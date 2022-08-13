80
Dugout Discussion August 13

Aston Villa v Everton team news: Bailey out, Watkins in

80 Comments
Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Villa Park, where Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard square off for the first time as managers.

Kick-off between Aston Villa and Everton is at 12:30 BST.

One of the most-selected players in this fixture, the 17%-owned Leon Bailey, drops to the bench this lunchtime as Gerrard recalls Ollie Watkins to play in a front two with Danny Ings.

“Ollie Watkins is ready, he has had his strongest week since we have been back. Last week we were a bit toothless, so going two up there I am hoping we get more success.” – Steven Gerrard

The Villa manager’s other change comes at centre-half as deposed captain Tyrone Mings returns to the starting XI at the expense of Ezri Konsa.

There are also two alterations made by Lampard, both of which are enforced due to serious injuries sustained by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey last week.

New signing Conor Coady and Mason Holgate come in at centre-half as the Everton boss persists with the striker-less set-up of Gameweek 1 despite Salomon Rondon‘s availability.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Olsen, Bailey, Archer.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

80 Comments
  1. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bye Bye Bailey ..

    Open Controls
    1. Humperdoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Finally the hills are without eyes
      They are tired of painting a dead man's face red
      With their own blood

      Open Controls
  2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Guys I can't see the number of transfers made by my rivals. Is it not visible anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      GW history

      Open Controls
  3. lonecomander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Typical of Gerard tbh talk up Bailey and then bench him. I have so little faith in what he says as a manager.

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's his seesin

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
        12 mins ago

        He will come on at 75 minutes for one point. There will be a lot of that, now, with 5 subs, which is a daft initiative

        Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        True of most managers tbh. Seen it with Pep a number of times. It is to keep the player happy while that player is sitting on the bench.

        Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If you talk a player *down* and then bench 'em, they might not be motivated when needed

        The Pep way

        Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I really struggled on that last articles topic. I have a bit of a spitch impediment.

      Open Controls
    4. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alvarez haul this GW

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Was thinking this earlier. Can see it happening

        Open Controls
      2. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mahrez*

        Open Controls
      3. gogs67
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        If you have Haaland I actually think he's a better option than any of the mid price City midfielders. I'd rather him with 20 mins every game than someone playing 90mins every 2nd game

        Open Controls
    5. dekikide
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      How healthy is Danny Ings at this moment?
      To bad he isn't priced 0.5 lower, he would be much more attractive pick.
      We need more of those unless we want a situation like this where 90% of the teams look nearly identical.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ings can only get better.

        Open Controls
    6. DLLM
        15 mins ago

        Best replacement for bailey? 0.5 in bank.

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            9 mins ago

            Aaronson or is he too much?

            Open Controls
          • Bushido
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            I'm looking for one as well. He's going before the next game week.

            Open Controls
          • zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Dewsbury-Hall 5.0

            Open Controls
            1. Geriatric Unathletic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Swapped pre deadline.

              Bailey - Da Silva and Williams to Saliba. -4 May just break even now?

              Open Controls
              1. Pino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Good moves

                Open Controls
        2. The Brown Casanova
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Anyone else able to change their team after the deadline? Letting me do it on chrome lol

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            You need to refresh the page entirely rather than just click on 'My Team' etc. Your current GW2 team won't change.

            Open Controls
            1. The Brown Casanova
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah I did. I’ve closed tabs and reloaded now - back to the old stinker with Bailey in 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Join the club :mrgreen:

                Open Controls
          2. Gubby-Allen
              13 mins ago

              It happens every week lately for about 2 minutes after it comes on. I moved a VC once, just to see if it stayed. Once it did, once it did not.

              Open Controls
          3. DavidBW
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Watkins and Anthony over 1.5 SOT 20/1

            Was too good to turn down

            Open Controls
          4. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Tom Gordon oop striker. £5.5m.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Until the get a striker

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                I have Rondon on my bench for that reason.

                Open Controls
            2. DavidBW
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Is that Anthony Gordon’s brother?

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Sorry, I was thinking of the old red six closing pitcher, Tom 'Flash' Gordon.

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  **Red Sox**

                  Open Controls
          5. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Coutinho is probably the next victim

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Been outstaying his welcome in that starting XI for half a season or so.

              Open Controls
          6. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            I wish I had Saka in my team but it was either him or Cancelo so I went Martinelli.

