week 2

    those 2 extra midfield points could go a long way. City may also not be super fluid early doors incorporating Haaland

    Ramsdale
    James Chilwell Robertson Cancelo TAA
    Salah (c) Mount Foden
    Wilson Jesus

    Probably something like Wilson to Toney or similar

    Downside is ignoring spurs

    Open Controls
  22. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Are there any truly good reasons to go Jesus over Saka, besides Jesus being the more "exciting" pick? Saka takes up a midfield spot, sure, but we know he is totally nailed, is probably on penalties, is underpriced relative to last season's points, whilst the same price as Jesus.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Still a wait and see

      Im easily for Saka if he is on pens

      But we just dont know yet

      Open Controls
  23. Jacky boy
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Isn’t sancho a far better option than rashford?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.