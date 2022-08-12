309
Spot the Differential August 12

FPL Gameweek 2 differentials: Brighton’s fixtures boost Trossard’s appeal

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: NEW| whu | LEE | ful | LEI

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) has featured as a winger, wide midfielder, number 10 and false nine under Graham Potter in the past 12 months, but has been lining up as a wing-back of late.

That kind of ‘reverse out-of-position’ tag isn’t usually one welcomed by Fantasy managers, but it does seem to be getting the best out of the 27-year-old: the Belgian international delivered seven attacking returns (four goals, three assists) in his final six appearances last season and netted a hat-trick in the recent friendly win over Espanyol.

It’s also worth noting that his actual position on the pitch is extremely high. For example, in last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Manchester United, only Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) took up a more advanced average position. In that match, Trossard was also heavily involved in both goals and almost scored himself within 60 seconds after pressing Diogo Dalot (£4.5m).

Brighton and Hove Albion are now about to embark on a very kind run of fixtures, as they face only one of last season’s top 10 in their next seven matches. Notably, that also includes appealing games against newly-promoted Fulham and Bournemouth.

Graham Potter likes his players to be versatile and Trossard certainly fits the bill. Now, given his schedule, he could be a nice differential pickup in the mid-price midfielder bracket.

BRENNAN JOHNSON

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: WHU | eve | TOT | mci | BOU

Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) was excellent for Nottingham Forest last season, netting 18 goals and producing 10 assists.

As a result, he was named the Championship’s young player of the year, with his partnership with Djed Spence (£4.5m) down the right flank one of his team’s biggest attacking weapons.

Now, Johnson will hope to replicate that understanding with Neco Williams (£4.0m), as Forest return to the City Ground against West Ham United in Gameweek 2.

At Newcastle United last weekend, Forest struggled for large periods but did look better after bringing Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m) on for Sam Surridge (£5.0m), a switch which meant Johnson wasn’t so isolated in the final third. Indeed, they enjoyed their best spell of possession shortly after.

Steve Cooper named six new players in his starting XI in Gameweek 1, including Jesse Lingard (£6.0m), and the hope is now that with an additional week of training, they can improve against a West Ham side who only had one fit centre-back against Manchester City.

On penalties and heavily involved in set-pieces last season, the next challenge for Brennan Johnson is to establish himself as a goalscoring forward in the top-flight, something his counter-attacking attributes and finishing ability should enable him to do.

JACK HARRISON

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: sou | CHE | bha | EVE | bre

Jack Harrison (£6.0m) performed well in the opening day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and could be one to step up in the absence of Raphinha.

The winger played the full 90 minutes as Leeds United came from behind to beat Bruno Lage’s side, as he supplied an assist and posted team-leading totals for created chances (six), big chances created (two), successful crosses (four), final-third touches (31) and take ons (four).

Notably, he also took on a share of set-pieces with team-mate Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m), another appealing differential to emerge from Gameweek 1.

However, Harrison’s form has been good for a while now. In fact, from Gameweek 28 onwards in 2021/22 – Jesse Marsch’s first match in charge – he managed four goals and was unfortunate not to provide an assist, given his -1.24 expected assist (xA) delta.

Leeds now take on a Southampton side looking to respond to a 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur, but the pressure is on, given that they struggled at home towards the back end of last season, losing five of their last six St Mary’s clashes whilst conceding 14 goals. Other appealing fixtures against Everton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest follow prior to Gameweek 8, and as a result, it’s no surprise they sit fourth on our Season Ticker in that period.

Jack Harrison sits in just 1.2 per cent of squads at the time of writing and is a tempting differential given Leeds’ schedule.

309 Comments
  1. jimbo90
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Aaronson, Rodrigo or Gross for a draft pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Aa

      Open Controls
  2. Budgies
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    A) Bailey & Zin
    B) Aaronson & Saiba

    I picked Bailey blind based on loads pre season teams selcting him, but liking the look of Aaronson, will need to do a double transfer to get him in though.

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Walker, Zinchenko, Trippier
    Salah (v), Martinelli, Kulu
    Haaland (c), Darwin, Mitro

    Ward, Bailey, Sessegnon, KDH

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Are you sure you're not on WC? No shame in it... If you are then B for sure, but don't know if it really warrants a hit, especially when you have such a strong bench

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        There is now!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Munchkin!

