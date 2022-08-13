Aston Villa v Everton team news: Bailey out, Watkins in

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Villa Park, where Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard square off for the first time as managers.

Kick-off between Aston Villa and Everton is at 12:30 BST.

One of the most-selected players in this fixture, the 17%-owned Leon Bailey, drops to the bench this lunchtime as Gerrard recalls Ollie Watkins to play in a front two with Danny Ings.

“Ollie Watkins is ready, he has had his strongest week since we have been back. Last week we were a bit toothless, so going two up there I am hoping we get more success.” – Steven Gerrard

The Villa manager’s other change comes at centre-half as deposed captain Tyrone Mings returns to the starting XI at the expense of Ezri Konsa.

There are also two alterations made by Lampard, both of which are enforced due to serious injuries sustained by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey last week.

New signing Conor Coady and Mason Holgate come in at centre-half as the Everton boss persists with the striker-less set-up of Gameweek 1 despite Salomon Rondon‘s availability.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Olsen, Bailey, Archer.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

