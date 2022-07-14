409
Members July 14

FPL first-draft team reveals: Big at the back, Rashford in midfield

409 Comments
With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2022/23, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different writer every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is FPL Milanista, who has posted overall ranks of 473rd and 1,547th in the last two FPL seasons.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back for a new season and so is our tinkering. The Premier League champions have signed one of the most prolific talents in world football, Erling Haaland (£11.5m), while runners-up Liverpool have also strengthened their squad and, in my opinion, still offer the best FPL options for our teams. Without further ado, let’s jump into my initial thoughts and first draft for the 2022/23 season.

GOALKEEPER

  1. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Only thing I think I'm certain of so far is I need two 8m midfielders and a 5m keeper...

    
  2. Prawnsandwich
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Spurs look like having some of the best opening fixtures, GW2 aside...

    If Son takes up where he left off last season, surely he's up there as prime captain...

    Would be very interesting to see his PPM under Conte, if anyone has the data/calc

    
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Given that Kane did little to nothing in the first few months of last season I think he might be under priced in comparison.

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Under Conte:
      26 starts. 19G 8A.
      203pts. Pts/start 7.8
      Mins/pt 10.9

      I'm planning to cap him GWs 1, 3, 4, 6.

      
  3. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    A. Cash + Rashford/Coutinho
    B. James + Bruno Guimarães

    
  4. Prawnsandwich
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Yeah could well be worth at also, but Son really was banging in double figure hauls towards the end, is really the main forward under Conte

    Open Controls
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail to Bartowski

      
    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd like both but can't fit them in. Ultimately Kane allows me a playing 4.5 mid while Son gives me a non playing striker.

      
  5. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Nathan Aké fee agreed, straight in my team at 5.0

    
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can play left back as well which means Chilwell will be prone to rotation, maybe more than James if Aze goes to Barca.

      
      1. Chambolica Charente
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Need to see whether Tuchel goes 3 at the back or 4.

        
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not nailed by any stretch of the imagination. James and Chilwell are no brainers now though, it's effectively a 9 player game.

      
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        And I'm saying that tongue in cheek, of course.

        
      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        With Thiago Silva getting on I think Aké and Koulibaly will be 1st choice CB pairing in the prem

        
  6. Prawnsandwich
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kane instead of Haaland for the first few looks good...

    Would prefer Son though, just think the upside is greater...

    I'm looking at Jesus as only forward with Son and Salah in midfield

    
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's because I'm going with Kulveski as well. His numbers are ridiculous for the second half of the season.

      
      1. Z
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are you sure that he is nailed?

        
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          just now

          No one to monitor re Richarlison but be bizarre for Kul to lose his place given his performances last season. There'll be rotation amongst all four of them given the European games have been squeezed in before the World Cup. Same for all the top teams, nothing we can do about it.

          
  7. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    just got round to my first draft, feels like every bone in me wants to get Kane over Haaland but cant face being 5m OR if it back fires.

    Lloris
    Trent Cucu Trippier Laporte
    Salah Sterling Rashford
    Mitrovic Solanke Haaland

    Bench of 4.5m mids and Neco Williams

    Thoughts on Sterling and Mitro vs Mount and Jesus?

    Will monitor Cucu to City and the chels fullback pre-season

    
  8. Saviour22
      5 mins ago

      RMT

      Meisler
      Taa James walker Tomi
      Salah Foden Dias Rashford
      Kane Jesus

      Any changes required

      
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        All good

        
    • no1baj
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I haven't played for the last 3 seasons, so bear with me. What do you think of my team.. any help, tips or advice would be most welcome.

      Ederson
      James / Tomiyasu / Mings / Robertson
      Salah / Bernardo Silva / Sterling
      Jesus / Haaland / Johnson

      Subs - Darlow, Andreas, N.Williams, Dasilva

      

    