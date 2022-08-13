147
Members August 13

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 2 preview and team reveal: Haaland in?

In case you missed it earlier, Mark Sutherns joined Andy North for another pre-deadline chat about all things Gameweek 2.

Erling Haaland (£11.6m) predictably dominates discussion – has Mark made a move for the Norwegian after going without him on the opening weekend?

The four-time top 1k finisher also discusses Gameweek 1 variance after his two Tottenham Hotspur assets somehow failed to score in a 4-1 win over Southampton.

As well as revealing their Gameweek 2 teams and transfers, Mark and Andy also answer some questions from those tuning into the stream live.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Final thoughts before I go offline. How’s this WC team?

    Ward sanchez
    Trent cancelo walker James zinch
    Salah martinelli Andreas colback reed
    Jesus Darwin haaland

    1. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Seriously u want to have andreas colback reed every week?

      1. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I wanna have them on my Bench yes - they will not be used, if they are it’s for a secure 1-2 points

        1. RICICLE
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            But you’ll need to play one of those three every single week, can’t go two in midfield. Far too much sacrifice in midfield for my liking.
            Can’t believe I’m seeing so many teams go threadbare in midfield, is everyone thinking midfielder isn’f where the points are gonna be this season or something?

            1. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              U can go 2 in midfield.

              1. RICICLE
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Yeah sorry I temporarily forgot then because I would never and have never gone 2 in mid haha! Can’t think why anyone would want to.

                  1. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    It is weird looking but he doesn't really have any bad players in his team I guess. Except for the keepers.

              2. RICICLE
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Sorry my mistake ya can, but still, very light, too light

                  1. Puntillimon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Cheers.. true that, may not be great.. but seems good value to me? Will see how.. nth a few free transfers can’t salvage over a few weeks

                    1. RICICLE
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        In a very weird way I do ‘sort of’ like it, as like Zimo says there’s not really any bad players aside from keepers, but yeah, I wouldn’t have the bottle to do it haha, I wish you luck sir.

              3. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I asked him the same question.

                1. Puntillimon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Can u just listen for once instead of going on about your narrative? They will NOT be played mostly. I will not be picking them unless in dire straits.. I’m going 523 - so benching 3 midfielders

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Ok, ok, ok.

                  2. Gunnerssss
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Ubcant last long for that.

            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              If it was me ...

              Ederson
              Trent cancelo James zinch
              Salah martinelli
              Jesus Darwin haaland
              Ward Andreas Neco Reed

              1. Puntillimon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Who’s the other MF?

                1. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Probably would start Andreas and bring in another 4.5 like Dasilva etc

                  1. Hotdogs for Tea
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Ederson 170 pts, rotated cheap mid/defender 110 pts

                    Sanchez 120 pts, Walker 130 points

                    Think Ederson & cheap mid/defender wins

                2. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Ederson
                  Trent cancelo James zinch
                  Salah martinelli Andreas
                  Jesus Darwin haaland
                  Ward Dasilva Neco Reed

              2. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Oops ... Need another cheap mid in there

                1. Puntillimon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  yeah I reckon walker + sanchez beats cheap mid + ederson hence this picking

            3. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Get Dasilva over Colback

              1. Puntillimon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                U reckon? Wasn’t sure about minutes with da silva considering he was a sub even before they got damsgaard

                1. Zimo
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Yeah but Colback only gets 2 points. U can gain some team value from Dasilva if he comes on and scores or assists again which he might.

                  1. Puntillimon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Does the reverse work? Like I’m seeing a few DS in the teams now. If he doesn’t start for a few games ppl will start to offload and he falls in value? I’m just worried about that fall in value mostly

                    1. Zimo
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      I suppose. He's quite close to a rise though tbf. Would take a lot of transfers out. I guess it's not worth the risk.

            4. Puntillimon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Thanks all for your inputs, best of luck to the same players we own 😉

            5. anealion
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Follow your heart muchacho, it’s just a game

          • Gunnerssss
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Capt kdb?
            Have haaland and salah

            Or just go safe with haaland?

            1. Puntillimon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Personally feel to just go with safe pick now.

            2. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              If you think he'll outscore the others

            3. Mozumbus
                2 mins ago

                Got all 3. On Salah.

            4. Price Changes
              Ragabolly
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Risers: Groß (5.6) Schär (4.6)

              Fallers: Barnes (6.9) Bernardo (6.9) Maupay (6.4) Álvarez (6.4) Awoniyi (5.9) Wilson (5.9) Hudson-Odoi (5.4) Varane (4.9) Doherty (4.9) Coady (4.9) Cédric (4.4) Holding (4.4) Godfrey (4.4) Tomiyasu (4.4) Lewis (4.4) Fernández (4.4)

              1. Zimo
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                No Haaland? 😮

                1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Was a bit surprised he didn't rise.