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is it really worth the -4 when you're happy to bench Bailey anyway? Probably not.

      Open Controls
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which combo?

    1. James + Ward
    2. Cucurella + Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Inazuma? I recognise this line of questioning!

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        What?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          You should change your name to The Poster Formally Known as InazumaIX

          Open Controls
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        There are a few traits in common.

        Open Controls
        1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          I had my comment removed and was banned for making this comparison! So tread carefully guys

          Open Controls
          1. Khark
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Pretty sure that wasn't the only reason you've been banned...

            Open Controls
            1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not sure what you mean? Haven't done anything ban worthy, not compared to what gets left on here anyway

              Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            Thanks for the heads up Mod. Renewal and change is to be celebrated.

            Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Doppelganger

        Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ty!

        Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  4. masewindu
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Squeaky bum about James and playing in my defense. I'm on my wildcard. I had left out too many superstars (Salah/Haaland) and had a mountain to climb.

    Now it's
    Sanchez
    Robbo James* Walker Salbia
    Salah Martnelli Kulu
    Jesus Darwin Haaland
    Andreas, Da Silva Patterson Ward

    0.3 I think left....G2G??

    Got my eye on Perisic going forward this year as James going central is bugging me

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      If I go for Jesus on my WC then Im sacrificing James(Getting Cancelo)

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I think it'll just be for the Spurs game that James is at RCB. Still a fine option after that & certainly more reliable than Perisic at the moment

      Open Controls
    3. Khark
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not a fan not gonna lie. Think TAA and Cancelo are must haves to be honest. Especially with Thiago out and Elliott starting, that right hand side for liverpool is looking lively. Also Cancelo is basically a midfielder...

      Open Controls
    4. FPL_Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I left James out of my original team and got Mount instead but I regret it now and will probably rectify it next week when I'll have 2 free transfers. I think James will be great value at 6m for most of the season and I expect him to play RWB the vast majority of the time (maybe not this weekend though!).

      Open Controls
  5. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Got both would you risk a KDB C
    Over Haaland. It really is risk/reward stuff
    And I am already behind the 8 ball after a Son C last week.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      We've only had 1 GW - no relevance where we are.
      For me, the pattern for City will be to feed haaland. He gets the goals; the mids get the assists. KDB will get most of them, but I'd never consider he'll outscore Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yep, you wouldn’t captain David Silva over Aguero.

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      No chance not the week to take a risk imo

      Open Controls
    3. Khark
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      You wont be that far behind in the grand scheme of things to be making ballsy decisions like this. These are gameweek20 onwards decisions. Stay with the pack is my advice.

      Open Controls
  6. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Did Kane > Nunez. Got 2.4m itb. What next?

    A) No hit and see if I want Kane back next GW/do anything else with the money
    B) Take a -4 and do Digne > Cancelo now

    Ederson (BOU)
    TAA (CRY) Trippier (bha) Digne (EVE)
    Salah (CRY) Martinelli (LEI) Neto (FUL) Bailey (EVE)
    Haaland (BOU) Darwin (CRY) Jesus (LEI)

    Ward Pereira Williams Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      No hit, all is good here.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        As long as you’re sure x

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yesterday I was all for it, but now I see your full team. XO

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Think I'd go as you are & decide where to spend it next week

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good advice I will try and heed

        Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Please no.

    https://twitter.com/AdamLeventhal/status/1558006550542827520?t=8BYSuMLW1NbeqxEjiCMOOw&s=19

    Breaking: @TheAthleticUK
    understands deal now agreed in principle between #WatfordFC & #NFFC for transfer of Emmanuel Dennis. Fee accepted in region of £20m. Final negotiations ongoing, personal terms not expected to be issue.

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Say wut... I thought he was leeds bound?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        They did have an interest recently, but recent focus seems to have been shifting to Islam's Sarr. Sucks for Watford to lose both - I saw some not too bothered to lose Sarr as long as they kept Dennis/Pedro.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          ismaila* bloody autocorrect

          Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dennissential!
      Here we go again!!!!

      Open Controls
  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/12/which-minutes-see-the-most-goals-and-xg-in-premier-league-games/

    Open Controls
  9. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which 2 would you bench?
    A. R. James
    B. Neto
    C. Andreas
    D. Trippier
    E. Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.