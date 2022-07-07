445
Members July 7

FPL first-draft team reveals: Big at the back, Jesus up front

445 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2022/23, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different writer every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is Burning Questions co-host Pras.

Fantasy Premier League is back! That rush when the game opens and you quickly check some prices (personally I went straight into checking the £4.5 midfielders and forwards), the warm fuzzy feeling buying the big hitters, and the beginning of multiple screenshots on your phone. That’s what FPL is about. No doubt the disappointments will come after Gameweek 1 deadline, but let’s enjoy the next few weeks first.

For my first article in the 2022/23 season, I’ll share a very early draft. In fact, I wouldn’t even call it a draft – more like the initial gut feel/instinctive picks given the pricing. I will use this to talk about my immediate thinking and some pros and cons of going for this structure. The only guarantee is that this will change as the pre-season friendlies, the Community Shield and incoming transfers inevitably add vital information over the next few weeks.

Macro

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL

A couple of macro points first. 

The fact that the entire game has unlimited transfers during the World Cup makes this effectively a 16-week game with one Wildcard that must be played during this period. The first Wildcard can therefore be used strategically to either (i) pre-plan for fixture swings or (ii) act as an emergency bailout by going ultra-aggressive initially. I like both ideas.

We have been blessed with a unique situation where the best teams also have the best first few fixtures. In the first seven Gameweeks on the Fantasy Football Scout fixture ticker, Arsenal are #1, Chelsea are #3, Liverpool are #4 and Manchester City are #7 when the matches are sorted by difficulty. We don’t need to be taking unnecessary punts on promoted teams or bottom-half sides with good fixtures; remember the Adam Armstrong (£5.5m) gambles last summer?

The premiums

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 36?

Currently, I strongly favour the two-premium structure with Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Erling Haaland (£11.5m) and using the extra funds for more full-backs. However, given the attractive pricing across the board, I do expect a few ‘threemium’ drafts. Andy North and I did a video for Scout this week on the different structures, so do check that out:

The defence

FPL 2022/23 prices released: Live updates - James and Chilwell revealed 1

I ended the final five Gameweeks of last season with Reece James (£6.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) in my team. I very much intend to continue this theme with these “game-breakers”. Going back to the ‘good teams and good fixtures’ strategy, I genuinely see points at both ends of the pitch for these players yet again; it’s how the game has evolved now. 

My five picks are therefore Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Robertson, Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m). Every single one of these guys could have arguably a million more in price and still be good picks.

I am fairly certain I will have the first three but I am still scouting Chelsea for any change in formation/transfer activity to decide whether it is an ‘and/or’ with Reece James (£6.0m) and Chilwell. On Perisic, I want to see his fitness and minutes in pre-season and am ideally hoping that Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m) is sold but the upside is certainly there with him in the Antonio Conte wing-back system.

The goalkeeper

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
  • Exclusive Team Reveal
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
  • Integrated ‘live rank’ data
  • See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
  • More than £6,000 in mini-league and cup prizes
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

445 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Maldini
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft? Kulu can go to Dias or Coutinho for GW2:

    Pope
    Trent | White | Romero | Cancelo
    Salah | Neto | Kulu | Foden
    Jesus | Haaland

    Bench: 4m defender and GK | Pereira | Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      10/10

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Maldini
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Give me the trophy now 😛

        Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Raya
    Taa - Chilwell - Trippier - Tomiyasu
    Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Wissa
    Haaland - Kane

    Hopefully Aké signs for Chelsea, then I'll swap him in for Chilwell and upgrade Tomiyasu

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good. Weird question but how do you think Alisson's overall points may fare vs Diaz's?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Very similar. I think Alisson is really good value and so I disagree with people saying he's a waste of a Liverpool slot. However I really want Diaz in my team

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough. I'd like to be able to squeeze him in too, to be fair, and consider him a lot stronger than Jesus.

          Open Controls
  3. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Latest effort to be shot down…
    Threemium with decent defence still..

    Alisson 4
    James Perisic Cucurella (City) Botman Tomiyasu
    Salah Son Martnelli Neto Andreas
    Jesus Haaland 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      One of the better threemium teams I have seen!

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good, personally prefer Kane to Son and too risky for me to go with Cucurella from the off. Have a feeling Jesus could be underwhelming.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      8/10. I don't like the defence, think u can do more with the same money. Rest is good

      Open Controls
  4. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Probably already talked about but with Azpi and maybe Alonso on the way out I think this Chelsea defense might be a shambles.

    They'd start Thiago & Chalobah...maybe Sarr.

    And if they bring someone in it might not be for a while meaning they won't be settled with the first squad.

    Makes me want Mount more - as they'll have to shift to be more attacking.
    Can't decide if it makes me want Chilwell/James more or less.

    Should be an interesting pre-season there.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      They should be signing Aké

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        He's no Rudiger, and even if they get De Ligt he's very lightweight too

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ake would really suit their system I think. No rudiger but he's a good player

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I figure they'll get some decent players in - but still will take a while to adapt.
        Could have a whole new CB pairing to bed in.

        The team in general is weird/in flux. I had been pretty keen on getting 2 of James/Chilwell/Mount in but I'm a bit wary the more I think about it.

        Open Controls
    2. Rigid Digit
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      But ... will Sterling take a share of Mount's attacking, or be hanging up-front with Havertz?
      Not sure how Chelsea will line-up, or how sure their defence will be

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        True on Sterling.
        The whole team is weird.

        Open Controls
  5. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    So there are only 2 players in 7.5 midfield bracket?? Gundo and Sanco? This seems Weird

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      And Bowen only one in 8.5-9.5 bracket

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/gerardromero/status/1545103996762947586

    Boehly spotted in Barcelona, assumed to discuss Azpi and Alonso

    Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else’s FPL status ‘pending moderation’ …?

    Been a few days now …. Worried they find out what I did last summer …

    Open Controls
  8. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Most recent draft:

    Mendy
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Digne - Tomiyasu
    Salah - Diaz - BrunoG
    Haaland - Jesus

    4.0 - Neto - 4.0 - 4.5

    A) TAA > Robbo and bank 0.5m?
    B) Should I be worried about Diaz rotation? Could go Mount, Saka or gamble on a city mid.
    C) I like Haaland and Jesus as forward options, but don't particularly like starting with players on new teams

    Open Controls
  9. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Starting XI: Meslier (GK), Firpo, Koch, Roca, Rodrigo (C), Struijk, Harrison, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood, Gray.﻿

    Substitutes: Klaesson (GK), Forshaw, Allen, Davis, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Joseph, Shackleton, Moore, Mullen.

    Game kicked off a few minutes ago. Reasonable XI for a friendly.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.