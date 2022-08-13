Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 2 preview and team reveal: Haaland in?

In case you missed it earlier, Mark Sutherns joined Andy North for another pre-deadline chat about all things Gameweek 2.

Erling Haaland (£11.6m) predictably dominates discussion – has Mark made a move for the Norwegian after going without him on the opening weekend?

The four-time top 1k finisher also discusses Gameweek 1 variance after his two Tottenham Hotspur assets somehow failed to score in a 4-1 win over Southampton.

As well as revealing their Gameweek 2 teams and transfers, Mark and Andy also answer some questions from those tuning into the stream live.