                  He will for sure though after he hauls against Bournemouth

              2. RICICLE
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Wow! Lot of fallers there, cheers Raga

                • UnDignefied
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Cheers, RB.

                • jia you
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Alvarez could become interesting yet, Cheers Raga!

                • House Frey Wedding Planner
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Cheers Raga.

                • Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Haaland to rise tomorrow after all the transfers for him today up to the deadline ?

                  1. Ragabolly
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Yes very likely

                • Puntillimon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Cheers, appreciated RB

                • KANTEnders
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Doherty drop. Nice!

                • the dom 1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Haaland 102.8 and no rise wow lol

                  1. Puntillimon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Does that include wildcard picks too hence no rise?

                  2. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Wildcards probably I guess

                    1. the dom 1
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      but who uses WC GW2 lol?

                      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        People who badly got it wrong in gw1 and need multiple moves to fix it

                      2. Zimo
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        People that wanna get Darwin

                • mixology
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Cheers Raga

                • rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Cheers 🙂

                • syke63
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Stay of execution for Perisic owners.

                  1. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Till tomorrow

                • RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Many fallers here we’ll might want to buy if they return this week

                  1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Tomiyasu in particular. Very popular in preseason and rightly so. Looks like he'll only miss one, maybe two gameweeks.

              3. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Rolling the transfer but have that nagging feeling like I'm missing something - like I left the gas on...

                Sánchez
                TAA Cancelo Robertson Cash
                Salah Kulusevski Martinelli Bailey
                Håland Jesus

                Ward Andreas Greenwood N.Williams 0.5M 1FT

                1. mixology
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Best to save the transfer. If Villa respond, team looks solid

                2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  You're good to hold

                  1. POTATO
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Kulusevski > Bowen would have been my aggressive move but the former's price increase means problems if I want him back soon.

                    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      I wouldn't sell Kulu yet. Bowen is a move for later when West Ham's fixtures pick up

                      1. POTATO
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Next three starting with Forest aren't bad, but yeah if not now then wait till GW8 for Bowen.

              4. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Foolish to go without Haaland? Would need a -4 here.

                Mount/Mahrez + Jesus out for Haaland + 4.5 mid. Doesn't make sense to me, but perhaps I'm being stubborn. I just didn't like my GW1 team with the 2 premiums (Salah+Haaland) and the really weak midfield...

                Sanchez
                James, Robbo, Gabriel, TAA, Cancelo
                Saka, Mount, Mahrez, Salah
                Jesus

                Andreas, 4.5 strikers x 2

                Opinions appreciated! Cheers

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Too heavy at the back and Marhez not going to start every week.

                  Not having Haaland is going to see your rank destroyed.

                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Mahrez certainly looking like a mistake, but I'll give him 2 more games. Too much upside. Agreed about Haaland's ownership, but doesn't make sense to lose Jesus imo. Dug myself a hole with my starting formation/price points

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      I had Jesus and Bamford GW1. As soon a Haaland scored I logged onto LiveFPL and my rank had dropped 3 million places.

                      Trust me, get Haaland.

                      1. mixology
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Seems like Haaland is now the default captain for everybody, which is crazy how quickly it happened. I didn't even both checking LiveFPL. But yeah, that's the way it is, unfortunately.

                        I want him 100%, I just don't see a justified move this GW unfortunately. If I had Kane (12.4) or KDB I'd easily take the -4 to switch

                2. POTATO
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  I don't trust a citeh player as your lone striker.

                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Good point as well

                3. lugs
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  i think you're safe to hold transfer, you have a good capo in Salah, losing Jesus + 8m mid for a hit just to get Haaland is a bit much especially with the damage Jesus can do with his high ownership, Mahrez is an issue, though he could easily start tomorrow and haul too, so roll transfer and try and get Halland in tomorrow in a 442 imo

                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    Cheers, was thinking similar

                  2. lugs
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    or 433 even

                  3. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Jesus is not going to hurt any team which owns Salah and Haaland and there are many.

                    Haaland is pretty much a decision which has been made for you.

                    1. lugs
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      70+% ownership will hurt, if he hauls tomorrow expect 100+ EO the following week as there will be plenty of people capping him too

                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 24 mins ago

                        Nobody is capping Jesus, well the minority.

                        That is why I decided to move him on.

                        1. lugs
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          Jesus had a nearly 93% EO away at Palace so some people did cap him even in a tough fixture, now if he gets a brace tomorrow alot more would be inclined to cap him in a much easier fixture at a newly promoted club next week, his EO would be well over 100 especially with Pool & City having tricky away games (maybe not Pool though tbh)

                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 9 mins ago

                            The only way Jesus can affect me is if I get rid of Salah and don't cap Haaland.

                            1. lugs
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 3 mins ago

                              fair enough, his points will still hurt, but you not caring or not worrying about him is a different matter, gl

                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour ago

                                His points get balanced out. Some Jesus owners won't have Darwin.