            Whichever way, I guess it will be fine.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Keep swinging

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Maybe my instinct of going Cancelo will solve the matter.

                Open Controls
          7. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            In fairness, Villa without Bailey play like prime Barcelona.

            Open Controls
          8. Santi MMT
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Bailey likely to drop in price now. I dont want to waste a FT on him so taking it on the chin

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              You could just sit him entirely on Jimmy Hill’s chin, until you want to get rid of him.

              Open Controls
            2. Monty the Magpie
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Only 17% owned - no like-for-likes to jump on, bar fodder. Doubt he'll move.

              Open Controls
              1. Bushido
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Podence if you have 0.5 million in the bank

                Open Controls
          9. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Leon has Baileyed out of the train.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              So bad it’s good but then bad again.

              Open Controls
          10. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Need a Cash haul today.

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              You spelt Digne wrong

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                No, I don't believe I did. Definitely meant Cash.

                Open Controls
                1. Red Red Robins
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  haha

                  Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Put £20 on a Haaland hatty

              Open Controls
              1. Kane Toads
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                🙂

                Open Controls
              2. devoncop
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Odds on Pep subs Haaland off after he scores his second by the tenth minute

                Open Controls
            3. Botman and Robben
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Put 10 pounds on a Salah hatty.

              Open Controls
          11. Superflymonk
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            They should have a chip that allows you to change your starting 11 after the 1st deadline is gone but before the 1st game of the gameweek starts. Can be used when you're really unsure who to play in gw.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Seems kinda silly given you only typically get lineup news for 1 match.

              Open Controls
              1. Superflymonk
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Perhaps, but feel if you're allowed to substitute any benched points in for your non-scoring starters it would be an overpowered chip.

                Open Controls
          12. dshv
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            What we are expecting from 5.0 mil mid anyway ???

            Open Controls
            1. zdrojo187
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Cantwell was 4.5...

              Open Controls
            2. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Him to start

              Open Controls
          13. Mozumbus
              6 mins ago

              Best 4.5m who is not Andreas?
              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Humperdoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Dasilva has the most upside, but Reed is probably the most secure.

                Open Controls
              2. Stranger Mings
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Da silva

                Open Controls
              3. Santi MMT
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Da Silva

                Open Controls
              4. Fabreghastly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Dasilva

                Open Controls
            • Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              and off goes the commentary sounds ,expert lucy droning on and on and a procession of facts from the last 100 years from the gormless commentator

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Eh?

                Open Controls
                1. Jordan.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  the footy commentary ,cant stand it

                  Open Controls
              2. TheTinman
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                One that always gets me is the stat they always reel off to begin with.

                "These teams have met 28 times previously..."

                Who cares? The teams are totally different.

                Open Controls
            • Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              So happy I wildcarded bailey out

              Open Controls
              1. Humperdoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Mow much did you get from the BB?

                Open Controls
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  no idea. lol
                  71 pts in total
                  Allison, Watkins and kane massive fails

                  Open Controls
                  1. Humperdoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Decent score!

                    Hopefully the WC works out well for you.

                    Open Controls
              2. Geriatric Unathletic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Swapped pre deadline.

                Bailey to DaSilva and Williams to Saliba. -4, May just break even now?

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Only if Arsenal get a clean sheet

                  Open Controls
            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              One positive with the Bailey benching is that I'm less inclined to watch Villa v Everton.

              Open Controls
            • tiger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cash falls

              Open Controls
            • Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Scenes when Bailey scores

              Open Controls
              1. Clintymints
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                The drama

                Open Controls
            • FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Damn, as I posted that I had brought in Saka at the expense of Cancelo, I logged back on to confirm the transfers...

              The clock struck and maybe just maybe the game closing for updates was a good sign?

              Open Controls
            • Clintymints
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Have to laugh. Bailey always gona be a flop. Get a 4.5 mid and upgrade your Leicester combo keepers

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                🙂

                Open Controls
            • Fabreghastly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              1st blood to the WCers

              Open Controls
            • TheTinman
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Bailey can still easily come off the bench and score. I know the against tired legs cliche is over used on here, but as a pacey player who relies on acceleration it genuinely does help him a bit.

              Hopefully he gets 30mins plus though.

              Open Controls
            • tangtastic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              As a Cash owner I can confirm that was definitely a penalty

              Open Controls