                    2. mixology
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      It would be:

                      Mount+Jesus + 4 vs. Haaland + Andres Pereira in my starting XI

                      I realize Haaland could hat trick and I look like a complete moron. I honestly don't see much between Haaland and Salah for captaincy this weekend.

              5. Reinhold
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                I almost want to start Andreas just to have something against Foo Fighter's 160,000 posts this week about how he should never be played!

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I am here!

                2. Zimo
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  I think we all know he's getting a brace now because of his comments 😉

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    I will take it on the chin 🙂

                    1. Reinhold
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Hehe good spirit

                  2. Reinhold
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    That would be awesome. Extremely unlikely though

              6. Nightf0x
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Which in each

                A) bench 1: rash mbeumo mount bailey
                B) capt. salah or haaland

              7. House Frey Wedding Planner
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Trippier is an issue for me that's playing on my mind.

                He's likely to be benched in gw3 and 5 and doesn't have particularly good fixtures in gw2 and 4 compared to other defenders. I know he has attacking threat but I don't think it will be enough in the next 4 and think there are better defenders to go for short term.

                Happy with his gw1 return but in hindsight I wish I went for Walker or Zinchenko instead.

                Sanchez
                TAA Robbo Cancelo Trippier
                Salah Kulu Martinelli Bailey
                Haaland Jesus

                Ward, Neco, Andreas, Archer (0.5itb)

                Think I may make the move from Trippier to Walker and double up on City's defence. Can always bring back Trippier later if I need to. Even if I roll the transfer this week, he's most likely at risk of being sold in gw3.

                Thoughts?

                1. Fabreghastly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Why is Trippier likely to be benched in odd GWs?

                  I prefer Ake to Walker. I know tactically Walker is now a better option than was thought but Ake was even better again and has terrific goal threat. With that new found bonus potential and 1.4% ownership I smell opportunity for the next few weeks

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Ake also has goal threat.

                    1. Fabreghastly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      That's who I'm talking about, as an alternative to Frey's Tripps-Walker suggestion

                  2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                    • 3 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Likely to be benched in my team when Newcastle play City and Liverpool in gw3 and 5 (or sold by then)

                    Ake is a decent shout with better goal threat than Walker but think he's more at risk for minutes when Laporte returns from injury which puts me off him a little as an FPL asset

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Laporte's fitness is one hell of an issue. I don't think Pep is going to play him often.

                    2. Fabreghastly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      But you already suggested that Walker can be switched back to Trippier later. I'm with you there; Trippier, Doherty, and plenty of others from non-Euro teams, will soon enough start looking more attractive than double MC defence

                      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        I think I'd be happy with my defence until gw6 at least with double City and double Liverpool considering their fixtures for the next 4.

                        Can reassess my defence from gw6 onwards

              8. Joyce1998
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                G2g?

                Mendy
                Taa, Saliba, Robbo, Cancelo
                Martinelli, KDB, Fornals
                Jesus, Haaland, Darwin

                Ward, Dasilva, Andreas, Neco

                1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Not a huge fan of the Fornals pick personally but it's a punt that may or may not pay off.

                  Other than that your team looks decent

                2. King Prawn
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Great team, obviously missing Salah but v strong otherwise

                3. Onz
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  That is a lot of City imo, I think KDB may be will be an assister with Haaland taking the goal glory. Salah over KDB if you can afford the price difference.

              9. King Prawn
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Captain this week, Salah or Haaland?

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Oh, you didn't hear about the Salah GW2 curse?

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    The one on twitter?

              10. C_G
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                play 2:

                Bailey
                James
                Andreas
                Neco

                1. Fabreghastly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  First 2

              11. Scratch
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Seems odd that Haaland didn't rise again.

                Approx 200k NTI seems to be the first price rise threshold
                Haaland has approx 980k NTI this week with only a single price rise.

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  WC's are going crazy.

                2. DelPiero10
                    36 mins ago

                    I contacted FPL regarding price changes during the WC and also asked if the unlimited transfers we can make will be included in our total transfers made. They didn't answer either question satisfactorily, but one line of their response caught my attention.

                    "Player prices can only change once before a Gameweek deadline, meaning prices won't fluctuate depending on World Cup performance.
                    Player prices can change daily during the season dependent on the popularity of the player in the transfer market. Once the season has started, player prices may change by £0.1m a day, based on activity in the transfer market. This formula will not be revealed to game players"

                    "Player prices can only change once before a Gameweek deadline" - this is the interesting part, obviously. It's either poorly worded, or a significant rule change, I'm not sure which.

                3. purple.emu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Play Ben White or Andreas?

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Bench Andreas.

                4. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  gtg & roll the free transfer ?

                  Ederson
                  Robbo TAA Cancelo James
                  Martinelli Diaz Bailey
                  Kane Jesus Haaland
                  Ward Andreas Neco Reed

                5. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  How many GW's till Jesus is no longer the highest owned player?

                  I am going to take a guess and say by either GW3 or 4.

                  Thoughts?

                  1. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    Well if he drops to 7.5 ill get him in 😛

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      It is only a matter of time ha ha

                  2. Hotdogs for Tea
                    • 6 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    His brace this weekend will insulate him from Sales 🙂

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      There is a spanner in the works. DNunez.

                      The signs sre already there with him going up by 0.1.

                      Jesus is a nice ssset to own but I don't think he is equiped to keep up with the 2 new boys in town.

                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        35 mins ago

                        Sorry ladies and gents, if you think my gramar is bad then I humbly apologise.

                        It really is me just typing very fast. I will try to do it slower in future...

                      2. Hotdogs for Tea
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        It's been one game 😉

                  3. House Frey Wedding Planner
                    • 3 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    If he continues to not return, then I think by the start of gw4 he'll be overtaken as the most owned player

                6. Prawnsandwich
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Any City fans with any idea how they'll approach BOU , particularly will Foden stay out wide or come in more centrally vs low block?

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    It is unlikely to be the same setup vs WHU.

                7. Daddy
                  • 6 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  TIA
                  a) Sanchez, Saliba, Diaz, KDB
                  b) Ederson, Zinchenko, Aaronson, Salah

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    B looks nice but you can make it look better by going a 4.5 GK

                8. Jafooli
                  • 10 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Lining up next transfer for GW3. It’s going to be for Coutinho, but who to?

                  Currently have Salah - Kulusevski - Coutinho - Neto - Andreas

                  Any ideas, would be nice to also bank some cash

                  1. Jafooli
                    • 10 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Jorginho (penos) for amazing Chelsea fixtures plus 1.0m

                    Or flavour of the day GroB or Martinelli?

                    Or go left field with KBH or JWP or Harrison?

                    1. Jafooli
                      • 10 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      Or even Grealish if he starts performing?

                    2. DelPiero10
                        23 mins ago

                        As drab as it is, Martinell is the on imo. Arsenal's fixtures from gw3-8 are fantastic.

                        1. DelPiero10
                            23 mins ago

                            *one

                      • House Frey Wedding Planner
                        • 3 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Martinelli

                      • Jafooli
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Cheers both

                      • Hotdogs for Tea
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yip Martinelli ... JWP looks great value again

                        DH
                        Rodrigo with a new lease of life

                        Can't see past Martinelli though

                    3. Ivan Ho
                        46 mins ago

                        P. Neto (FUL) or B. Mbeumo (MUN)?
                        Both home games. On paper, Neto’s fixture is better but I have a feeling BRE attack might hurt MUN this weekend. What do you guys think?

                      • Weeb Kakashi
                        • 6 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        Meslier
                        TAA Robbo Cancelo Dalot
                        Son Mount Diaz Bailey
                        Haaland (C) Jesus

                        Andreas Neco

                        A Son> KDB
                        B Mount> Foden
                        C Roll and have 2 frees in GW3

                        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          C

                      • Joyce1998
                        • 6 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        On my final decisions

                        A- Mendy, Saliba, Robbo, KDB ( allows KDB to Son gw3)
                        Or
                        B- Sanchez, Gabriel, James, Salah

                        ,,,,,,,,
                        Taa, Cancelo,,,,,,,,,,,,,
                        Martinelli, Fornals,,,,,,,,,
                        Jesus, Haaland, Darwin

                        Ward, Andreas, Dasilva, Neco

                        1. RICICLE
                            1 min ago

                            Has to be B with Salah’s fixtures

                        2. Prawnsandwich
                          • 3 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Play Saliba or Andreas ?

                          1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                            • 3 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Saliba

                            1. Prawnsandwich
                              • 3 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Leic likely to score , Wolves might give up a few chances ?

                              1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                                • 3 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                Think there's more chance of Arsenal keeping a clean sheet personally

                                1. Prawnsandwich
                                  • 3 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Interesting that Ars at 44% to keep Cs, given opposition, just below City and Liv

                          2. Santi MMT
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Saliba. I dont think we will concede if we dont give away a pen

                        3. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 2 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Kane is going to be the make or break factor GW2. Lots of WC's and hits.

                          If he takes revenge then the game is going to be on a knife edge...

                          Get your popcorn ready!

                          1. Santi MMT
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            He will likely bag a brace now

                        4. jamesjoseph2770
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Start 2
                          A. Neto
                          B. Bailey
                          C. Perisic

                          1. Santi MMT
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Neto Bailey

                        5. trebor500
                          • 1 Year
                          9 mins ago

                          Neto Bailey

                        6. Ibralicious
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Neco or Andreas 1st on Bench?

